Home Secretary Amit Shah gives employment letters to families of 4 cops killed by terrorists
Srinagar:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday handed letters of appointment to the families of four Jammu and Kashmir police who were killed in terrorism-related violence in the valley, officials said.
“Families of four JKP martyrs received working letters from Home Minister at Raj Bhavan here,” an official said.
The interior minister shared on Twitter photos of his meeting with relatives of policemen killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Shah said: ‘Meeted the family members of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who were killed while fighting terrorists and delivered letters of appointment to the family of four of these martyrs.” He also praised the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the fight against terrorism and said the whole country salutes their sacrifice.
साथ ही 4 शहीदों के परिजनों नौकरी नौकरी नियुक्ति पत्र भी दिया।
आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत की लड़ाई की रही जम्मू जम्मू पुलिस पुलिस के व बलिदान को पूरा देश सलाम है ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। ।।। को. pic.twitter.com/80a05zJpO0
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 4, 2022
With this, the families of 24 people killed by terrorists received letters of appointment from the Home Secretary, the officials said.
On March 18, Mr. Shah delivered letters of appointment in Jammu to the family of four Jammu and Kashmir police officers who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists in the valley.
In October last year, during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, Mr Shah met with family members of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam . Ahmad was also killed by terrorists.
The interior minister had delivered the letter of appointment for a government post to Ahmad’s family.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Yankees Notebook: Ron Marinaccio will miss ALDS
ARLINGTON — The Yankees’ bullpen took another hit heading into the playoffs. Ron Marinaccio was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a “stress reaction,” in his right shin, which means he will miss the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve decided we’re gonna put him on the IL. He’s got a stress reaction in his shin so we’re hoping that he would be eligible if we get to the championship series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. “We just made that kind of difficult decision right now. You know he definitely wants to try and pitch through it. There is some thought that he could pitch through it, but it’s kind of a gray area. You also worry about it turning into a stress fracture or does it compromise him in other ways, as well. So we’ve made that decision to go ahead and IL him and obviously backdated it to yesterday.”
Marinaccio was removed from Sunday’s game with the pain in his right shin and revealed he had been dealing with it for at least three months. The rookie righthander has been a big part of the Yankees’ bullpen success this season. In 40 appearances, he struck out 56 over 44.0 innings pitched. He has a 2.05 ERA. Marinaccio also made nine appearances in Triple-A Scranton this year, but his combined workload of 54.2 innings pitched is still less than the 66.1 he pitched in 2021.
“He’s had an outstanding season and he’s been an important part of what’s going on down there. And again, hopefully, we get him back if we can advance to the next round,” Boone said. “This time can be valuable and get him just a little bit healthier and stronger and we’ll continue to evaluate that.”
Shin stress reactions are akin to shin splints, according to the Mayo Clinic. They are caused by repetitive stress on the shinbone and the connective tissues that attach the muscles to the bone.
The Yankees bullpen is already hurting.
Clay Holmes was diagnosed with a shoulder strain and had a cortisone injection in
hopes of returning in time for the ALDS. Wandy Peralta (back tightness) didn’t travel to Texas, but will likely pitch at the alternate site in Somerset. And Aroldis Chapman Chapman retired just one of the five batters he faced on Sunday, walking in a run. The 34-year-old lefty is averaging 7.1 walks per nine this season.
The Yankees activated Albert Abreu to take Marinaccio’s spot on the roster. The right-hander had been on the injured list since Aug. 21 with right elbow inflammation. Before that, Abreu had pitched to a 3.24 ERA over 21 appearances. He struck out 26 in 25 innings pitched. The Yankees had traded Abreu here to the Rangers this spring as part of a package to get catcher Jose Trevino. He was waived by Texas and the Royals before ending up back with the Yankees.
THE BUG BITES
For the second straight game, Gleyber Torres was not in the starting lineup. He was scratched from Monday night’s game with “flu-like symptoms,” and Tuesday he was not better.
“Gleyber is still not feeling great,” Boone said. “So not obviously not in the lineup for the first game. We’ll see how he does as the day unfolds, and if he’s an option for us later.”
In his last 18 games, Torres is slashing .378/.427/.662, with 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs and 23 RBI.
Every year a cold or flu seems to find its way into the clubhouse across the league. The Yankees have been dealing with it for weeks now
I feel like most of us are on the back end of whatever is going around,” said Boone, who has been dealing with a cough for a few weeks. “So obviously Gleyber Is a little under the weather. I think it’s hopefully kind of run its course.”
ALTERNATE UNIVERSE
The Yankees had their training site up and running Monday. Matt Carpenter, who has been out since early August with a foot fracture, got five live at-bats at the Somerset site. The Bombers are waiting out the weather to see if lefty Wandy Peralta (back tightness) can throw a live batting practice. Clay Holmes (rotator cuff strain) was expected to throw for the first time since having a cortisone shot Thursday. Andrew Benintendi (hamate bone surgery) has been hitting off a tee and with a coach tossing the ball.
Magic’s loss to Grizzlies gives insight into what’s needed to improve
Ahead of the Magic’s 109-97 preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, coach Jamahl Mosley made clear what Orlando had been focusing on during training camp.
Transition defense. Protect the paint. Move the ball while also taking care of it.
After allowing 50 points in the paint, 30 fast-break points and finishing with 25 turnovers that led to 33 points Monday, it’s clear more work is needed.
“It was a great challenge for our guys,” Mosley said. “It was an opportunity for them to understand the level of growth and the things we’re going to have to continue to do to get where we’re trying to go.”
For most of the game, the Magic looked like a team that missed two days of training camp because of Hurricane Ian and still is working to understand one another.
But Orlando’s struggles with giveaways weren’t exclusive to Monday.
The Magic were one of the league’s more turnover-prone teams last season. They often have the right pass in mind but attempt it a second or two too late. Or don’t force the defense to collapse enough on drives and try to pass through clogged lanes.
A handful of Orlando’s giveaways are easily correctable: stepping out of bounds, traveling and offensive fouls.
The other mistakes — telegraphing passes, forcing passes into tight or closed windows, adjusting to different lineups — will take more time.
The Magic, at least, now have game film to build off of.
“A lot of us have to get used to playing with each other,” said Paolo Banchero, who finished with 8 points (2-for-9), 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 turnovers in his debut. “I feel like our process was a little different than most teams with the way we had to deal with training camp and cancelations. Coach told us before the game to treat preseason as extended training camp, getting used to the game and each other.”
The loss was a wake-up call but the Magic maintained their perspective. It was just the first of five preseason exhibitions.
A lot of the areas the Grizzlies, who had the league’s second-best record at 56-26, dominated Orlando — especially points off turnovers and in the paint — are ones they thrived in last season.
The Magic’s performance wasn’t all bad, either.
They moved the ball well when they weren’t giving it away, finishing with 23 assists on 35 field goals. Their half-court defense was solid. They created open looks from beyond the arc (18-for-54 on 3s) but they didn’t make enough of them (33.3%), also a struggle for last year’s team.
“These are great learning opportunities for each of these young men and our staff to be able to teach the things we’ll need to do to continue to grow,” Mosley said. “When and where we’re making passes, transition defense, how we’re getting back. [This] is going to be great teaching tape for us.”
Watching game film will be imperative to figure out how to cut out those mistakes. But what the Magic struggled at is clear.
“You can never not learn something from film,” said Cole Anthony, who led Orlando with 17 points (6-for-10, 4 of 8 on 3s) and 5 rebounds. “I don’t even have to watch the film to tell you we need to cut down the turnovers. We had 25 for 33 points for them. We cut that in half and we’re looking at a different ballgame.
“It’s early. It’s going to be a lot of mistakes, but I think we can cut this stuff out sooner rather than later so by the time the regular season rolls around, we’re doing something, moving in the right direction and winning some games.”
Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Franco Fragapane wants to remain with Loons, but are his days numbered in Minnesota?
Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane have a close relationship as Argentines playing for Minnesota United.
Reynoso signed a new three-year contract with the Loons last week, and Fragapane, who agreed to a four-year contract with MNUFC in May 2021, wants to play alongside his countryman for years to come.
“Hopefully, I can join him, too,” Fragapane said in Spanish through club translator Gabriela Lozada.
Fragapane told the Pioneer Press last week there was an offer for him to return Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, the club of his youth, but the 29-year-old’s desire is to continue with MNUFC.
“I’m really happy here — my family, too,” Fragapane added.
After the Loons’ 2-0 loss at San Jose on Saturday, Heath, in general, questioned why his players did not show a greater “attitude” to lock in a MLS Cup Playoffs spot compared to the last-place Earthquakes.
“Maybe it’s the makeup of some of the people we’ve got,” Heath said. “Maybe we have to look at that.” He didn’t name specific players.
After Tuesday’s training session, Heath reiterated a big issue of late being “really poor” energy levels, but broadened the scope. “As a staff, we have to take responsibility for that,” he said.
To make the playoffs, the Loons need a win or draw against Vancouver in the Decision Day finale at 4 p.m. Sunday at Allianz Field.
Against San Jose, Fragapane was MNUFC’s one and only substitution, coming out in the 66th minute. In the 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 17, Fragapane was the first player taken out of the match, and he was visibly upset as he exited.
Frapagane is on a team-friendly guaranteed compensation of $257,000, per MLSPA, and has been one of the most productive Loons over his two seasons. He has six goals and three assists this season; he had five goals and nine assists a year ago. He can provide value.
His 0.28 goals per 90 minutes has been third-best among regulars in both seasons.
Off the field, Fragapane has worked to assimilate, taking regular English classes and showing a softer side with his man of the match donations going to the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota. He has bonded with teammates over Yerba Mate, a traditional South American drink, hooking Ghanaian Abu Danladi, and with American D.J. Taylor has been buying packages of the caffeinated beverage.
But Fragapane has contributed to the Loons’ recent struggles: only one point netted from an available 18 in their current six-game winless skid (0-5-1). Player suspensions have been damaging not only during this lull but all season long.
Against FC Dallas on Sept. 9, Fragapane received a yellow card in the 20th minute, triggering a one-game suspension for card accumulation. Then he received a second yellow in the 69th minute, which compounded to a red, and Minnesota was down to 10 men when it needed a big comeback in a 3-0 loss.
The two suspensions cost Fragapane two key games — a 1-0 loss to Portland and a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC.
“The South American player as kids are taught to play to win and maintain passion for football,” Fragapane said about his style of play. “The truth is I like it. … I live for this, and I leave it all for football that way.”
Fragapane knows he has to try to self-govern his play at times but said that can be difficult.
“The truth is those are moments where one doesn’t think, when you have a lot of citations,” he said. “But after it happens to you, you think, ‘I won’t do it anymore.’ ”
Heath knows it’s a balancing act. “If you take that little bit of fire away from (Fragapane), it does dilute what he is as a player, and you can’t have that.”
The Loons will have their 10th player suspended for yellow-card accumulation on Sunday. Starting midfielder Kevin Arriaga was booked in the 10th minute at San Jose; Heath thought it was a poor call from the referee, but Arriaga will still be suspended for Sunday.
Heath believes there have been too many bookings this year for avoidable things outside of the course of play. “That is something that we’ve certainly addressed and will address more physically next year,” Heath said. “We can’t keep getting penalized for non-football issues really.”
Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide, a deadly shooting at the scene of a catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide of the year on Tuesday.
Police reportedly responded to a catalytic converter theft in the 4000 block of Everett Ave. at the scene of a reported theft of a catalytic converter just after 4 a.m. As they responded, police were made aware of a reported shooting at the same location.
RELATED: Fatal shooting of 2 brothers happened at Airbnb house party in Oakland, company confirms
Officers arrived at the scene and found an Oakland resident with gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPD has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.
It comes as city leaders spoke on Monday about what they are doing to address the violence, including adding funding for gun tracing equipment.
What Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: full statement
New Delhi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said in a statement that he “stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.
Here is Mr Zelensky’s full statement on the phone conversation with PM Modi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the conversation, the head of state stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The holding of so-called referendums by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all decisions of the aggressor aimed at attempting the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that in such conditions Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.
“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and offered ultimata instead of deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly session, I outlined our clear formula for the We are ready to work with our partners to achieve it,” added the President of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also underlined the importance of the Indian leader’s recent statement that the time is not right at war.
The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to continue to act as a guarantor of world food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, particularly India, for the continued implementation of the grain initiative is important.
The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.
“Russia’s nuclear blackmail, especially regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Separately, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation in international organizations, primarily the UN.
During the conversation, the parties noted the mutual interest in deepening regular large-scale contacts between Ukraine and India, as well as the implementation of the tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of global partnership.
The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
