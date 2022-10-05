Oakland police are investigating the city’s 101st homicide, a deadly shooting at the scene of a catalytic converter theft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

Here is Mr Zelensky’s full statement on the phone conversation with PM Modi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the conversation, the head of state stressed the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The holding of so-called referendums by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all decisions of the aggressor aimed at attempting the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that in such conditions Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and offered ultimata instead of deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly session, I outlined our clear formula for the We are ready to work with our partners to achieve it,” added the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also underlined the importance of the Indian leader’s recent statement that the time is not right at war.

The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine stressed that our state is ready to continue to act as a guarantor of world food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, particularly India, for the continued implementation of the grain initiative is important.

The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.

“Russia’s nuclear blackmail, especially regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation in international organizations, primarily the UN.

During the conversation, the parties noted the mutual interest in deepening regular large-scale contacts between Ukraine and India, as well as the implementation of the tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of global partnership.

The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.