Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

MLB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.
The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the front two rows of seats in left field in Game 1 of New York’s day-night doubleheader.
Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been topped six times before, but all were marred by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds broke an MLB record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season stretch from 1998.
McGwire admitted to using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began testing penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — have so far viewed Maris as the rightful record holder.
A Ruthian figure with a smile as outsized as his body, the 6ft 7in judge rocked the major leagues with a series of deep workouts that listen to the sepia film reels of his legendary pinstripe predecessors.
“He should be revered for being the true single-season home run champion,” Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father’s mark was tied by Judge. “I think baseball needs to look at records and I think baseball should do something about it.”
Judge has only one home run in the last 13 games, and that’s when he reached No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The last drink in Texas doubles was its 55th straight game played since Aug. 5.
After a single-for-five at-bat in Tuesday’s opener, Judge was 3-for-17 with five walks and one hit per pitch since surpassing the 60 home runs by Babe Ruth in 1927, which was the record of the major league for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st against Boston’s Tracy Stallard at Old Yankee Stadium on October 1, 1961.
Judge has a shot at becoming the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and started the day behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who was batting .315.
The home run on his first at bat took him down to .311, where he started the day before before dropping a run in Game 1.
The judge’s accomplishment will cause endless debate.
“For me, the single-season home run record holder is Roger Maris,” author George Will said earlier this month. “There’s no hint of suspicion that we’re seeing better baseball than better chemistry in Judge’s case. He’s clean. He doesn’t do anything that makes other players put their health at risk.
A Sauk Centre, Minn., man met up with a police decoy posing as a 17-year-old girl in Woodbury so he could pay her to have sex with his 240-pound English mastiff dog named “Lincoln,” charges say.
Lee Adam Terro, 48, set up a meeting with the undercover officer after responding to an online advertisement by the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, according to charges filed Tuesday in Washington County District Court. Terro was arrested Sunday when he arrived at a Woodbury gas station to meet the decoy.
According to the criminal complaint:
Terro initiated a text conversation with the decoy on Sept. 20, saying he wanted the girl to have sexual intercourse with his dog while he watched and masturbated. Twice the decoy told Terro she was 17 years old, which he acknowledged.
Terro agreed to pay the decoy $350 to watch and an extra $50 to film the sexual encounter. Over the course of several days, Terro “vividly described” in texts “the process of how his dog would have sexual intercourse,” the complaint states. He said it would last anywhere between a half-hour and an hour.
Terro sent the decoy several links to bestiality websites that showed dogs having sex with people. He said he would bring the decoy flavored vodka.
On Sunday, officers were in Sauk Centre when Terro left his home for the meet-up. They followed him for 120 miles until he got to the gas station.
In his car, officers found Lincoln, along with $400 and a bottle of flavored vodka. Officers seized Terro’s cell phone and recovered the text message string between him and the decoy.
In an interview with police, Terro admitted to searching for a commercial sex ad, communicating with someone who he believed was a 17-year-old girl and arranging the meeting, charges state. He said that once he arrived at the gas station, he planned to cancel the meeting.
Terro has been charged with one count each of felony solicitation of someone under 18 for prostitution, gross misdemeanor attempted bestiality and misdemeanor cruelty-mistreatment of animals.
Terro made a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday before Judge Juanita Freeman. He was being held at the Washington County jail on $25,000 bail without conditions or $8,000 with conditions, which include no use of chat rooms, adult websites or dating websites and no contact with any animal.
Court records do not list an attorney for Terro, whose next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Minnesota court records show Terro was convicted of burglary and theft in 1992, furnishing alcohol to a minor in 1995, receiving stolen property in 1996, fifth-degree domestic assault in 2006 and theft in 2007.
It’s a party in the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted the large burst of radiation. The major eruption appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
Solar flares from the sun are classified into classes. A Class A flare is weak, while Class X flares are the strongest. Class X flares are assigned numbers, with higher numbers indicating more intense flares. Researchers measured a massive X28 rocket in 2003.
The X1 is the latest flight from the sun this year. This spit a X2.2 in April. “Sun flares and solar flares can impact radio communications, power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts,” NASA said in a statement. These outbursts can also lead to increased Northern Lights activity, powering beautiful swirling lights across the sky.
The sun goes through 11-year solar cycles where its activity waxes and wanes. It is currently in Solar Cycle 25 and intensify as it heads towards solar maximum in 2025. This means we can expect more snappy flares in the near future.
José Abreu has been a fixture in the Chicago White Sox lineup for nine seasons.
He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2014 and the AL Most Valuable Player in 2020. He led the league in RBIs in 2019 and 2020.
And he almost never misses a game.
Abreu’s time with the organization might be winding down. The first baseman will be a free agent after this season.
“As I said before, I’m just thankful and loyal to (Sox Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf),” Abreu said through an interpreter when asked Tuesday about the uncertainty of finishing his career with the Sox. “He gave me the opportunity to play here and I appreciate that. I always will be grateful for that opportunity.
“Like I said, I am a White Sox. I’ll be a White Sox (on Wednesday). We’ll see.”
Could he imagine himself in a different uniform?
“I said before, I’ll be a White Sox until tomorrow,” Abreu said.
Abreu, 35, leads the Sox in several offensive categories this season, including batting average (.304), hits (182) and doubles (39). He’s second in RBIs (75) and tied for third in homers (15).
The Sox have other possible fits at first base, including Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets. Both players spent most of their first two big-league seasons in the outfield.
“He’s been exemplary in terms of what you want a White Sox player to be for nine years now,” general manager Rick Hahn said of Abreu on Monday. “No matter what the future holds for him here or elsewhere, I don’t think you are ever going to hear anyone with this organization say a bad word about José. Nothing but admiration and respect for the professionalism and the way he’s carried himself on the field and off the field.
“How it fits going forward, that remains to be seen come this offseason. Obviously there’s only so many different ways that you can fit various players on the roster and José returning would have a ripple effect on others, but we’ll have to wait to see how things unfold and make those decisions accordingly.”
Abreu said he has not talked with the Sox about a new deal.
“The goal right now is just to finish the season strong and healthy,” he said. “Once the season is over, take some time to think, rest and we’ll go from there.”
Abreu made clear he will keep playing somewhere.
“Of course,” he said. “I love baseball. I love the game even more now than when I started.
“I’m still hungry about the game. Once I lose that, then I know that it’s time.”
His teammates and coaches want Abreu back.
“One hundred percent,” center fielder Luis Robert said last week in Minneapolis.
Shortstop Tim Anderson said Tuesday: “You’ve seen what he’s been doing since he got here. He’s been consistent on both sides (offense and defense).”
Abreu returned the praise.
“I have all the respect for all of them, all my teammates, the first ones that were here when I first started to this group,” he said. “This is a very special group. I respect all of them, love them.”
Acting manager Miguel Cairo pointed to Abreu’s leadership.
“That’s the perfect example to follow right there,” Cairo said Tuesday. “If I’m a young kid, I want to see how he goes about his business. Preparation. Discipline. You want to have 26 players like that.”
Speaking of preparation, Abreu acknowledged this season’s power numbers aren’t where he’s accustomed to and that will be a focus this winter.
“That’s one of my goals to work on during the offseason, trying to increase power to hit homers,” he said.
Which home park he homers in during the 2023 season remains to be seen.
“I don’t like goodbyes,” Abreu said when asked about the emotions surrounding the last couple of games of 2022. “Again, I’m going to enjoy this, I’m going to be a White Sox (on Wednesday) too, and then we’ll go from there.”
He closed Tuesday’s interview session with a message to Sox fans.
“I want to thank them for all the support, for always having my back,” he said. “These were a special nine years and I hope that there can be more. But up to now it’s been very special and I’m going to be forever grateful for them.”
SPRINGBORO — Andy Steed has done his job.
Clinton-Massie boys’ golf coach Phil Larrick thought a roughly even score would be in consideration for a trip to the boys’ state golf tournament.
He was right.
Steed’s 1-over-par score was an excruciating blow to the tied score of the two individual state qualifiers of Tuesday’s Southwest Division II Golf Tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course.
“The course was in fantastic condition but it’s a very tough course,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said.
Steed had a 72, shooting 36 on the front nine then taking the turn and finishing with a 36 on the back nine. He had four birdies and five bogeys in his round at the 6,386-yard Warren County course.
“It was absolutely heartbreaking to see Andy miss a shot at having a chance at the playoffs, especially after he birdied the 18th hole,” Larrick said. “I’m sure a normal 1-over round would qualify him in most districts.”
East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis had an 84 (47-37) and finished 31st among all golfers.
Alter won the tournament with a total of 300 while Cincinnati Wyoming was runners-up at 319. Madeira (322), Mariemont (323) and Indian Hill (323) were just behind the top two.
“We knew 11 teams were fighting for a spot,” Larrick said. “The Kettering Alter golf program is where we can only hope to be and win easily.”
Greeneview had 329 and placed sixth while Clinton-Massie was seventh at 338.
Owen Goodwin, a sophomore like Steed, had 86 (45-41) as did junior Logan Miller (41-45). Conner Stulz, a senior, had 94 (50-44) while junior Cam Morgan had 95 (50-45).
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
Logan Miller | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Conner Stulz | Mark HuberPhoto
Cam Morgan | Mark HuberPhoto
Logan Miller | Mark HuberPhoto
Nathan Ellis | Mark HuberPhoto
Owen Goodwin | Mark HuberPhoto
Andy Stee | Mark HuberPhoto
The pilot of the airplane involved in a fatal crash late Saturday night in Hermantown, Minn., worked as a flight instructor for the same South St. Paul company that was involved in a fatal crash in Cottage Grove two years ago.
Pilot Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, and siblings Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, were killed minutes after they left Duluth International Airport en route to Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul. Their Cessna 172 airplane left radar and crashed into a house on Arrowhead Road around 11:15 p.m., according to the Hermantown Police Department.
Fretland had flown the Cessna 172 Skyhawk from Fleming Field to Duluth just after 10 a.m. Saturday without incident, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com. The trio had flown to Duluth for the day for a wedding; Fretland and Matthew Schmidt were roommates, according to social media posts.
The fixed-wing, single-engine plane left Duluth around 11:10 p.m. Saturday and reached an altitude of 2,300 feet before it crashed, according to Flightaware.com. The plane, whose registered owner is Svetfur Aviation of Camden, S.C., went down under “unknown circumstances,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The airplane was built in 2002, according to its FAA registry.
Fretland held a commercial pilot’s license that was issued in July 2021, and he was certified in 2022 as a single-engine flight instructor, according to the FAA. Fretland also was a certified flight instructor for Air Trek North, a flight school based at Fleming Field, according to his Facebook page.
Investigators with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports are typically published within two to three weeks from the date of the accident, according to the NTSB.
Air Trek North officials did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment.
The NTSB in May issued its final report on the September 2020 fatal crash in Cottage Grove. The report provides few answers as to how a plane carrying a certified flight instructor and two passengers crashed into a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, killing all three passengers. The conclusion drawn from the report is that the reason for the Cessna 172 Skyhawk airplane’s steep descent and impact with terrain could not be determined based on the available information.
Killed in the Sept. 13, 2020, crash were Air Trek North flight instructor Lucas Knight, 23, of North Mankato, Minn., and his two passengers, Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan, and Grace “Gracy” Addae, 30, of Eden Prairie.
“The accident flight was a ‘discovery flight’ arranged by the rear-seat passenger for his girlfriend, the front-seat passenger,” the report states. “A flight instructor was seated in the right front seat. Flight track information revealed that, about four minutes after departure at an altitude of about 1,900 feet, the airplane entered a steep descent that continued until water contact. The airplane was destroyed when it impacted the water.”
The crash was documented on camera by another airplane flying in the area, and there was no evidence of mechanical problems or a bird strike, according to the report. The skies were clear at the time of the 2:30 p.m. accident, and there was no evidence that Knight had any medical condition, substance use or toxic exposure that contributed to the accident, the report states.
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
No. 61: Sept. 28; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 7th inning off Tim Mayza (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3.
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: 10 home runs
* * *
No. 62: Oct. 4; vs. Texas Rangers; Globe Life Field; 1st inning off Jesus Tinoco (solo).
