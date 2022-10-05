Has Jose Urena worked his way into the Rockies’ 2023 rotation?

Local

Perfecting the methods used to create the eight-acre maze took decades. This year, the Davis Mega Maze is inspired by a classic board game. Courtesy of Davis Mega Maze

Today, the Davis Mega Maze is one of central Massachusetts’ top attractions, a world-renowned destination for casual weekend adventurers and puzzle-solving enthusiasts. The elaborate maze, which changes structure and theme from year to year, is at the heart of a fall tradition at Davis Farmland. This year’s maze opened on October 1.

While corn mazes are now a staple of the season, that wasn’t always the case. In 1996, when the Sterling Farm first experimented with making labyrinths, co-owner Larry Davis and his colleagues were heading into uncharted waters.

“Fall is now the time of apples, pumpkin picking and mazes. Sometimes I think ‘wow, where did that come from?’ said Davis.

For over 150 years, the Davis family has farmed on Redstone Hill Road. Buoyed by the popularity of the rare upland cattle gifted to the family after a fire destroyed most of their dairy farm, the Davises operated a petting zoo in the mid-1990s. other endangered farm animals, attracting more visitors. The family decided to expand their activities to include a corn maze for children. Little did they know it would grow into the eight-acre giant that exists on farmland today.

The seed of an idea

The first year, Davis remembers hosting a group of school kids at the Maze Ribbon Cutting. As soon as the children entered, he said, they stomped on the corn stalks on the ground, ignoring the paths carefully dug by farm staff. The kids weren’t familiar with the concept of a corn maze, and in fact many in Massachusetts weren’t either, Davis said.

Help was needed. A friend suggested Davis contact Adrian Fisher, a Brit known as the world’s greatest maze designer. Fisher was the best in the business, but Davis was reluctant.

“I didn’t call Adrian,” Davis said. “It had failed so much, it was just like ‘why would I do this again?’”

Fate intervened and a mutual acquaintance connected Fisher and Davis a few months later. Fisher was immediately excited about the project, Davis said, and the two came up with an initial plan in just 20 minutes over the phone.

The idea of ​​on-farm corn mazes was very new at the time, with the first country being created in Annville, Pennsylvania by Fisher and members of Lebanon Valley College in 1993. It was formulated as an initiative of fundraising for the floods. victims, according to the college, and is inspired by the European tradition of the culture of hedge mazes.

“Everyone kept saying the same thing to me, it was just ‘Americans are just couch potatoes. Who is going to want to go out and walk through a maze? said Davis.

An aerial view shows the Davis Mega Maze in the likeness of Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. The 8-acre maze features a cornstalk rendering of Ortiz’s home run pose of pointing two fingers skyward. It is accompanied by the phrase “Thank you Big Papi”. (Christine Hochkeppel/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

Davis and Fisher teamed up, with the explicit goal of making the new creation the “world’s best maze.” The maze would no longer be just for children. Instead, it was moved across the street to a larger area and renamed Davis Mega Maze.

Fisher created a new design based on Celtic folklore, featuring two intertwined dragons in the middle of the maze. The design, Fisher said, was ingenious because it combined two types of mazes: one featuring straight lines based on a grid and the other featuring angled, curved lines. Early visitors found the maze a welcoming challenge because of this combination.

The idea caught on and soon Davis was meeting visitors from all over the world. When tourism and travel marketing magazines were looking for unique attractions to include in their content, the Davis Mega Maze was a natural choice.

Perfect the maze

However, Davis soon found that the Europe-based dragon theme didn’t resonate with audiences, who were drawn more to the maze as a test of skill and as a new concept. Beginning the following year, Davis and the other farm staff pledged to create new maze designs themselves each year and then bring in an outside designer.

Themes normally fall into the “action adventure” realm, Davis said, with past labyrinths drawing inspiration from pirates and the Wild West. In recent years, the farm’s “idea team” has experimented more with original themes. When David Ortiz retired, the Red Sox slugger traveled to Sterling to mark the opening of a special maze bearing his likeness. This year, the maze is designed to evoke the classic board game The Game of Life.

Finding the right theme is a challenge, but far from the only one faced by Davis and his colleagues. Construction is essential and the way the maze is constructed has changed over the decades.

Initially, workers had to first plant an entire field of corn, then manually trace where the tracks should go before finally using tillers to carve out the final design.

“We had to plant the whole field and then we had this crazy group of guys called ‘Team A’, they were crossing with a 10ft pole to make the maze on the ground. After that we went through with We were doing nine miles of tiller to create the thing in the beginning,” Davis said.

At the time, he added, this was necessary because the technology and infrastructure did not exist to allow them to plant and grow corn in a very specific maze. As the popularity of corn mazes skyrocketed, companies sprang up that offered planting and cultivation services designed for corn mazes.

One of them is the Idaho-based MazePlay, which Davis Farmland currently uses to design and plant its annual puzzle. Each year a team from MazePlay comes to Sterling with special equipment to plan the maze, which is then maintained by farm staff as it grows.

The timing must be perfect, as a maze planted too late would allow participants to simply see over the corn stalks. In the past, the Davis Mega Maze was planted towards the end of May so that it could open in early August.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz officially opens The Big Papi Maze with a batting. (Damian Strohmeyer/AP Images for 1947)

But the farm found that late summer was a slow time for business, as many people were still vacationing at the beach or otherwise far from central Massachusetts. So Davis pushed back the opening until mid-September, capitalizing on the association most people have between corn mazes and the fall season.

The pandemic and ensuing labor issues forced the opening further to October 1. To be ready in October, the maze is now planted in July. Once November arrives, the corn is cleaned and composted in the ground. At this point, it can no longer be harvested for consumption, Davis said.

Another lesson Davis and his team learned the hard way was the danger of certain pesticides. A year earlier, he recalls, a friend offered to treat growing corn with appropriate pesticides. But weedkiller accidentally got on the stalks and the farm staff realized after a few months that the corn was not growing properly. An outside expert told them they would have to plow the field and start again just a few weeks before the scheduled opening for the year. Davis came across a creative solution: sorghum sudangrass. This tall plant looks extremely similar to corn stalks and grows much faster, he said.

growing stronger

For about 12 years, Davis and the Maze didn’t have much competition in New England. Slowly but surely the idea caught on and established itself as a special fall activity. Over the past five years, Davis said, corn mazes have taken another step in popularity, popping up on even the smallest roadside farms.

The Mega Maze is still one of the biggest and best known, and Davis said business was booming.

“There are these other mazes there, and maybe that helped open people’s eyes to the maze and not be afraid of it, not worry about going through one. But in this As for general attendance, it just kept going, going, going, he said.

Why did the idea catch on in the first place, and how did it get such profitable staying power? The key, according to Davis, is the maze’s particular ability to deliver a finely tuned mix of thrill, skill and accessible outdoor fun.

“It’s really weird. It’s really, really weird. It’s unique and adventurous,” Davis said. “It’s like riding a big roller coaster. It may seem scary at first, but you know it’s going to end and you know you’re not going to fall.