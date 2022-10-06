6 Drowning during Durga Idol immersion in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident. (Representative)

Ajmer, Rajasthan:

Six people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.

Ajmer Police Superintendent Chuna Ram Jat said the ditch is often used for idol immersion by locals, but it seems they had no idea how deep this time around. .

He said five bodies were initially recovered, but later it was reported that another person was missing, following which a rescue operation was launched.

The sixth body was found in the evening, he said.

SHO Hemraj said the victim thought it was a shallow ditch and went down “but the ditch was deep and they all drowned”. Ajmer Ansh Deep collector, SP Chuna Ram Jat and other district administration and police officials rushed to Nasirabad as soon as they received information about the incident.

Police identified the dead as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) Rahul Raigar (20) and Shankar whose age was not not immediately known.

The five bodies that were initially recovered were released to family members after the autopsy and their funerals were held.

Shankar’s body, which was later found, will be released to his family on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the incident.

“I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the deceased rest in peace,” Mr Gehlot tweeted.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)