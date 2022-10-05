Fresh off $46m Fund Raise, N3TWORK Studios Unveils Web3 RPG Legendary: Heroes Unchained

- The Open Network (TON) Foundation is responsible for developing the service.
Telegram released its crypto transfer and exchange tool at a time when more and more traditional businesses are using crypto. Telegram, a provider of instant messaging services, has introduced a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange. The Open Network (TON) Foundation, which Telegram’s creators also started, is responsible for developing the service. Moreover, the group is made up of open-source programmers who are dedicated to seeing TON through its development phase.
Intuitive Crypto Access
Toncoin (TON) has community support since it facilitates the payment of transaction fees on the blockchain using smart contracts. It is utilized for payment settlements, transaction fees, and blockchain security via staking. Furthermore, based on its current market capitalization position of #34 on CoinMarketCap, this cryptocurrency uses a proof-of-stake consensus process. The current price of TON, as of this writing, is $1.40, a rise of 3.59% in the previous 24 hours. There is now a $1.72B valuation for TON in the market.
Telegram’s newly launched cryptocurrency trading service builds on the existing cryptocurrency wallet functionality. Developers have officially announced that their new Telegram crypto exchange will enable users to buy and trade cryptocurrencies. All dealings may be completed inside the Telegram app itself. It has been announced by the Foundation that a 0.9% commission would be applied when selling cryptocurrency. The purchasers will not be responsible for any commission fees.
The USD, EUR, RUB, UAH, BYR, and KZT are the six fiat currencies that may be used on the P2P market. Advertisements for buying and selling Toncoin and other cryptocurrencies may be created by users.
