Keep it or toss it? ‘Best Before’ labels cause confusion
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels.
Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
“They read these dates and then they assume that it’s bad, they can’t eat it and they toss it, when these dates don’t actually mean that they’re not edible or they’re not still nutritious or tasty,” said Patty Apple, a manager at Food Shift, an Alameda, California, nonprofit that collects and uses expired or imperfect foods.
To tackle the problem, major U.K. chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year; it’s considering abolishing “best before” labels altogether.
In the U.S., there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardize the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste, including a push from big grocers and food companies and bipartisan legislation in Congress.
“I do think that the level of support for this has grown tremendously,” said Dana Gunders, executive director of ReFED, a New York-based nonprofit that studies food waste.
The United Nations estimates that 17% of global food production is wasted each year; most of that comes from households. In the U.S., as much as 35% of food available goes uneaten, ReFED says. That adds up to a lot of wasted energy — including the water, land and labor that goes into the food production — and higher greenhouse gas emissions when unwanted food goes into landfills.
There are many reasons food gets wasted, from large portion sizes to customers’ rejection of imperfect produce. But ReFED estimates that 7% of U.S. food waste — or 4 million tons annually — is due to consumer confusion over “best before” labels.
Date labels were widely adopted by manufacturers in the 1970s to answer consumers’ concerns about product freshness. There are no federal rules governing them, and manufacturers are allowed to determine when they believe their products will taste best. Only infant formula is required to have a “use by” date in the U.S.
Since 2019, the Food and Drug Administration — which regulates around 80% of U.S. food — has recommended that manufacturers use the labels “best if used by” for freshness and “use by” for perishable goods, based on surveys showing that consumers understand those phrases.
But the effort is voluntary, and the language on labels continues to vary widely, from “sell by” to “enjoy by” to “freshest before.” A survey released in June by researchers at the University of Maryland found at least 50 different date labels used on U.S. grocery shelves and widespread confusion among customers.
“Most people believe that if it says ‘sell by,’ ‘best by’ or ‘expiration,’ you can’t eat any of them. That’s not actually accurate,” said Richard Lipsit, who owns a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, California, that specializes in discounted food.
Lipsit said milk can be safely consumed up to a week after its “use by” date. Gunders said canned goods and many other packaged foods can be safely eaten for years after their “best before” date. The FDA suggests consumers look for changes in color, consistency or texture to determine if foods are all right to eat.
“Our bodies are very well equipped to recognize the signs of decay, when food is past its edible point,” Gunders said. “We’ve lost trust in those senses and we’ve replaced it with trust in these dates.”
Some U.K. grocery chains are actively encouraging customers to use their senses. Morrisons removed “use by” dates from most store-brand milk in January and replaced them with a “best before” label. Co-op, another grocery chain, did the same to its store-brand yogurts.
It’s a change some shoppers support. Ellie Spanswick, a social media marketer in Falmouth, England, buys produce, eggs and other groceries at farm stands and local shops when she can. The food has no labels, she said, but it’s easy to see that it’s fresh.
“The last thing we need to be doing is wasting more food and money because it has a label on it telling us it’s past being good for eating,” Spanswick said.
But not everyone agrees. Ana Wetrov of London, who runs a home renovation business with her husband, worries that without labels, staff might not know which items should be removed from shelves. She recently bought a pineapple and only realized after she cut into it that it was rotting in the middle.
“We have had dates on those packages for the last 20 years or so. Why fix it when it’s not broken?” Wetrov said.
Some U.S. chains — including Walmart — have shifted their store brands to standardized “best if used by” and “use by” labels. The Consumer Brands Association — which represents big food companies like General Mills and Dole — also encourages members to use those labels.
“Uniformity makes it much more simple for our companies to manufacture products and keep the prices lower,” said Katie Denis, the association’s vice president of communications.
In the absence of federal policy, states have stepped in with their own laws, frustrating food companies and grocers. Florida and Nevada, for example, require “sell by” dates on shellfish and dairy, and Arizona requires “best by” or “use by” dates on eggs, according to Emily Broad Lieb, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The confusion has led some companies, like Unilever, to support legislation currently in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date. At least 20 states currently prohibit the sale or donation of food after the date listed on the label because of liability fears, Lieb said.
Clearer labeling and donation rules could help nonprofits like Food Shift, which trains chefs using rescued food. It even makes dog treats from overripe bananas, recovered chicken fat and spent grain from a brewer, Apple said.
“We definitely need to be focusing more on doing these small actions like addressing expiration date labels, because even though it’s such a tiny part of this whole food waste issue, it can be very impactful,” Apple said.
Associated Press writers Kelvin Chan and Courtney Bonnell in London and Associated Press video journalist Terry Chea in Alameda, California contributed to this report.
Dolphins cornerback concerns: Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP; Xavien Howard day-to-day
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is still not ready to get activated off the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list or begin practicing as the team prepares for a road game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
“We’re still going to take our time with it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday of Jones’ offseason recovery from lower left leg surgery. “It’s not progressing as fast as we obviously had hoped from the spring into the summer, but there hasn’t been a major setback or anything. I won’t put a dude on the field unless he has complete stability, and there’s too many other risks that can happen.”
Because the lengthy recovery time from Jones’ surgery in March hasn’t been the result of a setback, McDaniel remained hopeful that he can return to practice soon. Jones can remain on PUP for as many as 21 days once he begins practicing.
“That could change at anytime day by day, week by week,” McDaniel said before Wednesday’s drills.
This is the first week Jones is eligible to be activated. Once he began the season on PUP after missing training camp and the preseason, he had to be held out a minimum of four weeks.
Meanwhile, McDaniel called three-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard day-to-day as he continues to deal with his groin injury that has affected him but didn’t keep him off the field in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals or the two prior wins against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
“He’s going to do everything in his power to play against the Jets on Sunday,” McDaniel said after Howard missed the team’s Monday practice, coming off the mini-bye of playing last Thursday.
The Dolphins could be in trouble regarding cornerback depth again as they visit an upstart Jets receiving corps that includes standout rookie Garrett Wilson (20 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Davis (15 catches, 261 yards, two touchdowns) and second-year playmaker Elijah Moore (15 receptions, 192 yards), a St. Thomas Aquinas alum.
In addition to the team’s top two cornerbacks, Miami had Keion Crossen received attention from trainers at Monday drills.
“He’s got a little thing that he’s getting treatment for that, I believe, is on his upper leg, lower glute-type area,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “Nothing that will be severely serious, but something that he has to get treatment on. We’ll continue to work with him as the week goes to see if he can be ready for Sunday.”
The Dolphins will lean on Nik Needham, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou in the secondary, and third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, could be in line for his first defensive snaps of the season should Miami be excessively shorthanded in the secondary. The team can also play versatile defensive back Elijah Campbell or special teamer Justin Bethel at cornerback. Rotational safety Eric Rowe is a former NFL starter at cornerback.
This story will be updated.
Duluth’s Haunted Ship returns with ‘95% new’ scares
DULUTH — On any given sunny summer day in Duluth, smiling families will be riding surreys along the Lakewalk. Groups of friends will be toasting microbrews on patios, Park Point beaches will be packed, and Vista Fleet passengers will wave to onlookers thronging the piers.
Curious tourists will walk across the deck of the William A. Irvin, gazing up the hill toward Enger Tower with no idea that below their feet, in the dark depths of the vessel’s cavernous hold, hands are already at work building a maze of Halloween horrors.
“You’ve got to be a little committed to the art,” said Jeff Crowe, one of three haunt designers standing in the hold as construction continued last week.
“There’s some days I have to pick and choose,” Davan Scott said about deciding how to spend his summertime. “Usually, I choose the ship.”
Their commitment shows in the finished product: an elaborate series of environments designed to transport visitors from the familiar decks of a Great Lakes freighter to a warren of tombs and gloom.
“I want people to come on the boat and forget they’re on a boat,” Crowe said. “I want you to be immersed in the world that we are designing for you, and we want to control and manipulate you in our world.”
Horror is hot
Surrendering your body and, perhaps, soul to the tender mercies of people who spend three seasons of each year in an empty ore hold may not sound too appealing — but the numbers say otherwise.
“Last year was our biggest year to date,” Scott said.
“We beat the record” for visitors in one night, Crowe added, “and then we beat that, and then we beat that again.”
Attendance at live events generally surged last year as COVID-19 vaccines permitted a return to in-person entertainment, but there’s more to the growing appeal of the Haunted Ship.
“Horror is big business,” Crowe said.
He’s not wrong. For decades, horror films accounted for about 5% of movie tickets sold. The genre started surging in 2017, the year of Jordan Peele’s game-changing “Get Out.” By the 2020s, horror had doubled its market share to over 12%.
At the same time, “haunts” have progressed far beyond peeled grapes and jump scares. You can still find your basic chainsaw-in-a-cornfield attractions, but the Haunted Ship is among a growing number of haunts that raise the stakes via sophisticated storytelling and sensory immersion.
“The haunt community is a very tight-knit group that all likes to share, because most haunts don’t have competition,” Crowe said. “We all want to see each other succeed.”
The Haunted Ship creators do extensive research on YouTube to keep up with the state of the art, “but the general public sees that, too,” Crowe said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I know what you did there.’ So we’ve got to be a little more creative and stay one step ahead of them.”
Making the haunt happen
The 85-year-old William A. Irvin has pros and cons as a haunt venue, Scott said.
“This ship was designed to carry 14,000 tons of cargo, so that’s a lot of cubic feet of real estate that we have to work with,” he said.
The designers build what Scott calls “modules” within the hold, each decorated to create a particular effect.
On the downside, Scott continued: “It’s on a ship, so there’s things you can’t really drill holes in. You have to be cognizant of electrical. There’s certain things, due to historical properties, we can’t change.”
Nor is the ship climate-controlled.
“You don’t have air conditioning,” said Addison Severs, another haunt designer. “You don’t have heating down here. It’s just whatever it is outside.”
That’s why ordinary ship tours end for the season when the Irvin turns haunted, not resuming until the spring. After Halloween, the Haunted Ship staff perform a quick cleanup but leave most of the haunt to chill in the hold until spring, when they begin modifications for the coming spooky season.
When work on this year’s haunt began in April, Severs was at Disney World. The University of Minnesota Duluth student participated in the Disney College Program, learning how the theme park operates.
A graphic design major, Severs hopes to one day join Disney’s famed “Imagineering” staff and work full time designing unforgettable attractions.
His Disney experience reinforced the importance of attention to detail.
“I dive deep, deep into the details,” he said.
Even if a visitor doesn’t consciously register all of the details in the haunt, he said, “subconsciously, you would notice that they’re not there if you walked in the room without them.”
Once visitors start making their way through the Haunted Ship’s hold, they’ll encounter a range of environments that include subterranean catacombs and misty jungles. They’ll need to steel themselves to walk into a burning house, and then into its walls — where the creatures hiding away are much bigger than mice.
According to Scott, 90% to 95% of this year’s haunt material is new.
On a typical night at the Haunted Ship, staff include about a dozen security personnel, 20 to 30 techs working behind the scenes to operate the haunt, and 30 to 50 actors embodying the ghouls that confront visitors.
On a busy night, over 5,000 guests may walk through the attraction, which is run by the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. With a couple interruptions (repairs, the pandemic), the Irvin has been a haunt attraction for the past three decades. Before gaining its more straightforward name, the Haunted Ship was known as the “Ship of Ghouls.”
Advances in animatronics mean this year’s haunt has plenty of moving parts even before the actors arrive: a walk-through last week revealed several nasty surprises triggered by motion detectors. The haunt is so scary, even the people who designed it get spooked.
“Imagine doing this at night, by yourself, doing checks,” Scott said.
“Before we open up for the haunt, we have to go through, turn everything on, and make sure everything’s up and running,” Severs explained. “A lot of time, we go through ourselves and do that, so it’s pretty creepy.”
The haunt also involves the crew’s living quarters, and that area has been completely reimagined this year. The designers asked the News Tribune not to give too much away regarding the surprises waiting in the superstructure, but Scott did allow that “Christmas is my favorite holiday. Halloween’s a close second. I feel fortunate, because I get to include both.”
Haunted Ship tours run from Oct. 6-31. For details and reservations, see duluthhauntedship.com.
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 5: No. 1 Taylor isn’t only star RB to be concerned about
Fantasy owners who put their faith in Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and took him with the top draft pick are now facing a Week 5 call they’d rather not make.
Taylor injured his ankle in the Colts’ loss to Tennessee last Sunday, and he’s facing a quick turnaround as they play host to Denver on Thursday night. It’s quite likely Taylor will not be ready. And even if he plays, he could be on a very limited pitch count.
It’s already been a disappointing first month for Taylor. While he is sixth in the league in rushing with 326 yards, he has only a single touchdown in four games. And he has done very little in the passing game. Not very good for a No. 1 selection.
Taylor’s not the only first-round fantasy pick to woefully underperform so far this year. He has plenty of company:
Dalvin Cook (Vikings) — Cook was the fourth pick, on average, back in August. But since then the oft-injured star has tallied just one touchdown, with 279 rushing yards but only 47 yards receiving. He could begin a personal revival this week against Chicago, but he’s still quite a distance from being early-first-round material.
Joe Mixon (Bengals) — Cincinnati’s offensive line woes have hindered Mixon, who was picked in the No. 6 range this summer. Only 224 yards, and he didn’t get his first touchdown until last Thursday against Miami. And he’s been only slightly better as a receiver than the Colts’ Taylor has been.
Najee Harris (Steelers) — After being taken around the No. 7 slot, Pittsburgh’s RB isn’t even the greatest Harris, having been surpassed by New England’s Damien by 44 yards so far in ‘22. That’s what happens when bad quarterbacking leads defenses to stuff eight or nine in the box to stop Najee.
Alvin Kamara (Saints) — A late-first-round choice, Kamara has played only every other week so far. The guy who once had six touchdowns in a single game now has zero through four. With just 111 total yards a quarter of the way through the season, he’s the most prominent of the disappointing Saints.
SITTING STARS
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs finally broke free for a big week against Denver, but he’ll find the going much tougher in Kansas City. … The Rams’ defense was better against animal rights protesters than the 49ers on Monday night, but they will tighten the clamps on Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. … Philly’s Miles Sanders has been better than expected, but will cool down in Arizona. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore will remain cooled off against the 49ers. … And despite the elevation of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, we see no Steelers you can start against Buffalo, except for maybe George Pickens.
MATCHUP GAME
Detroit’s Jared Goff has been a top-five QB so far for the offensive Lions, and he should get some of his top receivers back against New England. … On the other side, the Patriots’ Damien Harris should run free through the Lions like Rashaad Penny did last week. … London fans will get to see a strong Green Bay rushing attack, as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will run through the Giants. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson will get back in form against Houston. … Receivers we like this week include Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore, Washington’s Terry McLaurin against Tennessee and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson vs. Miami. … And a reminder to pick up Washington RB Brian Robinson now. He might not play against Tennessee, but he’ll be the Commanders’ No. 1 RB before too long.
INJURY WATCH
We’re shocked, shocked that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is out this week. Even more shocked if anyone trusts Teddy Bridgewater to post great numbers against the Jets. … Atlanta put RB Cordarrelle Patterson in injured reserve, so Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will be splitting duties for the Falcons. … Guys nursing Week 4 injuries include four receivers (Washington’s Jahan Dotson, Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman) and one meager QB (Giants’ Daniel Jones). Questionable to return this week are Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago RB David Montgomery, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and the Detroit pass-catching duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Vikings fans may vaguely remember Mike Boone, a running back who spent three seasons in Minnesota. Well, he’s in Denver now. And with Jamaal Williams blowing out his knee last week, Boone is now sharing RB duties with the now-fumble-prone Melvin Gordon. Boone was the main ball carrier last week in Las Vegas after Williams went down. Even though he had a key drop near game’s end, Boone may see a lot of duty the rest of the season. We’d refrain from counting on him Thursday night against Indianapolis, but he’s worth a pickup.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Colts at Broncos (-3½):
Pick: Colts by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Dave Hyde: Don Mattingly leaves with class and advice on Marlins’ singular path to winning
Don Mattingly sat on the dugout bench, just as he has for seven years, class all the way. Only now the curtain was dropping on his time as Marlins manager, even as he followed the daily routine of talking with the media about the lineup, this final series and the hope of rookie Bryan de la Cruz’s 13 home runs.
“He’s opened some eyes,’’ Mattingly said.
For seven years, longer than any Marlins manager, Mattingly threw his undermanned lineup against bigger payrolls in bigger markets. The forever question for this organization is if it can tilt against windmills in a sport with no salary cap.
“Tampa Bay,’ he said.
He let that sit there a moment on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is the patron saint of baseball’s small markets, its $99 million payroll ranking 26th in baseball, one spot ahead of the Marlins’ $96 million.
“They’re in with New York [Yankees], in with Boston and Toronto and four years in a row they’re in the playoffs,’ he said. “They’ve been a tough club to contend with for everyone in the [American League] East. I think if they’re someone to look up to … You don’t want to be anyone other than yourself, but I think you’ve got to be better.”
The Marlins do too much that Tampa Bay doesn’t. They have the worst lineup in baseball after developing little in the minors and spending dumb money on outfielders Avisail Garcia and Jorge Soler and catcher Jacob Stallings. Owner Bruce Sherman can’t buy his way out of problems, the same way Jeffrey Loria or H. Wayne Huizenga couldn’t.
“I think you have to accept who you are, right?” Mattingly said. “We’re never going to compete like L.A. and or have a $300 million payroll like the Yankees. This market doesn’t dictate that. I don’t think it matters who the owners are.
“No one’s going to come in and put in that money — anywhere in these markets. Pittsburgh. Tampa. But you can compete. We have to develop guys who walk into the big leagues and are pretty good players.”
That’s the grand failure of former CEO Derek Jeter’s years. He developed a starting pitching staff that ranks third in earned-run average and has the certified Cy Young favorite in Sandy Alcantara. But the offense is the worst in baseball. Jesse Aguilar, released in August, and Jazz Chisholm, injured since June, still lead the team in home runs.
“When I got here, we had a bunch of hitters,’ Mattingly said. “It was [Christian] Yelich. It was [Giancarlo] Stanton. It was J.T. Realmuto. It’s been there in the past, so it’s possible. I think at some point you watch a Tampa, whoever they bring up — they’re finding players. We have to do more of the same.”
He motioned across the field at this final series’ opponent.
“Atlanta is a great example,’ he said. “They have a pretty good payroll, and they have Michael Harris come up this year and hit 19 homers. This kid [right-hander Spencer Strider] comes up and tears it up. They’ve brought people out of their system every year.”
The Marlins swung and missed in Jeter’s minor-league rebuild, then swung and missed in trying to fill gaping holes in the lineup. Now they have bad money tied. The only way out is to package a good pitcher with a bad contract in a trade.
“We can’t afford misses,’ Mattingly said. “If the Dodgers have a miss, the Yankees have a miss, they swallow it up and move on. We just can’t do it. That’s where we’ve got to be good about developing players. That’s building the system to the point where you have patience and actually allow guys to develop and when they come up they have an impact.”
Former Marlins manager Jack McKeon used to tell the front office, “You can’t win the Kentucky Derby with mules.” That’s what Mattingly has tried to compete with too often during his time. He’s been a pro’s pro all the way. But the manager doesn’t matter for the Marlins until the roster matters.
“I came here to build a sustainable product that had some continuity in the way we went about our business and the culture,’’ he said. “I’m disappointed it hasn’t gotten stronger. I know there’s been changes, some things I couldn’t control, multiple changes. But if I’m going to be realistic and look in the mirror, I’m disappointing it hasn’t been better.”
Seven years he’s sat in this dugout. He deserves thanks, good wishes and maybe a medal. It hasn’t been easy in this seat. Nor will it be for his replacement unless this organization suddenly becomes Tampa Bay.
High school sports notebook: Centennial’s Kate Woelfel sets school diving record
Centennial High School sophomore diver Kate Woelfel made school history Tuesday, breaking a 23-year-old record.
Woelfel tallied a six-dive score of 268.50, toppling the previous Centennial record of 250.35, set by Stacey Truman in 1999.
Woelfel finished eighth at the 2021 Class 2A state diving meet.
GAME OF THE WEEK
East Ridge handed Stillwater boys soccer its first loss of the season last Thursday, moving the Ponies down a tie for first place in the Suburban East Conference with Cretin-Derham Hall.
As luck would have it, Stillwater travels to St. Paul for its regular-season finale against the Raiders at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner will take the conference crown. Stillwater is ranked second in Class 3A, while Cretin-Derham Hall resides outside of the top 10. This fall has been a stunning turnaround for the Raiders, who went 3-13-1 last fall.
Should the two teams tie, Woodbury can force a three-way tie for the conference title with a win over Mounds View.
HALL CALL
The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association announced its six 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. They are: Dave Cresap (Perham), Dick Ghizoni (St. Agnes, Hill-Murray and Minneapolis Southwest), Grant Guzy (Spring Lake Park and Columbia Heights), Pete Petrich (Red Wing), Vern Simmons (St. Paul Johnson) and Jeff Wall (Anoka, Maranatha Christian Academy, Minneapolis Henry and Irondale).
The induction ceremonies will be held at a 2 p.m. banquet on Oct. 29 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency Hotel. Ticket information can be found online at
TURNAROUND
Mahtomedi volleyball went a combined 14-47 from the 2018-20 seasons. The tide started to turn last fall, when the Zephyrs finished over .500 at 15-14.
And now the program is a true force.
Mahtomedi entered Wednesday’s match at North St. Paul at 16-2 overall and undefeated in Metro East Conference play while holding an 18-set winning streak. All of that has the Zephyrs ranked 10th in Class 3A. Mahtomedi is led by Katherine Arnason, who has 173 kills.
CHAMPS
Highland Park’s girls soccer team secured its second straight St. Paul City Conference title last week with a 1-0 victory over Central. Ellery Merriam scored the game’s lone goal.
COACHING HIRE
Park announced the hiring of Ashley Acosta-Meyers as co-head coach of the Wolfpack’s boys and girls track and field teams. Acosta-Meyers will work alongside coach Brad Narveson. She takes the place of Mike Moran, who retired from the position in the spring.
