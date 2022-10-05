News
Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide, a deadly shooting at the scene of a catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide of the year on Tuesday.
Police reportedly responded to a catalytic converter theft in the 4000 block of Everett Ave. at the scene of a reported theft of a catalytic converter just after 4 a.m. As they responded, police were made aware of a reported shooting at the same location.
RELATED: Fatal shooting of 2 brothers happened at Airbnb house party in Oakland, company confirms
Officers arrived at the scene and found an Oakland resident with gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPD has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide.
It comes as city leaders spoke on Monday about what they are doing to address the violence, including adding funding for gun tracing equipment.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
What Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: full statement
New Delhi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said in a statement that he “stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.
Here is Mr Zelensky’s full statement on the phone conversation with PM Modi:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During the conversation, the head of state stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The holding of so-called referendums by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all decisions of the aggressor aimed at attempting the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that in such conditions Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.
“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and offered ultimata instead of deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly session, I outlined our clear formula for the We are ready to work with our partners to achieve it,” added the President of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also underlined the importance of the Indian leader’s recent statement that the time is not right at war.
The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to continue to act as a guarantor of world food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, particularly India, for the continued implementation of the grain initiative is important.
The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.
“Russia’s nuclear blackmail, especially regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Separately, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation in international organizations, primarily the UN.
During the conversation, the parties noted the mutual interest in deepening regular large-scale contacts between Ukraine and India, as well as the implementation of the tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of global partnership.
The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.
ndtv
News
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the controversy and what it means for the Dolphins. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets and answered viewers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
Tiffany Jackson, former WNBA and Texas Longhorns star, dies at 37
WNBA star and University of Texas women’s basketball star Tiffany Jackson died Monday of cancer at the age of 37, her alma mater announced.
The 6’3 athlete had a decorated career, rising to stardom while at the University of Texas from 2003-2007, and breaking into the WNBA as the 5th overall pick in the 2007 draft. After nine seasons, she returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach, UT said in a statement announcing her death.
Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2015, the school said.
After treatment in May 2016, she was told her cancer was in remission and returned to court. She then retired in May 2018 and joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach, then was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
University of Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer hailed Jackson as “one of the greatest players in Texas women’s basketball history.”
“From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at the University of Texas, Tiffany meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas,” he said. “She will be sorely missed by so many. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”
Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton, Jr. remembered Jackson as “an incredible light to our students and an incredible member of the Wiley College family.”
“Her dedication to Wiley College was evident in the way she interacted with students and her community. She will be greatly missed. We pray for her family and friends,” he said.
The WNBA also mourned her death, writing on social media, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s family.”
During her stellar college basketball career, she ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll in her freshman season and was named National Rookie of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and ESPN. She was also a four-time member of the All-Big 12 conference team, UT said in its statement.
In the NBA, she played for nine seasons with the New York Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.
Jackson’s funeral services are pending.
nbcnews
News
Absentee voters in House 67A will receive new ballots after Ramsey County lists dead candidate
Absentee voters on St. Paul’s East Side will receive corrected new ballots — and in some cases, have the chance to vote anew by Nov. 1 — after Ramsey County issued nearly 1,000 ballots listing the name of a deceased candidate for House District 67A.
The incorrect ballots identify Beverly Peterson as the Republican candidate for 67A, and not Scott Hesselgrave. Peterson died in early August and the Republican Party nominated Hesselgrave to run in her place, but the ballots were never updated accordingly.
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday issued a five-page order supporting a petition filed by the Ramsey County Elections manager, which seeks to correct the error. In all, at least 960 of the incorrect ballots were issued to absentee voters, according to the county, and at least 13 completed ballots were later returned to the Ramsey County Elections office.
The county plans to print new ballots with Hesselgrave’s name and mail them to all voters who received the incorrect ballot but have not yet returned it to the elections office. The county, by order of the court, must also contact any voter who has already submitted the incorrect ballot. Those voters have the option to declare their original ballot void, or “spoiled” by Nov. 1 and receive a replacement ballot.
The state Supreme Court ordered that the notification must state: “You will then be able to re-vote all of the offices on the ballot with the replacement ballot.”
What happens if an absentee voter who has already voted does nothing?
The petition to the state Supreme Court includes procedures for counting the ballots already cast if the voter chooses not to spoil their original ballot. A vote for Peterson will not be counted, but the voter’s choice for any other candidate or offices on their original ballot will be copied onto a replacement ballot, which will be counted.
For more information, visit ramseycounty.us/67A or call 651-266-2171.
In response to Ramsey County’s petition, both the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office and Liz Lee, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate in 67A, filed responses generally supporting the county’s plans, with minor suggestions for what information should be included with the voter notifications.
News
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East
Even with Erik Spoelstra voted the top coach in the NBA in the annual survey of league general managers, respect for the Miami Heat continues to wane despite last season’s top seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the coaching section of the survey, Spoelstra received 55 percent of the votes, with Golden State coach Steve Kerr a distant second with 22 percent of the votes. It is the second consecutive year that Spoelstra topped that part of the survey.
When it came to the category of best motivator among coaches, Spoelstra placed third, behind Kerr and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.
In addition, Spoelstra topped the poll for best defensive schemes and tied Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse for second, behind the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, in the category of best in-game adjustments.
In other coaching elements of the survey, the Heat’s Maik Allen and Chris Quinn were among those who received votes for best assistant coach, with Heat point guard Kyle Lowry receiving votes among players viewed as potentially excelling at coaching.
As for the team rankings, the survey placed the Heat fifth in the East behind, in order, the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, and just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the player categories, there were no votes cast for Lowry for best point guard, Bam Adebayo for best center or Jimmy Butler for best small forward. In addition, no Heat player was forecast to have a breakout season.
Adebayo was not in the top three in the category of best defensive player, but did place third to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State’s Draymond Green as most versatile defender.
For their part, the Heat tied the Bucks for third-best defensive team, behind the Celtics and Warriors.
Butler did receive a vote among those viewed as best leader.
Also, after being voted a year ago as having the NBA’s best offseason, when they added Lowry and P.J Tucker, the Heat did not receive a vote in that category this time around. Lowry had been voted a year ago as the NBA’s biggest offseason acquisition, a vote headed this year by Cleveland’s addition of Donovan Mitchell.
()
News
Florida Ice Cream Shop Withstands Hurricane Ian’s Fury
Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of dozens of people, with many of those deaths occurring in Lee County, Florida, home to the city of Fort Myers. The city was devastated by wind and water, but a few houses and businesses still managed to survive. For VOA News, journalist Iacopo Luzi tells the story of such an undertaking.
USA voanews
Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide, a deadly shooting at the scene of a catalytic converter theft
Crypto Casino of the Year BC.GAME Launches Its All-New Redesigned Website With Better Features
What Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: full statement
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Tua and preview Jets matchup
Softeq Continues Growth of Venture Fund, Welcomes H2 2022 Venture Studio Cohort with Increasing Global Representation
Tiffany Jackson, former WNBA and Texas Longhorns star, dies at 37
Absentee voters in House 67A will receive new ballots after Ramsey County lists dead candidate
Mastercard makes it easier, safer to buy crypto
Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East
Florida Ice Cream Shop Withstands Hurricane Ian’s Fury
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022