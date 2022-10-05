News
GM Mike Elias reiterates plans to increase Orioles’ payroll for 2023: ‘This team is officially in the fight’
Mike Elias didn’t get into specifics in his final media session of the year before Wednesday’s season-ending doubleheader, but the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager reiterated that he expects the team’s payroll to increase for 2023.
That’s not necessarily saying much, given Baltimore’s $64.8 million payroll ranked 29th of the 30 major league teams in that regard this season, nearly $100 million below the league average and more than $215 million below the New York Mets’, according to Spotrac. Despite those financial limitations, the Orioles finished with their first winning campaign since 2016, the top American League team to not reach the postseason.
“I don’t want to announce a budget to the agent community or the other 29 teams, but I do continue to view this as an offseason where we’re going to have the flexibility to invest in the major league payroll in a different way than I have done since I’ve been here,” Elias said. “… I feel like this team is officially in the fight in the American League East, and that’s a big achievement.”
There are myriad ways for the Orioles to bump payroll in 2023, the obvious being the additions of experienced players through free agency and trades. Elias said the front office has been meeting for about a month to plan for the offseason, left with the impression that there is no distinct position of need.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
Elias noted that the Orioles have “very interesting internal candidates for almost every single job,” complicating their offseason addition-making. They could sign or trade for a starting pitcher, with Elias saying there’s “a very high likelihood” top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is in their opening day rotation. An addition on the infield could block the path for Connor Norby or Jordan Westburg, the top two home run hitters in the minor league system this year. But both Elias and manager Brandon Hyde spoke about the need to blend major league acquisitions with minor league call-ups.
Of course, any number of position player prospects could be traded to add experienced major league talent. Since taking over Baltimore’s baseball operations department in November 2018, Elias has hoarded up-the-middle prospects. Although some, notably top-ranked players in Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, have reached the majors, others could be used in trade packages.
“I think we’re going to have to [part with prospects] if we’re going to import players for trade,” Elias said. “I don’t know that we’re going to get it done without sending prospects. I really like the players that we’ve been drafting and developing or trading for, but this is part of the business, and that’s why you amass such depth in your organization. There’s a 40-man roster, there’s a Rule 5 draft, you can’t keep everybody, and you also can’t play everybody.
“We just want to keep stacking good players and good drafts and good international development so that we’re able to use our players, because we don’t have the same amount of money as the [New York] Yankees, you know? There’s going to be times when our richness in players is going to be what we have to lean into in order to win out here.”
Payroll could also increase via internal investments. Several key players in this season’s success are due raises through salary arbitration, with shortstop Jorge Mateo, outfielders Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins, and right-handers Dillon Tate and Austin Voth entering that process for the first time.
There’s also the chance of long-term deals for players not yet in arbitration. An agreement with Rutschman would perhaps be the most significant move the Orioles could make this offseason, locking up a player who has been the face of the organization’s rebuild since he was taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and largely lived up to expectations in a rookie season that earned him Most Valuable Oriole honors.
Speaking broadly about the possibility of those types of deals, Elias declined to say whether discussions with any players had taken place.
“It’s not something that you force, but if it makes sense for both sides, they tend to happen,” Elias said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some of that.”
In terms of active major league payroll, the Orioles don’t figure to shed much this offseason. Pending free agents Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor were making less than $1 million each. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles has an $11 million team option with a $1 million buyout; Elias said it was too early to say whether the Orioles would pick it up, though both he and Hyde praised Lyles’ contributions to a young pitching staff.
But Elias expects other veterans to be interested in coming to Baltimore after the Orioles’ turnaround season.
”I think that this is a very attractive free agent destination now,” Elias said. “I think we hear great compliments from our players about the clubhouse environment that Brandon’s built, about the way that our players get better here and have really put that on display here. It’s a great town. It’s a great ballpark. It’s now a great place to pitch. And I think we’re going to have a lot of players want to come and join this team.”
News
Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is going through a challenging period, thanks to her cheating ex-fiancé Ime Udoku who has set the family up for public ridicule due to his infidelity. And the actress is taking her mental health seriously by disregarding trifling opinions.
Nia Long has finally made a public statement relating to her ex-partner’s scandal after Marlon Wayans advised her to not renounce her relationship with phony partner Ime Udoku. And the message is simple, “Simps deserve no explanations”.
The post seeks to address her emotional state and how she plans to relate with outsiders during this abase moment of hers. And TGS believes the message is a subtle shade to Marlon. Marlon in an interview suggested Nia accepts her ex-partner back despite his despicable behavior hence this message can not be directed to anyone else but him.
Side Action reports:
It can’t be easy for actress Nia Long.
Almost two weeks after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies, Nia returned to social media, sharing a quote about mental health. Nia’s post comes more than a week after Ime was suspended on Sept. 22nd for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season by the Celtics for violating team policies.
Though the organization didn’t specify what rules were broken, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that the coach was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having “an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”
“A tip for mental health,” the Oct. 3 Instagram post read, “learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”
Nia, who got engaged to Ime in 2015, received a lot of support and encouragement from her close friends in the comments section of her post, including actress Viola Davis wrote, “Love it!!” and rapper Busta Rhymes wrote, “Yes Queen.”
After the team announced the suspension, Ime, who shares son Kez with Nia, issued an apology for his actions.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said in a statement to ESPN Sept. 22. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”
The following day Nia released a statement asking for privacy as she and her family navigate through this difficult time.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fatal Affair actress said in a statement to E! News. . “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
The message from the 51-year-old actress is clear and she does not owe anyone an explanation!
Here is Nia Long’s post about mental health amid Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal:
The post Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
After more than 60 years, Hamm Clinic leaves downtown St. Paul’s historic Hamm Building
After more than 60 years of operating in downtown St. Paul’s Historic Hamm Building, the Hamm Clinic needed a change of scenery. Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties bought the six-story office building on St. Peter Street for $2 million last January, with the intention of converting it from an office building to residential use.
“They had told us how much they’d be increasing our rent, and it was four times what we were currently paying,” said Linda Ewing, the interim executive director of the nonprofit mental health clinic. The clinic was established in 1954 by Margaret Hamm Kelley, a social worker and granddaughter of St. Paul brewing titan Theodore Hamm.
Instead of remaining downtown in the building once owned by the Hamm family, the clinic found a more spacious new home just across the Mississippi River and over the Robert Street bridge at 10 River Park Plaza, within the glass-paneled office building frequently referred to by the name of its major tenant, Comcast.
The cable and telecommunications giant had downsized operations within the building throughout the pandemic, and smaller tenants had packed up and left, leaving the eight-story Comcast building a bit ghostly on the inside.
“The negotiations for space turned out to be very positive for us,” Ewing said. She noted the Comcast building offers ample outdoor parking, and the nonprofit no longer has to cover the cost of staff and client parking at a downtown ramp.
SEVENTH FLOOR SPACE
In late September, the Hamm Clinic held an open house for its new digs, which span half the seventh floor of the Comcast building. The space, previously occupied by the newsroom, advertising and executive offices of the Pioneer Press, now welcomes patients to family, group and individual therapy in a modern office layout overlooking the river.
Located toward the north side of the building, the Hamm Clinic now spans 13,000 square feet on one level, whereas it previously occupied 8,300 square feet spread across three levels of the Hamm Building, “which made it challenging,” Ewing said. “It is a big upgrade.”
The benefits go beyond more elbow room.
The nonprofit clinic, which launched an ongoing capital campaign to cover the expansion, worked with an architect to achieve a build-out that emphasizes curved walls, natural lighting, a soothing color palette and other emblems of “trauma-informed” design, Ewing said. That includes hallways large enough for social workers and therapists to strike a reassuring pose walking elbow-to-elbow with clients, rather than leading in front of them.
As a training facility for a variety of therapists, the Hamm Clinic works with three psychiatrist-trainees at a time, as well as social workers and other mental health professionals.
The organization is actively looking to hire more psychologists, Ewing said, and interviews for a permanent new executive director are underway. Six offices remain empty and available for future services and expansion.
News
In civil lawsuit, Ellison alleges Fleet Farm sold guns to straw purchasers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Wisconsin-based retailer Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers, including a man who bought a 9mm handgun that was used in the deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul last October.
According to the 38-page civil complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers — people who illegally purchase guns for others who cannot legally purchase guns themselves, such as those convicted of felonies or with a record of committing domestic violence.
The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm sold at least 37 firearms to two straw purchasers over 16 months, often selling multiple guns either in single transactions or over short periods of time.
One of the guns Fleet Farm sold to 25-year-old Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis was fired on Oct. 10 at Seventh Street Truck Park, a shooting at the West Seventh Street bar that killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 other bystanders.
CHARGES: HANDGUN TRACED TO BLAINE STORE
ATF investigators traced the semiautomatic 9mm handgun found at the scene back to the Blaine Fleet Farm where it was purchased in July by Horton, according to federal charges against him.
Another gun Fleet Farm sold to Horton was found by a 6-year-old boy in front of his family’s South Minneapolis home on Sept. 6, 2021, Ellison said a Wednesday press conference announcing the lawsuit. The gun had been discarded by suspects who fled police following a shooting, he said.
Most guns Fleet Farm sold to straw purchasers remain unrecovered, Ellison said.
“While law enforcement investigates and solves crime and local prosecutors prosecute crime, we all have a role to play in stopping gun trafficking and creating safer communities,” Ellison said. “For the first time in Minnesota, I’m using the power of the Attorney General’s office to hold a gun retailer accountable.”
LAWSUIT ASSERTS CLAIMS OF NEGLIGENCE
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Hennepin County alleges that Fleet Farm ignored hallmark red flags and warning signs that certain buyers were straw purchasers and sold guns to these buyers anyway, rather than refusing sales as Fleet Farm should have done.
The lawsuit asserts claims against Fleet Farm for negligence, negligence per se, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting and public nuisance.
In the lawsuit, Ellison asks for injunctive relief, including strengthened oversight of Fleet Farm’s operations and increased training to prevent sales of guns to straw purchasers, as well as monetary relief, including disgorgement of Fleet Farm’s profits from sales to straw purchasers.
Fleet Farm on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
News
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities.
And as some Democrats crow on social media about apparent Republican setbacks, party strategists privately concede that their own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges.
The evolving outlook is tied to a blunt reality: Democrats have virtually no margin for error as they confront the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and President Joe Biden’s weak standing. There is broad agreement among both parties that the Democrats’ summertime momentum across states like Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin has eroded just five weeks before Election Day.
“There’s reason to be apprehensive, not reason to be gloomy,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said. “It looked like at the end of August we had a little momentum. I don’t know if we’ve regressed any, but we’re not progressing in many places.”
That tepid outlook comes even as Republicans confront a series of self-imposed setbacks in the states that matter most in the 2022 midterms, which will decide the balance of power in Congress and statehouses across the nation.
None has been more glaring than Herschel Walker’s struggles in Georgia, where the Republican Senate candidate’s own son accused him of lying about his personal challenges — including a report from The Daily Beast alleging that the anti-abortion Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Walker called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Walker had not taken legal action as of late Tuesday, but he repeated his denials Wednesday morning during a Fox News interview, even as he talked generally of a difficult past as a husband and father. Shown an image of the “get well” card the Daily Beast reported that he sent to the girlfriend — which was signed with an “H,” not his full signature — Walker said, he doesn’t sign cards with just an initial.
The Republican establishment, including the Sen. Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, and former President Donald Trump himself remained staunchly behind Walker on Tuesday in his bid to oust first-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. A Walker campaign adviser said the candidate has raised at least $500,000 since he first responded publicly to The Daily Beast report.
“If you’re in a fight, people will come to your aid,” said Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund and a close ally of McConnell, R-Ky.
Law said the Georgia race had grown increasingly competitive despite the Democrats’ focus on Walker’s personal life. And looking beyond Georgia, Law said the political climate was predictably shifting against the party that controls the White House, as is typically the case in midterm elections.
“It certainly seems that voters are returning to a more traditional midterm frame of mind,” Law said.
Should Republicans gain even one Senate seat in November, they would take control of Congress’ upper chamber — and with it, the power to control judicial nominations and policy debates for the last two years of Biden’s term. Leaders in both parties believe Republicans are likely to take over the House.
Even facing such odds, it’s far too soon to predict a Republican-controlled Congress.
Democrats remain decidedly on offense and are spending heavily to try to flip Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Voter opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to strip women of their constitutional right to an abortion has energized the Democratic base and led to a surge in female voter registrations.
Republicans are most focused on Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada, although Republican officials believe that underwhelming Trump-backed nominees in Arizona and New Hampshire have dampened the party’s pickup opportunities.
“The Republican candidates they’re running are too extreme,” said J.B. Poersch, who leads the pro-Democrat Senate Majority PAC. “I think this is still advantage Democrats.”
Meanwhile, conditions in the top battleground states are rapidly evolving.
In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz faced difficult new questions this week raised by a Washington Post article about the medical products he endorsed as a daytime television star. Another news report by the news site Jezebel detailing how his research caused hundreds of dogs to be killed rippled across social media.
Still, Democratic officials acknowledge the race tightened considerably as the calendar shifted to October. And while there is disagreement within the White House, some officials there are concerned about Democratic nominee John Fetterman’s stamina as he recovers from a May stroke.
“Senate Republicans had a very bad start to October, but we know each of our races will be tight and we’re going to keep taking nothing for granted,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who leads the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm.
The GOP Senate candidates’ latest challenges in Georgia and Pennsylvania dominated social media Monday and Tuesday, according to data compiled by GQR, a public opinion research firm that works with Democratic organizations.
News stories about Walker’s abortion accuser and Oz’s animal research had the first- and second-highest reach of any news stories on Facebook and Twitter since they surfaced Monday, topping content related to the television show “Sons of Anarchy,” another report about Planned Parenthood mobile abortion clinics and news about Kanye West. GQR used the social listening tool NewsWhip, which tracks over 500,000 websites in more than 100 languages roughly in real time.
In swing-state Nevada, the rhetoric from Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has become increasingly urgent in recent days as she fends off a fierce challenge from former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Within the White House, there is real fear that she could lose her reelection bid, giving Republicans the only seat they may need to claim the Senate majority.
“We have a big problem, friend,” Cortez Masto wrote in a fundraising appeal Tuesday. “Experts say that our race in Nevada could decide Senate control — and right now, polling shows me 1 point behind my Trump-endorsed opponent.”
Democrats and their allies continue to hope that backlash against the Supreme Court’s abortion decision will help them overcome historical trends in which the party controlling the White House almost always loses seats in Congress. Democrats, who control Washington, are also facing deep voter pessimism about the direction of the country and Biden’s relatively weak approval ratings.
The traditional rules of politics have often been broken in the Trump era. In past years, Republicans may have abandoned Walker. But on Tuesday, they linked arms behind him.
Law, of the Senate Leadership Fund, said he takes Walker at his word that he did not pay for a former girlfriend’s abortion, despite apparent evidence of a “Get Well” card with Walker’s signature and a check receipt.
He said voters believe that “Walker may have made mistakes in his personal life that affected him and his family, but Warnock has made mistakes in public life in Washington that affected them and their families.”
There were some signs of Republican concern on the ground in Georgia, however.
Martha Zoller, a popular Republican radio host in north Georgia and one-time congressional candidate, told her audience Tuesday that the latest allegations require Walker to reset his campaign with a straightforward admission about his “personal demons” and what he’s done to overcome them.
“He needs to fall on the sword. ‘I was a dog. … And I have asked forgiveness for it,’” she said, detailing the kind of message she believes Walker must give voters. “It would be so refreshing to have somebody just tell the truth.”
Walker attempted his version of that strategy Wednesday on Fox News.
“It’s like they’re trying to bring up my past to hurt me,” he said, before quoting Christian New Testament text. “I’m a sinner. We all sin before the glory of God.”
Yet Walker insisted his past transgressions don’t include encouraging and paying for an abortion. “Everyone is anonymous, and everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about,” he said.
Veteran Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin warned his party against writing off the Georgia Republican.
“I wouldn’t say Walker is done. Over the last couple of cycles we’ve certainly seen Republican candidates survive things that are not supposed to be survivable,” Schwerin said. “There are a lot of close races, and the dynamics of this election are difficult to predict. Everybody is expecting multiple shifts in momentum between now and Election Day.”
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.
News
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers aim to restart the project in January despite unresolved workplace safety sanctions.
“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” said a statement Wednesday from Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a plaintiff in the lawsuit along with their 9-year-old son Andros. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023.”
The agreement is a rare piece of positive news for Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the Oct. 21 shooting. The actor, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.
He announced the settlement agreement in an Instagram post.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin said in the post. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”
Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.
New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins said in the statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”
Rust Movie Productions continues to challenge the basis of a $137,000 fine against the company by New Mexico occupational safety regulators who say production managers on the set failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety.
The state Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission has scheduled an eight-day hearing on the disputed sanctions, starting April 12, 2023. It was not immediately clear whether filming of “Rust” can resume before workplace sanctions are resolved.
“We’re not characterizing this as uncooperative,” said Matthew Maez, spokesman for the Environment Department that enforces occupation safety regulations. “They’re going through the process as they have a right to. … They have not paid the fine or accepted the conclusions.”
In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting.
Rust Movie Productions told safety regulators that misfires prior to the fatal shooting of Hutchins did not violate safety protocols and that “appropriate corrective actions were taken,” including briefings of cast and crew.
Other legal troubles persist in relation to the film and the deadly shooting.
At least four other lawsuits brought by crew members remain, and the state of New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions.
Baldwin is also a defendant in an unrelated defamation lawsuit brought by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.
The Hutchins family lawsuit, filed in February, was harshly critical of Baldwin, the films producers, and the other defendants: unit production manager Katherine Walters, assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Guttierez Reed, and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.
Their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” plaintiffs’ attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference.
According to the lawsuit, had proper protocols been followed, “Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and 9-year-old son.”
The lawsuit said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the setup, and there was no call for a real gun.
It also said that both Baldwin and Halls, who handed him the gun, should have checked the revolver for live bullets.
___
Associated Press writer Morgan Lee contributed from Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
News
The Mets are uniquely hurt by losing division, having to play an extra round
There are several obvious reasons why the Mets winning the division would have been a tremendous benefit to them.
They’d not only earn an automatic spot in the National League Division Series, skipping the three-game wild card series crapshoot, they’d also have the confidence and satisfaction that would have come with outlasting Atlanta. A cool new banner to hang from the Citi Field rafters would have been nice too.
Instead, the Braves played like one of the best teams of all time. The Mets were simply a good team — not a historic one — during the second half of the season, and now their season comes down to winning two of three against the formidable San Diego Padres this weekend.
On the one hand, the Mets are well-suited for that clash with San Diego. They’ll almost assuredly line up Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for the first two games, with Chris Bassitt waiting in the wings should a Game 3 become necessary. Those are probably three of the top 20 pitchers in the National League. But should the Mets advance past the Padres — which is no guarantee at all, as the Padres took four of six in the regular season and have a fearsome rotation of their own — they run into several disadvantages created by not sewing up the NL East when they had the chance.
The first and most daunting disadvantage is having to play the Dodgers in the NLDS. It is true that the Mets won the season series against them, but it is also true that the Dodgers are quite literally one of the best teams to ever lace them up. Since Major League Baseball integrated in 1947, only four teams have ever won 110 games in a season. The 2022 Dodgers recently joined that group, and their plus-329 run differential is something that most video games would reject. Losing to the Dodgers would certainly not be a shameful way for the season to end, but it is an incredibly likely way.
Because of MLB’s new and not-improved playoff bracket, one could easily make the case that, all things considered, it would have been better for the Mets to have the Phillies’ season. Philadelphia fired its manager in June and had to fight tooth and nail just to get into the playoffs while the Mets clinched their spot over two weeks ago, but the Phillies now get to play the Cardinals — who don’t have a truly intimidating starting pitcher — and avoid the Dodgers until the NLCS.
The Mets rightfully believe they can compete with anybody (they’re a 100-win team too, after all) and there are some holes to poke in the Dodgers’ raft (no Walker Buehler, a shaky bullpen, the fact that during their run of nine straight postseasons they’ve lost their first series three times), but at the end of the day Los Angeles is still clearly the best team in baseball and the overwhelming favorite to win it all. Paired with the cross-country flights that a New York-Los Angeles matchup would require — including one right after Game 4, with no off day before a potential Game 5 — and the idea of playing the Dodgers before the NLCS become a bit more nauseating.
There’s also the huge pitching disadvantage of using deGrom, Scherzer, and perhaps Bassitt in the wild card round. Throwing deGrom and Scherzer at the Padres means probably only getting one start each from them in the hypothetical NLDS against the Dodgers, unless they pitch on short rest. Had the Mets won the division and earned a chance to spend this weekend spectating, they’d be able to pitch deGrom in Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 11, then bring him back on normal rest for a potential Game 5 on the 16th.
Now, with both aces needed just to secure a spot in the NLDS, the pitching rotation becomes much more complicated. In the best case scenario — eliminating the Padres in two games — the Mets could then theoretically use deGrom for Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 12th and bring him back for the winner-take-all Game 5 on the 16th. That would still mean one fewer rest day than normal, though, a terrifying proposition for someone with deGrom’s injury history. If that scenario ends up playing out, though, deGrom on a pitch count could lead to Scherzer getting a few innings out of the bullpen.
The other way to ensure that deGrom and Scherzer would get at least three combined starts in the NLDS is to beat the Padres in two games while using Bassitt for one of them. Let’s say deGrom vanquishes the Padres on Friday. Then, the Mets could gamble and pitch Bassitt on Saturday, allowing Scherzer to handle Games 1 and 5 of the NLDS on normal rest. That’s a huge risk, though, and Buck Showalter would never hear the end of it if Bassitt turned in a clunker. Of course, if deGrom mucks up the whole plan by losing Game 1 to the Padres, they’d definitely have to call Scherzer’s number for Game 2.
The Mets should not overthink this. They have two of the best right-handed pitchers ever, and the whole appeal of having them in the same rotation is for them to start the first two games of a postseason series. That is what they should do. But the cloud hanging over this entire weekend is puffed up by shoulda, coulda and woulda’s. The Mets made this as hard as possible on themselves, and if that cloud bursts open and they fall to the Padres, they’ll get drenched by typical Mets-ian disappointment made of their own doing.
This is a pitching-rich team uniquely hurt by the new playoff format, which would have smiled on them if they could have just won a few more games against Atlanta.
—
()
