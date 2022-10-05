Heat toy with big lineup as Jimmy Butler sits out preseason-opening loss

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Chalk this one up to what could preface any recap of an NBA preseason game, “Indicative of nothing, . . . “
Because without Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, and with only a nominal amount of Kyle Lowry, it’s not as if there was going to be much in the way of cohesion for the Miami Heat in Tuesday night’s 121-111 exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
So, instead, greater focus was on the lineups and rotations coach Erik Spoelstra rolled out, with four more exhibitions to follow before the Oct. 19 season opener against the Chicago Bulls.
Less than a week removed from training camp in the Bahamas, the Heat for part of the night had the look of a team with a Caribbean hangover.
There were, however, some redeeming Heat performances, including 22 points, six rebounds and four assists from Tyler Herro and 22 points and six rebounds from Bam Adebayo, with neither hitting the 30-minute mark.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s exhibition against the Timberwolves:
1. Something big: With Butler given the night off for rest, Spoelstra opened with dual big men, with Omer Yurtseven starting alongside Adebayo.
Caleb Martin, who has been projected as the possible starting power forward, instead opened at small forward. Lowry and Herro started at guard.
It wasn’t exactly the ultimate big-man challenge, with the Timberwolves giving both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns the night off.
Yurtseven was uneven on defense, including a pair of fouls in the opening 4:58, with the Heat’s spacing mostly cramped with Yurtseven and Adebayo on the court together.
Spoelstra then went smaller midway through the opening period, with Max Strus entering for Yurtseven, moving Martin to power forward.
The highlight of Yurtseven-Adebayo might have been a Yurtseven 3-pointer late in the second period off an Adebayo assist. Yurtseven closed with 11 points, nine rebounds, fouling out with 9:17 to play.
While there had been focus on increased 3-point attempts by Adebayo, he took only one among his 17 shots, a successful catch-and-shoot basket late in the third period.
2. Herro’s night: After opening at shooting guard, Herro moved to point guard at the start of the second half, with Lowry’s night ending after 16:18 of action, with four points, three rebounds and one assist.
There was a brief scare with 8:11 left in the third quarter, when Herro went down after knee-to-knee contact with the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels.
But after a timeout, Herro, who had limped to the bench, remained in the game, with McDaniels subbed out.
3. Next up: The Heat eventually moved late in the first quarter to a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon at center, Haywood Highsmith at power forward, Strus at small forward, Duncan Robinson at shooting guard and Marcus Garrett at point guard.
That alignment came with Butler, Oladipo and Gabe Vincent not available. It left first-round pick Nikola Jovic out of the initial 10-man mix, not entering until the waning minutes, as the Heat’s eighth reserve.
All the while, Butler watched from the bench wearing a cap, with his training-camp braid extensions gone . . . for now.
4. Early warning: The Heat bench was given a sideline warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — 55 seconds into the game for standing during the course of play.
Under the stronger interpretation of bench decorum, the second warning is a technical foul, as is each additional warning.
5. Waiting game: Despite Spoelstra stressing Oladipo being back up to speed after years of knee and quadriceps issues, the 30-year-old guard was held out Tuesday after also being one of only three players (Vincent and Udonis Haslem the others) not to see action in Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“He had a great camp and the workload was pretty significant,” Spoelstra said. “So he’s been doing work the last two days behind the scenes. But we want to rest him a couple of days before he gets out there and competes.”
()
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.
The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader.
After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.
Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge’s mother and father were in the stands to see him end a five-game homerless streak, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.
The ball was caught by Cory Youmans of Dallas, who was sitting in Section 31. When asked what he was going to do with the ball while being taken away with security to have the ball authenticated, Youmans responded, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”
Another fan was escorted away after leaping over the rail into a gap between the seats and the left-field wall.
Judge, eligible to become a free agent after this season, struck out on a full-count pitch when batting again in the second.
He took right field in the bottom of the inning before manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game. Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been at second base, moved to right field and the slugger got another loud ovation as he jogged back to the Yankees dugout on the third base side.
Reaction quickly came from far beyond the ballpark.
“History made, more history to make,” President Joe Biden posted on Twitter.
Tweeted former Yankees star Derek Jeter: “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”
Maris’ 61 for the Yankees had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by the stench of steroids. Along with Bonds’ record, Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. The Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris as holder of the legitimate record.
A Ruthian figure with a smile as outsized as his body, the 6-foot-7 Judge has rocked the major leagues with a series of deep drives that hearken to the sepia tone movie reels of his legendary pinstriped predecessors.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father’s mark was matched by Judge. “I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Judge had homered only once in the past 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row played since Aug. 5.
Judge was 3 for 17 with five walks and a hit by pitch since moving past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.
Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and began the day trailing Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who was hitting .315.
The home run in his first at-bat put him back to .311, where he had started the day before dropping a point in the opener.
Judge’s accomplishment will cause endless debate.
“To me, the holder of the record for home runs in a season is Roger Maris,” author George Will said earlier this month. “There’s no hint of suspicion that we’re seeing better baseball than better chemistry in the case of Judge. He’s clean. He’s not doing something that forces other players to jeopardize their health.”
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
Local
Today, the Davis Mega Maze is one of central Massachusetts’ top attractions, a world-renowned destination for casual weekend adventurers and puzzle-solving enthusiasts. The elaborate maze, which changes structure and theme from year to year, is at the heart of a fall tradition at Davis Farmland. This year’s maze opened on October 1.
While corn mazes are now a staple of the season, that wasn’t always the case. In 1996, when the Sterling Farm first experimented with making labyrinths, co-owner Larry Davis and his colleagues were heading into uncharted waters.
“Fall is now the time of apples, pumpkin picking and mazes. Sometimes I think ‘wow, where did that come from?’ said Davis.
For over 150 years, the Davis family has farmed on Redstone Hill Road. Buoyed by the popularity of the rare upland cattle gifted to the family after a fire destroyed most of their dairy farm, the Davises operated a petting zoo in the mid-1990s. other endangered farm animals, attracting more visitors. The family decided to expand their activities to include a corn maze for children. Little did they know it would grow into the eight-acre giant that exists on farmland today.
The first year, Davis remembers hosting a group of school kids at the Maze Ribbon Cutting. As soon as the children entered, he said, they stomped on the corn stalks on the ground, ignoring the paths carefully dug by farm staff. The kids weren’t familiar with the concept of a corn maze, and in fact many in Massachusetts weren’t either, Davis said.
Help was needed. A friend suggested Davis contact Adrian Fisher, a Brit known as the world’s greatest maze designer. Fisher was the best in the business, but Davis was reluctant.
“I didn’t call Adrian,” Davis said. “It had failed so much, it was just like ‘why would I do this again?’”
Fate intervened and a mutual acquaintance connected Fisher and Davis a few months later. Fisher was immediately excited about the project, Davis said, and the two came up with an initial plan in just 20 minutes over the phone.
The idea of on-farm corn mazes was very new at the time, with the first country being created in Annville, Pennsylvania by Fisher and members of Lebanon Valley College in 1993. It was formulated as an initiative of fundraising for the floods. victims, according to the college, and is inspired by the European tradition of the culture of hedge mazes.
“Everyone kept saying the same thing to me, it was just ‘Americans are just couch potatoes. Who is going to want to go out and walk through a maze? said Davis.
Davis and Fisher teamed up, with the explicit goal of making the new creation the “world’s best maze.” The maze would no longer be just for children. Instead, it was moved across the street to a larger area and renamed Davis Mega Maze.
Fisher created a new design based on Celtic folklore, featuring two intertwined dragons in the middle of the maze. The design, Fisher said, was ingenious because it combined two types of mazes: one featuring straight lines based on a grid and the other featuring angled, curved lines. Early visitors found the maze a welcoming challenge because of this combination.
The idea caught on and soon Davis was meeting visitors from all over the world. When tourism and travel marketing magazines were looking for unique attractions to include in their content, the Davis Mega Maze was a natural choice.
However, Davis soon found that the Europe-based dragon theme didn’t resonate with audiences, who were drawn more to the maze as a test of skill and as a new concept. Beginning the following year, Davis and the other farm staff pledged to create new maze designs themselves each year and then bring in an outside designer.
Themes normally fall into the “action adventure” realm, Davis said, with past labyrinths drawing inspiration from pirates and the Wild West. In recent years, the farm’s “idea team” has experimented more with original themes. When David Ortiz retired, the Red Sox slugger traveled to Sterling to mark the opening of a special maze bearing his likeness. This year, the maze is designed to evoke the classic board game The Game of Life.
Finding the right theme is a challenge, but far from the only one faced by Davis and his colleagues. Construction is essential and the way the maze is constructed has changed over the decades.
Initially, workers had to first plant an entire field of corn, then manually trace where the tracks should go before finally using tillers to carve out the final design.
“We had to plant the whole field and then we had this crazy group of guys called ‘Team A’, they were crossing with a 10ft pole to make the maze on the ground. After that we went through with We were doing nine miles of tiller to create the thing in the beginning,” Davis said.
At the time, he added, this was necessary because the technology and infrastructure did not exist to allow them to plant and grow corn in a very specific maze. As the popularity of corn mazes skyrocketed, companies sprang up that offered planting and cultivation services designed for corn mazes.
One of them is the Idaho-based MazePlay, which Davis Farmland currently uses to design and plant its annual puzzle. Each year a team from MazePlay comes to Sterling with special equipment to plan the maze, which is then maintained by farm staff as it grows.
The timing must be perfect, as a maze planted too late would allow participants to simply see over the corn stalks. In the past, the Davis Mega Maze was planted towards the end of May so that it could open in early August.
But the farm found that late summer was a slow time for business, as many people were still vacationing at the beach or otherwise far from central Massachusetts. So Davis pushed back the opening until mid-September, capitalizing on the association most people have between corn mazes and the fall season.
The pandemic and ensuing labor issues forced the opening further to October 1. To be ready in October, the maze is now planted in July. Once November arrives, the corn is cleaned and composted in the ground. At this point, it can no longer be harvested for consumption, Davis said.
Another lesson Davis and his team learned the hard way was the danger of certain pesticides. A year earlier, he recalls, a friend offered to treat growing corn with appropriate pesticides. But weedkiller accidentally got on the stalks and the farm staff realized after a few months that the corn was not growing properly. An outside expert told them they would have to plow the field and start again just a few weeks before the scheduled opening for the year. Davis came across a creative solution: sorghum sudangrass. This tall plant looks extremely similar to corn stalks and grows much faster, he said.
For about 12 years, Davis and the Maze didn’t have much competition in New England. Slowly but surely the idea caught on and established itself as a special fall activity. Over the past five years, Davis said, corn mazes have taken another step in popularity, popping up on even the smallest roadside farms.
The Mega Maze is still one of the biggest and best known, and Davis said business was booming.
“There are these other mazes there, and maybe that helped open people’s eyes to the maze and not be afraid of it, not worry about going through one. But in this As for general attendance, it just kept going, going, going, he said.
Why did the idea catch on in the first place, and how did it get such profitable staying power? The key, according to Davis, is the maze’s particular ability to deliver a finely tuned mix of thrill, skill and accessible outdoor fun.
“It’s really weird. It’s really, really weird. It’s unique and adventurous,” Davis said. “It’s like riding a big roller coaster. It may seem scary at first, but you know it’s going to end and you know you’re not going to fall.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
A big piece of baseball history landed in the glove of a Texas Rangers fan on Tuesday night, and now he has to decide what to do with it.
Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run, which broke the American League and Yankees single-season records, sailed into the first row of the left field stands at Globe Life Field in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and Rangers.
A man in a gray T-shirt and wearing a baseball glove on his right hand caught the ball on a fly and raised his glove in the air triumphantly as the stadium exploded in celebration of Judge’s feat.
The fan was identified as Corey Youmans of Dallas by WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, who caught up with Youmans as he gleefully walked around the inside of the stadium while being cheered by other spectators.
“What are you gonna do with the ball, Corey?” Trahan asked in a video posted to Twitter.
“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it.”
Trahan then asked Youmans if he was “gonna keep it or you gonna give it back to Aaron?”
Before Youmans could answer he was swarmed by a group of cheering fans, including one in a Yankee cap who high-fived him.
Judge broke the record set by Roger Maris in 1961. On Oct. 1 that year, Maris hit his 61st into the right field stands at old Yankee Stadium, where it was caught by fan Sal Durante, who met Maris after the game and offered to give the ball back to the slugger.
But Maris told Durante to keep the ball and put it up for auction. A few days later, Durante was paid $5,000 for the ball by a California restaurant owner named Sam Gordon.
In 1998, the ball Mark McGwire hit for his 70th home run of the season — setting an overall MLB record before Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001 — sold for $3 million.
It is unclear what the value of Judge’s 62nd home run ball is, but it should be significant, which explains the frenzied attempt by at least one fan in Texas to retrieve it.
About 15 feet to the right of where Judge’s home run ball ended up, a fan jumped over the railing and into the area between the outfield wall and the stands in apparent anticipation of the ball landing there. It didn’t, so the unlucky fan’s fall of what looked to be about 10 feet was all for naught.
Instead, all it took to get the ball was a glove and a whole lot of luck.
()
Many questions still remain following the Timberwolves’ 121-111 preseason-opening victory Tuesday in Miami. One, because it’s only one game and, two — and more importantly — because Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell all sat the game out.
So there was no look at the Towns-Gobert pairing and how it’ll play out in game action, nor how the dynamic will shift when Gobert is and is not on the floor.
Still, Tuesday provided a first look of sorts at the new look Wolves, and there was information to be gathered. Here were the primary takeaways after the initial taste of Timberwolves’ action:
POINT ANT: With Russell out, the logical move would be for Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to slide backup floor general Jordan McLaughlin into the starting lineup. Instead, Finch started Jaylen Nowell.
But it was actually Anthony Edwards who assumed point guard duties, initiating and running the offense while Nowell largely played off the ball. That may be a sign of things to come for Minnesota. So many of the game’s top wings — LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic immediately come to mind — quarterback their team’s respective offenses. It’s a logical evolution for Edwards to eventually move into that role on a more consistent basis.
That transition could potentially start as soon as this season. Edwards has playmaking chops, though his reads can appear to be as simple as: attack on his own or make the simple pass. That progression will become more complex with experience, but it’s not a bad base to start from.
BUCKET GETTERS: Edwards is one of the game’s top young scorers. That is no secret on a local or national scale. But Jaylen Nowell’s scoring prowess is still a relatively well-kept secret outside of Minnesota.
It was again on full display Tuesday, as Edwards and Nowell both got buckets with ease in Miami. Edwards exploded for an efficient and, frankly, effortless 24 points in just 23 minutes.
Playing alongside the former No. 1 overall pick for much of the night, Nowell himself poured in 14 points. It was just another reminder that Minnesota has a pair of lethal one-on-one scorers who are 21 and 23 years of age, respectively.
FAST BREAK PHENOMS: Transition basketball is an emphasis for Finch on both ends of the floor this season. The offseason addition of Gobert is not meant to slow down Minnesota’s pace.
Early indications are the Wolves received that message loud and clear. Minnesota got out on the fast break at every possible moment, compiling 30 fast break points. The transition game sparked a dominant overall evening on the offensive end.
On the other end, Minnesota allowed the Heat to score just five points in transition. That will be a winning formula all season for the Wolves.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: It’s a surprise to few, but it is telling that on a night when Minnesota was down three starters, neither of the Timberwolves’ two draft picks — Wendell Moore nor Josh Minott — saw the floor until the fourth quarter.
Given the Timberwolves’ roster — which is stuffed full with quality players with NBA experience — there appears to be zero rotation minutes available during which the rookies can whet their palates. It will be difficult enough to find enough minutes for guys like Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes.
It’s safe to assume both first-year players will spend much of the early season with the franchise’s G-League team in Iowa.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI:
Platinum imports in September hit a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum but registered the purchases with customs as platinum alloy to avoid paying higher tariffs, government and industry officials told Reuters.
Such masking was possible due to what a tax official said was a loophole created by a policy change in July that levied differential import duties on gold, silver and silver. platinum, distinct from the previous policy of having the same taxes for the three precious metals. .
In July, New Delhi raised import duties on gold to 15%, but kept the duty on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%.
“The change in duties allowed importers to explore loopholes in the system. They first imported a small quantity in August containing 3% platinum and cleared Customs in Delhi as platinum alloy,” said a senior industry official, who requested anonymity.
As their imports were cleared, they brought in more gold in the form of platinum and soon other refiners and trading houses joined them, bringing India’s platinum imports to around 27 tonnes in September compared to 1.14 tonnes a year ago, trade and government sources said.
In 2021, India imported 10.59 tonnes of platinum, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
A Mumbai-based bullion trader said refiners were taking advantage of the government rule that “an alloy containing 2% or more, by weight, of platinum should be treated as a platinum alloy”.
“The rule was developed when platinum prices were higher than gold prices. In recent years, platinum prices have crashed. But traders still could not use the rule because import duties on two products were the same. After the July duty hike, refiners started using this loophole,” the dealership said.
Dubai-based gold refiners were mixing 2% to 5% platinum into gold bars exclusively for Indian buyers, said a Dubai-based bullion dealer, who requested anonymity.
The government should quickly increase the import duty on platinum to 15% to end this practice of importing gold under the guise of platinum, said Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) .
India is the second largest consumer of gold in the world and relies on imports to meet most of its needs.
“Traders pay 4.25% lower tariffs for imports of gold classified as platinum. This gives them the advantage of offering discounts over competing suppliers,” said Chanda Venkatesh, Managing Director of CapsGold, a bullion dealer based in Hyderabad.
ndtv
So this is what a real point guard looks like.
Jalen Brunson was impressive in his Knicks debut Tuesday, flashing the playmaking and organizing skills that have long eluded this franchise.
It was only 20 minutes in a 117-96 preseason victory over the Pistons, but the results were nothing but encouraging for Brunson. It started twenty seconds after tipoff with a drive and floater. It included 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting with five assists, a nifty reverse lay-up and perhaps most notable given the circumstances of a meaningless preseason game, two charges drawn.
Brunson had the offense humming. When he was subbed out for the final time Tuesday, the Knicks had 84 points with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I think all aspects,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson’s impact. “I think the competitiveness, the leadership, the ability to play for the team, provide whatever the team needs. The ability to control and manage the game, you see that every day. I always say, the best leadership that you can have are the things that you do each and every day. And he’s tremendous. From the moment he signed, just being in the gym every day. He’s not a ‘rah rah’ type guy. He just does all the right things and when he gets out there, he’s ready to execute.”
Brunson’s arrival on a four-year, $104 million contract is the best reason to believe the Knicks will dramatically improve from last season’s dip to 11th in East. The rest of the roster remains largely the same, with RJ Barrett (21 points on Tuesday) and Julius Randle (15 points) expected to shoulder a heavy load.
But the group has lacked a reliable point guard. The Kemba Walker experiment was a failure last season. Elfrid Payton was strong enough defensively two years ago, but completely lost confidence in his shooting and devolved into unplayable. You’d have to travel back much further — all the way to Mark Jackson in 1989 — to find an All-Star Knicks point guard.
Of course, it’s premature to anoint Brunson anything but a hopeful who looked the part in preseason game #1.
Cam Reddish’s opportunity was cut short because of a sprained ankle.
The young wing suffered the injury after logging 11 minutes Tuesday, missing five of his six shot attempts. It’s unclear how the sprain occurred but it appeared to happen after he made contact with a referee near the sideline.
Reddish would likely be a third stringer in Thibodeau’s rotation but a foot injury to Quentin Grimes moved him to the second unit.
Reddish was acquired last season for a first-round pick but without a clear path to playing time. He denied requesting a trade but a source said Reddish prefers a relocation because, according to a source close to the fifth-year player, “it’s clear Cam has no place there.”
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022