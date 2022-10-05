California police on Tuesday provided new details of five murders in the past six months and two other attacks in the past year that authorities say may be the work of one or more serial killers.
Looking for a new Aurora Police Chief to start over
The search for a new Aurora police chief is beginning again, city officials said Tuesday.
One of two finalists in the running last week withdrew his candidacy after three days of meetings with city staff, city council and community members, according to the announcement, and the second runner-up did not. had enough support from city council to move forward, spokesman Ryan Luby said.
City council members held a closed meeting on Monday evening to discuss the recruitment process which had yielded only two finalists after a third withdrew. The process was widely criticized by community members who said they were left out of the process and council members who questioned their lack of choice.
Community members were concerned that no one candidate could lead the department and solve the problems created over the last three tumultuous years, and they noted that the two candidates had been chosen to lead the police department in the city most diverse state – 44% of the population identifies as white – were white males. City officials said the initial pool of 21 applicants included seven people who were women or people of color and two were chosen for semi-finalist interviews.
“I greatly appreciate the time the finalists spent with our community,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement. “Over the past week, I’ve listened to many comments from community members and city council members who want us to continue the search for a variety of reasons, and I support that.”
The two finalists named were men who had risen through the ranks in their respective agencies, Scott Ebner, retired lieutenant colonel and assistant superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Administration, and David Franklin, chief of Albuquerque Police Department office in Albuquerque. .
Franklin withdrew from consideration and Ebner, who is named as a defendant in two pending lawsuits alleging unfair and discriminatory promotional practices within the New Jersey State Police, did not get the support he needed. needed to stay in contention, according to city officials.
The city manager is responsible for selecting the new police chief, in accordance with the city charter, and a majority of the city council would need to approve the selection before anyone is hired. In his statement, Twombly said the city will assess what the next steps will look like.
“People in the community may have different preferences about who they want to lead the Aurora Police Department, but we will ensure that whoever is chosen is expected to serve every member of our community equally,” a- he declared.
The city paid a national firm to lead the process of recruiting a new police chief after Twombly fired former chief Vanessa Wilson. A new chief would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of a consent decree following the discovery of racially biased policing within the department, as well as addressing issues of chronic understaffing, increased criminality and fallout from several high-profile cases of excessive force.
Mets take first game of doubleheader against Nats to stay alive in NL East race
For now, the Mets’ hopes of capturing the 2022 NL East title are still alive. But they’re on life support.
The Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, moving to within one game of the Atlanta Braves in the division standings. The Braves lost to the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of their three-game series at loanDepot Park on Monday night and the second game of their final regular season series started at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The defending World Series champs need only one win or one Mets loss to clinch the division and receive a bye into the NLDS.
“Stay tuned,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve got to see how the circumstances change in the next hour or two. We’ll see.”
Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run to help lead the Mets (99-61) over the Nationals (55-105). Jeff McNeil continued his quest for the National League batting title going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He now leads all MLB hitters with a .328 average. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is three points behind him and has a chance to catch up with two games against the Colorado Rockies and their league-worst pitching staff.
Carlos Carrasco pitched well, but he wasn’t exactly dominant in his final audition for a postseason roster spot. He went four innings and faced two batters in the fifth, allowing a two-run homer to Washington’s No. 9 hitter, catcher Riley Adams.
“I don’t know how that guy hit that ball right there,” Carrasco said. “The wind was blowing out like crazy today. But we won the game. That’s what we were looking for.”
He went four innings (plus two batters), allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
“Carlos wasn’t happy with his last outing or two so I know tonight meant a lot to him,” Showalter said.
Carrasco could have gone deeper into the game but knew he was going to be somewhat limited. With a rested bullpen coming off of a rainout Monday, the Mets were conservative with his use. Drew Smith, David Peterson, Adam Ottavino (6-3) and Edwin Diaz blanked the Nats the rest of the way. Diaz recorded his 32nd save of the season.
“He gave us what he had,” Showalter said. “In a little different situation, we probably would have let him continue but we had a lot of people available and they did the job for us.”
Nimmo’s big hit came in the second inning when he hit a two-run double off of Cory Abbott (0-5) with two outs to score Mark Canha and Tomas Nido. McNeil scored on a sacrifice fly in the third and Nimmo’s solo home run came in the fourth, also off of Abbott in his final inning of work.
It was a much better offensive showing for a team that struggled to score runs all weekend in Atlanta, but the situational hitting still leaves something to be desired. The Mets stranded nine runners. However, they were forced to battle wind, rain and an extremely wet field throughout and played excellent defense to keep the lead intact.
Stockton Police warn of potential serial killer in six deaths
This year five men, each alone in the dark at night or early morning, were killed between July 8 and September 27 in Stockton, which police first announced publicly last week. None of the men were robbed and police said the cases did not appear to be related to drugs or gang violence.
“By definition, these shootings are a series of murders, and so we believe we may have a potential serial killer,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “That’s how we’re going to treat it as such.”
Concerns about a potential serial killer grew on Monday, when authorities confirmed two cases from April 2021 were linked to the five homicides. A man was shot and killed in Oakland on April 10 – the only case identified outside of Stockton so far – and a woman was shot dead in the city six days later but survived her injuries .
The woman told police she saw a man about six feet tall, wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket and a “covid-style” black mask, McFadden said.
Of the seven people who were shot, five were of Hispanic descent, but McFadden said Tuesday the motive was unclear.
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, the Associated Press reported.
Authorities last week warned residents to be vigilant, avoid traveling alone and stay in well-lit areas of the city. McFadden told the audience on Friday to “have your head on a swivel.”
Police also released a photo of the person of interest, which was shown in Tuesday’s video. The blurry image showed an individual figure dressed in black, facing the camera. On Tuesday, McFadden said authorities wanted to speak to the individual, who has not been linked to any of the crimes.
On Tuesday, police found no witnesses in the Stockton murders because there was little light and the victims were in isolated areas, McFadden said. Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video, he said, but none of the incidents were caught on video.
The city, Stockton Crime Stoppers and local business owners have set up a cash reward of $125,000 for information leading to an arrest in cases.
McFadden said Tuesday that this series of homicides is “abnormal” for Stockton. So far in 2022, there have been 43 homicides in the city, up from 32 this time last year.
Analydia Lopez, wife of victim Salvador Debudey Jr., told KCRA-TV that his murder had “caused a lot of pain” for the family.
“To be honest with you, part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It was hard. It was really, really difficult.
St. Paul, NAACP update policing agreement on no-knock warrants, training, complaints about officers
St. Paul police will provide more information each year about discipline against officers, SWAT team deployments and demographics of the department’s officers, according to an update signed Tuesday between the NAACP and the police department.
Twenty-one years ago, police officials, the St. Paul NAACP and a U.S. Department of Justice mediator signed onto an voluntary agreement that still remains in place. It came in the wake of anecdotal and statistical evidence that the police department may have been engaging in racial profiling during traffic stops, and was intended to improve police-community relations. The addendum announced Tuesday reflects the first major updates to the document.
The addendum covers topics ranging from the police force’s limited use of no-knock warrants, reporting on acquisitions and use of former military equipment, and referring complaints to the civilian review board. It includes information already in police department policy or practice, according to the department.
Mayor Melvin Carter said Tuesday that St. Paul has a tradition of officers and community members working together.
Since the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, “we’ve seen this become more of a focus around the country,” Carter said.
“We are a community that knows that we’ll always have more to do … because anyone who’s ever been in any relationship knows: The work of building and rebuilding trust is just never over,” he said.
The Rev. Richard Pittman Sr., who is St. Paul NAACP president, said the agreement is beneficial to all communities.
“It covers the recruitment, training, early intervention (of police), … police-public interaction, accountability, public information, keeping public records … and everyday aspects of law enforcement and community engagement,” Pittman said.
WHAT THE ORIGINAL AGREEMENT COVERS
The original eight-page agreement from 2001 spells out:
- St. Paul police “continue to maintain and publicize its policy that prohibits racial profiling.”
- Officers must identify themselves anytime they’re asked, at all traffic stops, to any person who calls police, and to any victim.
- “All citizen-initiated complaints and investigations will be reviewed by the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission.”
- The department, with the NAACP and other community organizations, “will continue to recruit, hire and make all attempts to retain officers of color.”
- Expanded traffic-stop data collection by the police department. The department began annually publishing the data on its website in 2016.
Of the need to update the agreement, Carter said, “We know that many things in the world have changed since 2001.” He pointed to technology, the city’s population growing and “the mood of the world.”
WHEN SOMEONE COMPLAINS ABOUT AN OFFICER
Discussions on updating the agreement started more than three years ago, according to Pittman.
In 2018, the then-director of the city’s Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Department filed a complaint with the state Department of Human Rights, saying the police department prevented public complaints from getting to the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission. In 2019, the commission’s chair and vice chair resigned and they wrote in a letter that the PCIARC had voiced similar concerns.
The commission votes on whether St. Paul officers should be disciplined for policy violations and forwards recommendations to the police chief. A decision on discipline then falls to the chief.
The updated agreement signed Tuesday addresses PCIARC matters, including: If someone fills out the police department’s online community survey with criticism about a St. Paul police employee and leaves their contact information, a police department representative will provide “the opportunity for a discussion with a supervising officer and … the process for filing a complaint with the PCIARC.”
FROM DATA TO BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE
Among other topics covered in the five-page addendum:
- The department “will continue its policy of only considering” seeking a no-knock search warrant “when there is a life-safety threat” and “SPPD will only apply for a no-knock search warrant on behalf of another law enforcement agency when SPPD policy would support” it.
- The police department will submit an annual report to the NAACP that includes disciplinary actions against officers, information about how many times the police chief varied from a recommendation of the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission with more or less discipline, and training on use-of-force and bias. It will include information that’s already collected for other reports, along with additional data, according to the police department.
- There will be “timely release” of body-worn camera footage in police-involved fatalities and other major incidents. State law says video becomes public after an investigation is complete if an officer fires his or her gun and in cases that result in substantial bodily harm. Police departments can release such footage earlier to “dispel widespread rumor or unrest,” according to state law.
- The police department agrees to not provide body-worn camera footage for use in facial recognition databases.
- The NAACP “encourages SPPD to refrain from acquiring and/or using” former military equipment and the department will provide notice at quarterly meetings with the NAACP of any surplus military equipment they’ve obtained.
Aaron Judge breaks record for 62nd home run, breaking tie with Roger Maris
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night in Texas, making him the greatest single-season longball hitter in baseball — outside of MLB’s notorious steroid era.
The judge’s memorable outburst came in the first inning, against Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, in the last drink of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Tuesday homer broke a tie with Roger Maris, who had 61 shots in 1961, for the most hits in a single season in the American League.
The judge had tied Maris’ record with a home and away shot in Toronto on Wednesday. He now sits alone in seventh place for most homers hit in a season.
But Judge’s achievement can only be a record in the hearts and minds of die-hard baseball fans.
All of the record holders ahead of Judge are National League hitters who did their damage in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when it was widely believed that some of the best hitters and pitchers used enhancer drugs. the performance.
MLB didn’t suspend players for steroid use until 2005. By then, Maris’ 61 mark had been broken six times in just four seasons (1998-2001) by the Chicago Cubs outfielder San Francisco Giants outfielder Sammy Sosa Barry Bonds and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire.
The MLB Book of Records will show that Bonds is the greatest single-season and career long-pitch hitter in baseball history with 73 home runs in 2001 and his career total of 762 homers.
But more than a handful of fans will now argue that Judge, and previously Maris, should be the greatest single-season homer hitters in baseball because their exploits came out of the steroid era, which has been recounted in a 2007 report by the former Senate Majority Leader. George Mitchell.
Baseball historian and author Marty Appel said fans could reasonably say that Judge’s 62-plus homers this season was the most notable achievement.
“I think a majority of fans would agree that something done, not in the era of steroids like we’re living in now with Aaron Judge, would be more legit,” said Appel, a former Yankees executive.
“But it’s one of those things that’s left over from the era of steroids, we’re left to our own devices to figure out what’s and what’s not qualifying as a record. It’s really going to be up to each individual. individual (fan) as to what they recognize – which is a shame because baseball has always been by the rules and the numbers.”
St. Paul nonprofit faces food program termination over ties to $250 million fraud case
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to reinstate a St. Paul nonprofit that state regulators forced to shut down after its ties to the alleged $250 million child nutrition fraud were made public.
Partners in Nutrition, which sponsored some of the food-distribution site operators who have been charged criminally, sued the Minnesota Department of Education in early August, just days before charges against 49 people were announced.
The nonprofit accused the state of taking aggressive regulatory action even though – unlike its competitor, Feeding Our Future – its leaders have not been charged and don’t appear to be targets of the criminal investigation.
Partners In Nutrition was seeking a temporary restraining order that would have prohibited the state from enforcing shutdown orders laid out in a May 27 letter. But on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim denied that request, writing that the nonprofit ultimately was unlikely to win its lawsuit.
“If Partners is indeed connected to the fraud, as the unsealed (FBI) affidavits allege, MDE continuing to funnel money to an entity that knowingly or blindly served as a passthrough for the fraud is not in the public interest,” he wrote.
FOUNDED BY BOCK
Aimee Bock, the woman at the center of the alleged fraud, co-founded Partners In Nutrition in 2015 with a stated aim of better serving East Africans living in Minnesota. She left in 2018 to start Feeding Our Future, which also worked with Somali-led businesses and nonprofits.
Both competing organizations grew exponentially early in the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. Department of Agriculture made it easier for more groups to deliver meals to kids with little oversight from regulators like the Minnesota Department of Education. Feeding Our Future claimed $198 million in meal reimbursements last year and Partners In Nutrition $179 million.
Bock, who is accused of overseeing a major fraud scheme involving food sites her organization sponsored, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges.
Although no Partners In Nutrition officials have been charged, the education department says most of its sponsored food sites inflated their meal claims and the nonprofit is “directly responsible for distributing more than $57.7 million in misappropriated funds,” citing federal indictments.
PAYMENTS STOPPED IN JANUARY
Following a widely publicized FBI raid in January that targeted Feeding Our Future and its clients, the education department suspended meal payments to both nonprofits and notified Partners In Nutrition that the department was moving to terminate its participation in the federal food programs over its connections to the fraud.
Partners In Nutrition appealed, and the department’s own appeal panel on May 17 found the department didn’t take the proper steps before suspending the nonprofit.
But a week later, after a man suspected in the fraud was arrested while trying to leave the country, the FBI published new information that implicated a former Partners In Nutrition board member. That former board member, Julius Scarver, has not been charged, but the FBI says he did business with Empire Cuisine, whose operators are accused of stealing $40 million in federal food funds.
In light of the Scarver information, the department on May 27 notified Partners In Nutrition that it was terminating the nonprofit’s participation in the meal programs and rejecting all reimbursement claims. It said the nonprofit “submitted false and fraudulent claims and was incapable of operating in compliance with the federal regulations.”
Partners In Nutrition then filed the federal lawsuit while also appealing to the department’s appeals panel, which has not yet made its decision.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit also is awaiting a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on whether the department was right to refuse payment on 258 meal claims last November and December. Those claims cover nearly every food site Partners In Nutrition had sponsored, many of which either have since shut down or chosen a different sponsor.
TARGETED ‘ARBITRARILY’
Partners In Nutrition said in its lawsuit that the department “arbitrarily and baselessly” punished it because of its association with those accused of fraud.
The nonprofit temporarily stopped operating in August and said that without a judge’s order to prevent the department from enforcing its termination order, Partners In Nutrition “will not be around to fight to end the administrative overreaches of MDE, which persists in punishing (Partners) administratively for crimes it did not commit.”
In denying the motion for a temporary restraining order, Judge Tunheim wrote that since money is what Partners In Nutrition is after, any harm the nonprofit is now suffering could be corrected by ordering the department to pay damages at the end of the lawsuit.
“On the other hand, if it is determined that Partners participated in the fraud scheme, MDE may never be made whole, as they may never be able to recoup the defrauded funds,” Tunheim wrote.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn’s life immortalized in comic book
LOS ANGELES– The life of country music icon Loretta Lynn is celebrated in a comic strip.
“Female Force: Loretta Lynn”, from TidalWave Productions, will be available tomorrow, October 5th.
“It is bittersweet that we have learned that our announcement coincides with the news of his passing,” editor Darren Davis said in a statement. “We hope we were able to capture our admiration for the life and talent of a true American icon. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and join her fan leagues in mourning Loretta Lynn , a country music legend.
Additionally, Davis told On The Red Carpet that Loretta saw some of the work and liked what they did.
Lynn died in her sleep Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old.
