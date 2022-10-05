News
Former UCF QB Blake Bortles retires from football
Former UCF quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement from football on the Pardon My Take podcast.
Bortles told Barstool Sports that he made the decision to hang up his cleats months ago but didn’t tell anyone until this week.
“I have not touched a football since January,” said Bortles, who shined at UCF before being selected 3rd overall by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. “I have officially retired.”
After becoming the highest drafted Knight in program history, Bortles spent the first five years of his career in Jacksonville. In 2015, he threw the most passing touchdowns (35) and yards in a season (4,428 yards) in franchise history.
Two years later, Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship, coming one game short of reaching the Super Bowl.
Jacksonville, however, moved on Bortles following the 2018 season in which he went 3-9 as the team’s starting quarterback.
Bortles spent time with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints after his time in Jacksonville. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019.
Last year, Bortles was inducted into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Oviedo product was American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year as a senior in 2013 and led UCF to the program’s first AAC championship that year.
In the 2014 Fiesta Bowl, Bortles guided UCF to a 52-42 win over fifth-rated Baylor.
“I didn’t think there was ever a chance I would play college football,” Bortles said at the time. “I didn’t think much past what my next meal was, so future goals weren’t all that prevalent in my mind.”
He went on to throw for more than 17,000 yards and 103 touchdowns to go with 75 interceptions during his pro career.
Although he’s retired, Bortles told the podcast that he would return to the field if offered a $15 million contract.
“I’m pretty set with where I’m at in the decision,” he said. “I mean, if somebody were dumb enough to offer that kind of money, then it’s kind of hard to pass on.”
For now, the former UCF quarterback is done with football. And he’s still paying attention to his alma mater.
“It’s been incredible to watch,” Bortles said last year. “The evolution of the program and the way it’s changed, the way the whole campus has changed, the city around it … it’s a totally different place.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
News
Spoelstra’s initial Heat experiment with Adebayo-Yurtseven comes up short, hints more to follow
Erik Spoelstra tempted then tempered in the Miami Heat’s exhibition opener, putting postgame perspective on what for most of the night in his team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be a move toward his team’s next big thing.
After playing starting center Bam Adebayo with then-rookie Omer Yurtseven a total of 18 minutes together last season, the 15th-year Heat coach paired the two together for 20 minutes Tuesday night at FTX Arena in the first of his team’s five exhibitions.
For a team that was pummeled out of the playoffs by bigger opponents the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and the Boston Celtics this year, it was as if a window was being opened on an impending power play.
Then Spoelstra tamped down the towering tease.
“They’re working on it,” Spoelstra said after the Heat were outscored by nine points in the time the two big men shared. “That’s why we’re spending a lot of minutes. They’re not going to play this many minutes together, if they play together. We’ll figure that part out.
“But that takes more time than some of the space or speed lineups. That’s why we’re dedicating time to that now in the preseason and in training camp.”
It was not an unfamiliar lineup, with the Heat utilizing it during several of the team’s scrimmages during training camp last week at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas. But during those sessions, both Adebayo and Yurtseven often flared to the corners. In Tuesday’s loss, spacing was an obvious issue, leading to a flurry of turnovers and overly compacted offensive sets.
“I mean, we got to play through it,” said Adebayo, one of three players assuredly locked into the regular-season starting lineup, along with forward Jimmy Butler and guard Kyle Lowry. “It’s growing pains at this point. We’ve been at this lineup for what, training camp and [Tuesday]? So it’s steps, it’s building blocks.
“And I feel like all of it boils down to communication. Once we start communicating and getting on the same flow and on the same page, that’s when that’s going to be a better look and better feel for both of us.”
There remains ample time, with four exhibitions remaining before the Oct. 19 season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls, including a back-to-back set of road games on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The opportunity for big-big opened Tuesday with the decision to hold out Butler for rest. That had both Yurtseven and Caleb Martin, the leading candidate to open at power forward, both in the starting lineup.
For his part, Yurtseven embraced the minutes alongside Adebayo.
“I think it’s more so just getting the rhythm of it,” said Yurtseven, who held a rotation role last season only during the seven weeks Adebayo missed with a thumb injury. “It’s not going to be smooth at first.”
By playing Yurtseven and Adebayo in the same game, let alone the same lineup, it means toggling between base defenses. With Yurtseven the Heat play more of a drop defense, where Yurtseven protects the paint, similar to the approach when Hassan Whiteside was the team’s shot-blocking center. With Adebayo at center, the Heat switch on most pick-and-roll coverages.
“When O’s in the game and I’m in the game, it’s more so we’re sending the offense to O,” Adebayo explained. “I mean he’s 7-1 and then you have me helpside, and then you’ll have Jimmy and Kyle, and guys that make plays on the defensive end. When O is in the game, we want him to be 7-foot-1 and try to block everything.”
And when he is out, something completely different.
Yurtseven said there could be a compromise approach.
“I think zone defense is also very powerful,” he said. “I think it’s a great tool.”
Yet even in falling 121-111 Tuesday night, it was on the offensive end where it looked particularly wonky with the Adebayo-Yurtseven alignment.
“The lineups we haven’t used,” guard Tyler Herro said, “will be the ones we have to work on the most.”
So it could be more Adebayo-Yurtseven over these next two weeks, even with no guarantee of what will ensue over the following six months.
“That’s something we’re really going to have to continue to work on,” Spoelstra said.
With Adebayo accepting some of the big responsibilities.
“O hasn’t been in this system for six years,” Adebayo said of his own tenure. “So it’s on me. We’ve got the proper spacing, making sure he’s in his spot, so can have cohesive triggers and we can both benefit off that.”
News
Zach Wilson film study: Positives and negatives of his first start
The Jets were without their starting quarterback for the first three weeks of this season. Although it wasn’t the greatest performance by any means, Zach Wilson was able to help the Jets to a 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.
In his first game action since injuring his meniscus and suffering a bone bruise during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philidelphia Eagles, Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
According to RBSDM, Wilson had an expected point added per play of -0.01 per play. This is a measure of efficiency that considers how well certain plays perform relative to their expectation.
While Wilson’s expected point added per play did not check out particularly well, his numbers were better than Flacco, who started the previous three weeks. In the Week 3 loss to the Bengals, Flacco’s EPA was -.41, which was among the worst quarterbacks in the league.
“You go back to Zach specifically just hanging in the pocket, he was very poised, very calm, throwing the ball, throwing darts, throwing lasers exactly where they needed to go and guys were just grinding after catch,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.
“Getting yards after catch and no flinch, fourth down conversions, third down conversions, the hurry-up situation after the Corey [Davis] catch that probably could’ve went to review, that we were able to get a playoff and still pick up five yards.”
Gang Green’s offense was much different with Wilson under center compared to backup Joe Flacco. The team committed much more to running the football, as shown by the 29 rushing attempts. Rookie Breece Hall led the way with 66 yards on 17 carries.
The Jets coaching staff knew Wilson might suffer from a bit of rust, considering the amount of time he didn’t see any live game action. That’s why they didn’t call a passing play until a 3rd and 7 call in which Wilson completed a pass six-yard pass to Elijah Moore, which forced the team to punt.
On Wilson’s second drive of the game, he displayed his elusiveness inside and outside of the pocket. With the Steelers sacking him on first down and pressuring him again on 2nd and 14, Wilson ran to his left and picked up nine yards on a scramble. If Flacco had been playing, he would have likely been sacked, or the play would have been an incompletion.
This play is important because it set up a 3rd and 5 play in which running back Breece Hall got the first down. The Jets didn’t get a touchdown out of this drive, but they generated three points on a 38-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.
The Jets’ third drive was one of the team’s best of the early season and Wilson had a lot to do with that. On 3rd and 7 at their own 33-yard-line, Wilson perfectly placed the ball to Moore with Cameron Sutton in coverage.
Later on the same drive, Wilson completed another long pass to Moore, this time for 28 yards. That later set up a two-yard jet sweep from Garrett Wilson to Braxton Berrios as he completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.
Although there were some good signs from Wilson early, there were also some plays he wishes he had a chance to do over. Among them was the 3 and 11 play in which Wilson threw an interception to Sutton.
The pocket was collapsing on Wilson and he appeared to get flustered and threw the ball into coverage with Malik Reed pressuring him. There were also several passes during the first half where Wilson stared down receivers and pre-determined where he wanted to throw the football. That was evident by Wilson finishing the first half 6 of 16 for 91 yards and an interception.
Wilson wasn’t much better in the third quarter as he threw a high pass to Tyler Conklin, which deflected off his hands and was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers sent six defenders with three linebackers, which was more than the Jets’ offensive line could block. This is a play Wilson needs to identify at the line of scrimmage and check out next time this happens.
As dissatisfactory as Wilson’s performance was during the first three quarters, he had his best performance in a Jets uniform in the fourth. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Down 20-17 late in the game, Wilson not only delivered a message to his teammates in the huddle, but he also made one on the field. Sometimes, Wilson tries to do too much by throwing deep passes into coverage. But he took what the Steelers defense gave him on the final drive.
Wilson relied on Corey Davis for a couple of big receptions on the drive. The biggest was Wilson’s throw, where he stepped up in the pocket and delivered a 17-yard pass to Davis. Without this play, it is hard to imagine Hall later finding the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
There was some good, bad and a lot in between during Wilson’s first start. The Jets coaches have to feel encouraged that he was able to play his best when the game matters the most.
Now the question is can Wilson do that again against a Miami Dolphins defense this weekend that hasn’t played up to their expectations? The Dolphins’ defense is ranked 28th in total defense (403) after the first four weeks. Miami is also tied for 29th in sacks (seven), so there will be opportunities for Wilson to take advantage, especially if cornerback Xavien Howard does not play, as he’s been bothered by a groin injury.
News
What makes Aaron Judge special? MLB’s top sluggers weigh in as Yankee great chases history
Jim Thome’s 14-year-old son, Landon, has come down to breakfast at the Thome household most mornings this baseball season with a question for his old man, the fearsome Hall-of-Fame slugger who smacked 612 home runs during his playing career:
“Dad,” Landon Thome says, “did Aaron Judge hit another one?”
It’s an apt question, considering how many homers Judge has hit, and one that delights Thome, who played Major League Baseball for 22 years and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. “That’s what it’s all about,” says Thome, who is now an analyst for the MLB Network.
“Really, all over the country, people have followed what Aaron has done.”
Count some of the greatest home run hitters in baseball history among them. With Judge pursuing home-run immortality, the Daily News asked Thome, Chipper Jones and Carlos Delgado, three wildly successful sluggers with 1,553 homers between them, for their impressions of Judge and his pursuit of Roger Maris’s American League record of 61 homers in a season. And beyond.
Not surprisingly, they’re watching. Intently, and, at times, with awe. And Jones, the former Atlanta Braves third baseman, thinks Judge has given the game he loves a needed boost.
“This is fun to watch,” says Jones, who cracked 468 career home runs and admits to clicking regularly on Yankee box scores on the Internet to check Judge’s progress.
“And I’m glad that baseball has something like this. It’s been a long time since the (Barry) Bonds and (Sammy) Sosa and (Mark) McGwire days, a real home-run watch.
“People always like the larger-than-life guys who can do superhuman stuff. The first time I ever played against Mark McGwire, on a big-league baseball field, I stayed after our BP to watch him take batting practice. And Aaron is a behemoth of a human being (6-7, 282 pounds) as well. I’m sure people love to watch him take BP, see how big he is.
“But what’s impressive to me is that he’s not just a home-run hitter,” Jones adds. “He’s made himself an all-around hitter, not trying to do too much. Take your walks, be a complete hitter. I love to sit back and watch the maturation of a young hitter – I had the fortune of passing the torch to Freddie Freeman here in Atlanta. I’ve been very impressed with Aaron and I think you’re starting to see a hitter really come into his own and understand the strike zone and know the league better. He knows if pitchers have a Plan B for him and he’s making the adjustment before most of the pitchers at this point.”
Delgado and his father were talking about Judge recently, marveling that “it seems like Judge hits one every night,” says Delgado, who hit 473 home runs of his own during a 17-year career.
“I love home runs. But I love the fact that he’s not all or nothing, too. He puts together good at-bats and I appreciate that. He goes to the opposite field. It’s an all-around great season.”
Jones echoes Delgado’s sentiment about the right-handed Judge thriving, in part, by hitting balls over the right-field fence, both at home and on the road. “Obviously, with the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, you’d be really stupid not to try to go foul pole to foul pole,” Jones says.
“He doesn’t appear to have very many holes in his swing right now. He takes the pitch up and away and hits it out. Down and in, he can hit it out.”
That doesn’t mean Judge is flawless, though, and opposing pitchers might want to pay attention to this next little bit: “He may have a little hole, inner half of the plate and up, but it’s small,” Jones says. “Like the hole Mike Trout has — very, very small. But if you’re going to go in there, be very wary of what could happen.”
Should a pitcher miss location, he might just be another name on the list of those Judge has homered against, a list that keeps growing.
“He could hit 65 homers,” says Thome, who reached a personal best of 52 in 2002. “He’s just not missing pitches. He’s got plate coverage. He’s calm. And he’s been doing it, really, all year long.”
And, Thome opines, it might be the best year ever. Judge is doing it all in an era when ballparks are smaller, but he doesn’t play in the same mega-homer era that Bonds, Sosa and McGwire did. Slugging is down across the game this year — not Judge, of course. Ruth played against fewer teams, yes, but it was pre-integration, so there were doubtless talented pitchers excluded from baseball.
He’s generally not facing tired starters a third or fourth time, like Ruth and Maris did. They got 192 at-bats and 182 at-bats, respectively, against starters who were facing them for the third and fourth time in a game, according to baseball-reference.com. Ruth hit 23 homers in those at-bats; Maris had 14. As of Sept. 14, Judge had 84 at-bats against a starter a third or fourth time — just two against a starter a fourth time — and had 10 homers.
Instead, Judge usually faces a flamethrowing reliever or two in Judge’s late at-bats, making his pursuit even more remarkable. “I tend to agree,” Thome says. “When you look at the pitching today, how hard is each reliever throwing? Think about the different guys they are bringing in from the pen every night.”
Let Jones try to describe what Judge might be experiencing when engulfed in a homer binge: “You are tunnel-visioned on the pitcher. If the pitch is out of the tunnel, you’re spitting on it. But if it’s in that tunnel, you’re not just putting it in play, you’re doing ultimate damage.
“It’s an awesome feeling. There’s nothing that beats it. When you’re at the top of your game like that, it really doesn’t matter who’s on the mound — if you’re on and they throw it across those 17 inches (of home plate), it’s going to be reversed. And very hard.”
Thome reached 600 home runs on Aug. 15, 2011 when he hit two homers in a game against Detroit while playing for Minnesota. Being in the hunt for such a significant milestone — at the time, Thome was only the eighth player to reach 600 home runs; there are nine now – was part excitement, part unease, he says. Judge probably had to fight through the same to get to 62.
Thome explains the anxiety like this: “You want to do it for the team, for your family. As you get closer — this is the tough part — there’s this need, where everyone wants a home run. And home runs don’t come easy. It’s a mistake by the pitcher, most of the time, and you get the ball up in the air.
“I go back to watching Judge all year. He’s never really over swung or gotten out of his area. He’s been in one of those grooves you dream of. Very few guys have done it and it’s amazing.”
There are famous stories from 1961 of the scrutiny Maris faced as he chased Babe Ruth’s celebrated mark of 60 home runs, how Maris lost clumps of hair because of the stress, how the media may have manufactured a rivalry that didn’t exist between Maris and his co-pursuer, Mickey Mantle. It seemed everyone not named Maris wanted Mantle to break Ruth’s record. Or for it not to fall at all.
Judge lives in an even more turbocharged media era, but his pursuit hasn’t had the same potholes, at least not outwardly. Delgado looks at Judge and notes that he does not seem ruffled, though Delgado wonders if it all snowballed toward the end.
“He’d have to answer a lot of questions that he doesn’t control,” Delgado says. “But he seems cool, like he’s handled it all. I don’t know him, but he’s done well for a few years in New York and this is a salary-drive year for him. He went out and made sure he’d get paid.”
Judge might have an AL MVP Award with him when he goes to negotiate his next contract, in addition to a hallowed home-run record. As the baseball season has entered its last month, debate has flared over whether Judge or Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, who pitches and hits at elite levels, should win the award. Ohtani won last year.
Says Jones: “It’s not even close.” He believes Judge should be the AL MVP, in part because Judge has hit so many more home runs than the MLB runner-up. If his lead stands, it would be the largest gap since Ruth was outhomering entire teams in the 1920s.
“I understand the argument for Ohtani with pitching stats and hitting stats and I understand how difficult that is,” Jones says. “But Aaron Judge is on a first-place team. He’s had one of the best seasons in the last decade.
“Yeah, Ohtani is extraordinary. But Judge has [nearly] 20 home runs more than anyone else. So don’t tell me that’s not extraordinary. That’s amazing. You can argue that’s just as extraordinary as Ohtani.”
And Judge is already more extraordinary, at least for this one, record-setting season, than Ruth or Maris.
News
How Aaron Judge became a Yankee: From small-town California kid to Bombers superstar
Mike Batesole records every Yankee game. He prefers to watch each at-bat by his former player, Aaron Judge, live and in the moment, but Batesole’s pretty busy as the head baseball coach at Judge’s alma mater, Fresno State.
“I can always rewind,” Batesole says, laughing.
As a result, he’s seen all of Judge’s home runs this magnificent season. In fact, he probably hasn’t missed a Judge at-bat over the last few years. And if he happens to be at practice, like he was when Judge launched homer No. 55, he still gets plenty of notice, thanks to a group text chain of friends. “When I came back from the field with our guys, I don’t know how many ‘55′ messages I had,” Batesole says.
The group used to text each other “Big Ass Bomb” every time Judge homered — Judge, who is 6-7 and 282 pounds, was known as “Big Ass Judge” at Fresno State, Batsole says. “Now we just do the number of homers,” the coach adds.
Judge has captured the attention of the baseball world this season with his assault on Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs, set back in 1961. The folks back home are watching, too, from Linden, Calif., Judge’s hometown, to Fresno State, where he cemented himself as a major Major League prospect.
It’s not just the big swings that are captivating for the people from Judge’s past, either. Batesole, for one, watches or reads when Judge does interviews and marvels that he’s still the same humble guy.
“It’s pulling teeth to get him to say ‘I,’ the coach says. “It’s always, ‘Gleyber made this play, someone else made that one.’ I love that. That comes from Mom and Dad. That’s already in him. We tried to put him in a place where that kind of character can flourish, but that was all Mom and Dad, and I think fans gravitate to him because he’s one of us.
“Big boy hits a home run, he just runs around the bases. I love it.”
Judge grew up in Linden, Calif., a rural town of about 1,800 that is 100 miles or so east of San Francisco. It has a popular Cherry Festival each spring that celebrates the local cherry crop and features a parade and a cherry pie-eating contest. Judge and his older brother were adopted by Wayne and Patty Judge, two now-retired educators, and Judge played baseball, basketball and football for the Linden High Lions. Judge, the first Major Leaguer from Linden High, even pitched for the baseball team.
He was an interesting-enough prospect for the A’s to draft him in the 31st round in 2010, the year he graduated high school. But several scouts interviewed for this story made it clear that most thought college was the right choice for Judge.
“Here’s how this goes down,” Batesole says of Judge’s path to Fresno State. “It’s kind of crazy. His mom and dad are both Fresno State graduates. Linden is a really small town. It’s tiny. He’s in high school, he comes to our camp and we get ready to take batting practice, as the hitting coach and head coach, that’s why I came. The big boy walks into the cage. Holy crap, this is a Dave Winfield-looking kid. He takes like three swings. Son, are your Mom and Dad here? Forget the rest of the camp, we need to talk to Mom and Dad. We offered him a scholarship right then and there.”
At Fresno State, Judge kept soaring and he grew close to Batesole there. When the Yankees were in Anaheim at the end of August, Batesole visited him and sat with Judge’s parents. “Any time he goes into a funk, I send him pictures of what he was doing when he was going good,” Batesole says. “I gotta coach. He doesn’t need it. It’s therapy for me.”
Batesole says he knew he might have a special player during fall conditioning. To change up from the regular routine of players running foul pole to foul pole for cardio, Batesole has them play 6-on-6 touch football. It’s a gas. “We’ve got plays, stats, uniforms,” Batesole says. “We get into it and it’s great conditioning.”
Everyone was eager to see what Judge, who played wide receiver in high school, could do, so one of the first plays was a short pass to him. “Now, these are Division-I athletes,” Batesole says. “Dude, they couldn’t touch him. It was like Barry Sanders. He was 6-7, probably 240 then. Such nimble quickness and agility. Right there, I said, he’s not going to just get to the big leagues, he’s going to play as long as he wants.”
Judge batted .358 as a freshman, though he only hit two homers. The next year, he hit .309 with four homers and went to play that summer for Brewster in the Cape Cod League, a circuit jammed with the nation’s best college players.
“That’s where we did a full-service job on him,” says Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ VP for Domestic Amateur Scouting. “It’s wood bats. It’s every day. He had a really nice summer there and we identified him as a first-round guy.
“The Cape League has a workout with all the teams at Fenway Park and he put on a nice exhibition there with some lengthy home runs. But all summer, he hit, used the field well and was not just this big guy who is a slugger. He played good defense, ran well. He did things with some ease.”
One day at Brewster, Brian Barber, a former national crosschecker for the Yankees who is now the Phillies director of scouting, showed up and, as Barber puts it, “Some days as a scout, you go on the right day.” Judge hit a line drive that the shortstop leapt up to try to snare. The ball landed over the fence.
“You just don’t see that, how hard he hit the ball, in an amateur player at 20 years old,” Barber says.
Many scouts have their own Judge story. Oppenheimer mused about the game he saw Judge go 5-for-5. “He hit two home runs, just Aaron Judge-type line drives. Missiles,” Oppenheimer says. “You could hear it and see it, that it was harder than anybody else was hitting it.”
Don Lyle, a former Cleveland scout, recalled a tepid batting practice session at Cal-Berkeley for Judge. “But in the game, he hit a laser at chest level that hit the left-field fence and made a noise that everyone in the stadium could hear,” Lyle recalls. “Another scout walked over to me and said, ‘Man, I’ve never seen that.’ I said, ‘I told you.’
Lyle loved Judge’s potential so much one of his reports read, in part: “This guy excites me as much as any player I have ever seen, scouted or played against.”
Occasionally, Judge would have trouble with breaking balls, waving meekly at nasty sliders. The possibility of rampant strikeouts led some scouts to rate Judge below the first round. But the Yankees knew they wanted him by the time he cracked 12 home runs and batted .369 as a junior, when he was again draft-eligible.
To gain further intel on Judge, they asked him to meet with Chad Bohling, the Yankees’ director of mental conditioning, Oppenheimer says. “The maturity level, the compete level — Chad was just blown away by him,” Oppenheimer says. “The value I put into Chad’s meetings is big. When he talks about a guy having a star-type makeup, you don’t have to go too much deeper.”
The Yankees had three first-round picks in the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft — 26th, 32nd and 33rd. They liked Notre Dame third baseman Eric Jagielo and Judge. They felt the Reds, who picked 27th, would take Jagielo, so they took him first and then selected Judge 32nd. Jagielo, whose career was impacted by injury, later was traded to the Reds in the 2015 Aroldis Chapman deal.
“It wasn’t like everybody was saying, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta take this guy, he’s the next coming,’” Oppenheimer says. “Some people said he might swing and miss. How many guys are this big? But, generally, our group just liked him. It wasn’t that hard for us.”
“Don’t get me wrong, if I was real smart, I would’ve taken him (Judge) first.”
Judge, who got a $1.8-million signing bonus, raced through the Yankees’ minor-league system and debuted on Aug. 13, 2016. In hindsight, we probably shouldn’t be surprised by this, but he homered in his first game. Then he homered in the next one, too. A year later, he was the AL Rookie of the Year, should’ve been the AL MVP and set a (now broken by Pete Alonso) rookie record of 52 home runs.
The people who helped the AL home run king along the way cede the credit to Judge. “It’s all him,” Oppenheimer says. “His dedication. His desire. His focus. It’s the kind of stuff you run into one out of 100 players. That focus, those tools. He’s special. And the scouting department feels so fortunate we can be tagged with being part of it, getting Aaron Judge into professional baseball. He’s just crushed it. We’re just lucky he represents us the way he does.”
Even with all the attention that a celebrated home run chase and the record will bring, Batesole knows Judge can handle it, in part because of his parents. “Some of those superstars aren’t listening to Mom and Dad anymore, but he is,” Batesole says.
Batesole’s got a story to illustrate Judge’s bond with his folks, from after Judge won AL Rookie of the Year: “We were having a Sunday scrimmage at the field and I look up and he’s standing there. He walks over to me and our players jaws are on the floor. His Mom and Dad brought some super cool memorabilia that would be worth thousands of dollars if you put it on eBay – I won’t be putting it on eBay.
“When he leaves, he walks off with his Mom and Dad and gets in the back seat of Mom and Dad’s car and they drive away. He didn’t have some entourage, with a Lamborghini. He drove away, like one of us. That’s who he is.
“It’s real, not an act.”
News
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels.
Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
“They read these dates and then they assume that it’s bad, they can’t eat it and they toss it, when these dates don’t actually mean that they’re not edible or they’re not still nutritious or tasty,” said Patty Apple, a manager at Food Shift, an Alameda, California, nonprofit that collects and uses expired or imperfect foods.
To tackle the problem, major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year; it’s considering abolishing “best before” labels altogether.
In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste, including a push from big grocers and food companies and bipartisan legislation in Congress.
“I do think that the level of support for this has grown tremendously,” said Dana Gunders, executive director of ReFED, a New York-based nonprofit that studies food waste.
The United Nations estimates that 17% of global food production is wasted each year; most of that comes from households. In the U.S., as much as 35% of food available goes uneaten, ReFED says. That adds up to a lot of wasted energy — including the water, land and labor that goes into the food production — and higher greenhouse gas emissions when unwanted food goes into landfills.
There are many reasons food gets wasted, from large portion sizes to customers’ rejection of imperfect produce. But ReFED estimates that 7% of U.S. food waste — or 4 million tons annually — is due to consumer confusion over “best before” labels.
Date labels were widely adopted by manufacturers in the 1970s to answer consumers’ concerns about product freshness. There are no federal rules governing them, and manufacturers are allowed to determine when they believe their products will taste best. Only infant formula is required to have a “use by” date in the U.S.
Since 2019, the Food and Drug Administration — which regulates around 80% of U.S. food — has recommended that manufacturers use the labels “best if used by” for freshness and “use by” for perishable goods, based on surveys showing that consumers understand those phrases.
But the effort is voluntary, and the language on labels continues to vary widely, from “sell by” to “enjoy by” to “freshest before.” A survey released in June by researchers at the University of Maryland found at least 50 different date labels used on U.S. grocery shelves and widespread confusion among customers.
“Most people believe that if it says ‘sell by,’ ‘best by’ or ‘expiration,’ you can’t eat any of them. That’s not actually accurate,” said Richard Lipsit, who owns a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, California, that specializes in discounted food.
Lipsit said milk can be safely consumed up to a week after its “use by” date. Gunders said canned goods and many other packaged foods can be safely eaten for years after their “best before” date. The FDA suggests consumers look for changes in color, consistency or texture to determine if foods are all right to eat.
“Our bodies are very well equipped to recognize the signs of decay, when food is past its edible point,” Gunders said. “We’ve lost trust in those senses and we’ve replaced it with trust in these dates.”
Some U.K. grocery chains are actively encouraging customers to use their senses. Morrisons removed “use by” dates from most store-brand milk in January and replaced them with a “best before” label. Co-op, another grocery chain, did the same to its store-brand yogurts.
It’s a change some shoppers support. Ellie Spanswick, a social media marketer in Falmouth, England, buys produce, eggs and other groceries at farm stands and local shops when she can. The food has no labels, she said, but it’s easy to see that it’s fresh.
“The last thing we need to be doing is wasting more food and money because it has a label on it telling us it’s past being good for eating,” Spanswick said.
But not everyone agrees. Ana Wetrov of London, who runs a home renovation business with her husband, worries that without labels, staff might not know which items should be removed from shelves. She recently bought a pineapple and only realized after she cut into it that it was rotting in the middle.
“We have had dates on those packages for the last 20 years or so. Why fix it when it’s not broken?” Wetrov said.
Some U.S. chains — including Walmart — have shifted their store brands to standardized “best if used by” and “use by” labels. The Consumer Brands Association — which represents big food companies like General Mills and Dole — also encourages members to use those labels.
“Uniformity makes it much more simple for our companies to manufacture products and keep the prices lower,” said Katie Denis, the association’s vice president of communications.
In the absence of federal policy, states have stepped in with their own laws, frustrating food companies and grocers. Florida and Nevada, for example, require “sell by” dates on shellfish and dairy, and Arizona requires “best by” or “use by” dates on eggs, according to Emily Broad Lieb, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The confusion has led some companies, like Unilever, to support legislation currently in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date. At least 20 states currently prohibit the sale or donation of food after the date listed on the label because of liability fears, Lieb said.
Clearer labeling and donation rules could help nonprofits like Food Shift, which trains chefs using rescued food. It even makes dog treats from overripe bananas, recovered chicken fat and spent grain from a brewer, Apple said.
“We definitely need to be focusing more on doing these small actions like addressing expiration date labels, because even though it’s such a tiny part of this whole food waste issue, it can be very impactful,” Apple said.
__
Associated Press writers Kelvin Chan and Courtney Bonnell in London and Associated Press video journalist Terry Chea in Alameda, California contributed to this report.
News
Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.
Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility.
Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year contract.
Center field, however, remains unsettled heading into the offseason.
Entering Wednesday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Reds, Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 49 starts in center, one of five players to start at least 19 games there this season. The others are Rafael Ortega (47 starts), Jason Heyward (23), Nelson Velázquez (21) and Michael Hermosillo (19).
Happ and Narisco Crook each made a lone start in center. Patrick Wisdom also logged seven innings there in two appearances after in-game defensive changes, cleanly handling all three putout chances.
Heyward will be released after the season. Hermosillo was designated for assignment Sept. 27, outrighted to Triple-A Iowa and is an impending free agent. And Ortega, who is out of options, ended the year on the injured list because of a fractured left ring finger.
“I wouldn’t mark anybody off on that list (of returners),” manager David Ross said this week. “Everybody has a chance, and that just goes into you don’t hand anybody jobs at this level.”
Deciding how to allocate payroll for 2023 and beyond will have an impact on the direction the Cubs go in center field. Signing one of the top free-agent shortstops should be a priority, and though the Cubs have improved their pitching depth, they lack a top-tier starter. Both would be expensive additions.
“It just goes into what players you’re able to find and spend money on, what that cost is and how you delegate that,” Ross said. “If you get an unbelievable first baseman and an unbelievable third baseman and you spend $100 million on that, maybe there’s no room for that in center. It’s the cost of things and how much that goes into budgeting and all that.”
The 40-man roster gives the Cubs options to weigh during the offseason and spring training. Triple-A outfielder Alexander Canario logged 63 starts in center field between High-A South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Iowa in 2022.
Canario, ranked the Cubs’ No. 10 prospect by Baseball America, recorded two errors and four outfield assists in 546 innings in center, where he played more than any other position. His prolific power production — 37 home runs, 26 doubles and 97 RBIs this year — creates an enticing element to consider for the lineup.
No. 2 prospect Brennen Davis, currently playing in the Arizona Fall League, will need to be added to the 40-man roster by early November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Back surgery cost Davis most of the minor-league season, but the 22-year-old outfielder possesses the upside to be an impactful player in center field at some point in 2023.
“The strength that he built up he lost, and with the back stuff, he’d taken such a far step back that just getting back on the field was a win for him this year,” Ross said of Davis. “So going into this offseason continuing to work toward that, and going into next year putting himself on the map with his performance at Triple A or wherever he may be. It’s hard to go into spring training giving somebody a job with the adversity he’s been through.”
Among the current center-field mix, Morel stands out. His athleticism, range and arm make him a good fit for the position as he continues to acclimate to the outfield. Morel’s 96.1 mph average on his throws from center this year is easily tops among the 71 big-leaguers at the position (minimum 100 throws), according to Statcast.
“The one thing he did was put himself on the map really early with his performance, and it’s hard to take them out of the lineup when they do that,” Ross said. “He’s had some ups and downs and growth. He continues to grow. A lot of his inexperience and the youth and being at Double A has shown at times in the field and he’s had a lot of growing moments.
“But then he’s also come out of those a better baseball player. He’s got a lot of skills that we believe in.”
A ball hit over Morel’s head in center gave the Reds a walk-off 3-2 victory Tuesday that positions them to sweep the season-ending series.
With nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, the Reds’ Spencer Steer drove a ball off Brandon Hughes over Morel’s head to the center-field wall, scoring Stuart Fairchild from first base. Morel was playing abnormally shallow before the pitch; he stood 28 feet closer to home plate than his season average with a runner at first, per Statcast.
Morel said he positioned himself where third base/outfield coach Willie Harris signaled him to be for that hitter.
Morel’s comfort in center field is focused on keeping things simple and always giving his best effort. While he’s aware of the opportunity that could exist in center next year, Morel is willing to play wherever the Cubs want him.
“I don’t try to overthink things or have too many things in my head, just try to make the play,” Morel said through an interpreter. “If it’s center field, then I would gladly take it.”
