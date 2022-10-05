New proposal could regulate Boston beekeeping

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Environment
The Boston City Council will hear on Wednesday a proposal to amend the city’s zoning code to officially permit and control the keeping of bees.
The amendment, filed by Councilwoman Ruthzee Louijeune, outlines several regulations for Boston beekeepers. These include setting a maximum distance between hives and public sidewalks, standardizing the size of hives and outlining the steps beekeepers should take to prevent bees from flying into windows or doors of nearby buildings.
Other changes include banning beehives in residential front yards and setting a maximum number of hives on any given property.
Animal Control would monitor any violations, starting with a written warning and followed by fines.
While this proposal helps regulate beekeeping in Boston, beekeeping is certainly not illegal. In fact, it’s a growing trend among local hobbyists and businesses. Some attribute the increase in beekeeping to the COVID-19 pandemic – WBZ dubbed pollinators “nature’s essential workers” last year, estimating there were nearly 700 bee colonies in Boston in June 2021.
“Boston residents and businesses already house beehives on their rooftops and backyards, as local interest in beekeeping has only increased during the pandemic,” Louijeune wrote in the proposal.
Clubs such as the Boston Area Beekeepers Association act as a local hub for self-proclaimed “beeks” (for the uninitiated, bee geeks). Their Facebook group has nearly 800 members and offers beekeeping classes, presentations and workshops.
Beekeeping is also popular with students, with Boston University and Tufts offering on-campus beekeeping opportunities.
On the business side, companies like The Best Bees Company, a Boston-based beekeeping service started by a Tufts graduate, are helping urban agriculture flourish. The company installs beehives, cares for bees and harvests honey for budding beekeepers. Since 2009, Best Bees has expanded to 20 other metropolitan locations across the country.
Several Boston hotels, such as the InterContinental Boston and the Lenox Hotel, have rooftop apiaries. This is great for corporate environmental initiatives and for global agriculture as a whole – bee pollination affects an estimated $15 billion of crops in the United States alone.
Bees pollinate more than 85 different crops and contribute 35% of global food production. In urban cities, bees contribute to biodiversity by supporting and enhancing the growth of plants and trees through pollination. Bees are considered an indicator species, which means that they are essential for assessing the health of ecosystems.
Some metropolitan beekeepers believe that bees fare better in cities than in the countryside – urban beekeeping maintains the survival of the species in the face of threats of colony collapse and offers bees less competitive access to the nutrition.
Beyond the environmental benefits, local beekeepers benefit from the fresh honey.
As for the proposal of the city council, the beekeepers should not make any changes yet.
For the changes to take effect, they must pass a council committee, a public hearing and a full council decision. The Municipal Council meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
ARLINGTON — Just three pitches in, after six days and five games, Aaron Judge stood alone in American League history Tuesday night.
The Yankees slugger mashed the third pitch of the second game of a double header at Globe Life Field for his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Judge surpassed Roger Maris and his 61-year-old American League single-season home run record almost a week after he tied it.
Judge, who had gone 1-for-4 in the afternoon game, hammered an 88 mph slider off Rangers right-hander Jesus Tinoco. It traveled 391 feet into the left-field bleachers.
Judge, who led off the game, was greeted by his teammates who poured out of the dugout when he reached home. He fist-bumped Giancarlo Stanton and hugged his way back into the dugout. Before heading down, he took off his batting helmet and pointed over to his family, who have followed him for most of this journey since he hit No. 59 in Milwaukee on Sept. 18.
The 62 home runs are the most ever by a Yankee and are 11 behind Barry Bonds’ record of 73 in 2001. Many, like Roger Maris Jr., consider that mark and those of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa tainted. They did it before drug testing in baseball and there is a strong suspicion that they used performance enhancing drugs to reach these numbers.
Judge, who grew up outside the Bay Area watching Bonds, considers the MLB record to be 73.
Judge went into Tuesday night’s game leading the majors in home runs by 15 and leading the league by 22.
It was his 28th plate appearance since hitting No. 61 on Sept. 28 in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ win in Toronto. That ended a seven-game, 34-plate appearance homerless streak for Judge.
He had started each of the Yanks’ last 55 games trying to get this record.
Developing story, check back for details.
()
The search for a new Aurora police chief is beginning again, city officials said Tuesday.
One of two finalists in the running last week withdrew his candidacy after three days of meetings with city staff, city council and community members, according to the announcement, and the second runner-up did not. had enough support from city council to move forward, spokesman Ryan Luby said.
City council members held a closed meeting on Monday evening to discuss the recruitment process which had yielded only two finalists after a third withdrew. The process was widely criticized by community members who said they were left out of the process and council members who questioned their lack of choice.
Community members were concerned that no one candidate could lead the department and solve the problems created over the last three tumultuous years, and they noted that the two candidates had been chosen to lead the police department in the city most diverse state – 44% of the population identifies as white – were white males. City officials said the initial pool of 21 applicants included seven people who were women or people of color and two were chosen for semi-finalist interviews.
“I greatly appreciate the time the finalists spent with our community,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement. “Over the past week, I’ve listened to many comments from community members and city council members who want us to continue the search for a variety of reasons, and I support that.”
The two finalists named were men who had risen through the ranks in their respective agencies, Scott Ebner, retired lieutenant colonel and assistant superintendent of the New Jersey State Police Administration, and David Franklin, chief of Albuquerque Police Department office in Albuquerque. .
Franklin withdrew from consideration and Ebner, who is named as a defendant in two pending lawsuits alleging unfair and discriminatory promotional practices within the New Jersey State Police, did not get the support he needed. needed to stay in contention, according to city officials.
The city manager is responsible for selecting the new police chief, in accordance with the city charter, and a majority of the city council would need to approve the selection before anyone is hired. In his statement, Twombly said the city will assess what the next steps will look like.
“People in the community may have different preferences about who they want to lead the Aurora Police Department, but we will ensure that whoever is chosen is expected to serve every member of our community equally,” a- he declared.
The city paid a national firm to lead the process of recruiting a new police chief after Twombly fired former chief Vanessa Wilson. A new chief would be tasked with overseeing the implementation of a consent decree following the discovery of racially biased policing within the department, as well as addressing issues of chronic understaffing, increased criminality and fallout from several high-profile cases of excessive force.
denverpost
For now, the Mets’ hopes of capturing the 2022 NL East title are still alive. But they’re on life support.
The Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, moving to within one game of the Atlanta Braves in the division standings. The Braves lost to the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of their three-game series at loanDepot Park on Monday night and the second game of their final regular season series started at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The defending World Series champs need only one win or one Mets loss to clinch the division and receive a bye into the NLDS.
“Stay tuned,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ve got to see how the circumstances change in the next hour or two. We’ll see.”
Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run to help lead the Mets (99-61) over the Nationals (55-105). Jeff McNeil continued his quest for the National League batting title going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He now leads all MLB hitters with a .328 average. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is three points behind him and has a chance to catch up with two games against the Colorado Rockies and their league-worst pitching staff.
Carlos Carrasco pitched well, but he wasn’t exactly dominant in his final audition for a postseason roster spot. He went four innings and faced two batters in the fifth, allowing a two-run homer to Washington’s No. 9 hitter, catcher Riley Adams.
“I don’t know how that guy hit that ball right there,” Carrasco said. “The wind was blowing out like crazy today. But we won the game. That’s what we were looking for.”
He went four innings (plus two batters), allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
“Carlos wasn’t happy with his last outing or two so I know tonight meant a lot to him,” Showalter said.
Carrasco could have gone deeper into the game but knew he was going to be somewhat limited. With a rested bullpen coming off of a rainout Monday, the Mets were conservative with his use. Drew Smith, David Peterson, Adam Ottavino (6-3) and Edwin Diaz blanked the Nats the rest of the way. Diaz recorded his 32nd save of the season.
“He gave us what he had,” Showalter said. “In a little different situation, we probably would have let him continue but we had a lot of people available and they did the job for us.”
Nimmo’s big hit came in the second inning when he hit a two-run double off of Cory Abbott (0-5) with two outs to score Mark Canha and Tomas Nido. McNeil scored on a sacrifice fly in the third and Nimmo’s solo home run came in the fourth, also off of Abbott in his final inning of work.
It was a much better offensive showing for a team that struggled to score runs all weekend in Atlanta, but the situational hitting still leaves something to be desired. The Mets stranded nine runners. However, they were forced to battle wind, rain and an extremely wet field throughout and played excellent defense to keep the lead intact.
()
This year five men, each alone in the dark at night or early morning, were killed between July 8 and September 27 in Stockton, which police first announced publicly last week. None of the men were robbed and police said the cases did not appear to be related to drugs or gang violence.
“By definition, these shootings are a series of murders, and so we believe we may have a potential serial killer,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “That’s how we’re going to treat it as such.”
Concerns about a potential serial killer grew on Monday, when authorities confirmed two cases from April 2021 were linked to the five homicides. A man was shot and killed in Oakland on April 10 – the only case identified outside of Stockton so far – and a woman was shot dead in the city six days later but survived her injuries .
The woman told police she saw a man about six feet tall, wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket and a “covid-style” black mask, McFadden said.
Of the seven people who were shot, five were of Hispanic descent, but McFadden said Tuesday the motive was unclear.
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Yaw, 35; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43; Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, the Associated Press reported.
Authorities last week warned residents to be vigilant, avoid traveling alone and stay in well-lit areas of the city. McFadden told the audience on Friday to “have your head on a swivel.”
Police also released a photo of the person of interest, which was shown in Tuesday’s video. The blurry image showed an individual figure dressed in black, facing the camera. On Tuesday, McFadden said authorities wanted to speak to the individual, who has not been linked to any of the crimes.
On Tuesday, police found no witnesses in the Stockton murders because there was little light and the victims were in isolated areas, McFadden said. Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video, he said, but none of the incidents were caught on video.
The city, Stockton Crime Stoppers and local business owners have set up a cash reward of $125,000 for information leading to an arrest in cases.
McFadden said Tuesday that this series of homicides is “abnormal” for Stockton. So far in 2022, there have been 43 homicides in the city, up from 32 this time last year.
Analydia Lopez, wife of victim Salvador Debudey Jr., told KCRA-TV that his murder had “caused a lot of pain” for the family.
“To be honest with you, part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It was hard. It was really, really difficult.
washingtonpost
St. Paul police will provide more information each year about discipline against officers, SWAT team deployments and demographics of the department’s officers, according to an update signed Tuesday between the NAACP and the police department.
Twenty-one years ago, police officials, the St. Paul NAACP and a U.S. Department of Justice mediator signed onto an voluntary agreement that still remains in place. It came in the wake of anecdotal and statistical evidence that the police department may have been engaging in racial profiling during traffic stops, and was intended to improve police-community relations. The addendum announced Tuesday reflects the first major updates to the document.
The addendum covers topics ranging from the police force’s limited use of no-knock warrants, reporting on acquisitions and use of former military equipment, and referring complaints to the civilian review board. It includes information already in police department policy or practice, according to the department.
Mayor Melvin Carter said Tuesday that St. Paul has a tradition of officers and community members working together.
Since the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, “we’ve seen this become more of a focus around the country,” Carter said.
“We are a community that knows that we’ll always have more to do … because anyone who’s ever been in any relationship knows: The work of building and rebuilding trust is just never over,” he said.
The Rev. Richard Pittman Sr., who is St. Paul NAACP president, said the agreement is beneficial to all communities.
“It covers the recruitment, training, early intervention (of police), … police-public interaction, accountability, public information, keeping public records … and everyday aspects of law enforcement and community engagement,” Pittman said.
The original eight-page agreement from 2001 spells out:
Of the need to update the agreement, Carter said, “We know that many things in the world have changed since 2001.” He pointed to technology, the city’s population growing and “the mood of the world.”
Discussions on updating the agreement started more than three years ago, according to Pittman.
In 2018, the then-director of the city’s Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Department filed a complaint with the state Department of Human Rights, saying the police department prevented public complaints from getting to the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission. In 2019, the commission’s chair and vice chair resigned and they wrote in a letter that the PCIARC had voiced similar concerns.
The commission votes on whether St. Paul officers should be disciplined for policy violations and forwards recommendations to the police chief. A decision on discipline then falls to the chief.
The updated agreement signed Tuesday addresses PCIARC matters, including: If someone fills out the police department’s online community survey with criticism about a St. Paul police employee and leaves their contact information, a police department representative will provide “the opportunity for a discussion with a supervising officer and … the process for filing a complaint with the PCIARC.”
Among other topics covered in the five-page addendum:
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night in Texas, making him the greatest single-season longball hitter in baseball — outside of MLB’s notorious steroid era.
The judge’s memorable outburst came in the first inning, against Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, in the last drink of a doubleheader at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Tuesday homer broke a tie with Roger Maris, who had 61 shots in 1961, for the most hits in a single season in the American League.
The judge had tied Maris’ record with a home and away shot in Toronto on Wednesday. He now sits alone in seventh place for most homers hit in a season.
But Judge’s achievement can only be a record in the hearts and minds of die-hard baseball fans.
All of the record holders ahead of Judge are National League hitters who did their damage in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when it was widely believed that some of the best hitters and pitchers used enhancer drugs. the performance.
MLB didn’t suspend players for steroid use until 2005. By then, Maris’ 61 mark had been broken six times in just four seasons (1998-2001) by the Chicago Cubs outfielder San Francisco Giants outfielder Sammy Sosa Barry Bonds and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire.
The MLB Book of Records will show that Bonds is the greatest single-season and career long-pitch hitter in baseball history with 73 home runs in 2001 and his career total of 762 homers.
But more than a handful of fans will now argue that Judge, and previously Maris, should be the greatest single-season homer hitters in baseball because their exploits came out of the steroid era, which has been recounted in a 2007 report by the former Senate Majority Leader. George Mitchell.
Baseball historian and author Marty Appel said fans could reasonably say that Judge’s 62-plus homers this season was the most notable achievement.
“I think a majority of fans would agree that something done, not in the era of steroids like we’re living in now with Aaron Judge, would be more legit,” said Appel, a former Yankees executive.
“But it’s one of those things that’s left over from the era of steroids, we’re left to our own devices to figure out what’s and what’s not qualifying as a record. It’s really going to be up to each individual. individual (fan) as to what they recognize – which is a shame because baseball has always been by the rules and the numbers.”
nbcnews
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022