Twins’ Luis Arraez inches toward batting title with hit in Tuesday’s loss

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
CHICAGO — A clearly-hobbled Luis Arraez made his return to the Twins’ lineup after two days off, and now sits on the precipice of having his name etched into the record books forever.
Arraez finished 1 for 4 in the Twins’ 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, extending his hitting streak to eight games and raising his batting average to an American League-best .315. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, the closest man to him in the race, is hitting .311.
Arraez’s return came after he further aggravated his left hamstring on Saturday in Detroit. During that game, he ran home to score from second and then hustled on a hit later in the game, both plays worsening an issue that has plagued him he said on Monday for three months.
“When I hit the ground ball to the middle, I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to run hard,’ ” Arraez said before Tuesday’s game. “I got my base hit there, and I started to feel a lot of pain.”
The result of that was two days spent on the bench, as well as hours spent in the training room trying to loosen up his left hamstring. And because of the timing, Arraez sitting received some sharp criticism on social media from some alleging that he was not playing to protect his chance at the batting title.
That, the Twins have said many times, is not the case. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Arraez “tries to fight his way into the lineup often when he can’t walk,” and Arraez said watching from the bench, unable to play and compete for the batting title, made him “sad.”
“I feel sad if I can’t do something good for my teammates,” he said before Tuesday’s game. “Running hard — if I can’t score first to home, I can’t do it.”
Tuesday, Arraez was feeling better enough to DH, though it was clear watching him run that he was bothered by his hamstring. Arraez reached in the first inning on an error before flaring a single to left for his only hit of the night in the third inning.
Meanwhile, deep in the heart of Texas, went a combined 2 for 7 during the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Rangers. Judge was removed from the second game after hitting his 62nd home run of the year, a new American League record.
But while Judge achieved one historic feat on Tuesday, his quest for a batting title — and subsequently the first Triple Crown since 2012 — is in jeopardy thanks to Arraez.
The Mets led the NL East for 175 days this season, but the Atlanta Braves still won the division for the fifth straight year.
The Mets did what they could to stay in the divisional race by winning both games of a doubleheader, 4-2 and 8-0, against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Citi Field. But the Braves clinched the crown with a win over the Miami Marlins. The Mets will host either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres in a wild-card round this weekend, with Game 1 slated for Friday.
There was still hope when the day started and even more hope after the Mets edged the Nats in the first game.
“Stay tuned,” manager Buck Showalter said in between games. “We’ve got to see how the circumstances change in the next hour or two. We’ll see.”
The circumstances changed between the fourth and fifth innings.
Still, it was a momentous day for the Mets. The team reached the 100-win (100-61) mark for the first time since 1988 and the fourth time in club history.
The Mets were able to put up some gaudy numbers against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. The penultimate game of the season opened with three straight home runs, a first in franchise history. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil each took Paolo Espino deep before he loaded the bases. Mark Canha’s fly ball scored Pete Alonso to make the score 4-0 and Espino was then replaced.
The Mets batted around and ended the inning up 7-0. Francisco Alvarez recorded his first hit and it was a big one – a solo home run to left-center field off of Carl Edwards Jr.
Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in the first game and 3-for-3 with three RBI in the second. McNeil continued his quest for the National League batting title going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game and a home run in the second. He now leads all MLB hitters with a .326 average.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was two points behind Nimmo as the Dodgers played against the Colorado Rockies and their league-worst pitching staff.
Carlos Carrasco pitched well in Game 1, but he wasn’t exactly dominant in his final audition for a postseason roster spot. He went four innings and faced two batters in the fifth, allowing a two-run homer to Washington’s No. 9 hitter, catcher Riley Adams.
“I don’t know how that guy hit that ball right there,” Carrasco said. “The wind was blowing out like crazy today. But we won the game. That’s what we were looking for.”
He went four innings (plus two batters), allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one.
“Carlos wasn’t happy with his last outing or two so I know tonight meant a lot to him,” Showalter said.
Carrasco could have gone deeper into the game but knew he was going to be somewhat limited. With a rested bullpen coming off of a rainout Monday, the Mets opted to be conservative with his use, and did the same with Taijuan Walker in the second, pulling him with one out in the fifth.
Adam Ottavino (6-3) recorded the win in the first game and Edwin Diaz converted his 32nd save. Stephen Nogosek (1-1) recorded the win the second game.
“He gave us what he had,” Showalter said of Carrasco. “In a little different situation, we probably would have let him continue but we had a lot of people available and they did the job for us.”
It was a solid showing for a team that struggled offensively over the weekend. If there is such a thing as momentum at this time of year, then the Mets should have plenty of it heading into the postseason.
()
ARLINGTON — In his final start of the regular season, Gerrit Cole struck out nine to break the Yankees’ single-season strikeout record — and gave up his career-high 33rd home run of the season.
He also took the loss as the Bombers fell to the Rangers 3-2 in the nightcap of the split doubleheader at Globe Life Field.
Cole’s first inning strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe was his 249th of the season, surpassing the 248 that Ron Guidry racked up in 1978. Cole finished with nine punchouts on the night and 257 on the season.
Cole now holds the single-season strikeout record for two franchises. In 2019, he set the Astros single-season record for strikeouts with 326 punchouts.
Cole allowed three runs on six hits, including the two-run homer to Leody Taveras that gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead over six innings of work. The homer came after third baseman Josh Donaldson booted Sam Huff’s ground ball, allowing him to reach on an error. That has been a frequent theme with Cole this season, giving up a home run after a mistake or call that he feels has gone against him.
Of his 33 home runs allowed this season, this was the 20th that either broke a tie or cost the Yankees a lead. It was the 12th home run Cole has allowed in his last eight starts.
Cole’s next scheduled start will take place in the American League Division Series. The Yankees will play the AL Wild Card series winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.
He finished the season 13-8 on the year.
()
Bayer is on a winning streak as it fights the remaining cases targeting its Roundup weed killer, a change after multiple juries found it responsible for causing cancer and the company set aside around $16 billion for the rules.
In September, a St. Louis jury ruled in favor of Bayer in a multi-plaintiff lawsuit, giving the company its fifth straight victory as it seeks to resolve tens of thousands of unsettled lawsuits alleging Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in the world, had caused cancer. among homeowners, landscapers and farmers.
wsj
Local
A former nurse pleaded guilty on Monday to diverting drugs from two Boston-area hospitals.
Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. She will be sentenced in February 2023, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Tarr admitted to stealing and self-injecting fentanyl as a nursing student at a Boston-area hospital in August 2018. She worked for another Boston-area hospital in 2020, where she stole a bag drip containing fentanyl that was being used to treat a patient, as well as several syringes of hydromorphone. Specific hospitals were not disclosed.
The ex-nurse could face a maximum sentence of four years in prison, one year of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Begg Lawrence, head of Rollins’ healthcare fraud unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Panich of Rollins’ narcotics and money laundering unit are pursuing the case.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The Rockies’ search to start pitching is endless, but their avenues are limited.
Trying to land high-priced free agents isn’t part of their plan, and quality pitchers don’t want to come to Colorado anyway. Draft and development is the Rockies’ preferred method of building a roster, but injuries to pitchers such as right-hander Peter Lambert and left-hander Ryan Rolison have created a detour.
Trading is always possible, but the Rockies, who like to keep their young players, are one of the least active teams in the majors when it comes to trading players. Maybe GM Bill Schmidt, soon to enter his second offseason, will change that and be open to buying prospects. Then again, a center fielder who can take the lead is at the top of the Rockies’ wish list.
This all brings us to right-hander Jose Urena, who is expected to become a free agent soon. Could the veteran be the mid-rotation starter the Rockies need? Will the 31-year-old even consider staying in Colorado?
He opened the door wide Monday night after limiting the Dodgers to five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in Colorado’s 2-1 win at Los Angeles.
“I said it first thing: I’m so grateful for this organization, what they’ve done for me,” Urena told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. “I would be open. I like playing here. »
It was music to manager Bud Black’s ears.
“The way he’s pitched, we’ll take a look at it when he enters free agency,” Black told reporters. “And in all honesty, he’s going to do the same, as far as we’re concerned. So that’s a good thing.
Indications are that the Rockies have more of an interest in re-signing Urena than right-hander Chad Kuhl, who is also expected to become a free agent. Urena has an uneven track record, but he had strong seasons with Miami in 2017 (3.82 ERA) and 2018 (3.98).
Urena, who started the season as a reliever with the Brewers before they released him in late April, has a 5.01 ERA. But he’s got some good stuff and he’s been working overtime to improve his slider and changeover in an effort to get more ground balls at Coors Field.
“He showed the durability to make his starts, make every parallel session, and within that he held his thing,” Black said. “Every start, in terms of things, has been as consistent as a starting pitcher can be. By that I mean range of speed on the fastball, movement towards the fastball, speeds and movement on his secondary pitches. He has at no start had fewer things than at any previous start.
In his last five starts, Urena is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA, allowing no more than two earned runs in each start while pitching at least five innings each time. He started his Rockies career strong, making three straight quality starts July 6-16, going 1-1 with a 1.45 ERA.
But then he pitched badly and there were several ugly outings, including his August 24 start against Texas at Coors when he became the first Rockies pitcher in franchise history to allow at least nine hits. hits and nine earned runs in 1 1/3 innings or less. On July 28 against the Dodgers, he allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in three innings.
Additionally, Urena had 4.1 hits in nine innings, the highest rate among any Colorado starter this season.
In other words, Urena was prone to seizures. In 17 starts with Colorado, Urena had seven quality starts but also allowed five or more earned runs on four occasions. Can the Rockies trust him to clean this up?
At Coors Field, Urena was 2-5 with a 6.30 ERA in eight starts, with a 1.73 WHIP and .311 batting average from opponents. Start the debacle against Rangers and his ERA drops to 4.42.
The bottom line: As with all Rockies starters, there are major question marks about Urena.
denverpost
The US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier – which was commissioned and then criticized by former President Donald Trump – deployed Tuesday from Norfolk, Va., heading for the Atlantic.
After years of delays and costly setbacks that amounted to $13 billion, the USS Gerald Ford departed for its maiden deployment, entering the competitive arena of warships from countries like Russia and China.
The ship comes with a host of new technologies, including electromagnetic catapults that can launch aircraft and advanced weapon lifts that will move bombs and missiles to the flight deck.
Not only is it one of the most advanced aircraft carriers to enter the waters, surpassing the Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, but it’s also the largest in the world.
Its size, however, did not win everyone over. Former President Donald Trump was one of the ship’s critics.
According to “Peril,” a book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump was often concerned about the carrier, ranting about the high cost of the ship as well as the location of the flight command center on the flight deck.
“It just doesn’t seem right,” Trump said, according to the book.
Members of Congress also took issue with the ship. Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia called the vessel a “$13 billion nuclear-powered floating docking barge.”
Ford’s deployment in the Atlantic Ocean will consist of military exercises involving about 9,000 personnel from nine countries, 20 ships and 60 aircraft, according to the Navy.
Take a look at the Navy’s latest aircraft carrier:
businessinsider
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022