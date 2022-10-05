In recent months, Democrats have enjoyed an unexpected sense of optimism as polls have shown their party to be surprisingly competitive in House and Senate races. Perhaps, despite the political gravity weighing on their party, they could be able to hold the Senate? Maybe both bedrooms ? In less realistic iterations, this optimism argued that a massive surge of energy — fury, in particular — could lead to a blue wave that swept ruling Democrats into even the reddest states.
News
TikToker Sania Khan’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit – NBC Chicago
The mother of Sania Khan, the 29-year-old photographer murdered by her ex-husband in July, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the building where her daughter lived.
Shazia Khan says if security or management had followed their own policies, her daughter would still be alive.
“I’m not going to get my daughter back, but I need justice for her. I don’t want anyone else to go through the pain I’ve been through,” Khan said.
Sania Khan was shot dead in her apartment in Streeterville on July 18. Police say Khan’s ex-husband shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself.
“Sania Khan’s story is a tragic story that should have been avoided,” said Khan’s attorney, Michael Gallagher.
The lawsuit alleges that Khan’s husband went to the building at 211 E. Ohio St. in Chicago under the false pretense that he wanted to see an apartment for rent. Building surveillance video shows him passing through security without showing identification and entering a secure area.
Raheel Ahmad carried a backpack, which lawyers allege he used to conceal the weapon, and also carried a garment bag with Khan’s wedding dress inside.
“If management or security had followed their policies, they would have checked his ID, they would have known he was on a no-entry list for that building, and he would never have walked through that secure door,” he said. said Gallagher.
Ahmad visited two apartments before telling the rental agent he was done, according to the lawsuit. He was then allowed to go to the 28th floor to “visit friends” unsupervised.
“We believe he had access [to Sania’s apartment] kicking the door open, as evidenced by his facial injury, and shot him in the back of the neck before turning the gun on himself,” Gallagher said.
Khan filed for divorce in December after Ahmad allegedly suffered a mental health crisis. Gallagher said Ahmad attempted suicide and tried to push Khan out of the 28th floor window. He was hospitalized for weeks.
“She did everything she was supposed to do,” Shazia Khan said. “She was scared for her life. She was scared of him. That’s why she had the locks changed. That’s why she took him off the lease.”
“Sania did everything she could in alerting the building and security that Ahmed was a threat,” Gallagher said. “That she felt threatened. The trust she had placed in them was shattered and she died.”
Khan has been open about her struggles with divorce and the stigma surrounding it in her South Asian culture on TikTok.
In a video, she wrote, “Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman sometimes feels like a failure in life. The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because ‘what’s going people say they’re isolating. This makes it harder for women to leave marriages they shouldn’t have been in in the first place.
Although in several videos Khan wrote that she felt pressure from her family, her mother said she was supportive of Sania’s decision to move away.
“She had my 100% support. I knew it wasn’t going to work. I was scared for her life,” Khan said.
The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.
The building and its management company did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment.
NBC Chicago
News
Mid-term polls go back to the right
It is still true that the Democrats could hold both chambers. But optimism is relative, and much of the optimism over the summer was that things wouldn’t be as bad as other indicators (like presidential approval) might suggest. Over the past week or two, however, the slow leftward shift seen in the polls since the start of the summer has begun to stall or reverse.
While the Democrats will benefit from a surge of enthusiasm in November, that enthusiasm is no longer showing in the dynamics of the polls.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Before going too far here, I recognize that the poll is an imperfect measure. I wrote about it; here’s how polling experts recommend thinking about polling and here’s a look at recent trends in polling errors. Polls are loaded – but what we measure below is not who will win but how things change.
So how do they change? Below is a graph of net margin in the average of generic FiveThirtyEight polls (the average of the percentage of people telling pollsters they will support the Republican on their House ballot versus the percentage saying they will support the Democrat) over the past three months. You can see the line start to drop in mid-July and continue to drop — that is, toward the Democrats — over the next two months. The black line entered blue territory, a Democratic advantage, in early August.
Since last week, however – and, really, since last month – it’s been flat.
This is an average of the polls. If we look at a specific poll, conducted regularly by YouGov, we can see a more pronounced shift towards the GOP in recent weeks. Across a number of demographic groups, there has been movement in the Republican leadership, including among men, women and seniors.
Note that survey experts I’ve spoken with generally prefer averages like FiveThirtyEight’s. The usefulness of the YouGov poll here is that it easily breaks down these demographic groups. It’s also worth noting that YouGov polls have generally been better for Democrats than the average itself.
The generic ballot average gives us a good idea of how the election might turn out, although in 2006 and 2014 it underestimated what Republicans would do. (In 2010 and 2018, it matched the national margin in all House races.) Individual race averages may be more informative — especially when considering the races that will determine Senate control.
Republicans only need to flip one Democratic seat to gain control. In the 10 closest races identified by FiveThirtyEight, each party holds five — but the Democrats lead in six.
Notice what has happened in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in recent weeks. These averages can vary a lot depending on new polls, but there has been an upward shift in each case.
There are other suggestions that the national image isn’t as good for Democrats as many Democrats have come to think. CNN’s Harry Enten points to a broad Republican advantage in handling the issue voters identify as most important to them. The New York Times’ Nate Cohn wrote last week about the growing importance to voters of issues that don’t stimulate the left – a point reinforced by a new poll this week from Monmouth University.
Again, relative to where the party was in the spring, Democrats are in a decent position. They could hold the Senate (if only 50-50, as they currently do) and the Republicans are unlikely to arrive in 2023 with a massive majority in the House. But what the polls are showing now is not what many Democrats had hoped for. Polls have spent a few months defying the downward pull of historical indicators. But this tug turned out to be strong enough.
washingtonpost
News
Government officials call for investigation into ‘strange’ lottery jackpot
- In the Philippines, 433 people won a $4 million lottery jackpot.
- Officials call for an investigation into the draw, as all winning numbers are multiples of nine.
- Lottery officials told Bloomberg that nothing about the results was irregular.
Government officials in the Philippines are calling for an investigation into the Grand Lotto result which saw hundreds of people win a jackpot worth 236 million pesos, or about $4 million.
Grand Lotto participants select six numbers ranging from one to 55, and all six numbers must match those drawn by the lottery operator, the BBC reported.
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the organizers of the lottery, announced that 433 people had won the lottery held on October 1. Each of the winners is expected to win close to $10,000.
This is the most people to ever win the Philippines Grand Lotto top prize, the BBC reported, citing local media.
—Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 3, 2022
The kicker? All of the winning numbers were multiples of nine: nine, 18, 27, 36, 45 and 54, Bloomberg reported.
“I have always bet on Model 9, Model 8, Model 7 and Model 6 for many years, and I am grateful that this time I won,” said an anonymous winner interviewed by the lottery agency, according to the Star.
But Terence Tao, professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the BBC that this pattern of winning numbers is rare “for a single lottery”.
The result also drew skepticism from government officials. Aquilino Pimentel III, the Senate Minority Leader of the Philippines, called for an investigation into the draw and described the event as “strange and unusual” to Bloomberg.
“These lotto games are licensed by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we must maintain and protect the integrity of these games of chance,” he told Bloomberg.
Lottery officials were quick to defend the results. Melquiades Robles, the general manager of the contest office, told Bloomberg there was nothing wrong with the results. People tend to hang on to the numbers they pick and bet on the same combinations over and over again, he added.
In a Facebook post congratulating the winners on October 3, Robles wrote, “The lottery is a game of chance, nothing is final and it’s uncontrollable. To the 433 new jackpot winners, it’s worth being loyal .”
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office declined Insider’s request for comment.
The news also caused a stir on social media. One person took to Twitter to comment on the odds: “1 bettor has a 1 in 40 million chance of winning. 433 bettors just beat those odds.”
—Alan S. German (@PersuasionAI) October 2, 2022
Others weighed in disbelief. An opinion columnist at Phil Biz News tweeted about it, saying, “What a joke, just like the jokes that run the organization.”
—Francis Baraan IV (@MrFrankBaraan) October 2, 2022
“Was it just BY CHANCE or INTENTIONAL? asked one person in a series of tweets on Oct. 4.
—Leo S. Fule The plans of man. And God laughs. (@IamLeoFule) October 4, 2022
businessinsider
News
2 South American students and researchers identified as Kansas City homicide victims
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak Streets in Kansas City. Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City. After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide. Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him. been so close to something like this, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said. Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who liked to have friends over. “I just saw them hanging out, nothing really special besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said. Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday. “We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. of our class of 2020 and the vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement said. The release also included biographical information on both students. Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Universidad Argentina de la Empressa and passed two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies. This research allowed him to co-author a paper published in Scientific Reports. Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role that he plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and professors at the Institute describe her as a brilliant young woman. who cared deeply about her work and her classmates.She was also an avid runner.Guzman Palma earned her baccalaur degree in science and post-baccalaureate degree in biochemistry at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work. Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies and enjoying live music. Kansas City Police detectives have so far revealed no cause of death for Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a fire in Kansas City.
Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
Both Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were pre-doctoral graduate students at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City.
After Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 5 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the apartment to investigate a double homicide.
Raul Gonzales was woken up Saturday morning by alarm sounds, then firefighters told him there was a fire in his building right across from him.
“It’s pretty crazy stuff, I’ve definitely never been this close to anything like this happening, and you know it’s just a sad situation all around,” he said.
Gonzales said he knew his neighbors as Spanish speakers who enjoyed having friends over at their apartment.
“I just saw them hanging around, nothing really good besides that. They sat on their patio and talked on the phone. I sometimes got their mail in my mailbox, but other than that they were just normal,” he said.
Stowers Institute leaders released a statement on Monday.
“We are devastated by the tragic deaths of pre-doctoral researchers. These researchers were members of our Class of 2020 and vibrant members of our Stowers Institute community. Our deepest condolences go out to their families at this difficult time,” the statement read.
The statement also included biographical information about the two students.
Behrensen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Argentina de la Empressa University and spent two years studying metabolic changes in fruit flies.
This research allowed him to co-author an article published in Scientific Reports.
Behrensen’s hope was to continue his studies and focus his research on metabolism and the role it plays in development. She dreamed of one day obtaining her postdoctoral degree and leading a research team by creating her own laboratory. Her classmates and teachers at the Institute describe her as a bright young woman who cared deeply about her work and her classmates. She was also an avid runner.
Guzman Palma earned his Bachelor of Science and post-baccalaureate degree in Biochemistry from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. His first research project focused on spinal cord regeneration. Her hope was to continue her studies focusing on how cells interpret and integrate various types of cues and signals during development and eventually start her own lab after completing her PhD. and postdoctoral work.
Guzman Palma’s classmates and professors at the institute describe him as a gentle soul with a genuine passion for science and biology. They said he enjoyed reading, watching movies, and loved live music.
So far, Kansas City police detectives have not released the cause of death for either Behrensen or Guzman Palma. No cause of fire was communicated either. No arrests have been made in this case.
Cnn
News
Mets trying to balance optimism with reality
Count members of the Mets clubhouse as fans of the AppleTV show “Ted Lasso.”
The Mets failed to win the NL East this season, finishing second behind the Atlanta Braves and clinching the first NL wild card spot instead. But you won’t find anyone dwelling on the losses in the Mets’ clubhouse. They’re trying to look ahead and forget about the weekend sweep at the hands of the defending World Series champs as they host the Washington Nationals in the final three games of the regular season.
Or as famed fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso would say, they’re trying to be goldfish.
“I’ve said it before this year, but you have to be like a goldfish, and you have to just forget the day before and move on,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Tuesday afternoon before the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field. “You can definitely be dragged down a path of like, ‘Oh, you guys failed, you didn’t win the division and you let it slip out of your hands.’ Sure, you can say all those things.
“But you can also say all these positive things about how we have a chance to be a 100-win team, how we are in the playoffs after a six-year drought and we’ve done a lot of really good things individually, too.”
The 100-win mark is a particular point of emphasis for this team. It’s a meaningful benchmark in baseball to begin with, but for this particular franchise, it marks a new start of sorts. The Mets have only had three seasons of 100 or more wins in club history with the most recent coming in 1988.
There is no sense of failure among the group. They’ve been keeping it light and loose since returning from Atlanta. The clubhouse was mostly consumed with a heated game of pool before the game Tuesday and the atmosphere was upbeat. The goal is just to move on and put themselves in a position to succeed during the postseason.
The inspiration they’re drawing from? The 2021 Braves.
“We still know it’s a long shot to win the division,” Nimmo said. “But we’re in the playoffs and we have the chance to be a 100-win team. So there are a lot of good things that are still on the radar for us. We know that just getting into the playoffs gives you a chance. I mean, the Braves were a team that got hot last year.”
JAKE WILL WAIT
With the NL East race now over, the Mets will not use Jacob deGrom to pitch the regular season finale on Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter did not name a pitcher for Wednesday.
MINOR LEAGUE AWARDS
The club announced their minor league player of the year awards Tuesday, naming third baseman Brett Baty the player of the year and right-hander Dominic Hamel the pitcher of the year. Infielder Jesus Baez and outfielder Dyron Campos were named the Mets’ DSL complex players of the Year while right-hander Wilson Esterlin received the pitcher of the year award in the same category.
()
News
Gerrit Cole records nine punchouts in 3-2 loss, now holds Yankees single-season record with 257 strikeouts
ARLINGTON — Gerrit Cole rushed to Globe Life Field Tuesday afraid he had missed it.
The Yankees ace was making his final start of the regular season in the nightcap of a split doubleheader, but like almost everyone else heading to the ballpark he didn’t want to miss Aaron Judge make history.
“I actually arrived late to the first game today and I was panicked, for sure. I was like [Rangers starter Jon] Gray is gonna throw him a heater first pitch and like we’re in business,” Cole said, imagining missing Judge’s historic 62nd home run that would break the American League single-season record. “You know, [Rangers GM] Chris Young [had said] ‘we’re not gonna walk him,’ so, I was panicked.”
Cole got there in time to see Judge hit No. 62 in the first inning of the nightcap and then went out and made some history of his own. Cole struck out nine to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record . Cole’s first inning strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe was his 249th of the season, surpassing the 248 that Ron Guidry racked up in 1978.
Cole finished with nine punchouts on the night and 257 on the season.
“It’s hard to put into words when you think about the Yankees, oftentimes you’re reminded of the legends that live in Monument Park and the accomplishments that they’ve had and the type of players that they were and what they did for our organization and even just to tie the record, let alone break it is a bit surreal,” Cole said. “Obviously on a night like tonight, it’s just kind of like a lot of history going on. And just a wonderful experience to share it with my teammates and with all the people that have also contributed in that locker room and whatnot, to this record as well.”
The Yankees ace allowed three runs, two earned on six hits, including the two-run homer to Leody Taveras that gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead over six innings of work. The homer came after third baseman Josh Donaldson booted Sam Huff’s ground ball, allowing him to reach on an error. That has been a frequent theme with Cole this season, giving up a home run after a mistake or call that he feels has gone against him.
Cole has allowed allowed 33 home runs this season, which is a career high.
Cole’s next scheduled start will take place in the American League Division Series. The Yankees will play the AL Wild Card Series winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.
He finished the season 13-8 on the year.
()
News
A look at the history and hauntings of the Philadelphia Zoo, America’s first zoo
PHILADELPHIA CREAM — Established in 1859, the Philadelphia Zoo was the first American zoo.
It was designed to be a place where Philadelphians could come and enjoy wildlife from around the world. But it has a spooky secret: it’s believed to be haunted.
On the grounds of the zoo is a building known as The Solitude.
La Solitude was built before the zoo was established in 1784 for John Penn, grandson of William Penn, to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Today, many zoo workers reported seeing apparitions, the sound of music playing in the cryptoportico, and a light in the attic that likes to turn on.
Other buildings on the grounds that suspect paranormal activity are the Penrose Laboratory, the Shelly Building, and the Treehouse.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
TikToker Sania Khan’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit – NBC Chicago
Celsius Network Co-founder Resigns Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Mid-term polls go back to the right
SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Back on Track
Crypto.com Is Expanding Its Usage in Canada
Government officials call for investigation into ‘strange’ lottery jackpot
$ET price increased by nearly 100 times after listing, rising the unprecedented popularity of the SuperEx Web3 Ecosystem!
Bitcoin Pound Sterling Volume Soars To ATH Amid Currency Crisis
Celsius Investors May Be Left Dismayed As CEL Drops 6.5% In Last 7 Days
Sandbox (SAND) Will be Available for Trading on Binance.US
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022