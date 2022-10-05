News
In civil lawsuit, Ellison alleges Fleet Farm sold guns to straw purchasers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Wisconsin-based retailer Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers, including a man who bought a 9mm handgun that was used in the deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul last October.
According to the 38-page civil complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers — people who illegally purchase guns for others who cannot legally purchase guns themselves, such as those convicted of felonies or with a record of committing domestic violence.
The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm sold at least 37 firearms to two straw purchasers over 16 months, often selling multiple guns either in single transactions or over short periods of time.
One of the guns Fleet Farm sold to 25-year-old Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis was fired on Oct. 10 at Seventh Street Truck Park, a shooting at the West Seventh Street bar that killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 other bystanders.
CHARGES: HANDGUN TRACED TO BLAINE STORE
ATF investigators traced the semiautomatic 9mm handgun found at the scene back to the Blaine Fleet Farm where it was purchased in July by Horton, according to federal charges against him.
Another gun Fleet Farm sold to Horton was found by a 6-year-old boy in front of his family’s South Minneapolis home on Sept. 6, 2021, Ellison said a Wednesday press conference announcing the lawsuit. The gun had been discarded by suspects who fled police following a shooting, he said.
Most guns Fleet Farm sold to straw purchasers remain unrecovered, Ellison said.
“While law enforcement investigates and solves crime and local prosecutors prosecute crime, we all have a role to play in stopping gun trafficking and creating safer communities,” Ellison said. “For the first time in Minnesota, I’m using the power of the Attorney General’s office to hold a gun retailer accountable.”
LAWSUIT ASSERTS CLAIMS OF NEGLIGENCE
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Hennepin County alleges that Fleet Farm ignored hallmark red flags and warning signs that certain buyers were straw purchasers and sold guns to these buyers anyway, rather than refusing sales as Fleet Farm should have done.
The lawsuit asserts claims against Fleet Farm for negligence, negligence per se, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting and public nuisance.
In the lawsuit, Ellison asks for injunctive relief, including strengthened oversight of Fleet Farm’s operations and increased training to prevent sales of guns to straw purchasers, as well as monetary relief, including disgorgement of Fleet Farm’s profits from sales to straw purchasers.
Fleet Farm on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities.
And as some Democrats crow on social media about apparent Republican setbacks, party strategists privately concede that their own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges.
The evolving outlook is tied to a blunt reality: Democrats have virtually no margin for error as they confront the weight of history, widespread economic concerns and President Joe Biden’s weak standing. There is broad agreement among both parties that the Democrats’ summertime momentum across states like Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin has eroded just five weeks before Election Day.
“There’s reason to be apprehensive, not reason to be gloomy,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said. “It looked like at the end of August we had a little momentum. I don’t know if we’ve regressed any, but we’re not progressing in many places.”
That tepid outlook comes even as Republicans confront a series of self-imposed setbacks in the states that matter most in the 2022 midterms, which will decide the balance of power in Congress and statehouses across the nation.
None has been more glaring than Herschel Walker’s struggles in Georgia, where the Republican Senate candidate’s own son accused him of lying about his personal challenges — including a report from The Daily Beast alleging that the anti-abortion Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Walker called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Walker had not taken legal action as of late Tuesday, but he repeated his denials Wednesday morning during a Fox News interview, even as he talked generally of a difficult past as a husband and father. Shown an image of the “get well” card the Daily Beast reported that he sent to the girlfriend — which was signed with an “H,” not his full signature — Walker said, he doesn’t sign cards with just an initial.
The Republican establishment, including the Sen. Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, and former President Donald Trump himself remained staunchly behind Walker on Tuesday in his bid to oust first-term Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. A Walker campaign adviser said the candidate has raised at least $500,000 since he first responded publicly to The Daily Beast report.
“If you’re in a fight, people will come to your aid,” said Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund and a close ally of McConnell, R-Ky.
Law said the Georgia race had grown increasingly competitive despite the Democrats’ focus on Walker’s personal life. And looking beyond Georgia, Law said the political climate was predictably shifting against the party that controls the White House, as is typically the case in midterm elections.
“It certainly seems that voters are returning to a more traditional midterm frame of mind,” Law said.
Should Republicans gain even one Senate seat in November, they would take control of Congress’ upper chamber — and with it, the power to control judicial nominations and policy debates for the last two years of Biden’s term. Leaders in both parties believe Republicans are likely to take over the House.
Even facing such odds, it’s far too soon to predict a Republican-controlled Congress.
Democrats remain decidedly on offense and are spending heavily to try to flip Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Voter opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to strip women of their constitutional right to an abortion has energized the Democratic base and led to a surge in female voter registrations.
Republicans are most focused on Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada, although Republican officials believe that underwhelming Trump-backed nominees in Arizona and New Hampshire have dampened the party’s pickup opportunities.
“The Republican candidates they’re running are too extreme,” said J.B. Poersch, who leads the pro-Democrat Senate Majority PAC. “I think this is still advantage Democrats.”
Meanwhile, conditions in the top battleground states are rapidly evolving.
In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz faced difficult new questions this week raised by a Washington Post article about the medical products he endorsed as a daytime television star. Another news report by the news site Jezebel detailing how his research caused hundreds of dogs to be killed rippled across social media.
Still, Democratic officials acknowledge the race tightened considerably as the calendar shifted to October. And while there is disagreement within the White House, some officials there are concerned about Democratic nominee John Fetterman’s stamina as he recovers from a May stroke.
“Senate Republicans had a very bad start to October, but we know each of our races will be tight and we’re going to keep taking nothing for granted,” said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who leads the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm.
The GOP Senate candidates’ latest challenges in Georgia and Pennsylvania dominated social media Monday and Tuesday, according to data compiled by GQR, a public opinion research firm that works with Democratic organizations.
News stories about Walker’s abortion accuser and Oz’s animal research had the first- and second-highest reach of any news stories on Facebook and Twitter since they surfaced Monday, topping content related to the television show “Sons of Anarchy,” another report about Planned Parenthood mobile abortion clinics and news about Kanye West. GQR used the social listening tool NewsWhip, which tracks over 500,000 websites in more than 100 languages roughly in real time.
In swing-state Nevada, the rhetoric from Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has become increasingly urgent in recent days as she fends off a fierce challenge from former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Within the White House, there is real fear that she could lose her reelection bid, giving Republicans the only seat they may need to claim the Senate majority.
“We have a big problem, friend,” Cortez Masto wrote in a fundraising appeal Tuesday. “Experts say that our race in Nevada could decide Senate control — and right now, polling shows me 1 point behind my Trump-endorsed opponent.”
Democrats and their allies continue to hope that backlash against the Supreme Court’s abortion decision will help them overcome historical trends in which the party controlling the White House almost always loses seats in Congress. Democrats, who control Washington, are also facing deep voter pessimism about the direction of the country and Biden’s relatively weak approval ratings.
The traditional rules of politics have often been broken in the Trump era. In past years, Republicans may have abandoned Walker. But on Tuesday, they linked arms behind him.
Law, of the Senate Leadership Fund, said he takes Walker at his word that he did not pay for a former girlfriend’s abortion, despite apparent evidence of a “Get Well” card with Walker’s signature and a check receipt.
He said voters believe that “Walker may have made mistakes in his personal life that affected him and his family, but Warnock has made mistakes in public life in Washington that affected them and their families.”
There were some signs of Republican concern on the ground in Georgia, however.
Martha Zoller, a popular Republican radio host in north Georgia and one-time congressional candidate, told her audience Tuesday that the latest allegations require Walker to reset his campaign with a straightforward admission about his “personal demons” and what he’s done to overcome them.
“He needs to fall on the sword. ‘I was a dog. … And I have asked forgiveness for it,’” she said, detailing the kind of message she believes Walker must give voters. “It would be so refreshing to have somebody just tell the truth.”
Walker attempted his version of that strategy Wednesday on Fox News.
“It’s like they’re trying to bring up my past to hurt me,” he said, before quoting Christian New Testament text. “I’m a sinner. We all sin before the glory of God.”
Yet Walker insisted his past transgressions don’t include encouraging and paying for an abortion. “Everyone is anonymous, and everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess to something you have no clue about,” he said.
Veteran Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin warned his party against writing off the Georgia Republican.
“I wouldn’t say Walker is done. Over the last couple of cycles we’ve certainly seen Republican candidates survive things that are not supposed to be survivable,” Schwerin said. “There are a lot of close races, and the dynamics of this election are difficult to predict. Everybody is expecting multiple shifts in momentum between now and Election Day.”
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers aim to restart the project in January despite unresolved workplace safety sanctions.
“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin,” said a statement Wednesday from Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a plaintiff in the lawsuit along with their 9-year-old son Andros. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023.”
The agreement is a rare piece of positive news for Baldwin, who has had a turbulent year since the Oct. 21 shooting. The actor, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.
He announced the settlement agreement in an Instagram post.
“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin said in the post. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”
Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.
New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Matthew Hutchins said in the statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”
Rust Movie Productions continues to challenge the basis of a $137,000 fine against the company by New Mexico occupational safety regulators who say production managers on the set failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety.
The state Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission has scheduled an eight-day hearing on the disputed sanctions, starting April 12, 2023. It was not immediately clear whether filming of “Rust” can resume before workplace sanctions are resolved.
“We’re not characterizing this as uncooperative,” said Matthew Maez, spokesman for the Environment Department that enforces occupation safety regulations. “They’re going through the process as they have a right to. … They have not paid the fine or accepted the conclusions.”
In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting.
Rust Movie Productions told safety regulators that misfires prior to the fatal shooting of Hutchins did not violate safety protocols and that “appropriate corrective actions were taken,” including briefings of cast and crew.
Other legal troubles persist in relation to the film and the deadly shooting.
At least four other lawsuits brought by crew members remain, and the state of New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions.
Baldwin is also a defendant in an unrelated defamation lawsuit brought by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.
The Hutchins family lawsuit, filed in February, was harshly critical of Baldwin, the films producers, and the other defendants: unit production manager Katherine Walters, assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Guttierez Reed, and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.
Their “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” plaintiffs’ attorney Brian Panish said at a news conference.
According to the lawsuit, had proper protocols been followed, “Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and 9-year-old son.”
The lawsuit said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the setup, and there was no call for a real gun.
It also said that both Baldwin and Halls, who handed him the gun, should have checked the revolver for live bullets.
___
Associated Press writer Morgan Lee contributed from Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter:
The Mets are uniquely hurt by losing division, having to play an extra round
There are several obvious reasons why the Mets winning the division would have been a tremendous benefit to them.
They’d not only earn an automatic spot in the National League Division Series, skipping the three-game wild card series crapshoot, they’d also have the confidence and satisfaction that would have come with outlasting Atlanta. A cool new banner to hang from the Citi Field rafters would have been nice too.
Instead, the Braves played like one of the best teams of all time. The Mets were simply a good team — not a historic one — during the second half of the season, and now their season comes down to winning two of three against the formidable San Diego Padres this weekend.
On the one hand, the Mets are well-suited for that clash with San Diego. They’ll almost assuredly line up Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for the first two games, with Chris Bassitt waiting in the wings should a Game 3 become necessary. Those are probably three of the top 20 pitchers in the National League. But should the Mets advance past the Padres — which is no guarantee at all, as the Padres took four of six in the regular season and have a fearsome rotation of their own — they run into several disadvantages created by not sewing up the NL East when they had the chance.
The first and most daunting disadvantage is having to play the Dodgers in the NLDS. It is true that the Mets won the season series against them, but it is also true that the Dodgers are quite literally one of the best teams to ever lace them up. Since Major League Baseball integrated in 1947, only four teams have ever won 110 games in a season. The 2022 Dodgers recently joined that group, and their plus-329 run differential is something that most video games would reject. Losing to the Dodgers would certainly not be a shameful way for the season to end, but it is an incredibly likely way.
Because of MLB’s new and not-improved playoff bracket, one could easily make the case that, all things considered, it would have been better for the Mets to have the Phillies’ season. Philadelphia fired its manager in June and had to fight tooth and nail just to get into the playoffs while the Mets clinched their spot over two weeks ago, but the Phillies now get to play the Cardinals — who don’t have a truly intimidating starting pitcher — and avoid the Dodgers until the NLCS.
The Mets rightfully believe they can compete with anybody (they’re a 100-win team too, after all) and there are some holes to poke in the Dodgers’ raft (no Walker Buehler, a shaky bullpen, the fact that during their run of nine straight postseasons they’ve lost their first series three times), but at the end of the day Los Angeles is still clearly the best team in baseball and the overwhelming favorite to win it all. Paired with the cross-country flights that a New York-Los Angeles matchup would require — including one right after Game 4, with no off day before a potential Game 5 — and the idea of playing the Dodgers before the NLCS become a bit more nauseating.
There’s also the huge pitching disadvantage of using deGrom, Scherzer, and perhaps Bassitt in the wild card round. Throwing deGrom and Scherzer at the Padres means probably only getting one start each from them in the hypothetical NLDS against the Dodgers, unless they pitch on short rest. Had the Mets won the division and earned a chance to spend this weekend spectating, they’d be able to pitch deGrom in Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 11, then bring him back on normal rest for a potential Game 5 on the 16th.
Now, with both aces needed just to secure a spot in the NLDS, the pitching rotation becomes much more complicated. In the best case scenario — eliminating the Padres in two games — the Mets could then theoretically use deGrom for Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 12th and bring him back for the winner-take-all Game 5 on the 16th. That would still mean one fewer rest day than normal, though, a terrifying proposition for someone with deGrom’s injury history. If that scenario ends up playing out, though, deGrom on a pitch count could lead to Scherzer getting a few innings out of the bullpen.
The other way to ensure that deGrom and Scherzer would get at least three combined starts in the NLDS is to beat the Padres in two games while using Bassitt for one of them. Let’s say deGrom vanquishes the Padres on Friday. Then, the Mets could gamble and pitch Bassitt on Saturday, allowing Scherzer to handle Games 1 and 5 of the NLDS on normal rest. That’s a huge risk, though, and Buck Showalter would never hear the end of it if Bassitt turned in a clunker. Of course, if deGrom mucks up the whole plan by losing Game 1 to the Padres, they’d definitely have to call Scherzer’s number for Game 2.
The Mets should not overthink this. They have two of the best right-handed pitchers ever, and the whole appeal of having them in the same rotation is for them to start the first two games of a postseason series. That is what they should do. But the cloud hanging over this entire weekend is puffed up by shoulda, coulda and woulda’s. The Mets made this as hard as possible on themselves, and if that cloud bursts open and they fall to the Padres, they’ll get drenched by typical Mets-ian disappointment made of their own doing.
This is a pitching-rich team uniquely hurt by the new playoff format, which would have smiled on them if they could have just won a few more games against Atlanta.
—
()
Keep it or toss it? ‘Best Before’ labels cause confusion
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels.
Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
“They read these dates and then they assume that it’s bad, they can’t eat it and they toss it, when these dates don’t actually mean that they’re not edible or they’re not still nutritious or tasty,” said Patty Apple, a manager at Food Shift, an Alameda, California, nonprofit that collects and uses expired or imperfect foods.
To tackle the problem, major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year; it’s considering abolishing “best before” labels altogether.
In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste, including a push from big grocers and food companies and bipartisan legislation in Congress.
“I do think that the level of support for this has grown tremendously,” said Dana Gunders, executive director of ReFED, a New York-based nonprofit that studies food waste.
The United Nations estimates that 17% of global food production is wasted each year; most of that comes from households. In the U.S., as much as 35% of food available goes uneaten, ReFED says. That adds up to a lot of wasted energy — including the water, land and labor that goes into the food production — and higher greenhouse gas emissions when unwanted food goes into landfills.
There are many reasons food gets wasted, from large portion sizes to customers’ rejection of imperfect produce. But ReFED estimates that 7% of U.S. food waste — or 4 million tons annually — is due to consumer confusion over “best before” labels.
Date labels were widely adopted by manufacturers in the 1970s to answer consumers’ concerns about product freshness. There are no federal rules governing them, and manufacturers are allowed to determine when they believe their products will taste best. Only infant formula is required to have a “use by” date in the U.S.
Since 2019, the Food and Drug Administration — which regulates around 80% of U.S. food — has recommended that manufacturers use the labels “best if used by” for freshness and “use by” for perishable goods, based on surveys showing that consumers understand those phrases.
But the effort is voluntary, and the language on labels continues to vary widely, from “sell by” to “enjoy by” to “freshest before.” A survey released in June by researchers at the University of Maryland found at least 50 different date labels used on U.S. grocery shelves and widespread confusion among customers.
“Most people believe that if it says ‘sell by,’ ‘best by’ or ‘expiration,’ you can’t eat any of them. That’s not actually accurate,” said Richard Lipsit, who owns a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, California, that specializes in discounted food.
Lipsit said milk can be safely consumed up to a week after its “use by” date. Gunders said canned goods and many other packaged foods can be safely eaten for years after their “best before” date. The FDA suggests consumers look for changes in color, consistency or texture to determine if foods are all right to eat.
“Our bodies are very well equipped to recognize the signs of decay, when food is past its edible point,” Gunders said. “We’ve lost trust in those senses and we’ve replaced it with trust in these dates.”
Some U.K. grocery chains are actively encouraging customers to use their senses. Morrisons removed “use by” dates from most store-brand milk in January and replaced them with a “best before” label. Co-op, another grocery chain, did the same to its store-brand yogurts.
It’s a change some shoppers support. Ellie Spanswick, a social media marketer in Falmouth, England, buys produce, eggs and other groceries at farm stands and local shops when she can. The food has no labels, she said, but it’s easy to see that it’s fresh.
“The last thing we need to be doing is wasting more food and money because it has a label on it telling us it’s past being good for eating,” Spanswick said.
But not everyone agrees. Ana Wetrov of London, who runs a home renovation business with her husband, worries that without labels, staff might not know which items should be removed from shelves. She recently bought a pineapple and only realized after she cut into it that it was rotting in the middle.
“We have had dates on those packages for the last 20 years or so. Why fix it when it’s not broken?” Wetrov said.
Some U.S. chains — including Walmart — have shifted their store brands to standardized “best if used by” and “use by” labels. The Consumer Brands Association — which represents big food companies like General Mills and Dole — also encourages members to use those labels.
“Uniformity makes it much more simple for our companies to manufacture products and keep the prices lower,” said Katie Denis, the association’s vice president of communications.
In the absence of federal policy, states have stepped in with their own laws, frustrating food companies and grocers. Florida and Nevada, for example, require “sell by” dates on shellfish and dairy, and Arizona requires “best by” or “use by” dates on eggs, according to Emily Broad Lieb, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The confusion has led some companies, like Unilever, to support legislation currently in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date. At least 20 states currently prohibit the sale or donation of food after the date listed on the label because of liability fears, Lieb said.
Clearer labeling and donation rules could help nonprofits like Food Shift, which trains chefs using rescued food. It even makes dog treats from overripe bananas, recovered chicken fat and spent grain from a brewer, Apple said.
“We definitely need to be focusing more on doing these small actions like addressing expiration date labels, because even though it’s such a tiny part of this whole food waste issue, it can be very impactful,” Apple said.
__
Associated Press writers Kelvin Chan and Courtney Bonnell in London and Associated Press video journalist Terry Chea in Alameda, California contributed to this report.
Dolphins cornerback concerns: Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP; Xavien Howard day-to-day
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is still not ready to get activated off the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list or begin practicing as the team prepares for a road game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
“We’re still going to take our time with it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday of Jones’ offseason recovery from lower left leg surgery. “It’s not progressing as fast as we obviously had hoped from the spring into the summer, but there hasn’t been a major setback or anything. I won’t put a dude on the field unless he has complete stability, and there’s too many other risks that can happen.”
Because the lengthy recovery time from Jones’ surgery in March hasn’t been the result of a setback, McDaniel remained hopeful that he can return to practice soon. Jones can remain on PUP for as many as 21 days once he begins practicing.
“That could change at anytime day by day, week by week,” McDaniel said before Wednesday’s drills.
This is the first week Jones is eligible to be activated. Once he began the season on PUP after missing training camp and the preseason, he had to be held out a minimum of four weeks.
Meanwhile, McDaniel called three-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard day-to-day as he continues to deal with his groin injury that has affected him but didn’t keep him off the field in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals or the two prior wins against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
“He’s going to do everything in his power to play against the Jets on Sunday,” McDaniel said after Howard missed the team’s Monday practice, coming off the mini-bye of playing last Thursday.
The Dolphins could be in trouble regarding cornerback depth again as they visit an upstart Jets receiving corps that includes standout rookie Garrett Wilson (20 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Davis (15 catches, 261 yards, two touchdowns) and second-year playmaker Elijah Moore (15 receptions, 192 yards), a St. Thomas Aquinas alum.
In addition to the team’s top two cornerbacks, Miami had Keion Crossen received attention from trainers at Monday drills.
“He’s got a little thing that he’s getting treatment for that, I believe, is on his upper leg, lower glute-type area,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “Nothing that will be severely serious, but something that he has to get treatment on. We’ll continue to work with him as the week goes to see if he can be ready for Sunday.”
The Dolphins will lean on Nik Needham, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou in the secondary, and third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, could be in line for his first defensive snaps of the season should Miami be excessively shorthanded in the secondary. The team can also play versatile defensive back Elijah Campbell or special teamer Justin Bethel at cornerback. Rotational safety Eric Rowe is a former NFL starter at cornerback.
This story will be updated.
()
