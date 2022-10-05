MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 – Will MX Hit $5 Soon?

Bullish MX price prediction is $1.1198 to $2.6884.
MX Token (MX) price might also reach $5 soon.
Bearish MX price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.
In MX Token (MX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
MX Token (MX) Current Market Status
According to CoinMarketCap, the price of MX Token (MX) is $0.9204 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,762,832 at the time of writing. However, MX has decreased by nearly 1.59% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, MX Token (MX) has a circulating supply of 100,000,000.00 MX. MX Token (MX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.
What is MX Token (MX)?
The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform. MX Token was built on the Etehreum blockchain and focuses on easing the trading experience. There are many uses for the token. Investors can participate in governance features like electing community members. MX is also the proof of MEXC community’s rights.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022
MX Token (MX) holds the 199th position on CoinGecko right now. MX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The symmetric triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend. Traders also use moving averages in conjunction with a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to trail their stop loss.
Currently, MX Token (MX) is in the range of $0.9204. If the pattern continues, the price of MX might reach the resistance levels of $1.0042, and $1.0506. If the trend reverses, then the price of MX may fall to $0.9084, & $0.8524.
MX Token (MX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of MX Token (MX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for MX Token (MX).
Resistance Level 1
$1.1198
Resistance Level 2
$1.6294
Resistance Level 3
$2.6884
Support Level
$0.7614
MX Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that MX Token (MX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.6884.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of MX Token (MX) might plummet to almost $0.7614, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MX lies below the line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of MX Token (MX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the MX Token (MX) price lies on the 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, MX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MX is 41.18. This means that MX Token (MX) is in an nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of MX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of MX Token (MX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of MX Token (MX). Currently, the ADX of MX lies in the range of 9.9782 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of MX Token (MX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MX lies below 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of MX Token (MX) is at 41.18 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of MX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and MX Token (MX).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of MX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of MX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of MX decreases.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, MX Token (MX)might probably attain $6 by 2023.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, MX Token (MX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MX might rally to hit $9 by 2024.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2025
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, MX would rally to hit $11.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2026
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MX would rally to hit $15.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2027
If MX Token (MX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MX would rally to hit $17.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2028
MX Token (MX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MX would hit $21 in 2028.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on MX Token (MX), it would witness major spikes. MX might hit $26 by 2029.
MX Token (MX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, MX Token (MX) might hit $30 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the MX Token Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of MX Token (MX) in 2022 is $2.6884. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of MX Token (MX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7614.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of MX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $3.70 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that MX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is MX Token (MX)?
The cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global created its own cryptocurrency MX Token (MX) in 2019 to help it encourage long-term users of its platform.
2. Where can you purchase MX Token (MX)?
MX Token (MX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, Bybit, Huobi Global, Pionex, and ZT.
3. Will MX Token (MX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, MX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of MX Token (MX)?
On December 02, 2021 MX Token (MX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.70.
5. Is MX Token (MX) a good investment in 2022?
MX Token (MX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, MX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can MX Token (MX) reach $300?
MX Token (MX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then MX Token (MX) will hit $300 soon.
7. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2023?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $6 by 2023.
8. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2024?
MX Token (MX)price is expected to reach $9 by 2024.
9. What will be the MX Token (MX)price by 2025?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $11 by 2025.
10. What will be the MX Token (MX) price by 2026?
MX Token (MX) price is expected to reach $15 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire
The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the Awards, in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week; and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).
Frontrunners in the industry will be recognised through the Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA), with all nominations assessed by a panel of prestigious experts. Judges include:
● Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC)
● Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners
● Miriam Kiwan, Former Head of Digital Assets at ADGM, Board Member at BlackOack Global
● Misha Hanin, Co-founder and CEO of BEDU
● Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder and CCO of Crypto Oasis
● Matthew Amlot, Managing Editor of Arabian Business
MEBA will be held in the stunning Palm Garden at the five-star W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island on 18 November 2022 in the midst of the high-energy F1 Race Weekend. The black-tie event promises a spectacular evening of recognition, insight and entertainment, attended by high-profile individuals from across the GCC.
Abu Dhabi was chosen as the host city for the inaugural awards because of the UAE leadership’s commitment to progression and innovation in blockchain and digital transformation. The UAE as a whole has made significant moves towards the regulation, safety and transparency of blockchain and digital assets, driving the importance of global standards for industry compliance that will benefit all aspects of Web 3.0. This forward-thinking approach has attracted numerous global players to establish their presence in the emirates, creating a strong ecosystem that contributes towards its reputation as a hub for crypto and beyond.
Jehanzeb Awan, Board Member of MEAACBA, Founding Partner and CEO of J. Awan and Partners said: “Blockchain is creating a digital ecosystem which will support a new world of services and products ranging from financial services through to real economy. The Middle East Blockchain Awards will help drive innovation, reward excellence and provide a benchmark for companies to aspire to and in doing so contribute significantly to the regional ecosystem.”
Max Palethorpe, Founder and CEO of Hoko Group said: “The Middle East Blockchain Awards come at a time when people and businesses are pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible, making significant headway into a digital-first world. This is a very exciting period for anyone involved in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. It’s our privilege to honour those who are forging new paths with the recognition they deserve.”
Award categories include Most Innovative DeFi Platform 2022, Most Promising DEX to Watch 2022, Most Powerful CEX 2022, Best Mobile Crypto Wallet 2022, Best NFT Marketplace 2022, Best Crypto Investment Fund 2022, Most Promising Web 3.0 Ecosystem 2022, Best Nft & Gamefi Project 2022, Top Global Crypto Youtuber / Influencer 2022, Most Influential Woman in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential CMO in Blockchain & Crypto 2022, Most Influential Global Crypto News Service 2022, Most Influential CEO In Blockchain & Crypto 2022, and Most Promising ESG Crypto Project.
Fidelity has been hard at work on their own cryptocurrency exchange, called EDX Markets.
Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital first informed about the update.
Registration paperwork submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Fidelity has invested $5 million in a new Ethereum index fund. Moreover, the $4.5 trillion asset management filed its Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund with the SEC on Tuesday but reported that the first sale occurred on September 26.
Although the news did not come directly from Fidelity, it was speculated last month that the company was exploring allowing Bitcoin trading for its more than 34 million retail clients. Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, let the cat out of the bag at New York’s SALT event.
Competing With Established Rivals
Fidelity has been hard at work on their own cryptocurrency exchange, called EDX Markets. A Fidelity representative told last month that the business has formed a consortium with Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, and other sponsors in order to launch a new exchange that would “enable a more efficient, safe, and cost-effective procedure for trading digital assets.”
The new Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund competes with a growing number of established rivals in this space. Bitwise, a $1 billion experienced asset manager, reported $25 million in Ethereum Fund assets under management in an SEC filing in September. Furthermore, the Bitwise Ethereum Index Fund was introduced by the San Francisco firm in 2018, making it far more established.
The primary distinction between index funds like those offered by Fidelity and Bitwise and ETFs like the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is the method through which they are traded. Fidelity’s new index fund, like all others, is available only after markets have closed, at predetermined prices.
Kishida said the country would expand the use of Web3 services.
Japan has decided to strengthen an existing money laundering regulation.
In a policy speech on Monday, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention to boost developments in Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse. According to Kishida, the country would increase its investments in digital transformation and expand the use of Web3 services, reported the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office.
Over time, Japan’s position on cryptocurrencies has evolved. Following the “New Capitalism” concept of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to strengthen Japan’s economy. The Prime minister has already promised to double household wealth and committed to assisting in the expansion of Web3 companies around the country. Also previously Kishida has said that the nation’s future growth strategy will include developments relating to the metaverse and NFT.
The prime minister made additional notes in the statement about digitizing national identification cards. And he added Japan will continue supporting the social implementation of digital technologies. In 2021, Kishida positioned himself in Web3 development, which he considered one of the fundamental elements of economic change.
Japan Stands on Digital World
In July, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry established a “Web 3.0 Policy Promotion Office to improve the system analyzing the business environment for blockchain-based companies. Additionally, the University of Tokyo intends to include metaverse-related courses in its curriculum. The university will offer different types of engineering courses that make use of metaverse technology.
Furthermore, according to the recent announcement, the Japanese government is attempting to implement some regulations regarding remittances to prevent criminals from using exchanges to launder money.
IMX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery.
IMX looks strong on both low and high timeframes.
The price of IMX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle.
ImmutableX (IMX) has struggled to remain bullish against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from a region of $1.3. Previous weeks for the crypto space have been slow as most altcoins, and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) continued to move in a range. With so much belief in Uptober, as many would call it, has brought some relief bounces across the crypto space with ImmutableX (IMX) not left out of the train. (Data from Binance)
ImmutableX (IMX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has been a relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.
The price of IMX has struggled to remain bullish, falling from a high of $1.3 to a weekly low of $0.7, with the price looking more stable as the price looks ready to bounce off from this region.
After hitting a bottom low of $0.7, the price of IMX bounced swiftly from that region as the price rallied to a high of $1.1. Still, the price was rejected from that region as IMX was unable to breach this area aching as resistance for price and preventing a major rally to the $1.2 area.
The price would not hold as IMX found its price retesting the support at $0.7, IMX closed the week with so much indecision among buyers and sellers, but the new week looks good as there have been more buyer orders pushing the price upward.
If the price of IMX continues to maintain this structure, we could see a retest of the $1.1 area, and if the price of IMX breaks and hold above this region, we could see a more bullish scenario.
Weekly resistance for the price of IMX – $1.1.
Weekly support for the price of IMX – $0.7.
IMX Analysis Of REN On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has also impacted the price of the altcoins like IMX as it shows a more bullish form on the daily price chart. The price of IMX broke out of its descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with the price ready for a rally to $1-$1.2.
The price of IMX is currently trading at $0.78, with the price holding above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after breaking through resistance in this region, flipping it into a support for IMX price. The price at $0.75 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.
Daily resistance for the price of IMX – $1.2.
Daily support for the price of IMX – $0.75-$0.7.
Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves a critical industry-wide portfolio management problem for institutional funds invested in digital assets: namely data fragmentation from exchange accounts, on-chain wallets, custodial wallets, on-chain data and market data by providing a single unified hub to manage, monitor and make accurate data-driven investment decisions for digital asset portfolios. For the first time, funds will now have access to accurate on-chain and market data, metrics, analytics and compliance tools for all current holdings as well as potential new assets into a portfolio, in one place, in real-time.
The new service, which is targeted at digital asset portfolio managers, analysts, researchers and data scientists, will provide a single dashboard and tools for portfolio management, analytics, research, and compliance. Through seamless integration of cryptocurrency wallets, custody solutions and exchange accounts married to integrated on-chain and market data, Nuant will allow users to gain a comprehensive overview of their entire digital asset portfolio, regardless of where assets are managed and stored.
Founded in the Swiss Crypto Valley in March 2021 by a leadership team that spans the finance, technology, digital asset, and quantitative research sectors, Nuant has developed a number of proprietary capabilities specifically tailored to digital asset portfolio analytics. These include its own on-chain data and insights service, providing curated insights for decision support, as well as a data query engine to rapidly interrogate and analyze on-chain data in addition to dedicated tools to examine specific wallets or tokens for compliance or risk management purposes.
In addition, Nuant has developed its own domain-specific language, Nuant Query Language (NQL), which significantly reduces the time and code needed to execute custom queries and calls, allowing clients to rapidly build, prototype, backtest, stress test, and deploy their own proprietary analytics and strategies to find that desired alpha. These proprietary technologies along with Nuant’s own on-chain data service are combined with off-chain market data from leading providers to offer 360-degree visibility of the digital asset market.
“Successful investment management starts with accurately understanding the market, its risks and opportunities, which is where accurate data and intelligence play a crucial role. And unlike the traditional markets, the digital asset market has some very unique characteristics that require a very specialized lens to fully understand them. For example, the vast amount of data that is required to generate actionable alpha is very challenging to extract, process and leverage”, Nuant’s co-founder & CEO Rachid Ajaja explained. “Nuant offers the complete range of data, metrics, analytics, insights, and applications truly needed to identify risks and market opportunities”.
Nuant’s Chief Revenue Officer Stuart Petersen added: “For far too long, institutional professionals in the cryptocurrency space have been forced to rely on a patchwork of disparate platforms, data services, self-managed connectivity to their accounts and wallets, their own Excel sheets, formulas and analytics to gain even the most basic understanding of the market value of a portfolio. Most funds have not even begun to think about the additional data, analytics and tools required to actively manage portfolios and gain those valuable insights that highlight risk and uncover opportunities in an operationally robust and cost-efficient manner. Nuant offers that unified platform to assess the risk and performance of all existing holdings, and gain real-time actionable intelligence to drive future decisions.”
Nuant expects to onboard the first customers onto its SaaS platform towards the end of 2022.
About Nuant
Nuant is an integrated platform for portfolio management, analytics, and due diligence of crypto assets. Through seamless integration with cryptocurrency wallets, custody solutions, and exchange accounts, Nuant provides portfolio managers, researchers and analysts a comprehensive overview of their entire portfolio in one place, in real-time. A clean and intuitive UI provides access to a wide range of customizable metrics, analytics and charts derived from both on-chain and market sources. In addition, Nuant greatly simplifies the process and client experience of making custom queries as well as building, backtesting and deploying custom analytics through its proprietary querying & scripting language.
Breakthrough solves major challenge in digital ecosystem development
Shows how digital currencies and assets could be used at scale across borders by leveraging existing financial infrastructure
14 central and commercial banks already testing new CBDC solution
BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SWIFT has successfully shown that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and tokenised assets can move seamlessly on existing financial infrastructure – a major milestone towards enabling their smooth integration into the international financial ecosystem.
The findings, from two separate experiments, solve the significant challenge of interoperability in cross-border transactions by bridging between different distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks and existing payment systems, allowing digital currencies and assets to flow smoothly alongside, and interact with, their traditional counterparts. This important step forward builds on SWIFT’s core capabilities and means that as CBDCs and tokens develop, they can be rapidly deployed at scale to facilitate trade and investment between more than 200 countries and territories around the world.
Interlinking CBDCs for seamless cross-border payments
Globally, nine out of 10 central banks are actively exploring digital currencies — often using different technologies and with a primary focus on domestic use. For the potential of CBDCs to be fully realised across borders, these digital currencies need to overcome inherent differences to interact with each other, as well as with traditional fiat currencies.
SWIFT, in collaboration with Capgemini, achieved CBDC-to-CBDC transactions between different DLT networks based on popular Quorum and Corda technologies, as well as fiat-to-CBDC flows between these networks and a real-time gross settlement system. The success showed that the blockchain networks could be interlinked for cross-border payments through a single gateway, and that SWIFT’s new transaction management capabilities could orchestrate all inter-network communication.
14 central and commercial banks, including Banque de France, the Deutsche Bundesbank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, NatWest, SMBC, Standard Chartered, UBS and Wells Fargo, are now collaborating in a testing environment to accelerate the path to full scale deployment.
Unlocking the potential of tokenised assets
In a separate experiment with a different group of participants, SWIFT similarly demonstrated that its infrastructure can serve as an interconnector between multiple tokenisation platforms and different types of cash payment.
Working in collaboration with Citi, Clearstream, Northern Trust, and SETL, its technology partner, SWIFT explored 70 scenarios simulating market issuance and secondary market transfers of tokenised bonds, equities and cash. It successfully served as a single access point to various tokenised networks and showed its infrastructure could be used to create, transfer and redeem tokens and update balances between multiple client wallets, as well as provide interoperability between different tokenisation platforms and existing account-based infrastructure.
Tokenisation is a relatively nascent market, but the World Economic Forum has estimated it could reach $24tn by 20271. The potential benefits include greater market liquidity and fractionalisation, which could increase access to investment markets for retail investors, and enable institutional investors to build stronger portfolios.
Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT, said: “Digital currencies and tokens have huge potential to shape the way we will all pay and invest in the future. But that potential can only be unleashed if the different approaches that are being explored have the ability to connect and work together. We see inclusivity and interoperability as central pillars of the financial ecosystem, and our innovation is a major step towards unlocking the potential of the digital future. For CBDCs, our solution will enable central banks to connect their own networks simply and directly to all the other payments systems in the world through a single gateway, ensuring the instant and smooth flow of cross-border payments.
“Tokenisation has great potential when it comes to strengthening liquidity in markets and increasing access to investment opportunities, and SWIFT’s existing infrastructure can ensure these benefits can be realised at the earliest opportunity, by as many people as possible.”
The experiments are part of SWIFT’s extensive innovation agenda in support of its strategic focus on enabling instant, frictionless and interoperable cross-border transactions. The cooperative, which connects more than 11,500 financial institutions and 4 billion accounts across 200 countries and territories, was created to bridge geographies, technologies and currencies. And it has been transforming the underlying infrastructure of the global economy at pace to meet the rapidly changing requirements of businesses and consumers. This includes a new standard, SWIFT Go, for low value payments, and services like Payment Pre-validation that uses predictive intelligence to pre-check international payments before they begin to prevent common mistakes that cause delays.
Full details of the experiments, and the results, can be found here:
Connecting digital islands: CBDCs
Connecting digital islands: tokenised assets
About SWIFT
SWIFT is a global member owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.
Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While SWIFT does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable our global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardised financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world.
As their trusted provider, we relentlessly pursue operational excellence; we support our community in addressing cyber threats; and we continually seek ways to lower costs, reduce risks and eliminate operational inefficiencies. Our products and services support our community’s access and integration, business intelligence, reference data and financial crime compliance needs. SWIFT also brings the financial community together – at global, regional and local levels – to shape market practice, define standards and debate issues of mutual interest or concern.
Headquartered in Belgium, SWIFT’s international governance and oversight reinforces the neutral, global character of its cooperative structure. SWIFT’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.
1 HSBC, The 10x potential of tokenization – Democratising investment opportunities, https://www.gbm.hsbc.com/-/media/gbm/insights/attachments/potential-of-tokenisation.pdf