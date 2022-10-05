News
Magic’s loss to Grizzlies gives insight into what’s needed to improve
Ahead of the Magic’s 109-97 preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, coach Jamahl Mosley made clear what Orlando had been focusing on during training camp.
Transition defense. Protect the paint. Move the ball while also taking care of it.
After allowing 50 points in the paint, 30 fast-break points and finishing with 25 turnovers that led to 33 points Monday, it’s clear more work is needed.
“It was a great challenge for our guys,” Mosley said. “It was an opportunity for them to understand the level of growth and the things we’re going to have to continue to do to get where we’re trying to go.”
For most of the game, the Magic looked like a team that missed two days of training camp because of Hurricane Ian and still is working to understand one another.
But Orlando’s struggles with giveaways weren’t exclusive to Monday.
The Magic were one of the league’s more turnover-prone teams last season. They often have the right pass in mind but attempt it a second or two too late. Or don’t force the defense to collapse enough on drives and try to pass through clogged lanes.
A handful of Orlando’s giveaways are easily correctable: stepping out of bounds, traveling and offensive fouls.
The other mistakes — telegraphing passes, forcing passes into tight or closed windows, adjusting to different lineups — will take more time.
The Magic, at least, now have game film to build off of.
“A lot of us have to get used to playing with each other,” said Paolo Banchero, who finished with 8 points (2-for-9), 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 turnovers in his debut. “I feel like our process was a little different than most teams with the way we had to deal with training camp and cancelations. Coach told us before the game to treat preseason as extended training camp, getting used to the game and each other.”
The loss was a wake-up call but the Magic maintained their perspective. It was just the first of five preseason exhibitions.
A lot of the areas the Grizzlies, who had the league’s second-best record at 56-26, dominated Orlando — especially points off turnovers and in the paint — are ones they thrived in last season.
The Magic’s performance wasn’t all bad, either.
They moved the ball well when they weren’t giving it away, finishing with 23 assists on 35 field goals. Their half-court defense was solid. They created open looks from beyond the arc (18-for-54 on 3s) but they didn’t make enough of them (33.3%), also a struggle for last year’s team.
“These are great learning opportunities for each of these young men and our staff to be able to teach the things we’ll need to do to continue to grow,” Mosley said. “When and where we’re making passes, transition defense, how we’re getting back. [This] is going to be great teaching tape for us.”
Watching game film will be imperative to figure out how to cut out those mistakes. But what the Magic struggled at is clear.
“You can never not learn something from film,” said Cole Anthony, who led Orlando with 17 points (6-for-10, 4 of 8 on 3s) and 5 rebounds. “I don’t even have to watch the film to tell you we need to cut down the turnovers. We had 25 for 33 points for them. We cut that in half and we’re looking at a different ballgame.
“It’s early. It’s going to be a lot of mistakes, but I think we can cut this stuff out sooner rather than later so by the time the regular season rolls around, we’re doing something, moving in the right direction and winning some games.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Franco Fragapane wants to remain with Loons, but are his days numbered in Minnesota?
Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane have a close relationship as Argentines playing for Minnesota United.
Reynoso signed a new three-year contract with the Loons last week, and Fragapane, who agreed to a four-year contract with MNUFC in May 2021, wants to play alongside his countryman for years to come.
“Hopefully, I can join him, too,” Fragapane said in Spanish through club translator Gabriela Lozada.
Fragapane told the Pioneer Press last week there was an offer for him to return Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, the club of his youth, but the 29-year-old’s desire is to continue with MNUFC.
“I’m really happy here — my family, too,” Fragapane added.
After the Loons’ 2-0 loss at San Jose on Saturday, Heath, in general, questioned why his players did not show a greater “attitude” to lock in a MLS Cup Playoffs spot compared to the last-place Earthquakes.
“Maybe it’s the makeup of some of the people we’ve got,” Heath said. “Maybe we have to look at that.” He didn’t name specific players.
After Tuesday’s training session, Heath reiterated a big issue of late being “really poor” energy levels, but broadened the scope. “As a staff, we have to take responsibility for that,” he said.
To make the playoffs, the Loons need a win or draw against Vancouver in the Decision Day finale at 4 p.m. Sunday at Allianz Field.
Against San Jose, Fragapane was MNUFC’s one and only substitution, coming out in the 66th minute. In the 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 17, Fragapane was the first player taken out of the match, and he was visibly upset as he exited.
Frapagane is on a team-friendly guaranteed compensation of $257,000, per MLSPA, and has been one of the most productive Loons over his two seasons. He has six goals and three assists this season; he had five goals and nine assists a year ago. He can provide value.
His 0.28 goals per 90 minutes has been third-best among regulars in both seasons.
Off the field, Fragapane has worked to assimilate, taking regular English classes and showing a softer side with his man of the match donations going to the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota. He has bonded with teammates over Yerba Mate, a traditional South American drink, hooking Ghanaian Abu Danladi, and with American D.J. Taylor has been buying packages of the caffeinated beverage.
But Fragapane has contributed to the Loons’ recent struggles: only one point netted from an available 18 in their current six-game winless skid (0-5-1). Player suspensions have been damaging not only during this lull but all season long.
Against FC Dallas on Sept. 9, Fragapane received a yellow card in the 20th minute, triggering a one-game suspension for card accumulation. Then he received a second yellow in the 69th minute, which compounded to a red, and Minnesota was down to 10 men when it needed a big comeback in a 3-0 loss.
The two suspensions cost Fragapane two key games — a 1-0 loss to Portland and a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC.
“The South American player as kids are taught to play to win and maintain passion for football,” Fragapane said about his style of play. “The truth is I like it. … I live for this, and I leave it all for football that way.”
Fragapane knows he has to try to self-govern his play at times but said that can be difficult.
“The truth is those are moments where one doesn’t think, when you have a lot of citations,” he said. “But after it happens to you, you think, ‘I won’t do it anymore.’ ”
Heath knows it’s a balancing act. “If you take that little bit of fire away from (Fragapane), it does dilute what he is as a player, and you can’t have that.”
The Loons will have their 10th player suspended for yellow-card accumulation on Sunday. Starting midfielder Kevin Arriaga was booked in the 10th minute at San Jose; Heath thought it was a poor call from the referee, but Arriaga will still be suspended for Sunday.
Heath believes there have been too many bookings this year for avoidable things outside of the course of play. “That is something that we’ve certainly addressed and will address more physically next year,” Heath said. “We can’t keep getting penalized for non-football issues really.”
News
Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide, a deadly shooting at the scene of a catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide of the year on Tuesday.
Police reportedly responded to a catalytic converter theft in the 4000 block of Everett Ave. at the scene of a reported theft of a catalytic converter just after 4 a.m. As they responded, police were made aware of a reported shooting at the same location.
RELATED: Fatal shooting of 2 brothers happened at Airbnb house party in Oakland, company confirms
Officers arrived at the scene and found an Oakland resident with gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPD has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.
It comes as city leaders spoke on Monday about what they are doing to address the violence, including adding funding for gun tracing equipment.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
What Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: full statement
New Delhi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said in a statement that he “stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.
Here is Mr Zelensky’s full statement on the phone conversation with PM Modi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the conversation, the head of state stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The holding of so-called referendums by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all decisions of the aggressor aimed at attempting the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that in such conditions Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.
“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and offered ultimata instead of deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly session, I outlined our clear formula for the We are ready to work with our partners to achieve it,” added the President of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also underlined the importance of the Indian leader’s recent statement that the time is not right at war.
The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to continue to act as a guarantor of world food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, particularly India, for the continued implementation of the grain initiative is important.
The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.
“Russia’s nuclear blackmail, especially regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Separately, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation in international organizations, primarily the UN.
During the conversation, the parties noted the mutual interest in deepening regular large-scale contacts between Ukraine and India, as well as the implementation of the tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of global partnership.
The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.
ndtv
News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
Tiffany Jackson, former WNBA and Texas Longhorns star, dies at 37
WNBA star and University of Texas women’s basketball star Tiffany Jackson died Monday of cancer at the age of 37, her alma mater announced.
The 6’3 athlete had a decorated career, rising to stardom while at the University of Texas from 2003-2007, and breaking into the WNBA as the 5th overall pick in the 2007 draft. After nine seasons, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach, UT said in a statement announcing her death.
Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, the school said.
After treatment in May 2016, she was told her cancer was in remission and returned to court. She then retired in May 2018 and joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach, then was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
University of Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer hailed Jackson as “one of the greatest players in Texas women’s basketball history.”
“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at the University of Texas, Tiffany meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” he said. “She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”
Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. remembered Jackson as “an incredible light to our students and an incredible member of the Wiley College family.”
“Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in the way she interacted with students and her community. She will be greatly missed. We pray for her family and friends,” he said.
The WNBA also mourned her death, writing on social media, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”
During her stellar college basketball career, she ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll in her freshman season and was named National Rookie of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN. She was also a four-time member of the All-Big 12 conference team, UT said in its statement.
In the NBA, she played for nine seasons with the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.
Jackson’s funeral services are pending.
nbcnews
News
Absentee voters in House 67A will receive new ballots after Ramsey County lists dead candidate
Absentee voters on St. Paul’s East Side will receive corrected new ballots — and in some cases, have the chance to vote anew by Nov. 1 — after Ramsey County issued nearly 1,000 ballots listing the name of a deceased candidate for House District 67A.
The incorrect ballots identify Beverly Peterson as the Republican candidate for 67A, and not Scott Hesselgrave. Peterson died in early August and the Republican Party nominated Hesselgrave to run in her place, but the ballots were never updated accordingly.
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday issued a five-page order supporting a petition filed by the Ramsey County Elections manager, which seeks to correct the error. In all, at least 960 of the incorrect ballots were issued to absentee voters, according to the county, and at least 13 completed ballots were later returned to the Ramsey County Elections office.
The county plans to print new ballots with Hesselgrave’s name and mail them to all voters who received the incorrect ballot but have not yet returned it to the elections office. The county, by order of the court, must also contact any voter who has already submitted the incorrect ballot. Those voters have the option to declare their original ballot void, or “spoiled” by Nov. 1 and receive a replacement ballot.
The state Supreme Court ordered that the notification must state: “You will then be able to re-vote all of the offices on the ballot with the replacement ballot.”
What happens if an absentee voter who has already voted does nothing?
The petition to the state Supreme Court includes procedures for counting the ballots already cast if the voter chooses not to spoil their original ballot. A vote for Peterson will not be counted, but the voter’s choice for any other candidate or offices on their original ballot will be copied onto a replacement ballot, which will be counted.
For more information, visit ramseycounty.us/67A or call 651-266-2171.
In response to Ramsey County’s petition, both the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office and Liz Lee, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate in 67A, filed responses generally supporting the county’s plans, with minor suggestions for what information should be included with the voter notifications.
