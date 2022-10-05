White House proposes voluntary security and transparency rules around AI • TechCrunch

The looming midterm elections in November, in which control of both houses of the US Congress is tightly contested, could have significant implications for the biggest foreign policy challenge currently facing the Biden administration: the invasion. of Ukraine by Russia.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February, the United States and its allies, including most NATO nations, have flown aid and weapons into the country to help sustain the government and repel invaders.

While the American public still maintains broad support for Ukraine and bills providing aid have passed by large bipartisan majorities, a vocal minority of Republican lawmakers, echoed by a number of influential voices in the conservative movement at large, criticized the federal government, saying it is spending too much and potentially prolonging the conflict.

Pressure on American politics

Now, some pundits are wondering how much that minority could sway US politics if the party succeeds in taking over the House, Senate or both in November.

“I think that’s a priority for a lot of people in Washington who support what we’re doing in Ukraine,” Conor Savoy, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.

Savoy said a significant number of Republican lawmakers who have voted against Ukraine aid so far, including many of the 57 who voted against a $40 billion aid package in May, did so because of a lack of control over spending. But others include many self-proclaimed populists in the style of former President Donald Trump, who are instinctively wary of foreign aid spending, even when backed by the party leadership.

“They don’t like it,” Savoy said. “They think it’s money in a foreign rat hole.”

While there has also been some Democratic opposition to Ukraine’s spending, that party’s resistance has been much weaker. Combined with broad Republican support, Democratic majorities were able to push through aid packages.

Determined resistance

It’s far from certain that things would change if the GOP gains power in Congress, given that a majority of Republicans still support aid to Ukraine. However, it is important to remember that in Congress, a determined minority is often able to thwart the will of the majority.

A decade ago, when the Republican Party ruled the House of Representatives, a central group of conservatives – the Freedom Caucus – consistently thwarted their leadership’s efforts to strike budget deals with then-President Barack Obama. , leading to government shutdowns and fears of a default by the Treasury Department.

Some observers have noted a growing rift between the Republican Party leadership and its populist wing.

“The schism between party establishment Republicans and Trump-style populists raises questions about whether President Joe Biden can count on lawmakers to continue funding the influx of US military equipment into Ukraine if the Democrats are losing control of Congress,” the Defense News website noted last month. .

During the election campaign, Democrats used the threat of a Republican takeover scuttling aid to Ukraine as a talking point.

In Ohio, Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan repeatedly lashed out at his Republican opponent, JD Vance, for the latter’s admission: “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine. in one way or another.

Doubtful conservative groups

Over the weekend, the influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted a tweet that immediately caught the eye as it appeared to validate Putin’s claim to have ‘annexed’ four regions of Ukraine. .

“Vladimir Putin announces annexation of 4 Ukrainian occupied territories,” the tweet read. “Biden and the Democrats continue to send billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats end #AmericaFirst and end handouts to Ukraine? »

The organization later deleted the tweet, saying it had not been endorsed by its leaders. He was replaced by another who called Putin “crazy” and his invasion of Ukraine illegal.

However, the same reluctance to continue funding Ukraine at current levels remained.

“We must oppose Putin, but American taxpayers should not bear the vast majority of the costs,” CPAC said.

Other conservative organizations have also expressed concerns.

“The American people are tired of the neocon political consensus that demands that billions of their tax dollars be spent to defend the integrity of the Ukrainian border when the resources and stewardship cannot be found to meet ours,” he said. said Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America. , told the Defense One website last month. “This new package will extend a fight that lacks an American dog [pressing U.S. interest]allowing regional allies to once again shirk their security responsibilities.

Divert resources

On Sunday, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, whose home state of Florida had just been devastated by a hurricane, took to Twitter to suggest that aid to Ukraine was diverting aid from his constituents.

“Dear Congress: On behalf of my fellow Florida Man who is in dire need of assistance…Just send us half of what you sent to Ukraine. Signed, fellow Americans,” he wrote. .

Last week, announcing her vote against a spending resolution that included more funding for Ukraine, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted: “Today I am voting NO on the resolution continuing to fund all 50 US states, plus the 51st American state: Ukraine. Still in the news, Vladimir Putin has just annexed a large part of Ukraine. Are we also funding Russia?

Republican leaders in the House have indicated that if they take over, the general opinion of their caucus – including newly elected members – will be taken into account in their decision-making.

In remarks to reporters last month, Representative Elise Stefanik, the third House Republican, said, “We want to make sure they get all the briefings. I know there is a concern, and rightly so, about controlling those dollars. I’m not going to get ahead of our members before the elections, our newly elected. It will be a conference decision of these new members.