Mike Lupica: For a franchise defined by the home run, Aaron Judge walks tall with Babe Ruth and Roger Maris

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
This was the combination of talent and magic that you still get sometimes in sports, when an athlete has himself a time the way Aaron Judge has had himself a time this season, and done things in his sport nobody else can do. Nobody can hit home runs the way Judge can right now in baseball. Nobody is even close to him as he gets to No. 62 on the second-to-last day of the regular season, passing Roger Maris the way Maris once passed Babe Ruth on the last day 61 years ago.
In the end, it took him almost a full week to get from 61 to 62. It was worth the wait, the way it was worth the wait in ‘61 for a Yankee to finally come along to walk with Ruth and Maris.
It happened for Maris against Tracy Stallard of the Red Sox at the old Stadium. It happened for Judge in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night against a Rangers pitcher named Jesus Tinoco. One more big swing and one more big fly over the left field wall, and just like that the wait was over, as you had started to worry that Judge might stay on 61 forever. But he did not. That is not the way the story was supposed to end.
This is a time in baseball when Albert Pujols made it to 700 home runs, a club that only had Ruth in it until Hank Aaron came along to join him, before Barry Bonds passed them both. This is a time when Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-hundred years combination of talent and magic who can pitch and hit the way Ruth did when he was still in Boston. But it is Judge who has towered over this season the way Ruth did when he got to New York from Boston. It is Judge who has towered over baseball because of home runs.
Baseball fans will always debate what they think about the home run records of Bonds and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. But what is not debatable is this: A Yankee like Judge has come along and made the world of sports hang on every swing again. All Rise Judge made 60 matter again in baseball, and 61, and finally 62. This giant of a player has been a giant of all that. He has made a Yankee slugger feel like the king of the world again. It has all been thrilling to watch, as Judge carried his home run summer into the first week of October, and to this big night in Arlington. But then they always like to do things big in Texas, even when they involve a guy from New York.
Say it again about No. 99: Biggest number any Yankee could ever wear. And now a Yankee home run number and an American League home run number to match. We come to sports for a time like this and a player like this, a player doing something like this.
When the ball was over the fence on Tuesday night, his mother Patty seemed almost surprised that one more ball had gone over the fence for her son. Then you saw her mouth this: “My God.” Her son had become over-anxious at the plate over the past week. He began to miss good pitches when they finally stopped walking him. He spiked his helmet in Texas in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. But you cannot carry yourself better than he has, as he finally blasted his way into the 60s. Something else you can say about what we have witnessed in the last month of this season: He has done what he has done, in his moment, in this time of his, with old-Yankee grace.
“It’s an incredible honor, getting a chance to be associated with one of the Yankee greats, one of baseball’s greats, words can’t describe it,” Judge said after he hit No. 61 off Tim Mayza in Toronto. “That’s one thing so special about the Yankees organization, is all the guys that came before us and kind of paved the way and played the game the right way, did things the right way, did a lot of great things in this game and getting a chance to be mentioned with those guys now is, I can’t even describe it, it’s an incredible honor that’s for sure.”
It has been an honor to watch this. You cannot tell the story of what the Yankees became once Ruth got to New York without the home run. Everything was built on that. Ruth hit 54 in 1920 and then he hit 59 the next year and then he finally got to 60 in 1927. The Yankees had Lou Gehrig, too. He was even the MVP in ‘27 despite Ruth’s 60. But there is a reason why the old Stadium was known as The House That Ruth Built. It was because Ruth came from Boston and began swinging for the fences in a way no player ever had. The Yankees only became the Yankees because of home runs.
Then along came Mickey Mantle in the 50s, hitting them from both sides of the plate. Finally there was the home run chase between Maris and Mantle in ‘61, and baseball thought they both might pass The Babe. Only Maris did. Now Aaron Judge, all this time later, passes Roger Maris. He did not run out of time the way Maris didn’t in October of ‘61. After all the other swings from Judge this season, he made that one last great swing in Texas Tuesday night. One more time they rose up in the ballpark for All Rise. And so did he.
()
What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fans needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa’s horrific head injury called into question the league’s commitment to limit concussions.
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate missed the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after colliding with a teammate and initially being allowed back into the match.
Brate was rocked just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while tackled. Brate stayed on the ground for a few seconds before heading for the sideline, but he didn’t leave the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field the next play.
Brate reentered the game and was Tom Brady’s scheduled receiver on several misses just before halftime.
Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in concussion protocol, but was unable to explain why he was cleared to re-enter the game with a head injury.
A day later, Bowles said it was because Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion at halftime after initially complaining only of shoulder discomfort and being allowed to resume the game.
“Broken system,” tweeted Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who was on hand in his role as an analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America.”
“I was on the sidelines very close to Brate – it was obvious he had rung the bell,” Dungy continued. “There’s a league-appointed observer in the press box who should stop play and alert the referee. Brate shouldn’t have been allowed back before an evaluation. Why didn’t this happen? ??
Dungy added: “Coaches, team doctors and game officials all watch the game and can all step in. But the league-appointed spotter has the ability to ring the referee, stop play and to force this player to leave the game to be evaluated – no penalty or time out charged to the team.
Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked three times before being allowed back into the game with the Bucs driving a touchdown that cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 28-17 at halftime. Brate said “nothing about his head” while complaining of shoulder discomfort, Bowles said.
The NFL’s Diagnosis and Concussion Protocol states that potential signs of a concussion include: “Slow to get off the ground or return to play after a blow to the head” which “may include secondary contact with the playing surface” and “motor coordination/balance problems of neurological etiology (stumbles, stumbles/falls, slow/labored movements).
Bowles said Brate was re-examined at half-time after symptoms appeared and “we kept him out for the rest of the game.”
That has done little to appease critics who say Tagovailoa should never have been allowed to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, just four days after the Miami quarterback stumbled when his head hit. hit the ground in a game against the Buffalo Bills on September 1. 25.
Tagovailoa initially appeared to have concussion symptoms against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team doctor and an unaffiliated, or UNC, neurotrauma consultant to return to play. He and the team explained later that his legs were wonky due to a back injury.
Still, the league and its players’ union have begun a joint review of Tagovailoa’s early return to the Bills’ game that is underway.
When Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days later in Cincinnati, the UNC that allowed him into concussion protocol against Buffalo was fired by the union, and the league and union said changes were required for the concussion protocol.
The league and NFLPA released a statement last week saying they had made no findings on “medical errors or protocol violations” while the investigation is still ongoing. But the two added that “modifications are needed…to improve player safety”.
Tagovailoa’s concussion was the No. 1 topic in the NFL heading into Sunday’s slate of games, and coaches across the league said safety was the game’s top priority.
Then came Sunday night when Brate continued to play despite a head injury.
“IT HAPPENED AGAIN NFL!” tweeted Chris Nowinski, a Concussion Legacy Foundation founder who played football at Harvard and is adamant. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against Buffalo and shouldn’t have played in Cincinnati.
“Cam Brate came back in 4 games after showing signs of #concussion from this huge blow to the head. He was down too long and couldn’t get off the court fast enough to avoid a penalty,” said fumed Nowinski, adding that Dungy “says it was obvious he had a concussion. How did he get in?”
Bowles said an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant did not ask the Bucs to test Brate for a concussion.
“No one called. He was checked three times. He came back until the end of the half. The concussion issue was not brought up until half-time. He had delayed symptoms,” Bowles repeated.
Bowles acknowledged “it was a noticeable blow, but again it was on the shoulder. Nobody said anything about the header.
Considering what happened to Tagovailoa just 72 hours earlier, someone definitely should have done this.
___
AP professional football writer Rob Maaddi and AP sportswriter Fred Goodall contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: and
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) misses a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks away as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Chalk this one up to what could preface any recap of an NBA preseason game, “Indicative of nothing, . . . “
Because without Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, and with only a nominal amount of Kyle Lowry, it’s not as if there was going to be much in the way of cohesion for the Miami Heat in Tuesday night’s 121-111 exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
So, instead, greater focus was on the lineups and rotations coach Erik Spoelstra rolled out, with four more exhibitions to follow before the Oct. 19 season opener against the Chicago Bulls.
Less than a week removed from training camp in the Bahamas, the Heat for part of the night had the look of a team with a Caribbean hangover.
There were, however, some redeeming Heat performances, including 22 points, six rebounds and four assists from Tyler Herro and 22 points and six rebounds from Bam Adebayo, with neither hitting the 30-minute mark.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s exhibition against the Timberwolves:
1. Something big: With Butler given the night off for rest, Spoelstra opened with dual big men, with Omer Yurtseven starting alongside Adebayo.
Caleb Martin, who has been projected as the possible starting power forward, instead opened at small forward. Lowry and Herro started at guard.
It wasn’t exactly the ultimate big-man challenge, with the Timberwolves giving both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns the night off.
Yurtseven was uneven on defense, including a pair of fouls in the opening 4:58, with the Heat’s spacing mostly cramped with Yurtseven and Adebayo on the court together.
Spoelstra then went smaller midway through the opening period, with Max Strus entering for Yurtseven, moving Martin to power forward.
The highlight of Yurtseven-Adebayo might have been a Yurtseven 3-pointer late in the second period off an Adebayo assist. Yurtseven closed with 11 points, nine rebounds, fouling out with 9:17 to play.
While there had been focus on increased 3-point attempts by Adebayo, he took only one among his 17 shots, a successful catch-and-shoot basket late in the third period.
2. Herro’s night: After opening at shooting guard, Herro moved to point guard at the start of the second half, with Lowry’s night ending after 16:18 of action, with four points, three rebounds and one assist.
There was a brief scare with 8:11 left in the third quarter, when Herro went down after knee-to-knee contact with the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels.
But after a timeout, Herro, who had limped to the bench, remained in the game, with McDaniels subbed out.
3. Next up: The Heat eventually moved late in the first quarter to a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon at center, Haywood Highsmith at power forward, Strus at small forward, Duncan Robinson at shooting guard and Marcus Garrett at point guard.
That alignment came with Butler, Oladipo and Gabe Vincent not available. It left first-round pick Nikola Jovic out of the initial 10-man mix, not entering until the waning minutes, as the Heat’s eighth reserve.
All the while, Butler watched from the bench wearing a cap, with his training-camp braid extensions gone . . . for now.
4. Early warning: The Heat bench was given a sideline warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — 55 seconds into the game for standing during the course of play.
Under the stronger interpretation of bench decorum, the second warning is a technical foul, as is each additional warning.
5. Waiting game: Despite Spoelstra stressing Oladipo being back up to speed after years of knee and quadriceps issues, the 30-year-old guard was held out Tuesday after also being one of only three players (Vincent and Udonis Haslem the others) not to see action in Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“He had a great camp and the workload was pretty significant,” Spoelstra said. “So he’s been doing work the last two days behind the scenes. But we want to rest him a couple of days before he gets out there and competes.”
()
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.
The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader.
After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.
Barry Bonds holds the major league record of 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.
Judge’s mother and father were in the stands to see him end a five-game homerless streak, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.
The ball was caught by Cory Youmans of Dallas, who was sitting in Section 31. When asked what he was going to do with the ball while being taken away with security to have the ball authenticated, Youmans responded, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”
Another fan was escorted away after leaping over the rail into a gap between the seats and the left-field wall.
Judge, eligible to become a free agent after this season, struck out on a full-count pitch when batting again in the second.
He took right field in the bottom of the inning before manager Aaron Boone pulled him from the game. Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been at second base, moved to right field and the slugger got another loud ovation as he jogged back to the Yankees dugout on the third base side.
Reaction quickly came from far beyond the ballpark.
“History made, more history to make,” President Joe Biden posted on Twitter.
Tweeted former Yankees star Derek Jeter: “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”
Maris’ 61 for the Yankees had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by the stench of steroids. Along with Bonds’ record, Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. The Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.
McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris as holder of the legitimate record.
A Ruthian figure with a smile as outsized as his body, the 6-foot-7 Judge has rocked the major leagues with a series of deep drives that hearken to the sepia tone movie reels of his legendary pinstriped predecessors.
“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father’s mark was matched by Judge. “I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”
Judge had homered only once in the past 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row played since Aug. 5.
Judge was 3 for 17 with five walks and a hit by pitch since moving past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.
Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and began the day trailing Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who was hitting .315.
The home run in his first at-bat put him back to .311, where he had started the day before dropping a point in the opener.
Judge’s accomplishment will cause endless debate.
“To me, the holder of the record for home runs in a season is Roger Maris,” author George Will said earlier this month. “There’s no hint of suspicion that we’re seeing better baseball than better chemistry in the case of Judge. He’s clean. He’s not doing something that forces other players to jeopardize their health.”
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
Local
Today, the Davis Mega Maze is one of central Massachusetts’ top attractions, a world-renowned destination for casual weekend adventurers and puzzle-solving enthusiasts. The elaborate maze, which changes structure and theme from year to year, is at the heart of a fall tradition at Davis Farmland. This year’s maze opened on October 1.
While corn mazes are now a staple of the season, that wasn’t always the case. In 1996, when the Sterling Farm first experimented with making labyrinths, co-owner Larry Davis and his colleagues were heading into uncharted waters.
“Fall is now the time of apples, pumpkin picking and mazes. Sometimes I think ‘wow, where did that come from?’ said Davis.
For over 150 years, the Davis family has farmed on Redstone Hill Road. Buoyed by the popularity of the rare upland cattle gifted to the family after a fire destroyed most of their dairy farm, the Davises operated a petting zoo in the mid-1990s. other endangered farm animals, attracting more visitors. The family decided to expand their activities to include a corn maze for children. Little did they know it would grow into the eight-acre giant that exists on farmland today.
The first year, Davis remembers hosting a group of school kids at the Maze Ribbon Cutting. As soon as the children entered, he said, they stomped on the corn stalks on the ground, ignoring the paths carefully dug by farm staff. The kids weren’t familiar with the concept of a corn maze, and in fact many in Massachusetts weren’t either, Davis said.
Help was needed. A friend suggested Davis contact Adrian Fisher, a Brit known as the world’s greatest maze designer. Fisher was the best in the business, but Davis was reluctant.
“I didn’t call Adrian,” Davis said. “It had failed so much, it was just like ‘why would I do this again?’”
Fate intervened and a mutual acquaintance connected Fisher and Davis a few months later. Fisher was immediately excited about the project, Davis said, and the two came up with an initial plan in just 20 minutes over the phone.
The idea of on-farm corn mazes was very new at the time, with the first country being created in Annville, Pennsylvania by Fisher and members of Lebanon Valley College in 1993. It was formulated as an initiative of fundraising for the floods. victims, according to the college, and is inspired by the European tradition of the culture of hedge mazes.
“Everyone kept saying the same thing to me, it was just ‘Americans are just couch potatoes. Who is going to want to go out and walk through a maze? said Davis.
Davis and Fisher teamed up, with the explicit goal of making the new creation the “world’s best maze.” The maze would no longer be just for children. Instead, it was moved across the street to a larger area and renamed Davis Mega Maze.
Fisher created a new design based on Celtic folklore, featuring two intertwined dragons in the middle of the maze. The design, Fisher said, was ingenious because it combined two types of mazes: one featuring straight lines based on a grid and the other featuring angled, curved lines. Early visitors found the maze a welcoming challenge because of this combination.
The idea caught on and soon Davis was meeting visitors from all over the world. When tourism and travel marketing magazines were looking for unique attractions to include in their content, the Davis Mega Maze was a natural choice.
However, Davis soon found that the Europe-based dragon theme didn’t resonate with audiences, who were drawn more to the maze as a test of skill and as a new concept. Beginning the following year, Davis and the other farm staff pledged to create new maze designs themselves each year and then bring in an outside designer.
Themes normally fall into the “action adventure” realm, Davis said, with past labyrinths drawing inspiration from pirates and the Wild West. In recent years, the farm’s “idea team” has experimented more with original themes. When David Ortiz retired, the Red Sox slugger traveled to Sterling to mark the opening of a special maze bearing his likeness. This year, the maze is designed to evoke the classic board game The Game of Life.
Finding the right theme is a challenge, but far from the only one faced by Davis and his colleagues. Construction is essential and the way the maze is constructed has changed over the decades.
Initially, workers had to first plant an entire field of corn, then manually trace where the tracks should go before finally using tillers to carve out the final design.
“We had to plant the whole field and then we had this crazy group of guys called ‘Team A’, they were crossing with a 10ft pole to make the maze on the ground. After that we went through with We were doing nine miles of tiller to create the thing in the beginning,” Davis said.
At the time, he added, this was necessary because the technology and infrastructure did not exist to allow them to plant and grow corn in a very specific maze. As the popularity of corn mazes skyrocketed, companies sprang up that offered planting and cultivation services designed for corn mazes.
One of them is the Idaho-based MazePlay, which Davis Farmland currently uses to design and plant its annual puzzle. Each year a team from MazePlay comes to Sterling with special equipment to plan the maze, which is then maintained by farm staff as it grows.
The timing must be perfect, as a maze planted too late would allow participants to simply see over the corn stalks. In the past, the Davis Mega Maze was planted towards the end of May so that it could open in early August.
But the farm found that late summer was a slow time for business, as many people were still vacationing at the beach or otherwise far from central Massachusetts. So Davis pushed back the opening until mid-September, capitalizing on the association most people have between corn mazes and the fall season.
The pandemic and ensuing labor issues forced the opening further to October 1. To be ready in October, the maze is now planted in July. Once November arrives, the corn is cleaned and composted in the ground. At this point, it can no longer be harvested for consumption, Davis said.
Another lesson Davis and his team learned the hard way was the danger of certain pesticides. A year earlier, he recalls, a friend offered to treat growing corn with appropriate pesticides. But weedkiller accidentally got on the stalks and the farm staff realized after a few months that the corn was not growing properly. An outside expert told them they would have to plow the field and start again just a few weeks before the scheduled opening for the year. Davis came across a creative solution: sorghum sudangrass. This tall plant looks extremely similar to corn stalks and grows much faster, he said.
For about 12 years, Davis and the Maze didn’t have much competition in New England. Slowly but surely the idea caught on and established itself as a special fall activity. Over the past five years, Davis said, corn mazes have taken another step in popularity, popping up on even the smallest roadside farms.
The Mega Maze is still one of the biggest and best known, and Davis said business was booming.
“There are these other mazes there, and maybe that helped open people’s eyes to the maze and not be afraid of it, not worry about going through one. But in this As for general attendance, it just kept going, going, going, he said.
Why did the idea catch on in the first place, and how did it get such profitable staying power? The key, according to Davis, is the maze’s particular ability to deliver a finely tuned mix of thrill, skill and accessible outdoor fun.
“It’s really weird. It’s really, really weird. It’s unique and adventurous,” Davis said. “It’s like riding a big roller coaster. It may seem scary at first, but you know it’s going to end and you know you’re not going to fall.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
A big piece of baseball history landed in the glove of a Texas Rangers fan on Tuesday night, and now he has to decide what to do with it.
Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run, which broke the American League and Yankees single-season records, sailed into the first row of the left field stands at Globe Life Field in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and Rangers.
A man in a gray T-shirt and wearing a baseball glove on his right hand caught the ball on a fly and raised his glove in the air triumphantly as the stadium exploded in celebration of Judge’s feat.
The fan was identified as Corey Youmans of Dallas by WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, who caught up with Youmans as he gleefully walked around the inside of the stadium while being cheered by other spectators.
“What are you gonna do with the ball, Corey?” Trahan asked in a video posted to Twitter.
“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it.”
Trahan then asked Youmans if he was “gonna keep it or you gonna give it back to Aaron?”
Before Youmans could answer he was swarmed by a group of cheering fans, including one in a Yankee cap who high-fived him.
Judge broke the record set by Roger Maris in 1961. On Oct. 1 that year, Maris hit his 61st into the right field stands at old Yankee Stadium, where it was caught by fan Sal Durante, who met Maris after the game and offered to give the ball back to the slugger.
But Maris told Durante to keep the ball and put it up for auction. A few days later, Durante was paid $5,000 for the ball by a California restaurant owner named Sam Gordon.
In 1998, the ball Mark McGwire hit for his 70th home run of the season — setting an overall MLB record before Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001 — sold for $3 million.
It is unclear what the value of Judge’s 62nd home run ball is, but it should be significant, which explains the frenzied attempt by at least one fan in Texas to retrieve it.
About 15 feet to the right of where Judge’s home run ball ended up, a fan jumped over the railing and into the area between the outfield wall and the stands in apparent anticipation of the ball landing there. It didn’t, so the unlucky fan’s fall of what looked to be about 10 feet was all for naught.
Instead, all it took to get the ball was a glove and a whole lot of luck.
()
Many questions still remain following the Timberwolves’ 121-111 preseason-opening victory Tuesday in Miami. One, because it’s only one game and, two — and more importantly — because Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell all sat the game out.
So there was no look at the Towns-Gobert pairing and how it’ll play out in game action, nor how the dynamic will shift when Gobert is and is not on the floor.
Still, Tuesday provided a first look of sorts at the new look Wolves, and there was information to be gathered. Here were the primary takeaways after the initial taste of Timberwolves’ action:
POINT ANT: With Russell out, the logical move would be for Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to slide backup floor general Jordan McLaughlin into the starting lineup. Instead, Finch started Jaylen Nowell.
But it was actually Anthony Edwards who assumed point guard duties, initiating and running the offense while Nowell largely played off the ball. That may be a sign of things to come for Minnesota. So many of the game’s top wings — LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic immediately come to mind — quarterback their team’s respective offenses. It’s a logical evolution for Edwards to eventually move into that role on a more consistent basis.
That transition could potentially start as soon as this season. Edwards has playmaking chops, though his reads can appear to be as simple as: attack on his own or make the simple pass. That progression will become more complex with experience, but it’s not a bad base to start from.
BUCKET GETTERS: Edwards is one of the game’s top young scorers. That is no secret on a local or national scale. But Jaylen Nowell’s scoring prowess is still a relatively well-kept secret outside of Minnesota.
It was again on full display Tuesday, as Edwards and Nowell both got buckets with ease in Miami. Edwards exploded for an efficient and, frankly, effortless 24 points in just 23 minutes.
Playing alongside the former No. 1 overall pick for much of the night, Nowell himself poured in 14 points. It was just another reminder that Minnesota has a pair of lethal one-on-one scorers who are 21 and 23 years of age, respectively.
FAST BREAK PHENOMS: Transition basketball is an emphasis for Finch on both ends of the floor this season. The offseason addition of Gobert is not meant to slow down Minnesota’s pace.
Early indications are the Wolves received that message loud and clear. Minnesota got out on the fast break at every possible moment, compiling 30 fast break points. The transition game sparked a dominant overall evening on the offensive end.
On the other end, Minnesota allowed the Heat to score just five points in transition. That will be a winning formula all season for the Wolves.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: It’s a surprise to few, but it is telling that on a night when Minnesota was down three starters, neither of the Timberwolves’ two draft picks — Wendell Moore nor Josh Minott — saw the floor until the fourth quarter.
Given the Timberwolves’ roster — which is stuffed full with quality players with NBA experience — there appears to be zero rotation minutes available during which the rookies can whet their palates. It will be difficult enough to find enough minutes for guys like Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes.
It’s safe to assume both first-year players will spend much of the early season with the franchise’s G-League team in Iowa.
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022