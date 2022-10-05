Nasa Catches The Sun Spitting Out A Dazzling Solar Flare X1

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
It’s a party in the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted the large burst of radiation. The major eruption appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
Solar flares from the sun are classified into classes. A Class A flare is weak, while Class X flares are the strongest. Class X flares are assigned numbers, with higher numbers indicating more intense flares. Researchers measured a massive X28 rocket in 2003.
The X1 is the latest flight from the sun this year. This spit a X2.2 in April. “Sun flares and solar flares can impact radio communications, power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts,” NASA said in a statement. These outbursts can also lead to increased Northern Lights activity, powering beautiful swirling lights across the sky.
The sun goes through 11-year solar cycles where its activity waxes and wanes. It is currently in Solar Cycle 25 and intensify as it heads towards solar maximum in 2025. This means we can expect more snappy flares in the near future.
CNET
José Abreu has been a fixture in the Chicago White Sox lineup for nine seasons.
He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2014 and the AL Most Valuable Player in 2020. He led the league in RBIs in 2019 and 2020.
And he almost never misses a game.
Abreu’s time with the organization might be winding down. The first baseman will be a free agent after this season.
“As I said before, I’m just thankful and loyal to (Sox Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf),” Abreu said through an interpreter when asked Tuesday about the uncertainty of finishing his career with the Sox. “He gave me the opportunity to play here and I appreciate that. I always will be grateful for that opportunity.
“Like I said, I am a White Sox. I’ll be a White Sox (on Wednesday). We’ll see.”
Could he imagine himself in a different uniform?
“I said before, I’ll be a White Sox until tomorrow,” Abreu said.
Abreu, 35, leads the Sox in several offensive categories this season, including batting average (.304), hits (182) and doubles (39). He’s second in RBIs (75) and tied for third in homers (15).
The Sox have other possible fits at first base, including Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets. Both players spent most of their first two big-league seasons in the outfield.
“He’s been exemplary in terms of what you want a White Sox player to be for nine years now,” general manager Rick Hahn said of Abreu on Monday. “No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don’t think you are ever going to hear anyone with this organization say a bad word about José. Nothing but admiration and respect for the professionalism and the way he’s carried himself on the field and off the field.
“How it fits going forward, that remains to be seen come this offseason. Obviously there’s only so many different ways that you can fit various players on the roster and José returning would have a ripple effect on others, but we’ll have to wait to see how things unfold and make those decisions accordingly.”
Abreu said he has not talked with the Sox about a new deal.
“The goal right now is just to finish the season strong and healthy,” he said. “Once the season is over, take some time to think, rest and we’ll go from there.”
Abreu made clear he will keep playing somewhere.
“Of course,” he said. “I love baseball. I love the game even more now than when I started.
“I’m still hungry about the game. Once I lose that, then I know that it’s time.”
His teammates and coaches want Abreu back.
“One hundred percent,” center fielder Luis Robert said last week in Minneapolis.
Shortstop Tim Anderson said Tuesday: “You’ve seen what he’s been doing since he got here. He’s been consistent on both sides (offense and defense).”
Abreu returned the praise.
“I have all the respect for all of them, all my teammates, the first ones that were here when I first started to this group,” he said. “This is a very special group. I respect all of them, love them.”
Acting manager Miguel Cairo pointed to Abreu’s leadership.
“That’s the perfect example to follow right there,” Cairo said Tuesday. “If I’m a young kid, I want to see how he goes about his business. Preparation. Discipline. You want to have 26 players like that.”
Speaking of preparation, Abreu acknowledged this season’s power numbers aren’t where he’s accustomed to and that will be a focus this winter.
“That’s one of my goals to work on during the offseason, trying to increase power to hit homers,” he said.
Which home park he homers in during the 2023 season remains to be seen.
“I don’t like goodbyes,” Abreu said when asked about the emotions surrounding the last couple of games of 2022. “Again, I’m going to enjoy this, I’m going to be a White Sox (on Wednesday) too, and then we’ll go from there.”
He closed Tuesday’s interview session with a message to Sox fans.
“I want to thank them for all the support, for always having my back,” he said. “These were a special nine years and I hope that there can be more. But up to now it’s been very special and I’m going to be forever grateful for them.”
()
SPRINGBORO — Andy Steed has done his job.
Clinton-Massie boys’ golf coach Phil Larrick thought a roughly even score would be in consideration for a trip to the boys’ state golf tournament.
He was right.
Steed’s 1-over-par score was an excruciating blow to the tied score of the two individual state qualifiers of Tuesday’s Southwest Division II Golf Tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course.
“The course was in fantastic condition but it’s a very tough course,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said.
Steed had a 72, shooting 36 on the front nine then taking the turn and finishing with a 36 on the back nine. He had four birdies and five bogeys in his round at the 6,386-yard Warren County course.
“It was absolutely heartbreaking to see Andy miss a shot at having a chance at the playoffs, especially after he birdied the 18th hole,” Larrick said. “I’m sure a normal 1-over round would qualify him in most districts.”
East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis had an 84 (47-37) and finished 31st among all golfers.
Alter won the tournament with a total of 300 while Cincinnati Wyoming was runners-up at 319. Madeira (322), Mariemont (323) and Indian Hill (323) were just behind the top two.
“We knew 11 teams were fighting for a spot,” Larrick said. “The Kettering Alter golf program is where we can only hope to be and win easily.”
Greeneview had 329 and placed sixth while Clinton-Massie was seventh at 338.
Owen Goodwin, a sophomore like Steed, had 86 (45-41) as did junior Logan Miller (41-45). Conner Stulz, a senior, had 94 (50-44) while junior Cam Morgan had 95 (50-45).
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
Logan Miller | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Conner Stulz | Mark HuberPhoto
Cam Morgan | Mark HuberPhoto
Logan Miller | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Owen Goodwin | Mark HuberPhoto
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
The pilot of the airplane involved in a fatal crash late Saturday night in Hermantown, Minn., worked as a flight instructor for the same South St. Paul company that was involved in a fatal crash in Cottage Grove two years ago.
Pilot Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, and siblings Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, were killed minutes after they left Duluth International Airport en route to Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul. Their Cessna 172 airplane left radar and crashed into a house on Arrowhead Road around 11:15 p.m., according to the Hermantown Police Department.
Fretland had flown the Cessna 172 Skyhawk from Fleming Field to Duluth just after 10 a.m. Saturday without incident, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com. The trio had flown to Duluth for the day for a wedding; Fretland and Matthew Schmidt were roommates, according to social media posts.
The fixed-wing, single-engine plane left Duluth around 11:10 p.m. Saturday and reached an altitude of 2,300 feet before it crashed, according to Flightaware.com. The plane, whose registered owner is Svetfur Aviation of Camden, S.C., went down under “unknown circumstances,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The airplane was built in 2002, according to its FAA registry.
Fretland held a commercial pilot’s license that was issued in July 2021, and he was certified in 2022 as a single-engine flight instructor, according to the FAA. Fretland also was a certified flight instructor for Air Trek North, a flight school based at Fleming Field, according to his Facebook page.
Investigators with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports are typically published within two to three weeks from the date of the accident, according to the NTSB.
Air Trek North officials did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment.
The NTSB in May issued its final report on the September 2020 fatal crash in Cottage Grove. The report provides few answers as to how a plane carrying a certified flight instructor and two passengers crashed into a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, killing all three passengers. The conclusion drawn from the report is that the reason for the Cessna 172 Skyhawk airplane’s steep descent and impact with terrain could not be determined based on the available information.
Killed in the Sept. 13, 2020, crash were Air Trek North flight instructor Lucas Knight, 23, of North Mankato, Minn., and his two passengers, Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan, and Grace “Gracy” Addae, 30, of Eden Prairie.
“The accident flight was a ‘discovery flight’ arranged by the rear-seat passenger for his girlfriend, the front-seat passenger,” the report states. “A flight instructor was seated in the right front seat. Flight track information revealed that, about four minutes after departure at an altitude of about 1,900 feet, the airplane entered a steep descent that continued until water contact. The airplane was destroyed when it impacted the water.”
The crash was documented on camera by another airplane flying in the area, and there was no evidence of mechanical problems or a bird strike, according to the report. The skies were clear at the time of the 2:30 p.m. accident, and there was no evidence that Knight had any medical condition, substance use or toxic exposure that contributed to the accident, the report states.
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
No. 61: Sept. 28; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 7th inning off Tim Mayza (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3.
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: 10 home runs
* * *
No. 62: Oct. 4; vs. Texas Rangers; Globe Life Field; 1st inning off Jesus Tinoco (solo).
()
Environment
The Boston City Council will hear on Wednesday a proposal to amend the city’s zoning code to officially permit and control the keeping of bees.
The amendment, filed by Councilwoman Ruthzee Louijeune, outlines several regulations for Boston beekeepers. These include setting a maximum distance between hives and public sidewalks, standardizing the size of hives and outlining the steps beekeepers should take to prevent bees from flying into windows or doors of nearby buildings.
Other changes include banning beehives in residential front yards and setting a maximum number of hives on any given property.
Animal Control would monitor any violations, starting with a written warning and followed by fines.
While this proposal helps regulate beekeeping in Boston, beekeeping is certainly not illegal. In fact, it’s a growing trend among local hobbyists and businesses. Some attribute the increase in beekeeping to the COVID-19 pandemic – WBZ dubbed pollinators “nature’s essential workers” last year, estimating there were nearly 700 bee colonies in Boston in June 2021.
“Boston residents and businesses already house beehives on their rooftops and backyards, as local interest in beekeeping has only increased during the pandemic,” Louijeune wrote in the proposal.
Clubs such as the Boston Area Beekeepers Association act as a local hub for self-proclaimed “beeks” (for the uninitiated, bee geeks). Their Facebook group has nearly 800 members and offers beekeeping classes, presentations and workshops.
Beekeeping is also popular with students, with Boston University and Tufts offering on-campus beekeeping opportunities.
On the business side, companies like The Best Bees Company, a Boston-based beekeeping service started by a Tufts graduate, are helping urban agriculture flourish. The company installs beehives, cares for bees and harvests honey for budding beekeepers. Since 2009, Best Bees has expanded to 20 other metropolitan locations across the country.
Several Boston hotels, such as the InterContinental Boston and the Lenox Hotel, have rooftop apiaries. This is great for corporate environmental initiatives and for global agriculture as a whole – bee pollination affects an estimated $15 billion of crops in the United States alone.
Bees pollinate more than 85 different crops and contribute 35% of global food production. In urban cities, bees contribute to biodiversity by supporting and enhancing the growth of plants and trees through pollination. Bees are considered an indicator species, which means that they are essential for assessing the health of ecosystems.
Some metropolitan beekeepers believe that bees fare better in cities than in the countryside – urban beekeeping maintains the survival of the species in the face of threats of colony collapse and offers bees less competitive access to the nutrition.
Beyond the environmental benefits, local beekeepers benefit from the fresh honey.
As for the proposal of the city council, the beekeepers should not make any changes yet.
For the changes to take effect, they must pass a council committee, a public hearing and a full council decision. The Municipal Council meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
ARLINGTON — Just three pitches in, after six days and five games, Aaron Judge stood alone in American League history Tuesday night.
The Yankees slugger mashed the third pitch of the second game of a double header at Globe Life Field for his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Judge surpassed Roger Maris and his 61-year-old American League single-season home run record almost a week after he tied it.
Judge, who had gone 1-for-4 in the afternoon game, hammered an 88 mph slider off Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco. It traveled 391 feet into the left-field bleachers.
Judge, who led off the game, was greeted by his teammates who poured out of the dugout when he reached home. He fist-bumped Giancarlo Stanton and hugged his way back into the dugout. Before heading down, he took off his batting helmet and pointed over to his family, who have followed him for most of this journey since he hit No. 59 in Milwaukee on Sept. 18.
The 62 home runs are the most ever by a Yankee and are 11 behind Barry Bonds’ record of 73 in 2001. Many, like Roger Maris Jr., consider that mark and those of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa tainted. They did it before drug testing in baseball and there is a strong suspicion that they used performance enhancing drugs to reach these numbers.
Judge, who grew up outside the Bay Area watching Bonds, considers the MLB record to be 73.
Judge went into Tuesday night’s game leading the majors in home runs by 15 and leading the league by 22.
It was his 28th plate appearance since hitting No. 61 on Sept. 28 in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ win in Toronto. That ended a seven-game, 34-plate appearance homerless streak for Judge.
He had started each of the Yanks’ last 55 games trying to get this record.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022