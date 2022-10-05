Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence

Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves a critical industry-wide portfolio management problem for institutional funds invested in digital assets: namely data fragmentation from exchange accounts, on-chain wallets, custodial wallets, on-chain data and market data by providing a single unified hub to manage, monitor and make accurate data-driven investment decisions for digital asset portfolios. For the first time, funds will now have access to accurate on-chain and market data, metrics, analytics and compliance tools for all current holdings as well as potential new assets into a portfolio, in one place, in real-time.
The new service, which is targeted at digital asset portfolio managers, analysts, researchers and data scientists, will provide a single dashboard and tools for portfolio management, analytics, research, and compliance. Through seamless integration of cryptocurrency wallets, custody solutions and exchange accounts married to integrated on-chain and market data, Nuant will allow users to gain a comprehensive overview of their entire digital asset portfolio, regardless of where assets are managed and stored.
Founded in the Swiss Crypto Valley in March 2021 by a leadership team that spans the finance, technology, digital asset, and quantitative research sectors, Nuant has developed a number of proprietary capabilities specifically tailored to digital asset portfolio analytics. These include its own on-chain data and insights service, providing curated insights for decision support, as well as a data query engine to rapidly interrogate and analyze on-chain data in addition to dedicated tools to examine specific wallets or tokens for compliance or risk management purposes.
In addition, Nuant has developed its own domain-specific language, Nuant Query Language (NQL), which significantly reduces the time and code needed to execute custom queries and calls, allowing clients to rapidly build, prototype, backtest, stress test, and deploy their own proprietary analytics and strategies to find that desired alpha. These proprietary technologies along with Nuant’s own on-chain data service are combined with off-chain market data from leading providers to offer 360-degree visibility of the digital asset market.
“Successful investment management starts with accurately understanding the market, its risks and opportunities, which is where accurate data and intelligence play a crucial role. And unlike the traditional markets, the digital asset market has some very unique characteristics that require a very specialized lens to fully understand them. For example, the vast amount of data that is required to generate actionable alpha is very challenging to extract, process and leverage”, Nuant’s co-founder & CEO Rachid Ajaja explained. “Nuant offers the complete range of data, metrics, analytics, insights, and applications truly needed to identify risks and market opportunities”.
Nuant’s Chief Revenue Officer Stuart Petersen added: “For far too long, institutional professionals in the cryptocurrency space have been forced to rely on a patchwork of disparate platforms, data services, self-managed connectivity to their accounts and wallets, their own Excel sheets, formulas and analytics to gain even the most basic understanding of the market value of a portfolio. Most funds have not even begun to think about the additional data, analytics and tools required to actively manage portfolios and gain those valuable insights that highlight risk and uncover opportunities in an operationally robust and cost-efficient manner. Nuant offers that unified platform to assess the risk and performance of all existing holdings, and gain real-time actionable intelligence to drive future decisions.”
Nuant expects to onboard the first customers onto its SaaS platform towards the end of 2022.
Breakthrough solves major challenge in digital ecosystem development
Shows how digital currencies and assets could be used at scale across borders by leveraging existing financial infrastructure
14 central and commercial banks already testing new CBDC solution
BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SWIFT has successfully shown that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and tokenised assets can move seamlessly on existing financial infrastructure – a major milestone towards enabling their smooth integration into the international financial ecosystem.
The findings, from two separate experiments, solve the significant challenge of interoperability in cross-border transactions by bridging between different distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks and existing payment systems, allowing digital currencies and assets to flow smoothly alongside, and interact with, their traditional counterparts. This important step forward builds on SWIFT’s core capabilities and means that as CBDCs and tokens develop, they can be rapidly deployed at scale to facilitate trade and investment between more than 200 countries and territories around the world.
Interlinking CBDCs for seamless cross-border payments
Globally, nine out of 10 central banks are actively exploring digital currencies — often using different technologies and with a primary focus on domestic use. For the potential of CBDCs to be fully realised across borders, these digital currencies need to overcome inherent differences to interact with each other, as well as with traditional fiat currencies.
SWIFT, in collaboration with Capgemini, achieved CBDC-to-CBDC transactions between different DLT networks based on popular Quorum and Corda technologies, as well as fiat-to-CBDC flows between these networks and a real-time gross settlement system. The success showed that the blockchain networks could be interlinked for cross-border payments through a single gateway, and that SWIFT’s new transaction management capabilities could orchestrate all inter-network communication.
14 central and commercial banks, including Banque de France, the Deutsche Bundesbank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, NatWest, SMBC, Standard Chartered, UBS and Wells Fargo, are now collaborating in a testing environment to accelerate the path to full scale deployment.
Unlocking the potential of tokenised assets
In a separate experiment with a different group of participants, SWIFT similarly demonstrated that its infrastructure can serve as an interconnector between multiple tokenisation platforms and different types of cash payment.
Working in collaboration with Citi, Clearstream, Northern Trust, and SETL, its technology partner, SWIFT explored 70 scenarios simulating market issuance and secondary market transfers of tokenised bonds, equities and cash. It successfully served as a single access point to various tokenised networks and showed its infrastructure could be used to create, transfer and redeem tokens and update balances between multiple client wallets, as well as provide interoperability between different tokenisation platforms and existing account-based infrastructure.
Tokenisation is a relatively nascent market, but the World Economic Forum has estimated it could reach $24tn by 20271. The potential benefits include greater market liquidity and fractionalisation, which could increase access to investment markets for retail investors, and enable institutional investors to build stronger portfolios.
Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT, said: “Digital currencies and tokens have huge potential to shape the way we will all pay and invest in the future. But that potential can only be unleashed if the different approaches that are being explored have the ability to connect and work together. We see inclusivity and interoperability as central pillars of the financial ecosystem, and our innovation is a major step towards unlocking the potential of the digital future. For CBDCs, our solution will enable central banks to connect their own networks simply and directly to all the other payments systems in the world through a single gateway, ensuring the instant and smooth flow of cross-border payments.
“Tokenisation has great potential when it comes to strengthening liquidity in markets and increasing access to investment opportunities, and SWIFT’s existing infrastructure can ensure these benefits can be realised at the earliest opportunity, by as many people as possible.”
The experiments are part of SWIFT’s extensive innovation agenda in support of its strategic focus on enabling instant, frictionless and interoperable cross-border transactions. The cooperative, which connects more than 11,500 financial institutions and 4 billion accounts across 200 countries and territories, was created to bridge geographies, technologies and currencies. And it has been transforming the underlying infrastructure of the global economy at pace to meet the rapidly changing requirements of businesses and consumers. This includes a new standard, SWIFT Go, for low value payments, and services like Payment Pre-validation that uses predictive intelligence to pre-check international payments before they begin to prevent common mistakes that cause delays.
Full details of the experiments, and the results, can be found here:
Connecting digital islands: CBDCs
Connecting digital islands: tokenised assets
The DNS-Domain Name System, is a service at the heart of how the Internet operates. It is fundamental to the functioning of many services such as websites, mail servers, VoIP telephony and many others. The core of DNS Services is to resolve the IP Address and make them into human readable names which are easy to remember, This ensures the user can use and remember godomains.io instead of long string of numbers which translate into 122.122.133.133. The DNS functions as a public directory that associates domain names with resources on the Internet, such as IP addresses. When a user enters an address in his browser, a DNS server translates this humanly understandable address into an IP address that is understandable by computers and networks. This is DNS resolution.
The domain name system is based on a centralised model of trust. It is distributed throughout the world and managed by different actors in a hierarchical manner, in several levels; a root level, a first level where extensions are managed by registries, then a second level managed by registrars. The whole thing is orchestrated by ICANN, the Internet’s regulatory authority.
Blockchain and Decentralised Registry
A Blockchain is a data structure accessible to all and distributed over a decentralised network; the data is replicated on each node of the network, there is no central authority. Everyone has the possibility to read its contents, add data and even join the network. The concept was first implemented in 2009 with Bitcoin, but today there are many different Blockchain technologies, each with their own properties.
The data is entered on a Blockchain via transactions. The transactions are grouped into blocks, each block is then validated by the network and then brought together. Thus, a Blockchain contains the history of all the transactions carried out since its creation.
How is BNS different from DNS?
A centralised online domain management system called DNS promotes domain censorship, persistent hacking, website seizure, and government surveillance. A good example is www.ABCD.com, where “ABCD” is a memorable and distinctive domain name and “.com” is the top-level domain.To respond to your request to open a particular website, DNS converts domain names into website IP addresses.
Along with a decentralised wallet address, BNS is utilised as a decentralised domain name, identity, and other services. Therefore, no censorship option is accessible to everybody. It provides protection from cyberattacks and security.
For instance, www.mydomain.go, where “.go” is stands for global aspiration of the users who registers the domain, If you use it as a standalone piece of software or as a browser extension, you can use the same address for payments. As a result, BNS addresses the core issue with blockchains and enables consumers to adopt the latest trend.
Features of BNS
BNS is essential for both businesses and people, helping to secure transactions. The following are some of the key characteristics of the Blockchain Naming Service:
Self-custody is a crucial aspect of the blockchain industry. Your domain name becomes decentralised as a result, allowing you total control over it. Self-custody allows you to have sole control over your domain, decentralised websites, and other benefits.
Blockchain domains are impervious to third-party alteration, modification, censorship, or purging.
Instead of webpages, the blockchain domain is directly connected to bitcoin wallets.
To access blockchain domain names, which is simpler, you will require software. To fix serious problems, you can also add the domain to your browser’s extensions.
BNS gives modern blockchain users security, improved functionality, and accessibility.
It resists censorship and allows people more control or ownership.
It can also be used as a platform for decentralised data storage and recovery, hosting no content on the main server.
Let’s now discuss some of the top BNS marketplaces where you can purchase a blockchain domain name
Unstoppable Domains
The goal of Unstoppable Domains is to give people access to the internet’s power once again. They develop NFT domains that give you back control over your data. These are superpower-infused domains rather than merely conventional ones. You can register domains with extensions such as.zil,.crypto,.wallet,.coin,.x,.nft,.dao,.bitcoin, and others.
The domain name can be used as your username on various websites and applications, as well as your website’s URL and wallet payment addresses. Since the domains are supported by browsers like Opera, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave, using blockchain domains won’t be a problem.
Numerous programmes, including Chainlink, Bitcoin.com Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, MyEtherWallet, Trust Wallet, The Graph, BRD, and others, also support Unstoppable Domains. You will never have to be concerned about sending payment to the incorrect address thanks to all the advantages of using these blockchain domains.
It’s easier than ever to send cryptocurrency to the recipient’s domain. With a single domain, you may send Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other currencies. With Unstoppable Domains, you may purchase a domain name rather than searching for a rented one.
Pay once, use forever. It functions just like cryptocurrency, so you save the domain in your wallet so that only you can access it. The services are also compatible with iOS and Android applications.
Go Domains
GO Domain is one of the most trusted and fastest growing project in the BNS space. A .GO Domain on Blockchain is simillar to any extension (like .com) launched as smart contracts on blockchains. Domains are stored by their owners, no third party can take them away. In additions to hosting websites on IPFS, Blockchain Domains could be used to redirect Crypto Address, creatiion of avatars and many additional fetures.
The decentralized name service solution offered by Go Domains enables you to generate easily collectible self-owned unique public addresses. With a catchy domain name and a cryptocurrency-focused domain extension, Go Domains can replace your lengthy wallet address. It is possible to utilize names instead of the 37 hexadecimal characters that make up a bitcoin wallet address, such as yourname.go and yournickname.go. Get one for you at Godomains.io
The services are created utilizing blockchain protocols, and Go domain addresses are hosted on the XinFin XDC Network blockchain.
Solana
Get distinctive domains on Solana to make the transfer of your funds easier. Now is the time to register your domain and get to work on your ideas.
Instead of using a lengthy wallet address, come up with a user-friendly and memorable domain name to prevent malfunction. It’s extremely easy to proceed; just put in your bid by looking through the domain names.
To make money off of your collection, you may also put the same domain up for auction. It supports a number of wallets, including Blockto, MathWallet, Phantom, Solflare, Sollet, Torus, Coin98, Slope, and Sollet.
Before the auction closes, choose your preferred wallet and place a bid for the available domain name. There are many other domains that people have developed and put their money into.
To submit a bid, all you have to do is type in your domain name or look at the auction list.
ENS
Decentralized naming is available from ENS for your websites, wallets, and more. Use the search box on the Ethereum Name Service to find the domain of your choice, register it by specifying the number of years, and start using it for transfers.
The dashboard makes it simple to manage your domain. When you have the advantage of utilising your own username, there is no longer any reason to use sandboxed usernames. ENS enables you to choose your own login, save a favourite avatar, preserve personal information, and use the same information across other services.
Use your ENS domain to store all of your addresses as well as to send and receive tokens, cryptocurrency NFT, and other things. Additionally, you can use ENS to start a decentralised website, upload it to IPFS, and then access it directly using the ENS name you register.
You can also combine your ENS names with the DNS names you are familiar with. ENS supports a wide range of DNS names, including.com,.org,.io,.xyz,.art,.app, and more. With ENS, you receive full security advantages in addition to the.ETH suffix.
Numerous wallets, including Rainbow, MyCrypto, Coinbase, Bitcoin.com Wallet, and others, are part of the ENS ecosystem. You will also receive a wide variety of apps, such as Uniswap, Showtime, Etherscan, OpenSea, Aave, and many others.
Browsers like Status, Cloudflare, MetaMask Extension, Opera, Brae, and others let you access your website URL.
Proton Chain
Proton Chain is a payment Blockchain that works effectively for businesses. The Proton chain’s theory is quite simple and easy to understand. In the world of cryptocurrency, Proton Naming Service is crucial.
Each individual and corporate account will have a special name that is readable by humans and simple to remember.
A person’s address can be used to send FIAT currency, Proton Chain makes things that easy.
Many identification attestation documents for organisations and people are kept in Proton Chain. The Proton chain queries the identity service providers with your consent. Additionally, a broad variety of multiple wrapped stablecoins, including PAX, TUSD, and USDC are supported.
Proton Chain has a daily transaction capacity of about 40 million, which is significantly more than that of other blockchain applications. You pay nothing for whatever transactions you conduct.
Decentralized identity, decentralised verification, and decentralised domains are all applied in Proton. You’ll be able to choose from domains like.BTC,.XPR,.BNB,.ETH, and others. Additionally, it supports top-level domains like.COM,.EDU,.GOV, and others.
Through in-wallet payment requests, applications can communicate with the blockchain. Because of its cutting-edge technology, it is so beneficial that Chrome plugins are no longer necessary. You may describe it as programmable money that is used for your benefit.
PeerName
As decentralised domain names are the way of the future, register your blockchain domain with PeerName. It provides a web-based interface that is simple to use for domain name registration.
All of the domains are kept by PeerName in cold storage, which is separate from computers and the internet. It aids in defending your domains against theft and assault. As a result, you can trust PeerName knowing that your domains are in good hands.
You will have complete control over your domains with PeerName, along with superior security communications, hidden owner name service, and other benefits. The domain renewal and registration process depends on offline signed transactions.
Requesting the transfer is free at any moment. For the first year, using PeerName is likewise without charge. It offers specific blockchain domain extensions, including.bit,.coin,.bazar,.emc,.lib, and.onion. You can renew your domain for.bit for $13.99 per year. For $399, you can launch your domain for all time.
EmerCoin
EmerDNS is provided for you by Emercoin, hence, you do not have to worry that the authorities will suspend your website. Given that it is completely decentralised, it is the way out.
No matter whether censorship is there, EmerDNS is unaffected. It prevents other users from making changes to your record; only you will be able to view the content whenever you need it. Additionally, webpages can be quickly resolved using a variety of browser add-ons and OpenNIC servers or proxies.
EmerDNS works under the service abbreviation “dns” in the Emercoin NVS and supports the entire spectrum of DNS records. Because of its distributed and secure Blockchain, domain name records are thus uncensorable and decentralised.
In addition, you will be the only one with access to the private key associated with the payment address. Through the Emercoin API, you can utilise the name update and name new commands. Additionally, it offers you the greatest way to keep all of your domain names from being suspended or cancelled.
By installing the wallet, you can start using Emercoin. It is offered for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is also compatible with smartphones.
.ART
Use.ART to monetize your art and increase online traffic. You can enter your preferred name to check its availability or select from a variety of available domains.
When establishing your brand, the URL is always important. The exploration and pricing are used to categorise each domain name.
Select the one you prefer, then pay quickly and easily. It will give you a single address that will cover all of your needs as you develop your brand. the website address. ART is memorable and aids in generating organic traffic.
In order to satisfy you with the price while you purchase your desired domain name, .ART creates an amazing pricing strategy. You have five days to decide and request a complete refund if you are unhappy with the service.
The advantages of blockchain domains over traditional ones are numerous. BNS has the power to alter how people perceive the digital world. Decentralized websites and identification are only getting started, and many people and companies can benefit from this technology.
Choose one of the Blockchain Naming Service (BNS) services indicated above to easily obtain your own blockchain domain name without the need for censorship or the involvement of third parties.
Celsius froze client withdrawals and later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.
Mashinsky handed up his resignation a week ago today.
On Tuesday, S. Daniel Leon, co-founder of Celsius Network and Chief Strategy Officer, announced his resignation. After previous CEO Alex Mashinsky, he is the most recent executive to leave the organization.
The Financial Times stated that Leon is leaving Celsius while the company continues its bankruptcy procedures. Mashinsky handed up his resignation a week ago today. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York in July, Celsius is now being investigated by a federal-appointed and court-authorized investigator.
Yet Another High-Rank Exit
Tiffany Fong, a YouTuber, had previously released recordings of two all-staff meetings at the firm, which she said hinted at Leon’s departure. Mashinsky and several other executives put out a “Kelvin” rehabilitation plan that emphasizes maintaining safe and secure possession of the subject. In another, Celsius’ co-founder and CTO Nuke Goldstein proposed issuing “IOU” tokens to clients.
Celsius has been accused of not being entirely forthright with the U.S. Trustee’s office and some of its creditors about the company’s financial status. These assertions are the focus of the investigation. Earlier Celsius froze client withdrawals and later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.
The email said that Lior Koren, the company’s former global tax director, would be taking over and would be based in Israel. A confirmation of Leon’s resignation was sent to CNBC by Celsius.
New Jersey-based Celsius made news in June when it froze user accounts in the midst of the so-called “crypto winter” and a liquidity constraint throughout the sector. In the days before the suspension, Celsius was one of the biggest crypto lending platforms, with $8 billion in loans to customers and over $12 billion in assets under control.
According to a Twitter representative, the firm plans to finalize for $54.20 per share.
On Tuesday, Twitter’s share price surged as the news of Elon Musk’s SEC filing spread.
The new SEC filing about the acquisition raises the prospect that Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter could soon come to an end. Musk’s group has stated its intent to go through with the Twitter merger as outlined in the merger agreement. The newest update comes from Twitter, whereby they have stated their determination to finalize the purchase. According to a Twitter representative, the firm plans to finalize the deal for $54.20 per share.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Elon Musk had made a bid to buy Twitter at the prevailing asking price. Musk allegedly made a bid to acquire Twitter at the first offer price of $54.20 per share. Musk proposed the idea in a letter to the social media platform.
Twitter Stock and DOGE Price Surge
In addition, the document revealed that the legal dispute between Twitter and Musk is now on hold. The agreement to acquire remains valid, however, only if the trial and all other actions are immediately stayed by the court.
The SEC filing stated:
“On October 3, 2022, the reporting person’s advisors sent a letter to Twitter notifying Twitter that the reporting person intends to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the merger agreement.”
On Tuesday, Twitter’s share price surged as the news of Elon Musk’s SEC filing spread. The announcement of Musk’s plan to accept the initial offer price caused a sharp increase in the share price. The Twitter stock soared 21.58% on the day the SEC filing was announced. Dogecoin (DOGE) supporters were overjoyed when they heard that Musk was keen on finalizing a deal to acquire Twitter and the token price surged by 8%.
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay.
These apps are one-point solutions for multiple on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions.
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now make use of the functionalities with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. The exchange has declared the addiction of their visa cards, in the list of payment options by the prominent apps today.
Initially, physical visa cards provided by Crypto.com has brought in more trust & user counts. Furthermore, their inclusion in payment apps makes crypto usage a step closer to daily usage.
Crypto Cards in Payment Apps
The payment apps Google Pay and Apple Pay are both much used and have a huge pool of consumers. Both the above-mentioned apps are one-point solutions for various on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions. Google Pay is designed to safeguard your transactions beneath the complex layer of security.
Apple Pay portability with Crypto.com is possible with any of the Apple devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. The complication of installing a new app gets reduced by this new addition. Additionally, the setup process is also quite simple compared to any soft wallet installation.
For the Apple Watch and iPad, in the respective app “Wallet & Apple Pay” has to be selected then “Add Credit or Debit Card”. The setting up in Google Pay is far more simple, download the Gpay app, add the physical card details and verify the card credentials.
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
After the listing on SuperEx on September 30, 2022, platform utility token ET will provide the economic foundation and driving hub for SuperEx SuperChain ecosystem plan, and is an important milestone for SuperEx towards its aim of building Web3.0 ecosystem!
According to research, the current number of people with smartphones worldwide is about 4 billion, or about 50 percent of the world’s population. In Internet terms, these 4 billion people are 4 billion network nodes, a huge number that has spurred unprecedented Internet use in the past decade.
According to the Pew Research Center, more than 80 percent of U.S. adults are daily Internet users, and incredibly, nearly 30 percent report being online almost “all the time”.
The huge base of Internet users and the long time usage share have contributed to the remarkable growth of Internet Service Providers (LSPs) and the rapid development of the Internet, while at the same time posing unprecedented challenges to the Internet infrastructure.
The core issue is the almost geometric growth of bandwidth and data demand, with technology companies, led by Google and Microsoft, spending huge amounts of money each year to expand their data centers. However, with the existing bandwidth and data growth rate, they can only cope with the crisis in the next 5 – 10 years.
Obviously, the centralized model that emerged in the 1990s no longer allows us to look into the future of the Internet.
In the future, what the Internet needs is not only the development of technology, but also the innovation of the underlying logical framework. web3.0 brings the decentralized model, which is called the next generation Internet and is the common voice of the market.
The decentralization model brought by web3.0 is most intuitively manifested by decentralization and DAO. Regarding decentralization, we can understand that the exercise of rights is decentralized from the centralized power to multiple nodes at the lower level, forming a new form of participation with point-to-point interaction and multi-point governance to resist the monopoly and risk brought by centralization.
DAO, which is the abbreviation of Decentralized Autonomous Organization, is a group of people and entities with common goals or ideas, and is a task-driven self-driven organization. The web3.0 ecosystem brings consensus, shared governance, sharing, protocols, applications and other ecosystem framework.
The core concept of web3.0 is “decentralization”, returning control to the hands of users and participants, fully realizing the common establishment and governance of users, while users will also share the value of the platform. It can be said that web3.0 is not only the future of enterprises and organizations, but the future of all people.
However, web3.0 is still in the early stage, which can be seen from the comparison of the number of centralized network users and decentralized network users.
The development and expansion of Web3.0 ecosystem needs more organizations and users to participate in it.
Recently, we uncovered such a cryptocurrency trading platform leading the exchanges to a new world of decentralization. SuperEx is the first cryptocurrency exchange with the vision of building a Web3.0 decentralized ecosystem.
On September 30, the SuperEx platform token ET was officially listed on its exchange, triggering a great hype in the industry. The number of people online on the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million on that day, and the price of ET has also increased by almost 100 times. Following all the activity on the exchange, the hashtag #SuperEx also went viral on Twitter.
SuperEx is a veritable Web3.0 decentralized platform, taking the lead in completing the development of the three core Web3.0 value systems of DAO community, decentralization and distribution of rights, and is the world’s first web3.0-based cryptocurrency trading platform.
Under the framework of Web3.0 and based on the same goals and values, SuperEx has formed a global consensus DAO, supported by decentralized governance and DAO fund incentives, with ET as the platform utility token. Previously, SuperEx has completed the launch of SuperEx Wallet and DeFi wallet login features that lets users authorize transactions with just one-click. The platform also achieved decentralization of user asset storage and decentralized transactions. At the same time, the expanding DAO team is building a decentralized community.
As of today, SuperEx has users in 193 countries worldwide, with 20+ country DAOs already established and continuing to expand. The DAO of each country or region has all the operational management decision-making authority of SuperEx localization, and SuperEx set up a DAO fund to allocate a share of all the revenues of that country or region into the DAO fund pool for incentivizing and promoting the development of the autonomous community. The DAO fund usage is entirely up to the localized DAO members and members decide the right allocation and usage through ET voting.
The layout of SuperEx’s Web 3.0-based ecosystem development framework has been completed, and ET, as SuperEx utility token, is the credential and fuel for every participating SuperEx user to participate in ecosystem development, engage in DAO governance, exercise ecosystem features, and play a vital role in the economic base and circulation hub.
In order to accelerate the development process of SuperEx Web3.0 and provide an economic foundation for its ecosystem plan, SuperEx has decided to officially launch the platform’s utility token ET on September 30, 2022.
After its launch, ET, as one of the irreplaceable core systems of SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem plan, has been given a rich utility value and a value mission to positively drive ecosystem development.
In the past, ET has provided value output for SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem users in terms of: DAO governance credentials, VIP credentials, whitelist credits, initial mining bonuses, gas for the ecosystem, exclusive discounts on trading fees, and more.
As the SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem becomes richer and richer, complete decentralization is gradually realized, and power is fully delegated, ET, as the only pass to participate in the ecosystem, will continue to output rich ecosystem rights and interests for users.
It is safe to say that the ET listing marks a great milestone in the development of SuperEx Web3.0 ecosystem,which has opened a period of rapid development of the ecosystem development of SuperEx. In the future, SuperEx will open its office in the metaverse, set up a space fund and launch a SuperChain, and SuperEx will realize a real Web3.0 ecosystem and DAO autonomy management for billions of potential users worldwide.