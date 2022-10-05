News
Kanye West Stirs Controversy Over “White Lives Matter” Shirt And Says “Black Lives Matter” Was A Scam
Kanye! We just can’t get enough of the billionaire rapper as he is on everyone’s nerves right now, especially Black Twitter after showing up at Paris Fashion Week in a shirt labeled “White Lives Matter”. Kanye did not wear the shirt alone but made Candace Owen also wear it.
Kanye West is notorious for pulling silly stunts with his appearance, lifestyle, and speeches. Presently, he is in the headlines with a rather sensitive topic for Africa Americans. And Black Twitter is not having it!
Well, most black or African Americans don’t appreciate this phrase, not that they think “Whites” don’t matter. But because Whites have had fair treatment all this while and are still respected even without the phrase while Blacks on the other hand are just beginning to matter because of the phrase. Hence saying “White Lives Matter” defeats the very purpose of their struggles such as police brutality and killing which White folks can not relate to.
Many have shared their voices regarding Ye‘s recent appearance referring to it as insensitive and cruel. One of such people is Boosie.
Vlad reports:
Kanye West shocked viewers on Monday (October 3) after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week for a surprise show for YZY Season 9. During the show, Kanye told the crowd, “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”
Kanye began trending on social media over his shirt, which Boosie reacted to on Twitter. Boosie wrote, “@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SH*T ON U GIVES NO F***S ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘N***A.”
Kanye West recently took to Paris Fashion Week to put on a surprise show for YZY Season 9. Ahead of the models appearing in the show, West gave a speech about various topics, all while wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.
The rapper and designer spoke about Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in 2016, his former manager Scooter Braun, and his issues in the fashion world. West also addressed why the focus was on his delayed start time for his past events. Even though the delays were due to trying to “present the best idea.” During his speech, West said, “I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”
Ye’s constant stunts are at their peak. According to Twitter folks, it is better if he keeps quiet and does not partake in “Black Live Matter” campaigns because buffoonery acts like that will not be tolerated.
Here is a picture of Kanye West and Candace Owen rocking the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt:
The post Kanye West Stirs Controversy Over “White Lives Matter” Shirt And Says “Black Lives Matter” Was A Scam appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Orioles, Blue Jays to close regular season with doubleheader after rainout
The Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will play their final two games of the regular season Wednesday after a rainy Tuesday in Baltimore postponed the year’s penultimate contest.
The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 12:35 p.m., with the second beginning 30 minutes after its conclusion. The Orioles will start right-hander Mike Baumann, who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, in the opener and right-hander Spenser Watkins in the season finale. Baltimore had been considering giving veteran Jordan Lyles another start, but the 31-year-old right-hander will seemingly finish an inning and two strikeouts shy of his career highs. Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez also will not make a major league start to close his season, pushing his debut to 2023.
The games are not relevant to the standings. The Orioles (82-78) are eliminated from the postseason but have secured their first winning season since 2016, while the Blue Jays (91-69) have locked up the American League’s top wild-card spot, assuring them home-field advantage in their opening playoff series.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game will be valid for both games, while tickets for Tuesday can be exchanged toward the doubleheader or any 2023 April home game, except for the Orioles’ home opener April 6 against the New York Yankees.
()
Revenge Tape! Chrisean Rock Posts S** Tape With Blueface On Instagram After Accusing Him Of Cheating
Are Chrisean Rock and Blueface toxic or attention seekers? Both, if you ask me. The pair have been in an on-and-off relationship for some time now and the drama never ceases. From assault, physical abuse, destroying properties, and presently dropping s** tapes.
Chrisean Rock allegedly shared a s** tape with her partner Blueface on her Instagram Stories after accusing the rapper of cheating on her again with his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. And the internet seems to be done with their rubbish! Chrisean has previously destroyed some properties of Blueface that nearly sent her to jail. She has also physically assaulted the rapper. Additionally, they both engaged in public clashes all over supposed cheating allegations from both sides. We have no idea why they are still together.
However, Chrisean’s and Blueface’s performance on the bed was below average. According to their followers, they expected more from the duo than the sh*tty performance they displayed in the video. She deleted the video some minutes after sharing it on her Instagram Story.
Madamenoire reports:
Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending for all the wrong reasons–again. This time, the duo are creating buzz from an alleged sex video that went live on Rock’s Instagram story, just hours after she accused the rapper of cheating.
Now we can’t show that video here, of course, but a few users across the internet have been circulating the footage on social media. We got to say we aren’t surprised one bit, given the on-and-off-again couple’s incredibly strange relationship dynamic.
The video, which appeared on Rock’s Instagram story early Monday morning, captures her and Blueface, seemingly, engaged in sexual intercourse. The alleged flick was later scrubbed clean from Rock’s page, however, a few quick social media users were able to screen-record the kinky video.
Social media reacts to the sex tape
Naturally, the compromising flick elicited a slew of reactions from social media users once it began circulating.
“So she just gon hold her phone up record it and post it ?? Not even in close friends but PUBLIC??” one Twitter user asked. While a few other users didn’t seem to be too impressed with Rock and Blueface’s “performance.”
“Idk what I expected but this wasn’t it.. it seem boring asf. me and my bd have more exciting sex than this,” one person commented. While another social media user chimed in: “I thought she had nasty wild sex.”
Chrisean Rock accuses Blueface of cheating:
Before the alleged sex tape took the internet by storm, on Oct.1, Rock went live on Instagram where she revealed that she almost went to jail after she allegedly caught Blueface cheating–again. Rock said she believed the rapper was still messing around with his ex Jaidyn Alexis, who is the mother of his two children. She also accused him of creeping with a groupie.
“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God,” the 22-year-old told viewers while live streaming from a restaurant with friends. “I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n****. I broke the TV, the window,” she continued. “He had to run from that hotel to another.”
During their heated argument, the social media influencer stole Blueface’s phone and started answering his calls on IG live to see if any women would dial in, but nothing suspicious occurred.
Meanwhile, considering that, the pair, Chrisean, and Blueface have once disclosed their desire to create an OnlyFan account, this stunt must be a means to get an audience to make money off them. Yes! sh** like this is possible with these two. Looking at their inability to impress their followers, we doubt if they will succeed on OnlyFan.
You know we can’t post that sh**ty tape here, right? But you can get it elsewhere on the internet to watch if you really got a lot of time on your hands to waste.
Here is how things started:
The post Revenge Tape! Chrisean Rock Posts S** Tape With Blueface On Instagram After Accusing Him Of Cheating appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
LOS ANGELES — A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
The descriptions of abuse on the private flight came in a cross-complaint Jolie filed in the couple’s dispute over a French home and winery they co-owned that is separate from their ongoing divorce, which she sought soon after.
A representative for Pitt, who was not authorized to speak publicly, strongly denied Jolie’s allegations and called them “another rehash that only harms the family.”
The allegations of abuse on the plane first became public shortly after the flight, but reports were initially vague and details were kept sealed in divorce documents and investigations by the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, both of which found that no action against Pitt was necessary.
A judge gave Pitt 50-50 custody of the children after a closed-door trial in which the allegations were aired. But an appeals court subsequently disqualified the private judge for not disclosing possible conflicts of interest after a motion from Jolie, nullifying the decision.
More details of the allegations were revealed earlier this year when a Jolie lawsuit against the FBI over a Freedom of Information Act request was made public.
The New York Times first reported the court filing.
The filing says that on Sept. 14, 2016, Jolie, Pitt and their six children were traveling from the winery, Chateau Miraval, to Los Angeles.
“Pitt’s aggressive behavior started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children. After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong,” the filing says. “Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her.”
Later, it says, “He pulled her into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”
One of the children, who were between 8 and 15 years old at the time, verbally defended Jolie, the countersuit says, and Pitt lashed out.
“Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing says. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”
The document says he subsequently poured beer on Jolie and poured beer and red wine on the children.
Jolie’s gave an account of the flight to two FBI investigators in the days that followed. It appeared in a heavily redacted report later released by the agency.
It included a photo of a bruise on Jolie’s elbow and a “rug-burn type injury” on her hand. In it she said that she had seen Pitt have two to three drinks, but said he appeared articulate and not intoxicated.
The investigators met with federal prosecutors, and “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors,” the report says.
An FBI statement said it has “conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation.”
The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor and director Jolie and the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor Pitt were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years.
They had been romantic partners for a decade when they married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalized with custody and financial issues still in dispute.
___
Associated Press Entertainment Writer Anthony McCartney contributed to this report.
Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
By TOM KRISHER, MATT O’BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE and BARBARA ORTUTAY
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.
In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
“I don’t think Twitter will give up its trial date on just Musk’s word — it’s going to need more certainty about closing,” said Andrew Jennings, professor at Brooklyn Law School, noting that the company may also be worried about Musk’s proposal being a delay tactic. After all, he’s already tried to unsuccessfully postpone the trial twice.
Trading in Twitter’s stock, which had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news, resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.
Musk’s proposal is the latest twist in a high-profile saga involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech and had too many bots.
While some logistical and legal hurdles remain, Musk could be in charge of Twitter in a matter of days — however long it takes him and his co-investors to line up the cash, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University.
A letter from Musk’s lawyer dated Monday and disclosed by Twitter in a securities filing said Musk would close the merger signed in April, provided that the Delaware Chancery Court “enter an immediate stay” of Twitter’s lawsuit against him and adjourn the trial scheduled to start Oct. 17.
Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”
“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”
Attorneys for Musk did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.
Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.
Neither Musk nor Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have written anything about the deal on Twitter, where many developments in the dispute have been aired. Many of Musk’s tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Even if the deal now goes through without a hitch, it’s too soon to call a victory for Twitter, said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.
“The deal will solve some of the short-term uncertainty at the company, but Twitter is essentially in the same place it was in April,” she said. “There is still plenty of uncertainty around what Musk intends to do with Twitter, as well as the future of a company with a leader who has wavered in his commitment to buying it. And if we’ve learned anything from this saga, it’s that Musk is unpredictable and that it isn’t over yet.”
____
Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
CBS Sports app gaffe sends push alert that Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62
Everyone has Aaron Judge on the brain.
With the focus of the baseball world on the Yankees slugger and his pursuit of home run No. 62, the CBS Sports game-tracker app picked a bad time to go haywire.
A glitch in the matrix had Yankee fans who were unable to tune in to Tuesday afternoon’s opener of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on the YES Network thinking No. 99 had passed Roger Maris to become the new American League single-season home run champ.
At least if they were relying on the CBS Sports app for updates.
Not only did the game-tracker tab credit Judge with first- and second-inning home runs (homers actually hit by Oswaldo Cabrera and Owald Peraza), but it credited Judge with every early at-bat for both teams.
Fans took to social media to bash the app and share screen grabs after getting alerts that Judge had hit a first-inning home run.
As it stands, Judge is still stuck on 61 homers. The 30-year-old slugger went 1-for-5 in the doubleheader opener — a 5-4 win over the Rangers — with one hit (a single to center in the 8th) and a run scored.
He now has two games left to break his tie with Roger Maris, starting with Tuesday night’s nightcap. The Yankees wrap up the regular season with the final game of this series in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon (4 p.m. ET). Should Judge remain homerless through the end of Tuesday, the comparisons to Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s record on the last day of the season 61 years ago will be endless.
After not seeing many pitches to hit against the Baltimore Orioles, the Rangers have stuck with their word and have attacked Judge most of this series by giving him multiple pitches to hit. The Yankees’ superstar has just been unable to cash in to this point.
()
Aaron Judge shows frustration in fifth straight game without home run, Peraza hits first big league homer in 5-4 win
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge let a little frustration slip Tuesday afternoon. After popping out in the fifth inning, the Yankees’ slugger, who has been so calm throughout his historic season, slammed his batting helmet back in the rack.
It was the fifth straight game without a historic home run for Judge. The Bombers instead got power from Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka as they rallied to beat the Rangers 5-4 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Judge went 1-for-5 Tuesday and remained tied with Maris as the only two men in American League history to his 61 home runs in a single season. The slugger, who grounded out to shortstop in the ninth inning, has two games remaining to try and surpass that mark.
The Yankees (99-61) have won two straight games and 12 of their last 15. They are one win shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years. Since Sept. 10, only the Guardians (19-5) have a better record than the Yankees (16-5) in baseball.
As if anxious to get this chase for 62 over, Judge was more aggressive Tuesday afternoon. He swung at the first pitch he saw, a 97-mile an hour fastball from right-hander Jon Gray, which he grounded out to third. Gray got him to foul off a 98-mph fastball and swing past an 84-mile an hour slider in the third inning. He flew out to right field on a 1-2 fastball. In the fifth inning, he popped up a 2-2 slider to the first baseman.
Instead, the Yankees kids’ highlighted the offense.
Cabrera put them on the board with his sixth homer of the season in the first. He hit a 378-foot shot to right-center field. Over his last 21 games, the rookie has hit all six of his big league homers, five doubles and driven in 15 runs. In the second, rookie Peraza got his first homer in the big leagues. It was a 399-foot shot to left field. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Peraza in the fifth. Higashioka hit his career-high tying 10th home run of the season in the seventh. The catcher did not hit his first home run this season until June, but has hit three home runs in his last 13 starts.
In the top of the eighth, Judge singled on the first pitch he saw from lefty reliever Brock Burke and the crowd responded with boos. The slugger went on to score the go-ahead run on Harrison Bader’s single.
Jameson Taillon allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five over seven innings in his final start before the playoffs. He gave up a two-run single to Josh Jung in the first and a two-run homer to Adolis Garcia in the fifth.
()
