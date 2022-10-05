News
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 5: No. 1 Taylor isn’t only star RB to be concerned about
Fantasy owners who put their faith in Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and took him with the top draft pick are now facing a Week 5 call they’d rather not make.
Taylor injured his ankle in the Colts’ loss to Tennessee last Sunday, and he’s facing a quick turnaround as they play host to Denver on Thursday night. It’s quite likely Taylor will not be ready. And even if he plays, he could be on a very limited pitch count.
It’s already been a disappointing first month for Taylor. While he is sixth in the league in rushing with 326 yards, he has only a single touchdown in four games. And he has done very little in the passing game. Not very good for a No. 1 selection.
Taylor’s not the only first-round fantasy pick to woefully underperform so far this year. He has plenty of company:
Dalvin Cook (Vikings) — Cook was the fourth pick, on average, back in August. But since then the oft-injured star has tallied just one touchdown, with 279 rushing yards but only 47 yards receiving. He could begin a personal revival this week against Chicago, but he’s still quite a distance from being early-first-round material.
Joe Mixon (Bengals) — Cincinnati’s offensive line woes have hindered Mixon, who was picked in the No. 6 range this summer. Only 224 yards, and he didn’t get his first touchdown until last Thursday against Miami. And he’s been only slightly better as a receiver than the Colts’ Taylor has been.
Najee Harris (Steelers) — After being taken around the No. 7 slot, Pittsburgh’s RB isn’t even the greatest Harris, having been surpassed by New England’s Damien by 44 yards so far in ‘22. That’s what happens when bad quarterbacking leads defenses to stuff eight or nine in the box to stop Najee.
Alvin Kamara (Saints) — A late-first-round choice, Kamara has played only every other week so far. The guy who once had six touchdowns in a single game now has zero through four. With just 111 total yards a quarter of the way through the season, he’s the most prominent of the disappointing Saints.
SITTING STARS
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs finally broke free for a big week against Denver, but he’ll find the going much tougher in Kansas City. … The Rams’ defense was better against animal rights protesters than the 49ers on Monday night, but they will tighten the clamps on Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. … Philly’s Miles Sanders has been better than expected, but will cool down in Arizona. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore will remain cooled off against the 49ers. … And despite the elevation of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, we see no Steelers you can start against Buffalo, except for maybe George Pickens.
MATCHUP GAME
Detroit’s Jared Goff has been a top-five QB so far for the offensive Lions, and he should get some of his top receivers back against New England. … On the other side, the Patriots’ Damien Harris should run free through the Lions like Rashaad Penny did last week. … London fans will get to see a strong Green Bay rushing attack, as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will run through the Giants. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson will get back in form against Houston. … Receivers we like this week include Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore, Washington’s Terry McLaurin against Tennessee and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson vs. Miami. … And a reminder to pick up Washington RB Brian Robinson now. He might not play against Tennessee, but he’ll be the Commanders’ No. 1 RB before too long.
INJURY WATCH
We’re shocked, shocked that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is out this week. Even more shocked if anyone trusts Teddy Bridgewater to post great numbers against the Jets. … Atlanta put RB Cordarrelle Patterson in injured reserve, so Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will be splitting duties for the Falcons. … Guys nursing Week 4 injuries include four receivers (Washington’s Jahan Dotson, Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman) and one meager QB (Giants’ Daniel Jones). Questionable to return this week are Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago RB David Montgomery, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and the Detroit pass-catching duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Vikings fans may vaguely remember Mike Boone, a running back who spent three seasons in Minnesota. Well, he’s in Denver now. And with Jamaal Williams blowing out his knee last week, Boone is now sharing RB duties with the now-fumble-prone Melvin Gordon. Boone was the main ball carrier last week in Las Vegas after Williams went down. Even though he had a key drop near game’s end, Boone may see a lot of duty the rest of the season. We’d refrain from counting on him Thursday night against Indianapolis, but he’s worth a pickup.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Colts at Broncos (-3½):
Pick: Colts by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere's "BS Show" podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow.
Dolphins cornerback health a concern with Byron Jones still not ready to come off PUP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is still not ready to get activated off the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list or begin practicing as the team prepares for a road game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
“We’re still going to take our time with it,” said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ahead of the team’s Wednesday drills of Jones’ offseason recovery from lower left leg surgery. “It’s not progressing as fast as we obviously had hoped from the spring into the summer, but there hasn’t been a major setback or anything. I won’t put a dude on the field unless he has complete stability, and there’s too many other risks that can happen.”
Because the lengthy recovery time from Jones’ surgery in March hasn’t been the result of a setback, McDaniel remained hopeful that he can return to practice soon. Jones can remain on PUP for as many as 21 days once he begins practicing.
“That could change at anytime day by day, week by week,” McDaniel said.
This is the first week Jones is eligible to be activated. Once he began the season on PUP after missing training camp and the preseason, he was to be held out a minimum of four weeks.
Meanwhile, McDaniel called three-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard day-to-day as he continues to deal with his groin injury that has affected him but hasn’t kept him off the field in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals or the two prior wins against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
“He’s going to do everything in his power to play against the Jets on Sunday,” said McDaniel after Howard missed the team’s Monday practice coming off the mini-bye of playing last Thursday.
The Dolphins could be in a troubling position regarding cornerback depth again as they visit an upstart Jets receiving corps that includes standout rookie Garrett Wilson (20 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Davis (15 catches, 261 yards, two touchdowns) and second-year playmaker Elijah Moore (15 receptions, 192 yards), a St. Thomas Aquinas alum.
In addition to the team’s top two cornerbacks, Miami had Keion Crossen receive attention from trainers at Monday drills.
“He’s got a little thing that he’s getting treatment for that, I believe, is on his upper leg, lower glute-type area,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “Nothing that will be severely serious, but something that he has to get treatment on. We’ll continue to work with him as the week goes to see if he can be ready for Sunday.”
The Dolphins will lean on Nik Needham, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou in the secondary, and third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, could be in line for his first defensive snaps of the season should Miami be excessively shorthanded in the secondary. The team can also play versatile defensive back Elijah Campbell or special teamer Justin Bethel at cornerback. Rotational safety Eric Rowe is a former starter in the league at cornerback.
This story will be updated.
Dave Hyde: Don Mattingly leaves with class and advice on Marlins’ singular path to winning
Don Mattingly sat on the dugout bench, just as he has for seven years, class all the way. Only now the curtain was dropping on his time as Marlins manager, even as he followed the daily routine of talking with the media about the lineup, this final series and the hope of rookie Bryan de la Cruz’s 13 home runs.
“He’s opened some eyes,’’ Mattingly said.
For seven years, longer than any Marlins manager, Mattingly threw his undermanned lineup against bigger payrolls in bigger markets. The forever question for this organization is if it can tilt against windmills in a sport with no salary cap.
“Tampa Bay,’ he said.
He let that sit there a moment on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is the patron saint of baseball’s small markets, its $99 million payroll ranking 26th in baseball, one spot ahead of the Marlins’ $96 million.
“They’re in with New York [Yankees], in with Boston and Toronto and four years in a row they’re in the playoffs,’ he said. “They’ve been a tough club to contend with for everyone in the [American League] East. I think if they’re someone to look up to … You don’t want to be anyone other than yourself, but I think you’ve got to be better.”
The Marlins do too much that Tampa Bay doesn’t. They have the worst lineup in baseball after developing little in the minors and spending dumb money on outfielders Avisail Garcia and Jorge Soler and catcher Jacob Stallings. Owner Bruce Sherman can’t buy his way out of problems, the same way Jeffrey Loria or H. Wayne Huizenga couldn’t.
“I think you have to accept who you are, right?” Mattingly said. “We’re never going to compete like L.A. and or have a $300 million payroll like the Yankees. This market doesn’t dictate that. I don’t think it matters who the owners are.
“No one’s going to come in and put in that money — anywhere in these markets. Pittsburgh. Tampa. But you can compete. We have to develop guys who walk into the big leagues and are pretty good players.”
That’s the grand failure of former CEO Derek Jeter’s years. He developed a starting pitching staff that ranks third in earned-run average and has the certified Cy Young favorite in Sandy Alcantara. But the offense is the worst in baseball. Jesse Aguilar, released in August, and Jazz Chisholm, injured since June, still lead the team in home runs.
“When I got here, we had a bunch of hitters,’ Mattingly said. “It was [Christian] Yelich. It was [Giancarlo] Stanton. It was J.T. Realmuto. It’s been there in the past, so it’s possible. I think at some point you watch a Tampa, whoever they bring up — they’re finding players. We have to do more of the same.”
He motioned across the field at this final series’ opponent.
“Atlanta is a great example,’ he said. “They have a pretty good payroll, and they have Michael Harris come up this year and hit 19 homers. This kid [right-hander Spencer Strider] comes up and tears it up. They’ve brought people out of their system every year.”
The Marlins swung and missed in Jeter’s minor-league rebuild, then swung and missed in trying to fill gaping holes in the lineup. Now they have bad money tied. The only way out is to package a good pitcher with a bad contract in a trade.
“We can’t afford misses,’ Mattingly said. “If the Dodgers have a miss, the Yankees have a miss, they swallow it up and move on. We just can’t do it. That’s where we’ve got to be good about developing players. That’s building the system to the point where you have patience and actually allow guys to develop and when they come up they have an impact.”
Former Marlins manager Jack McKeon used to tell the front office, “You can’t win the Kentucky Derby with mules.” That’s what Mattingly has tried to compete with too often during his time. He’s been a pro’s pro all the way. But the manager doesn’t matter for the Marlins until the roster matters.
“I came here to build a sustainable product that had some continuity in the way we went about our business and the culture,’’ he said. “I’m disappointed it hasn’t gotten stronger. I know there’s been changes, some things I couldn’t control, multiple changes. But if I’m going to be realistic and look in the mirror, I’m disappointing it hasn’t been better.”
Seven years he’s sat in this dugout. He deserves thanks, good wishes and maybe a medal. It hasn’t been easy in this seat. Nor will it be for his replacement unless this organization suddenly becomes Tampa Bay.
High school sports notebook: Centennial’s Kate Woelfel sets school diving record
Centennial High School sophomore diver Kate Woelfel made school history Tuesday, breaking a 23-year-old record.
Woelfel tallied a six-dive score of 268.50, toppling the previous Centennial record of 250.35, set by Stacey Truman in 1999.
Woelfel finished eighth at the 2021 Class 2A state diving meet.
GAME OF THE WEEK
East Ridge handed Stillwater boys soccer its first loss of the season last Thursday, moving the Ponies down a tie for first place in the Suburban East Conference with Cretin-Derham Hall.
As luck would have it, Stillwater travels to St. Paul for its regular-season finale against the Raiders at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner will take the conference crown. Stillwater is ranked second in Class 3A, while Cretin-Derham Hall resides outside of the top 10. This fall has been a stunning turnaround for the Raiders, who went 3-13-1 last fall.
Should the two teams tie, Woodbury can force a three-way tie for the conference title with a win over Mounds View.
HALL CALL
The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association announced its six 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. They are: Dave Cresap (Perham), Dick Ghizoni (St. Agnes, Hill-Murray and Minneapolis Southwest), Grant Guzy (Spring Lake Park and Columbia Heights), Pete Petrich (Red Wing), Vern Simmons (St. Paul Johnson) and Jeff Wall (Anoka, Maranatha Christian Academy, Minneapolis Henry and Irondale).
The induction ceremonies will be held at a 2 p.m. banquet on Oct. 29 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency Hotel. Ticket information can be found online at
TURNAROUND
Mahtomedi volleyball went a combined 14-47 from the 2018-20 seasons. The tide started to turn last fall, when the Zephyrs finished over .500 at 15-14.
And now the program is a true force.
Mahtomedi entered Wednesday’s match at North St. Paul at 16-2 overall and undefeated in Metro East Conference play while holding an 18-set winning streak. All of that has the Zephyrs ranked 10th in Class 3A. Mahtomedi is led by Katherine Arnason, who has 173 kills.
CHAMPS
Highland Park’s girls soccer team secured its second straight St. Paul City Conference title last week with a 1-0 victory over Central. Ellery Merriam scored the game’s lone goal.
COACHING HIRE
Park announced the hiring of Ashley Acosta-Meyers as co-head coach of the Wolfpack’s boys and girls track and field teams. Acosta-Meyers will work alongside coach Brad Narveson. She takes the place of Mike Moran, who retired from the position in the spring.
Eight thoughts on the Knicks shellacking the Pistons
The Knicks put a beating on the Pistons in preseason Tuesday night, 117-96, which gives us plenty to discuss in the positive column. Here are eight thoughts on the Knicks’ first game since May:
STARTING LINEUP CLICKED
Jalen Brunson was the headline in his debut but all five starters, most notably Julius Randle, were positive parts of their domination. We’ve contemplated Randle’s role in this offense now that Brunson will command the ball and RJ Barrett takes his next step. We saw the ideal scenario against the Pistons, with Randle waiting for his opportunities in the third quarter, getting open looks and dunking in transition. Sure, there were a couple times Randle isolated too far from the basket and stopped the ball movement. But his final stat line was indicative of his efficiency — 18 minutes, 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, zero turnovers. The starters accumulated 13 assists with just four turnovers. That type of ratio didn’t happen much last season.
CAM REDDISH’S LATEST SETBACK
It just feels like Reddish’s tenure here is snake-bit. He got a greater opportunity Tuesday with the reserves because of Quentin Grimes’ foot injury, but Reddish lasted only 11 minutes before spraining his ankle on a fluke play near the sideline. It appeared Reddish tripped over the referee.
“It looked like something happened down there, it was like a transition play,” Thibodeau said. “So I don’t know exactly what transpired.”
Reddish was probably due for more minutes toward the end of last season when the Knicks lost their motivation for a playoff push, but the former lottery pick broke his shoulder. A sprained ankle obviously isn’t debilitating but there’s no spot in the rotation for Reddish if the other wings are healthy.
BENCH MOB
Perhaps the Knicks’ greatest strength is their depth, which is giving the reserves confidence they can represent something special this season. We saw flashes of the potential Wednesday with their speed and playmaking, as newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein brought a different element as a stretch-5.
The German, who nailed two 3-pointers, compared New York’s bench favorably to his Clippers’ of last season, which finished in the top-5 in points, rebounds and assists.
“I think it could be one of the best benches in the league, to be honest,” Hartenstein said.
“I think last year I was on a really good bench, too. And I think it’s probably on the same level as that — probably even more playmaking in this unit than even with the Clippers. So, I’m excited.”
ROSE CAMEO
Derrick Rose’s first game in over nine months lasted just six minutes. Holding back the oldest player on the roster made sense — especially coming off that ankle surgery last season — and Thibodeau said he wanted an extended look at point guard Deuce McBride.
“I know where (Rose) is,” Thibodeau said. “(His minutes) will get increased as we go forward.”
McBride capitalized with six steals in 26 minutes. Assuming the Knicks want to limit Rose’s load by sitting him in back-to-backs, the second-year defensive specialist should get important opportunities.
GOAT ON THE GLASS?
Essentially unprompted in the postgame presser, Thibodeau called center Mitchell Robinson “the best offensive rebounder in the league.” The coach doesn’t assign these labels lightly, and perhaps that gives us a better understanding of why the Knicks committed $60 million to Robinson.
“He’s incredibly strong. And he has great anticipation. He’s a freak athlete, the things he can do are special,” Thibodeau said.
The numbers largely confirm Thibodeau’s claim. Robinson was second in the NBA last season in offensive rebounds behind only Memphis’ Steven Adams. He was also among the leaders in offensive rebound percentage. Of course, it helps that Robinson operates almost exclusively around the rim.
TOPPIN’S WAYWARD SHOT
A summer away did not diminish Obi Toppin’s popularity at MSG. He received the biggest cheers and Toppin rewarded the crowd with a windmill dunk. But he also missed four wide-open 3-pointers, including an airball from the corner. The ability to spread the floor will get Toppin on the court more often, but defenses won’t respect the type of shooting from Tuesday.
QUICKLEY’S GOAL
Immanuel Quickley has a stated goal to raise his field-goal percentage, which is definitely attainable after he shot under 40% the last two seasons. To that end, Quickley added weight — crossing the 190-pound threshold for the first time in his life — and worked on his finishing around the rim. Aside from his elite floater, Quickley struggled to convert inside the paint during his first two seasons. We saw a result of his offseason in the second quarter Tuesday, when he took off with his left foot, absorbed contact at the rim and finished an and-one with his left hand.
“We call that goofy-foot finish — me and (assistant coach) Johnnie Bryant,” Quickley said. “We work on that every day.”
GLAD TO BE BACK
Tuesday marked the first game since the pandemic started that reporters were allowed in the MSG locker room. I was happy to see Mitchell Robinson remains as hysterical as ever. But the presence of Marc Berman, the longtime NY Post beat reporter who retired before the season, is already missed.
Former UCF QB Blake Bortles retires from football
Former UCF quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement from football on the Pardon My Take podcast.
Bortles told Barstool Sports that he made the decision to hang up his cleats months ago but didn’t tell anyone until this week.
“I have not touched a football since January,” said Bortles, who shined at UCF before being selected 3rd overall by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. “I have officially retired.”
After becoming the highest drafted Knight in program history, Bortles spent the first five years of his career in Jacksonville. In 2015, he threw the most passing touchdowns (35) and yards in a season (4,428 yards) in franchise history.
Two years later, Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship, coming one game short of reaching the Super Bowl.
Jacksonville, however, moved on Bortles following the 2018 season in which he went 3-9 as the team’s starting quarterback.
Bortles spent time with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints after his time in Jacksonville. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019.
Last year, Bortles was inducted into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Oviedo product was American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year as a senior in 2013 and led UCF to the program’s first AAC championship that year.
In the 2014 Fiesta Bowl, Bortles guided UCF to a 52-42 win over fifth-rated Baylor.
“I didn’t think there was ever a chance I would play college football,” Bortles said at the time. “I didn’t think much past what my next meal was, so future goals weren’t all that prevalent in my mind.”
He went on to throw for more than 17,000 yards and 103 touchdowns to go with 75 interceptions during his pro career.
Although he’s retired, Bortles told the podcast that he would return to the field if offered a $15 million contract.
“I’m pretty set with where I’m at in the decision,” he said. “I mean, if somebody were dumb enough to offer that kind of money, then it’s kind of hard to pass on.”
For now, the former UCF quarterback is done with football. And he’s still paying attention to his alma mater.
“It’s been incredible to watch,” Bortles said last year. “The evolution of the program and the way it’s changed, the way the whole campus has changed, the city around it … it’s a totally different place.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Spoelstra’s initial Heat experiment with Adebayo-Yurtseven comes up short, hints more to follow
Erik Spoelstra tempted then tempered in the Miami Heat’s exhibition opener, putting postgame perspective on what for most of the night in his team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be a move toward his team’s next big thing.
After playing starting center Bam Adebayo with then-rookie Omer Yurtseven a total of 18 minutes together last season, the 15th-year Heat coach paired the two together for 20 minutes Tuesday night at FTX Arena in the first of his team’s five exhibitions.
For a team that was pummeled out of the playoffs by bigger opponents the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and the Boston Celtics this year, it was as if a window was being opened on an impending power play.
Then Spoelstra tamped down the towering tease.
“They’re working on it,” Spoelstra said after the Heat were outscored by nine points in the time the two big men shared. “That’s why we’re spending a lot of minutes. They’re not going to play this many minutes together, if they play together. We’ll figure that part out.
“But that takes more time than some of the space or speed lineups. That’s why we’re dedicating time to that now in the preseason and in training camp.”
It was not an unfamiliar lineup, with the Heat utilizing it during several of the team’s scrimmages during training camp last week at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas. But during those sessions, both Adebayo and Yurtseven often flared to the corners. In Tuesday’s loss, spacing was an obvious issue, leading to a flurry of turnovers and overly compacted offensive sets.
“I mean, we got to play through it,” said Adebayo, one of three players assuredly locked into the regular-season starting lineup, along with forward Jimmy Butler and guard Kyle Lowry. “It’s growing pains at this point. We’ve been at this lineup for what, training camp and [Tuesday]? So it’s steps, it’s building blocks.
“And I feel like all of it boils down to communication. Once we start communicating and getting on the same flow and on the same page, that’s when that’s going to be a better look and better feel for both of us.”
There remains ample time, with four exhibitions remaining before the Oct. 19 season opener against the visiting Chicago Bulls, including a back-to-back set of road games on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The opportunity for big-big opened Tuesday with the decision to hold out Butler for rest. That had both Yurtseven and Caleb Martin, the leading candidate to open at power forward, both in the starting lineup.
For his part, Yurtseven embraced the minutes alongside Adebayo.
“I think it’s more so just getting the rhythm of it,” said Yurtseven, who held a rotation role last season only during the seven weeks Adebayo missed with a thumb injury. “It’s not going to be smooth at first.”
By playing Yurtseven and Adebayo in the same game, let alone the same lineup, it means toggling between base defenses. With Yurtseven the Heat play more of a drop defense, where Yurtseven protects the paint, similar to the approach when Hassan Whiteside was the team’s shot-blocking center. With Adebayo at center, the Heat switch on most pick-and-roll coverages.
“When O’s in the game and I’m in the game, it’s more so we’re sending the offense to O,” Adebayo explained. “I mean he’s 7-1 and then you have me helpside, and then you’ll have Jimmy and Kyle, and guys that make plays on the defensive end. When O is in the game, we want him to be 7-foot-1 and try to block everything.”
And when he is out, something completely different.
Yurtseven said there could be a compromise approach.
“I think zone defense is also very powerful,” he said. “I think it’s a great tool.”
Yet even in falling 121-111 Tuesday night, it was on the offensive end where it looked particularly wonky with the Adebayo-Yurtseven alignment.
“The lineups we haven’t used,” guard Tyler Herro said, “will be the ones we have to work on the most.”
So it could be more Adebayo-Yurtseven over these next two weeks, even with no guarantee of what will ensue over the following six months.
“That’s something we’re really going to have to continue to work on,” Spoelstra said.
With Adebayo accepting some of the big responsibilities.
“O hasn’t been in this system for six years,” Adebayo said of his own tenure. “So it’s on me. We’ve got the proper spacing, making sure he’s in his spot, so can have cohesive triggers and we can both benefit off that.”
