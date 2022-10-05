Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?

- Recently, SHIB’s price action has shown consistent trading activity with a breakout.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing signals of hope now that the Shiba Eternity download day has been set for October 6. Believers in the meme coin have put their faith in Shiba Eternity’s potential. The makers had planned for October 1 to be the day the game could be downloaded, but they moved the date back a few days. Although the strategic card game from the Shiba Inu team has yet to be released, the token has seen tremendous success. Recently, SHIB’s price action has shown consistent trading activity with a breakout.
For almost two weeks now, SHIB has followed a consistent pattern of sideways movement. Price breakouts tend to be most successful from rising accumulation zones. Shiba Eternity’s download day is scheduled for later this week, which is an interesting development.
Highly Anticipated Download Day
In the most recent data set, SHIB was shown to be the most popular token among the largest Ethereum holders. Recently whales bought billions of SHIB, with Anon Whale purchasing 150B.
This gives SHIB holders greater reason to believe in the long-term success of the second-largest meme currency by market cap. Other than a few major swings, the second half of September has been very calm for the meme currency.
According to CMC, the current price of SHIB is $0.0001138, representing a gain of 3 percent in the past twenty-four hours. It is unclear at this time whether the impending download day will increase the value of tokens.
The SHIB characters and storylines have been adapted into a collectible card game called Shiba Eternity. It’s free to play, both online and on mobile devices. However, players may spend real-world cash on a variety of in-game virtual items and services in Shiba Eternity.
