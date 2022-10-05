Looking for a new Aurora Police Chief to start over

The search for a new Aurora police chief is beginning again, city officials said Tuesday.

One of two finalists in the running last week withdrew his candidacy after three days of meetings with city staff, city council and community members, according to the announcement, and the second runner-up did not. had enough support from city council to move forward, spokesman Ryan Luby said.

City council members held a closed meeting on Monday evening to discuss the recruitment process which had yielded only two finalists after a third withdrew. The process was widely criticized by community members who said they were left out of the process and council members who questioned their lack of choice.

Community members were concerned that no one candidate could lead the department and solve the problems created over the last three tumultuous years, and they noted that the two candidates had been chosen to lead the police department in the city most diverse state – 44% of the population identifies as white – were white males. City officials said the initial pool of 21 applicants included seven people who were women or people of color and two were chosen for semi-finalist interviews.

“I greatly appreciate the time the finalists spent with our community,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement. “Over the past week, I’ve listened to many comments from community members and city council members who want us to continue the search for a variety of reasons, and I support that.”

The two finalists named were men who had risen through the ranks in their respective agencies, Scott Ebner, retired lieutenant colonel and assistant superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Administration, and David Franklin, chief of Albuquerque Police Department office in Albuquerque. .

Franklin withdrew from consideration and Ebner, who is named as a defendant in two pending lawsuits alleging unfair and discriminatory promotional practices within the New Jersey State Police, did not get the support he needed. needed to stay in contention, according to city officials.

The city manager is responsible for selecting the new police chief, in accordance with the city charter, and a majority of the city council would need to approve the selection before anyone is hired. In his statement, Twombly said the city will assess what the next steps will look like.

“People in the community may have different preferences about who they want to lead the Aurora Police Department, but we will ensure that whoever is chosen is expected to serve every member of our community equally,” a- he declared.

The city paid a national firm to lead the process of recruiting a new police chief after Twombly fired former chief Vanessa Wilson. A new chief would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of a consent decree following the discovery of racially biased policing within the department, as well as addressing issues of chronic understaffing, increased criminality and fallout from several high-profile cases of excessive force.