Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
But, this changes with the release of Upstairs, an NFT marketplace that intends to transform the whole user experience game for good and place users’ interests at the top. The UI has been kept simple enough to allow even those new to the space, with little or no understanding of Web 3.0, crypto wallets, or blockchain, to mint NFTs easily.
Upstairs is one of the best NFT marketplaces developed to date and will officially launch for the public on October 10, 2022. The platform has multi-chain integration and supports ETH and BNB chains for deposit and payment, thus allowing users to explore and trade an extensive range of NFTs on different blockchains. CertiK also audited Upstairs’ Smart Contracts.
Upstairs aims to eliminate the commonly encountered problems on other platforms while offering a simple and interactive UI, in addition to a seamless registration process. Users can easily register with an email address and start trading NFTs, unlike other platforms with an extensive and intricate registration process.
Upstairs will only list the most exclusive and curated collections, some with bundled utilities, from the most reputed artists. The platform has already collaborated with great names in the industry, including Zhang Chi, Huteford, and Yang Ga, amongst others. They are all accomplished artists with a massive social media following, and users go crazy over their creations. Before every listing, Upstairs will sign a contract with the IP source and the artist to ensure exclusivity. And anyone fairly acquainted with the space would realize how exclusivity drives the value of NFTs.
The platform offers several exciting features, all in line with the current market dynamics and user requirements.
- Lowest fees: Upstairs realizes the importance of low transaction fees and, as a result, has kept it at 6%, which includes both the Royalties and the Platform fees. Besides, there is no gas fee, achieved through the integration of Layer 2 technologies at the backend, or hidden charges involved whatsoever, making it one of the most cost-effective NFT marketplaces to trade.
- Enhanced accessibility: Upstairs intends to become the most accessible platform for the community and employs features like mass buying and selling. It allows users to make payments in fiat currency. Also, it supports multiple languages, thus making it accessible for people worldwide.
- Multi payment options:
- Upstairs allows users to directly deposit funds via crypto exchanges, thus simplifying the whole process.
- For those without crypto holdings, Upstairs also allows the use of regular credit cards, both Visa and Master.
- The platform has already partnered with XanPool, Alchemy Pay & Simplex to offer seamless local payment options.
- Upstairs also plans to add many more payment gateways in the future, and users would, most certainly, find the one they prefer the most.
- Additional rewards: Profits from trades are usually not enough for users, given the market’s volatility, and additional rewards play a vital role. Upstairs offers a referral and automatic rebate program to increase earnings and further cut down on transaction costs. With Upstairs, users can earn as high as 2% rewards through the rebate program, something that remains a distant dream on most marketplaces.
- Region-specific developments: As discussed earlier, Upstairs intends to become the most significant player in the NFT marketplace. And to achieve this, it will deliver curated content to users in different parts of the globe. Whether a historical piece of art or a trendy fashion, it will all be available as collectibles on the custodial NFT marketplace.
- Staking: Staking, of late, has become one of the preferred investment strategies, given that it delivers stable and regular profits. Users on Upstairs can stake tokens earned from trading and establish a steady stream of funds.
- Real-time statistics: Trading requires detailed knowledge of the various aspects involving NFT, including real-time data. Upstairs has it ready and arranged in a systematic order for quick understanding. Users can identify the rarity of an NFT, verify its ranking, and check the sales volume.
And that’s not all! Upstairs has also employed the most advanced security protocols to provide complete security and safety. Also, the collections listed on the marketplace are verified beforehand for authenticity to ensure the user’s peace of mind.
Another vital aspect of NFTs that Upstairs wants to tap into is their real-world utility. Most of the NFTs available out there are nothing more than digital art simply stored in the wallet. But the ones available on Upstairs can be used in games, and many will have real-world applications. Besides, the value of every piece will be justified based on past trading and the benefits it stands to offer.
As Co-founder & CEO of Upstairs, Rex Teo mentions, “The purpose of Upstairs is to reduce blockchain complexities for all users by bridging Web3.0’s technologies into Web2.0’s domain, allowing every user to trade NFTs with seamless go-to options.”
“The NFT Industry is clearly going to be a major component in the future of digital collectibles. We look forward to revolutionizing this industry with Upstairs”
Upstairs has created a team of dedicated professionals, collaborated with artists, and partnered with the best marketing and legal entities to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and for its further development. The team comprises experts in every field, which becomes apparently clear when using the platform. The simple and straightforward user interface, quick processing, seamless transactions, and plethora of features are all testament to the efforts put into the development of Upstairs.
So, for those planning to invest in NFTs or acquire some as collectibles, Upstairs would be a perfect choice! A wide range of collections will be available on the platform after its launch on October 10, 2022. The next few days might keep many restless, but remember, Upstairs is worth all the wait.
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
- TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery.
- TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes.
- The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle.
Tron (TRX) has struggled to remain bullish against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from a region of $0.11 on several occasions to trend higher. Tron (TRX), despite being loved by the Tron community, the token has had its fair share of the current bear run coupled with the rumors of its decoupling from its pegged fiat token USSD. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, we could see the price of Tron (TRX) making moves. (Data from Binance)
Tron (TRX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has come with more relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins, such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.
The price of TRX has struggled to remain bullish, falling from a high of $0.11 to a weekly low of $0.05, with the price looking more stable as the price looks ready to bounce off from this region.
After hitting a bottom low of $0.05, the price of TRX bounced swiftly from that region as the price rallied to a high of $0.07 as the price faced more rejection to flip this region into a support zone for TRX price.
The weekly price for TRX closed bullish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a more bullish sentiment. If the price of TRX continues to maintain this structure, we could see a retest of the $0.1 area.
Weekly resistance for the price of TRX – $0.1.
Weekly support for the price of TRX – $0.06.
Price Analysis Of TRX On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has helped most altcoins, including the price of TRX, as it shows more strength to rally. The price of TRX broke out of its descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with the price ready for a rally to $0.1-$0.11.
Haven reclaimed the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after flipping this into support for TRX price. We could see the price rallying high if the BTC remains stable. The price at $0.061 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.
Daily resistance for the price of TRX – $0.07-$0.1.
Daily support for the price of TRX – $0.06-$0.055.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Core Scientific Announces September Updates
- Operating approximately 232,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers
- Produced 1,213 self-mined bitcoins
AUSTIN, Texas,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for September 2022.
“We continued growing our infrastructure and operating servers in September. Bitcoin production was impacted across the company’s data centers due to several unique circumstances, including severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects.
“Despite these challenges, Core Scientific continued to lead the industry in bitcoin production. We produced 1,213 bitcoins for our own account. We expanded our total fleet (owned and colocated) to approximately 232,000 servers representing approximately 22.5 EH/s. I am proud of our team’s resilience, adaptability and dedication in the face of difficult industry conditions,” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer.
Data Centers
As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 232,000 ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing a total of approximately 22.5 EH/s. The Company’s Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota data center facilities continue to operate at capacity. The Company is continuing to build additional capacity in Texas.
Self-Mining
Core Scientific’s self-mining operations produced 1,213 bitcoins in September, for an average of 40.4 bitcoins per day. The Company deployed approximately 2,900 new servers during the month for its self-mining operation. Curtailment activity across multiple data centers and unanticipated electrical equipment challenges limited production advances.
The Company expanded its fleet of self-mining servers during the month to approximately 130,000, increasing hashrate to approximately 13 EH/s. The Company expects to deploy approximately 38,000 additional self-mining ASIC servers before the end of 2022. As of September month end, self-mining accounted for approximately 58% of the Company’s total hashrate.
Colocation Services
In addition to its self-mining fleet, as of September 30, 2022, Core Scientific provided data center colocation services, technology and operating support for approximately 102,000 customer-owned ASIC servers representing approximately 9.5 EH/s. In September, the Company deployed approximately 8,400 new servers for its colocation customers. As of September month end, colocation services accounted for approximately 42% of the Company’s total hashrate. Inquiries for colocation services continue to exceed the Company’s available infrastructure.
Bitcoin Sales and Liquidity
During the month of September, the Company sold 1,576 bitcoins at an average price of $20,460 per bitcoin for total proceeds of approximately $32.2 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held 1,051 bitcoins and approximately $29.5 million in cash.
Grid Support
In the month of September, the Company powered down its Texas and other data center operations on several occasions. Curtailments in September totaled 8,774 megawatt hours. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.
ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC
Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain computing data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the next few quarters. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, meet its 2022 operating plan, source clean and renewable energy, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, future estimates of revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, total debt, free cash flow, liquidity and future financing availability, future estimates of computing capacity and operating capacity, future demand for colocation capacity, future estimate of hashrate (including mix of self-mining and colocation) and operating gigawatts, future projects in construction or negotiation and future expectations of operation location, orders for miners and critical infrastructure, future estimates of self-mining capacity, the public float of the Company’s shares, future infrastructure additions and their operational capacity, and operating capacity and site features of the Company’s operations and planned operations in Texas and Oklahoma. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and if any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Month over month comparisons are based on the combined results of Core Scientific and its acquired entities and are unaudited.
Core Scientific provides this and any future similar unaudited updates to provide shareholders with visibility into the Company’s results and progress toward previously announced capacity and operational projections.
Bitcoin Price Is Soaring This ‘Uptober’ As BTC Barrels Past $20,000
As Bitcoin passes $20,000, the market is expecting a strong October. The crypto is now trading between $19,712 and $20,479 at the time of writing.
Since the crash of September 13 rattled the global financial system, this is the highest trading price BTC has reached.
As BTC bulls have been trying to break through this resistance level for almost a month, the breaking of the $20k psychological barrier is a major event.
To those looking to acquire Bitcoin or add to their existing holdings, however, the breakthrough may serve as a powerful buy signal.
Perhaps this market uptick is what the cryptocurrency industry needs to end the crypto winter.
Taking The Bull By The Horns
CryptoQuant claims numerous indicators can provide reliable buy indications for traders. Depletion of foreign-exchange reserves is one such factor.
Decreased Bitcoin exchange reserves are an optimistic indicator since it suggests an increase in Bitcoin purchases.
A shift in the outflow of foreign exchange is always a consideration in this context. On October 4, the value of the exchange outflow was $47,655.83.
A high number for this indicator indicates reduced Bitcoin selling pressure. The fear and green index is also rising, offering investors and traders strong buy signals.
A rising RSI value may indicate an increase in investor confidence due to recent developments in the cryptocurrency market or the psychological resistance level of $20,000.
Extended Accumulation In The Offing
Bitcoin’s price increase is not unexpected. Recent reports indicate that Bitcoin is witnessing a prolonged accumulation.
Since September 27, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoins has surged dramatically.
As of this writing, the 7-day moving average is providing dynamic support for Bitcoin’s ascent. Current support is located at $18,548, with resistance at $20,473.
With the current flow on the bullish side, we may anticipate a price increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is still fighting to surpass the $20,472 resistance level.
A breach of this price level will eventually drive the price over the 78.60 Fibonacci retracement level, which is located at $21,229.
BTCUSD pair loses $20K handle, now trades at $19,954 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Fintwit, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
Los Angeles, CA, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire
Takeaways:
- A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz.
- Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content to be hosted on a decentralized censorship-resistant blockchain.
- Posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, earn crypto tips, and other novel features.
Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative.
Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform.
“I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter.” Said Elon Musk in one text exchange.
He continued, “Third piece is a twitter-like app on your phone that accesses the database in the cloud. This could be massive.”
However, Musk may not need to create a decentralized Twitter alternative thanks to the launch of Diamond, a Web3 social app powered by the DeSo blockchain.
Diamond is the first platform ever to host its content and social graph on a decentralized blockchain.
By publishing content to the DeSo chain, writers, and creators can own and control their content the same way they own and control their Bitcoin. This means they can be free from censorship and gain new ways to monetize that have never been possible before.
For example, posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, can earn crypto tips, and much more. Creators on Diamond can very easily launch social tokens that allow their followers to invest in their success. All with an onboarding that is as easy as creating an account on a web2 platform like Instagram.
Diamond’s choice to use the DeSo blockchain for hosting all of its content showcases DeSo’s unique strength in content storage. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces,” he says.
In addition, Diamond’s integration of the DeSo wallet makes it possible to onboard Ethereum
users as well as mainstream users. “The DeSo wallet supports both a one-click Google login and a one-click MetaMask login,” says Al-Naji. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain, or really any chain. We just want to allow people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.
This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge. It has also been experiencing a recent surge in user numbers.
In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, Diamond and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”
About DeSo Foundation
DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.
$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.
Check out the full roadmap and cl aim your username on deso.com .
Talent Protocol supports the next generation of builders through the acquisition of Agora Labs
Lisbon, Portugal, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire
Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
Despite being only a year old, Talent Protocol saw this acquisition opportunity as another way of working towards its mission of supporting the builders of tomorrow. The startup – founded by Pedro Oliveira, Filipe Macedo and Andreas Vilela – has been actively enabling ways of empowering talented tech professionals who have an entrepreneurial mindset and are curious to explore web3.
“Agora Labs’ mission and team fits perfectly with what we are building in Talent Protocol. In a very short time, Agora’s talented team has created tools and infrastructure that serve several of the needs of tokenized creators and that is something we found truly remarkable and relevant for our own community”, Pedro Oliveira, co-founder and CEO of Talent Protocol, explains. “Talent Protocol and Agora Labs’ paths crossed earlier this year and when we saw the opportunity to join efforts, we took it”, he adds.
Agora Labs was founded in 2021 by Matthew Espinoza, Freeman Zhang, Jerry Di and Charles Nyabeze, all teenage builders who took the leap from their careers and founded their own Web3 company. The little over one-year journey led to this acquisition by Talent Protocol which will welcome 20-year-old Matthew (CEO) and 19-year-old Freeman (CTO) to its team and support their early but valuable careers.
“The Web3 space is all about community and collaboration. We see the integration of Agora’s assets and team members as a way of achieving collective success for all parties involved”, Filipe Macedo, co-founder and CMO of Talent Protocol, comments.
Over 150,000 users already joined Talent Protocol to create a professional profile, make meaningful connections and access exciting opportunities. Members are also able to launch a token for their careers, transforming loose connections into invested supporters. A Talent Protocol account gives priority access to scholarships, opportunities, mentors and a community that can help you succeed in web3.
“The world of work is changing but our professional networks are decades old. Most are cringe-worthy and out-of-touch places unable to represent the next generation of builders and support their career growth.”, Filipe Macedo explains, “Agora Labs was also unlocking web3 opportunities for builders and creators, that’s why it made total sense to join forces, while also supporting the professional journeys of its talented founders.”
“From day one it was clear that Talent Protocol was the ideal company to acquire us. From the beginning of our conversations to signing the deal, they always had our best interests at heart and I truly resonated with their mission and culture”, Matthew Espinoza from Agora Labs, adds.
About Talent Protocol
Talent Protocol is the web3 professional community where anyone can discover high-potential builders and invest in their careers. 💫
Since November 2021, more than 150,000 users have registered to create a web3 professional profile, launch a Talent Token and kick off their collective career journey.
About Agora Labs
Agora Labs is a creator-focused platform built on the DeSo blockchain, providing tokenized creators with the necessary infrastructures to build and scale their web3 communities.
The platform has been consistently one of the top-ranked dapps on the DeSo blockchain, reaching over $500k in market cap within 24 hours of launching, and has received backing from the DeSo foundation, and Harmony Protocol.
Afterpay’s New Monthly Payment Solution Gives Consumers More Ways to Pay
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afterpay, a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, today introduced a new payment solution that give consumers even more choice, flexibility and time to pay, with transparent terms to support responsible spending – just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.
Consumers who select Afterpay’s monthly payment option can budget their money over a six or twelve month period for purchases between $400 and $4,000 with consumer-friendly payment terms1 including:
- No late fees
- No compounding interest with a cap on total interest owed
- A clear view of what is owed at time of purchase which won’t increase during the course of the payment plan
Designed for purchases between $400 and $4,000, merchants can now offer Afterpay for more items in more categories without paying additional transaction fees or integration costs – while benefiting from new customer growth, increased sales, and higher average order values. Initially offered to existing customers making online purchases, the monthly payment solution will be available for in-person purchases in 2023.
“Our new offering is a natural extension of the Afterpay experience – giving customers a new way to take more control and have more choice in the way they pay,” said Lee Hatton, head of Cash App Asia Pacific. “We look forward to supporting customers with yet another smart budgeting tool.”
Starting today consumers can use Afterpay’s monthly payment option at US merchant websites including Bellacor.com, EyeBuyDirect, FWRD, and Your Mechanic among others, with additional merchant partners coming soon. The company plans to extend the offering to merchants outside the U.S. in 2023.
Afterpay gives consumers the ability to use their own money and pay over time without having to turn to expensive credit cards which can lead to revolving and compounding debt. Built from the ground up to help consumers pay responsibly, more than 98% of Afterpay transactions never incur a late fee and more than 90% of Afterpay transactions are paid with a debit card.2
Since 2020, US consumer spending on BNPL has increased 660 percent3. This is more than five times the rate of growth for debit card spending (43 percent) and credit card spending (8 percent).4
Afterpay’s monthly payment option is offered to existing customers in partnership with First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Merchants and shoppers can find more information about the monthly payment option here.
About Afterpay
Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time – enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.
Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers5. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).
__________________________
1 You must be over 18, a resident of the U.S. and meet additional eligibility criteria to qualify. Loans through the Afterpay Pay Monthly program are underwritten and issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. A down payment may be required. APRs range from 0% to 35.99%, depending on eligibility. As an example, a 12 month $1,000 loan with 21% APR would have 11 monthly payments of $93.11 and 1 payment of $93.19 for a total payment of $1,117.40. Loans are subject to credit check and approval and are not available to residents of Hawaii, West Virginia, New Mexico and Nevada. Valid debit card, accessible credit report and acceptance of final terms required to apply. Estimated payment amounts shown on product pages exclude taxes and shipping charges, which are added at checkout. Click here for complete terms.
here to link to: Consumer Lending (Pay Monthly) Loan Agreement (*not* Installment Agreement for Afterpay pay-in-4)
2 Figures as of June 30, 2022
3 Source: The Next Generation Index, February 2022
4 Source: The Next Generation Index, February 2022
5 Figures as of June 30
