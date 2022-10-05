Mets sweep doubleheader against Nationals to reach 100 wins, but Braves clinch NL East

Newsletter Sign-Up
The Mets led the NL East for 175 days this season, but the Atlanta Braves still won the division for the fifth straight year.
The Mets did what they could to stay in the divisional race by winning both games of a doubleheader, 4-2 and 8-0, against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Citi Field. But the Braves clinched the crown with a win over the Miami Marlins. The Mets will host either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres in a wild-card round this weekend, with Game 1 slated for Friday.
There was still hope when the day started and even more hope after the Mets edged the Nats in the first game.
“Stay tuned,” manager Buck Showalter said in between games. “We’ve got to see how the circumstances change in the next hour or two. We’ll see.”
The circumstances changed between the fourth and fifth innings.
Still, it was a momentous day for the Mets. The team reached the 100-win (100-61) mark for the first time since 1988 and the fourth time in club history.
The Mets were able to put up some gaudy numbers against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. The penultimate game of the season opened with three straight home runs, a first in franchise history. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil each took Paolo Espino deep before he loaded the bases. Mark Canha’s fly ball scored Pete Alonso to make the score 4-0 and Espino was then replaced.
The Mets batted around and ended the inning up 7-0. Francisco Alvarez recorded his first hit and it was a big one – a solo home run to left-center field off of Carl Edwards Jr.
Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in the first game and 3-for-3 with three RBI in the second. McNeil continued his quest for the National League batting title going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game and a home run in the second. He now leads all MLB hitters with a .326 average.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was two points behind Nimmo as the Dodgers played against the Colorado Rockies and their league-worst pitching staff.
Carlos Carrasco pitched well in Game 1, but he wasn’t exactly dominant in his final audition for a postseason roster spot. He went four innings and faced two batters in the fifth, allowing a two-run homer to Washington’s No. 9 hitter, catcher Riley Adams.
“I don’t know how that guy hit that ball right there,” Carrasco said. “The wind was blowing out like crazy today. But we won the game. That’s what we were looking for.”
He went four innings (plus two batters), allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
“Carlos wasn’t happy with his last outing or two so I know tonight meant a lot to him,” Showalter said.
Carrasco could have gone deeper into the game but knew he was going to be somewhat limited. With a rested bullpen coming off of a rainout Monday, the Mets opted to be conservative with his use, and did the same with Taijuan Walker in the second, pulling him with one out in the fifth.
Adam Ottavino (6-3) recorded the win in the first game and Edwin Diaz converted his 32nd save. Stephen Nogosek (1-1) recorded the win the second game.
“He gave us what he had,” Showalter said of Carrasco. “In a little different situation, we probably would have let him continue but we had a lot of people available and they did the job for us.”
It was a solid showing for a team that struggled offensively over the weekend. If there is such a thing as momentum at this time of year, then the Mets should have plenty of it heading into the postseason.
()
ARLINGTON — In his final start of the regular season, Gerrit Cole struck out nine to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record — and gave up his career-high 33rd home run of the season.
He also took the loss as the Bombers fell to the Rangers 3-2 in the nightcap of the split doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Cole’s first inning strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe was his 249th of the season, surpassing the 248 that Ron Guidry racked up in 1978. Cole finished with nine punchouts on the night and 257 on the season.
Cole now holds the single-season strikeout record for two franchises. In 2019, he set the Astros single-season record for strikeouts with 326 punchouts.
Cole allowed three runs on six hits, including the two-run homer to Leody Taveras that gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead over six innings of work. The homer came after third baseman Josh Donaldson booted Sam Huff’s ground ball, allowing him to reach on an error. That has been a frequent theme with Cole this season, giving up a home run after a mistake or call that he feels has gone against him.
Of his 33 home runs allowed this season, this was the 20th that either broke a tie or cost the Yankees a lead. It was the 12th home run Cole has allowed in his last eight starts.
Cole’s next scheduled start will take place in the American League Division Series. The Yankees will play the AL Wild Card series winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.
He finished the season 13-8 on the year.
()
Bayer is on a winning streak as it fights the remaining cases targeting its Roundup weed killer, a change after multiple juries found it responsible for causing cancer and the company set aside around $16 billion for the rules.
In September, a St. Louis jury ruled in favor of Bayer in a multi-plaintiff lawsuit, giving the company its fifth straight victory as it seeks to resolve tens of thousands of unsettled lawsuits alleging Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in the world, had caused cancer. among homeowners, landscapers and farmers.
wsj
Local
A former nurse pleaded guilty on Monday to diverting drugs from two Boston-area hospitals.
Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. She will be sentenced in February 2023, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Tarr admitted to stealing and self-injecting fentanyl as a nursing student at a Boston-area hospital in August 2018. She worked for another Boston-area hospital in 2020, where she stole a bag drip containing fentanyl that was being used to treat a patient, as well as several syringes of hydromorphone. Specific hospitals were not disclosed.
The ex-nurse could face a maximum sentence of four years in prison, one year of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Begg Lawrence, head of Rollins’ healthcare fraud unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Panich of Rollins’ narcotics and money laundering unit are pursuing the case.
Boston
The Rockies’ search to start pitching is endless, but their avenues are limited.
Trying to land high-priced free agents isn’t part of their plan, and quality pitchers don’t want to come to Colorado anyway. Draft and development is the Rockies’ preferred method of building a roster, but injuries to pitchers such as right-hander Peter Lambert and left-hander Ryan Rolison have created a detour.
Trading is always possible, but the Rockies, who like to keep their young players, are one of the least active teams in the majors when it comes to trading players. Maybe GM Bill Schmidt, soon to enter his second offseason, will change that and be open to buying prospects. Then again, a center fielder who can take the lead is at the top of the Rockies’ wish list.
This all brings us to right-hander Jose Urena, who is expected to become a free agent soon. Could the veteran be the mid-rotation starter the Rockies need? Will the 31-year-old even consider staying in Colorado?
He opened the door wide Monday night after limiting the Dodgers to five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in Colorado’s 2-1 win at Los Angeles.
“I said it first thing: I’m so grateful for this organization, what they’ve done for me,” Urena told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. “I would be open. I like playing here. »
It was music to manager Bud Black’s ears.
“The way he’s pitched, we’ll take a look at it when he enters free agency,” Black told reporters. “And in all honesty, he’s going to do the same, as far as we’re concerned. So that’s a good thing.
Indications are that the Rockies have more of an interest in re-signing Urena than right-hander Chad Kuhl, who is also expected to become a free agent. Urena has an uneven track record, but he had strong seasons with Miami in 2017 (3.82 ERA) and 2018 (3.98).
Urena, who started the season as a reliever with the Brewers before they released him in late April, has a 5.01 ERA. But he’s got some good stuff and he’s been working overtime to improve his slider and changeover in an effort to get more ground balls at Coors Field.
“He showed the durability to make his starts, make every parallel session, and within that he held his thing,” Black said. “Every start, in terms of things, has been as consistent as a starting pitcher can be. By that I mean range of speed on the fastball, movement towards the fastball, speeds and movement on his secondary pitches. He has at no start had fewer things than at any previous start.
In his last five starts, Urena is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA, allowing no more than two earned runs in each start while pitching at least five innings each time. He started his Rockies career strong, making three straight quality starts July 6-16, going 1-1 with a 1.45 ERA.
But then he pitched badly and there were several ugly outings, including his August 24 start against Texas at Coors when he became the first Rockies pitcher in franchise history to allow at least nine hits. hits and nine earned runs in 1 1/3 innings or less. On July 28 against the Dodgers, he allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in three innings.
Additionally, Urena had 4.1 hits in nine innings, the highest rate among any Colorado starter this season.
In other words, Urena was prone to seizures. In 17 starts with Colorado, Urena had seven quality starts but also allowed five or more earned runs on four occasions. Can the Rockies trust him to clean this up?
At Coors Field, Urena was 2-5 with a 6.30 ERA in eight starts, with a 1.73 WHIP and .311 batting average from opponents. Start the debacle against Rangers and his ERA drops to 4.42.
The bottom line: As with all Rockies starters, there are major question marks about Urena.
denverpost
The US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier – which was commissioned and then criticized by former President Donald Trump – deployed Tuesday from Norfolk, Va., heading for the Atlantic.
After years of delays and costly setbacks that amounted to $13 billion, the USS Gerald Ford departed for its maiden deployment, entering the competitive arena of warships from countries like Russia and China.
The ship comes with a host of new technologies, including electromagnetic catapults that can launch aircraft and advanced weapon lifts that will move bombs and missiles to the flight deck.
Not only is it one of the most advanced aircraft carriers to enter the waters, surpassing the Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, but it’s also the largest in the world.
Its size, however, did not win everyone over. Former President Donald Trump was one of the ship’s critics.
According to “Peril,” a book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump was often concerned about the carrier, ranting about the high cost of the ship as well as the location of the flight command center on the flight deck.
“It just doesn’t seem right,” Trump said, according to the book.
Members of Congress also took issue with the ship. Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia called the vessel a “$13 billion nuclear-powered floating docking barge.”
Ford’s deployment in the Atlantic Ocean will consist of military exercises involving about 9,000 personnel from nine countries, 20 ships and 60 aircraft, according to the Navy.
Take a look at the Navy’s latest aircraft carrier:
businessinsider
This was the combination of talent and magic that you still get sometimes in sports, when an athlete has himself a time the way Aaron Judge has had himself a time this season, and done things in his sport nobody else can do. Nobody can hit home runs the way Judge can right now in baseball. Nobody is even close to him as he gets to No. 62 on the second-to-last day of the regular season, passing Roger Maris the way Maris once passed Babe Ruth on the last day 61 years ago.
In the end, it took him almost a full week to get from 61 to 62. It was worth the wait, the way it was worth the wait in ‘61 for a Yankee to finally come along to walk with Ruth and Maris.
It happened for Maris against Tracy Stallard of the Red Sox at the old Stadium. It happened for Judge in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night against a Rangers pitcher named Jesus Tinoco. One more big swing and one more big fly over the left field wall, and just like that the wait was over, as you had started to worry that Judge might stay on 61 forever. But he did not. That is not the way the story was supposed to end.
This is a time in baseball when Albert Pujols made it to 700 home runs, a club that only had Ruth in it until Hank Aaron came along to join him, before Barry Bonds passed them both. This is a time when Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-hundred years combination of talent and magic who can pitch and hit the way Ruth did when he was still in Boston. But it is Judge who has towered over this season the way Ruth did when he got to New York from Boston. It is Judge who has towered over baseball because of home runs.
Baseball fans will always debate what they think about the home run records of Bonds and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. But what is not debatable is this: A Yankee like Judge has come along and made the world of sports hang on every swing again. All Rise Judge made 60 matter again in baseball, and 61, and finally 62. This giant of a player has been a giant of all that. He has made a Yankee slugger feel like the king of the world again. It has all been thrilling to watch, as Judge carried his home run summer into the first week of October, and to this big night in Arlington. But then they always like to do things big in Texas, even when they involve a guy from New York.
Say it again about No. 99: Biggest number any Yankee could ever wear. And now a Yankee home run number and an American League home run number to match. We come to sports for a time like this and a player like this, a player doing something like this.
When the ball was over the fence on Tuesday night, his mother Patty seemed almost surprised that one more ball had gone over the fence for her son. Then you saw her mouth this: “My God.” Her son had become over-anxious at the plate over the past week. He began to miss good pitches when they finally stopped walking him. He spiked his helmet in Texas in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. But you cannot carry yourself better than he has, as he finally blasted his way into the 60s. Something else you can say about what we have witnessed in the last month of this season: He has done what he has done, in his moment, in this time of his, with old-Yankee grace.
“It’s an incredible honor, getting a chance to be associated with one of the Yankee greats, one of baseball’s greats, words can’t describe it,” Judge said after he hit No. 61 off Tim Mayza in Toronto. “That’s one thing so special about the Yankees organization, is all the guys that came before us and kind of paved the way and played the game the right way, did things the right way, did a lot of great things in this game and getting a chance to be mentioned with those guys now is, I can’t even describe it, it’s an incredible honor that’s for sure.”
It has been an honor to watch this. You cannot tell the story of what the Yankees became once Ruth got to New York without the home run. Everything was built on that. Ruth hit 54 in 1920 and then he hit 59 the next year and then he finally got to 60 in 1927. The Yankees had Lou Gehrig, too. He was even the MVP in ‘27 despite Ruth’s 60. But there is a reason why the old Stadium was known as The House That Ruth Built. It was because Ruth came from Boston and began swinging for the fences in a way no player ever had. The Yankees only became the Yankees because of home runs.
Then along came Mickey Mantle in the 50s, hitting them from both sides of the plate. Finally there was the home run chase between Maris and Mantle in ‘61, and baseball thought they both might pass The Babe. Only Maris did. Now Aaron Judge, all this time later, passes Roger Maris. He did not run out of time the way Maris didn’t in October of ‘61. After all the other swings from Judge this season, he made that one last great swing in Texas Tuesday night. One more time they rose up in the ballpark for All Rise. And so did he.
()
