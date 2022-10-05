Fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got arrested, then slipped the DEA

Federal drug officers and Colorado prosecutors held a press conference in July to tout their work to get fentanyl off the streets amid a string of high-profile overdose deaths.

“I wanted to give you something different today, not just a disaster story,” said Brian Besser, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Denver field division. “I wanted you to see that behind the scenes there is aggressive and tenacious policing and prosecutions going on to save lives and bring people to justice.”

Among the cases highlighted by Besser was the seizure of 114 pounds of pure fentanyl in June — enough, he said, to kill more than 25 million people. He described it as the biggest fentanyl bust on a US highway in history.

“We don’t sleep behind the wheel,” Besser said.

It was a curious turn of phrase considering what happened right after the record-breaking fentanyl seizure – a staggering blunder that went unmentioned at the July 6 press conference.

The DEA lost track of the man carrying the massive amount of fentanyl.

18th Judicial District prosecutors and DEA agents seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl in Colorado. (Colorado State Patrol)

The suspect, David Maldonado, 27, had agreed to cooperate with federal agents and help them arrest drug dealers in South Bend, Indiana, where he said the fentanyl was headed, according to Colorado State. patrol. But on the way to the transaction, Maldonado managed to lose the DEA agents and remove the tracker they had placed on his car.

He is now considered a fugitive.

The case represents an embarrassing episode for the DEA at a time when drug cartels are flooding the United States with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, and overdose rates are skyrocketing.

A spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol, which made the initial discovery of fentanyl, provided a stark account of the botched operation.

“DEA was working with us and they made a deal with the driver,” Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. “He rushed at them after they worked on the case, and that was their debacle.”

Maria “Maki” Haberfeld, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former DEA consultant, said officers should have known they needed extra surveillance on a potential cooperator they didn’t have enough of. time to review.

“It’s a fiasco for the DEA,” Haberfeld said.

DEA spokeswoman Katherine Pfaff declined to comment to NBC News, citing the ongoing investigation. But after this story was published, a DEA official confirmed the seizure of 114 pounds of fentanyl.

“These drugs have remained in the possession of law enforcement ever since,” the official said. “The DEA is relentlessly pursuing individuals involved in trafficking seized fentanyl and will continue to do so.”

David Maldonado. (via Facebook)

Overdose deaths in the United States topped 100,000 for the first time last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fueled largely by fentanyl. Of the 107,622 fatal overdoses reported in 2021, 71,238, or 66%, involved fentanyl.

The highly potent opioid is cheaper than other drugs and comes in a white powder form, allowing traffickers to mix it with cocaine and other drugs or insert it into pills on prescription like Xanax to expand their supply and increase their profits. In many cases, cocaine and fentanyl-containing pills have killed people who had no idea they were using them. But some addicts are now looking to fentanyl for its intense high.

In Colorado, fentanyl deaths have increased more than tenfold over the past five years, from 81 in 2017 to more than 900 in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Overdose deaths have also increased in Indiana, where the Colorado bust fentanyl was apparently headed.

“How bad is that? It’s everywhere,” said Robin Vida, director of health, outreach, advocacy and education for the St. Joseph County Health Department, which covers South Bend.

The Maldonado case, which was first reported by The Denver Gazette, began with a routine traffic stop. A request for an arrest warrant, filed in Colorado District Court by a state trooper, provides a detailed account of the events that led to Maldonado’s disappearance.

At approximately 10:37 a.m. on June 18, the soldier spotted a car weaving through traffic on Interstate 70 just west of Denver.

The soldier stopped the car and noticed that the driver was “unusually nervous”.

The driver, identified as Maldonado, told the officer he spent a week in the town of Grand Junction visiting family. But the soldier knew the story was a lie; he had checked Maldonado’s license plate before the stop and learned that it had been scanned by a Southern California license plate reader about 24 hours earlier.

The policeman scanned the interior of Maldonado’s car and noticed that it was empty except for a few energy drinks, some gas station snacks, and a blanket in the back seat.

“Maldonado’s nervousness did not subside during the entire contact,” even though the police officer told him he was not getting a ticket, only a warning, the arrest warrant application says.

Maldonado claimed he was not nervous; he just had to go to the “really bad” bathroom. He initially refused to allow the officer to search his car, but then relented because he wanted to get back on the road, the court document says.

The soldier let him drive 3 miles to the next exit to use the restroom. While Maldonado was in the bathroom, the soldier walked his drug-sniffing dog around the vehicle. The dog reported the presence of drugs, the affidavit states, prompting the soldier to search inside the car.

The soldier found two traps used to conceal the contraband in the floor, the affidavit states. When he pulled them out, he made a staggering discovery: 48 packets of fentanyl powder. In total, they weighed 114 pounds, the court document says.

After the soldier arrested him, Maldonado agreed to speak to a DEA agent. In addition to telling the officer the drugs were headed for South Bend, Maldonado said he picked up the fentanyl in California and had been on a drug run at least once before, according to the affidavit.

Maldonado agreed to complete the delivery of the drugs so the DEA could identify traffickers higher up in the criminal network.

The next day, Maldonado undertook the controlled delivery with a tracking device attached to his car. But at some point in his journey – where it is unclear – he managed to elude surveillance and remove the tracker from his car, the affidavit states.

Maldonado is wanted on two counts: unlawfully distributing more than 225 grams of a controlled substance and bringing the substance into the state of Colorado.

US Marshals confirmed that its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force is looking for Maldonado, who was described in the affidavit as 6ft 2in tall and weighing 245lbs.

“Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time to avoid compromising any aspect of our case,” the agency said in a statement.

Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI deputy director and NBC News national security contributor, said the DEA is most likely conducting an internal investigation.

“We have a record amount of fentanyl involved here, in fact, enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the state of Colorado,” Figliuzzi said. “The individual who was delivering this amount of fentanyl is now in the air. And there appear to be no other bad guys in custody, as far as we know, so this is a full-scale failure. .

David Maldonado. (via Facebook)

Maldonado has family in Mexico, but he grew up in the small town of West Liberty, Iowa (population: 3,800), according to the warrant application.

He was a member of West Liberty High School’s varsity football team for at least one season, according to sports website Max Preps.

But Maldonado started breaking the law when he was still a teenager.

In August 2013, he was arrested by police who allegedly found a marijuana pipe in his car along with a handgun wrapped in a pillowcase, according to a Muscatine Journal report in Iowa. A search of his room revealed more than 21 grams of marijuana in 23 bags, as well as a weighing scale, the newspaper reported.

The charges were later dismissed, according to the court’s online search.

Maldonado has two Facebook accounts but rarely posts.

His last was in March, three months before the Colorado traffic shutdown. It was a photo showing him standing on top of a large rock holding what appears to be a machete.

On an old Facebook page, he posted a comment in July 2020, lamenting that only nine people reacted to a new profile picture.

“And not one is from someone who is close to me,” Maldonado wrote in Spanish. “What’s the point of being born here if my relatives can’t be here?” dude, what a path s—-y was given to me!”

NBC News reached out to several family members, but they either didn’t respond or declined to comment.

“I don’t know anything about (Maldonado) and I wish I wouldn’t be bothered by whatever he got himself into,” a family member said.

