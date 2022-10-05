FTX Exchange Listed Dollar Spot Index Perpetual Futures

Bullish MX price prediction is $1.1198 to $2.6884.

MX Token (MX) price might also reach $5 soon.

Bearish MX price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.

In MX Token (MX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

MX Token (MX) Current Market Status

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of MX Token (MX) is $0.9204 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,762,832 at the time of writing. However, MX has decreased by nearly 1.59% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, MX Token (MX) has a circulating supply of 100,000,000.00 MX. MX Token (MX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.

What is MX Token (MX)?

The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform. MX Token was built on the Etehreum blockchain and focuses on easing the trading experience. There are many uses for the token. Investors can participate in governance features like electing community members. MX is also the proof of MEXC community’s rights.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022

MX Token (MX) holds the 199th position on CoinGecko right now. MX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

MX /USDT Symmetric Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend. Traders also use moving averages in conjunction with a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to trail their stop loss.

Currently, MX Token (MX) is in the range of $0.9204. If the pattern continues, the price of MX might reach the resistance levels of $1.0042, and $1.0506. If the trend reverses, then the price of MX may fall to $0.9084, & $0.8524.

MX Token (MX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of MX Token (MX).

MX /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for MX Token (MX).

Resistance Level 1 $1.1198 Resistance Level 2 $1.6294 Resistance Level 3 $2.6884 Support Level $0.7614 MX Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that MX Token (MX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.6884.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of MX Token (MX) might plummet to almost $0.7614, a bearish signal.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MX lies below the line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the MX Token (MX) price lies on the 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, MX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MX is 41.18. This means that MX Token (MX) is in an nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of MX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of MX Token (MX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of MX Token (MX). Currently, the ADX of MX lies in the range of 9.9782 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of MX Token (MX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MX lies below 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of MX Token (MX) is at 41.18 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of MX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and MX Token (MX).

BTC Vs ETH Vs MX Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of MX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of MX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of MX decreases.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, MX Token (MX) might probably attain $6 by 2023.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, MX Token (MX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2025

If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, MX would rally to hit $11.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2026

If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MX would rally to hit $15.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2027

If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MX would rally to hit $17.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2028

MX Token (MX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MX would hit $21 in 2028.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on MX Token (MX), it would witness major spikes. MX might hit $26 by 2029.

MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, MX Token (MX) might hit $30 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the MX Token Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of MX Token (MX) in 2022 is $2.6884. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of MX Token (MX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of MX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.70 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that MX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is MX Token (MX)?

The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform.

2. Where can you purchase MX Token (MX)?

MX Token (MX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.

3. Will MX Token (MX) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, MX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of MX Token (MX)?

On December 02, 2021 MX Token (MX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.70.

5. Is MX Token (MX) a good investment in 2022?

MX Token (MX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, MX is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can MX Token (MX) reach $300?

MX Token (MX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then MX Token (MX) will hit $300 soon.

7. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2023?

MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $6 by 2023.

8. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2024?

MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.

9. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2025?

MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.

10. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2026?

MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.