For years, Deborah Power, a rheumatologist in Tucson, prescribed methotrexate to manage her 14-year-old patient’s rheumatoid arthritis. But just two days after the state’s abortion ban took effect last month, a pharmacy refused the teenager’s renewal.
A 14-year-old girl was denied arthritis medication as part of Arizona’s abortion ban
Emma Thompson was finally able to get her prescription filled, but the delay highlights the medical complications some patients face in states with strict abortion rules. Although drugs are not prescribed to terminate a pregnancy, the June reversal of Roe vs. Wade has thrown pharmacists, patients and doctors into a “constant juggling act,” Power said, balancing medical care with changing policies and potential legal ramifications.
“I don’t think everyone understands what the ramifications of such a broad and sweeping anti-abortion law are and how many other women are affected by it,” she added. “For example, how can we decide that women cannot have this medicine that men can have? It is gender discriminatory. And how can you make a law that does not allow me to provide quality care to my patients? »
Abortion ban complicates access to drugs for cancer, arthritis and even ulcers
Throughout Emma’s life, rheumatoid arthritis – an inflammatory disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack healthy tissue in joints – has resulted in prolonged hospital stays, clinical trials and simply ” too much pain to have a normal life,” said her mother, Kaitlin Préble. For 10 years, her daughter’s doctors experimented with different doses of methotrexate, finally hitting the right amount about a year ago that allows Emma to thrive, go to school and “just be a normal teenager,” Preble said.
All of that seemed to be in jeopardy on September 25, when Preble checked her Walgreens app to see if Emma’s prescriptions were ready. Instead of a green light saying they could be picked up, a message popped up saying his methotrexate refill had been declined.
“It didn’t even give the reason,” Preble said. “He just said I had to call my doctor.”
Still, Preble said she had a clue that the state’s new abortion ban — which dates back to the 19th century and bans the procedure except to save the pregnant person life – had something to do with it. Her suspicions were confirmed the next day, when Preble went to the pharmacy “and made a big deal inside,” she said.
At first, no one explained why her daughter was unable to get a drug that was “crucial to her health,” Preble said. Then she pressed a pharmacy technician for answers.
“The pharmacist said she denied it because Emma was 14,” which is considered childbearing age, Preble said. “The pharmacy technician then asked, ‘Well, have you looked at his story? She’s been on this medicine for a long time,” and the pharmacist said, “No,” which I think was very important. »
All the while, Preble was shaking and crying: “I understand that pharmacists are afraid because they don’t want to assume anything. But it is extremely unfair to put a child through this unpredictable situation. And we shouldn’t have to go through all those steps to get a drug.
In a statement to The Post, a spokesperson for Walgreens said that while the company cannot discuss individual patients, “new laws in various states require additional steps to dispense certain prescriptions and apply to all pharmacies, including Walgreens”.
“In these states, our pharmacists work closely with prescribers as needed, to fill legal and clinically appropriate prescriptions,” the spokesperson said. “We provide ongoing education and information to help our pharmacists understand the latest requirements in their field.”
Patients across the country are facing similar situations as more drugs are reviewed. Many drugs are teratogens or drugs that can cause fetal abnormalities and miscarriages if taken by a pregnant woman. In some cases, women must prove they are taking birth control or submit pregnancy tests to pharmacies to fill prescriptions for drugs that can end pregnancies, The Post previously reported.
When it comes to methotrexate – which is used or has been used by almost 60% of rheumatoid arthritis patients – medical groups have already said there are growing difficulties in accessing the drug. In Texas, for example, pharmacists are allowed to refuse to fill prescriptions for misoprostol and methotrexate under the state’s “heartbeat bill.” In July, the American College of Rheumatology urged pharmacists nationwide to provide the drugs “without delay and assuming they are not being used to terminate a pregnancy.”
“Methotrexate must remain accessible to people with rheumatic diseases, and legal safeguards must protect rheumatology professionals, pharmacists and patients from potential legal penalties,” the medical group said in a statement.
Federal authorities warn pharmacists against refusing abortion drugs
The new laws have also affected patients with other conditions, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. In August, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation said it “vehemently opposes” policies that prevent patients from accessing approved treatments.
“The decision on the most appropriate therapy for their condition should be made as a shared decision between a patient and their healthcare professional, based on medical evidence,” the organization wrote in a statement.
Although her daughter’s next refill isn’t due for a month, Preble said she’s already dreading the possibility of another denial.
“These laws are just too extreme and don’t take into account all the different scenarios people face,” she said.
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu says his toe injury feels better, Gleyber Torres still dealing with flu-like symptoms
ARLINGTON — DJ LeMahieu is ready to let it rip in the playoffs. After missing 21 games with painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area, LeMahieu went 4-for-16 with two walks in the last five games. LeMahieu thinks it was enough for him to know he can be impactful in the playoffs.
Aaron Boone isn’t sure yet.
“This time in between will be important as well,” the Yankees manager said of the five days between Wednesday’s season finale and the first game of the ALDS. “I do feel like he’s still guarded against it a little bit. Even yesterday. A tribute to how good a hitter he is and throws out a couple of hits and a walk. And I feel like it is still there, to where he’s picking his spots and I do see him favor it a little bit, but we’ll see.
“He’s going to be able to get some more strategic treatments leading up to the playoffs and hopefully that’s another level of getting him in a position.”
LeMahieu said the foot felt a little better than when he went on the injured list at the beginning of September.
LeMahieu went 0-for-4 in the Yankees 4-2 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field Wednesday.
TORRES TESTS
Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup and still sick for the third straight day, missing the final four games of the season. The young infielder has been dealing with flu-like symptoms since the team arrived in Texas on Sunday night.
“A little better. He’s still under the weather. So he actually took the COVID test and was negative,” Boone said. “But he’s still dealing with it. He hasn’t had a fever which is good, but a sore throat and just body aches and that kind of thing. So hopefully he’s starting to feel a little bit better but not good enough to be in there today.”
Torres had been on a hot streak when the bug bit him.
Over his last 18 games, Torres is slashing .378/.427/.662 with 11 extra-base hits, including five homers and 23 RBI.
TRIPLE TEMPTATION
Boone had been waiting for at least two weeks to give Aaron Judge a day off as he pursued the American League single-season home run record. After the Yankees slugger hit No. 62, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year old record on Tuesday night, he talked Judge into sitting Wednesday.
The only reason he would have started him again would have been if Judge had a realistic chance at the Triple Crown.
“That was probably the one temptation but in the end, I just felt like it was right that he was off,” Boone said.
There has been only one Triple Crown winner, Miguel Cabrera, over the last 50 years.
His .311 batting average trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316) in the AL batting race. Arraez sat out three of the last six games with a left hamstring injury, but was planning to play Wednesday. Judge could have only passed him if the Twins infielder was to go hitless in three at-bats and Judge went 3-for-3.
Judge started 55 straight games and had a 33-game on-base streak to finish his season. He was slashing .337/.496/.707 with 30 extra-base hits including 19 homers and 44 runs scored during that 55-game span.
SHARED CELEBRATION
While everyone was watching Judge’s every at-bat, every swing and every move over the last month as he chased history, Gerrit Cole’s own record went under the radar Tuesday night. He recorded 257 strikeouts this season, beating Ron Guidry’s 248 for the Yankees single-season record.
Both honors were celebrated by the Yankees Tuesday night.
“For those two records to fall in probably five, seven minutes [apart]. It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable really,” Boone said. “I feel honored to be a part of it. And witness that, to see what Judge has done all year.
“Gerrit, 44 years and you know that season by Gator is one of those talked about you hear about Bob Gibson’s season. Ron Guidry, [1978 season] strikeouts against the Angels. And then for Gator to call in,” Boone continued. “We had him on speakerphone with the whole team, congratulating Gerrit was really a cool moment for the team and for Gerrit after the game. So just one of those nights that you feel privileged to be a part of and I thought the guys handled it really well.”
UP NEXT
The Yankees have to wait to find out who they will face in the American League Division Series beginning on Tuesday. They are very familiar with the Tampa Bay Rays, who they went 11-8 against with a +6 run differential. They went 5-1 against the Cleveland Guardians with a +24 run differential.
“Obviously, Tampa we know really well. And they know us well. So, we’ll obviously be watching the series closely,” Boone said. “Cleveland has been one of the really good stories this year as far as to see their young roster, come of age and really just dominate the [American League Central] down stretch to win that division.
“They always pitch well, they’ve got an elite closer at the back end. Good starting pitching. A team that’s really adept at putting the ball in play and they’re athletic,” Boone continued. “They do a lot of different things. So hopefully, hopefully it goes three games and they beat each other up a little bit. You know at this point in the season, whoever you play, it’s going to be a challenge and you got to play well to win so we’ll await that hopefully, the downtime serves us well, we can strike that balance between staying sharp and getting guys rested. And hopefully that serves as well going into that series.”
Voting begins for brown bears in Katmai National Park
Voting for Fat Bear Week opened on Wednesday, giving fans another long-awaited opportunity to seek out their favorite little-eared floofs in this year’s nominee bracket.
Netizens have built an annual tradition around returning to live cameras to spend a day — or more — with the bears at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. As new and familiar faces emerge from hibernation each summer to feast for the winter to come, the way they find food, raise offspring and survive injury all tell unique stories of resilience.
Voting continues through Tuesday and many people have already flocked to the digital polls, organizers said. Turnout is expected to match or exceed last year’s total of approximately 800,000 votes.
Fans love bears for more than their ability to double in size: Longtime favorites — like four-time 480 champion Otis — have always wowed voters with their charming personalities.
“Our Katmai National Park brown bears are quite charismatic,” said Guy Runco, executive director of Katmai Conservancy. “People can follow them and their lives over the summer on bear cams, and I think that really allows people to connect those bears with themselves.”
Although thousands of brown bears reside in the park, the bracket limits voter choices to 12. Rangers attempt to include a diversity of bears, ensuring a mix of adult males, single females, females with cubs, an “adolescent” juvenile bear and a lion cub. But those who shine on camera, Runco said, are naturally more likely to make the cut.
Bears rely heavily on the salmon run at Brooks River to store fat for the winter, but as waters warm around the world, salmon populations are declining in North America. Still, the Katmai bears were lucky, said Fat Bear Week founder Mike Fitz, Explore.org’s resident naturalist.
The water temperature at Brooks River has been survivable so far, Fitz said, although nearby salmon runs have collapsed in recent years. This is partly due to the effects of climate change on the oceans, where salmon – a cold-water species – live much of their lives before returning to fresh water to breed.
While he’s thrilled to see viewers fall in love with the bears in Katmai, Fitz said he also hopes fans remember to appreciate the importance of the surrounding ecosystem that allows them to thrive. Protecting bears, he said, also requires protecting salmon and all of their habitat.
In addition to providing bear enthusiasts with a fun opportunity to indulge in parasocial relationships with the large, fluffy mammals, Fat Bear Week is also a celebration of the animals’ strength and adaptability in the face of hardship.
“When we watch them at Brooks River, we can see their individuality. They don’t live their lives anonymously in a way where we wouldn’t know much about them,” Fitz said. “We see them coming back year after year, growing and maturing. It’s a remarkable experience, and it’s one of the things that keeps me watching webcams.
So, as a Twitter user Put the, “Happy Fat Bear Week to those observing this holiday.”
Apparent explosion at rural Dakota County home seriously injures man
An apparent explosion at a rural Dakota County home on Wednesday afternoon left one man seriously injured, officials say.
Deputies were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to a residence in the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue, where a possible explosion was reported, according to a Facebook post by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
While the deputies were on their way to the address seven miles southeast of Hastings, the injured man began driving himself to seek medical care, but deputies intercepted him in Hastings, the sheriff’s office said. He was then airlifted Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident, said there was no danger to the public.
‘Stranger Things’ house: Halloween display that went viral on TikTok may reopen after neighbor complains
PLAINEFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois family behind a popular Halloween exhibit based on the hit series “Stranger Things” has received permission from village officials to reopen the exhibit this weekend.
“I didn’t want them to take it off,” said Tyler Matula, a fan of the show. “I’m glad they didn’t (ban the posting.)”
Dave Appel said the seasonal setup dreamed up by his family will return to their front yard on Saturday. The announcement comes after he spoke to village officials following complaints from a lonely neighbor about increased foot traffic caused by the display.
VIDEO: Blind Scream Haunted House offers spooky fun on 20,000 square feet
The display has already garnered national attention with the help of social media. The post has already surpassed more than 14 million views on TikTok.
“The conversation felt like I had fans at City Hall,” Appel said. “A lot, ‘We love what you do. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.’”
Joliet police said they are monitoring the situation along Whispering Oaks Court. Police said the exhibit was on private property and did not violate any ordinance or permit.
Police said visitors should be careful if they come to the exhibit.
“I encourage the public to, if they’re going there, be careful where they park,” said Sgt. Dwayne English of the Joliet Police Department “Also be respectful of other people’s property.”
RELATED: New Hulu Reimagining of Horror Classic ‘Hellraiser’ Features First-Ever Female Pinhead
The display replicates a scene from the show and features a realistic mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.
Appel said the prop was temporarily removed due to inclement weather, but will return as soon as Friday.
While the hustle and bustle may have marred the effort, most visitors hope the wonder that is Halloween will still be fun.
“We hope the neighbors are happy and we don’t want to cut ties with them,” Appel said. “We just want them to be able to enjoy it with us.”
Appel said the full display will run Fridays and Saturdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During the week, the display will be open to visitors, but the lights and sound will be turned off.
Vikings wish injured Lewis Cine a happy 23rd birthday, optimistic about return to field in 2023
Wednesday was Lewis Cine’s 23rd birthday, and the Vikings did what they could to lift the spirits of the injured rookie safety.
Cine, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London and remains at Cleveland Clinic London following surgery Tuesday, spoke to the team on a Zoom call during a meeting.
“It was emotional,’’ said safety Josh Metellus. “It was good to see him smile. It was more happy than anything. We sang him happy birthday as a team.”
Cine underwent what the Vikings called “successful” surgery to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg. Head coach Kevin O’Connell expects he will return to Minnesota in the “later part of the week.”
Sources said Monday that Cine would be on a path to return in 2023 if the surgery went well and no infection set in. O’Connell was reluctant before the surgery to speculate on Cine’s future but said Wednesday there is optimism he will play next season.
“I believe so, I really do,’’ O’Connell said. “I don’t want to get too far out in front of myself medically speaking, but just the tissue around where the fracture was and the fact we’ve been able to kind of limit any of the post-injury damage that can sometimes take place with an open wound like that, I know they feel great about the work that was done.”
O’Connell said Cine was surprised that he ended up talking Wednesday to the entire team.
“He thought it was just going to be me,’’ O’Connell said. “I think he probably thought something was up when we had him downloading Zoom on his phone, but it was a special moment in our team-meeting setting to be able to get his face up on the screen. The guys went crazy.”
Cornerback Patrick Peterson said it was “pretty cool” seeing Cine in good spirits on the call.
“Obviously, it’s a bummer he has to spend his birthday on a bed after surgery, but he has a great support staff,’’ Peterson said. “His brothers are here. We’re here when he gets back. We’ll give him a great big hug.’’
Cine has family members and at least one of his agents who have traveled to London. There also are Vikings staff members who remained behind. O’Connell said the group won’t return on a commercial flight but that there is NFL program that will provide transportation on a private flight.
O’Connell was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a horrific broken leg that led to him needing 17 surgeries and sitting out in 2019 before he returned for a final NFL season in 2020. O’Connell said Smith’s injury has weighed on him “quite a bit,” but he didn’t want to compare that experience to Cine’s serious injury.
“Step one is getting (Cine) fixed up and making sure we handle all the precautionary procedures that would only enhance his ability to have a great early part to his recovery,’’ O’Connell said.
ROSTER MOVES
The Vikings officially signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga on Wednesday, a day after plucking him off Atlanta’s practice squad.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Vikings waived linebacker Ryan Connelly a day after they activated him off the physically unable to perform list (PUP). It remains to be seen if Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, will join the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Vikings also signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad and announced the return to practice for receiver Blake Proehl, who remains on the PUP list. Proehl, like Connelly, suffered a torn ACL last year.
Brown, an undrafted rookie, was with Minnesota until being waived after the preseason. He will provide depth following Cine’s injury.
Leading into Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, nose tackle Harrison Phillips said the Vikings will pick the brain of Tonga, a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2021 who was waived by them in August.
Tonga went through practice Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury, returned to practice on a limited basis. Also limited was edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who played just 24 snaps against the Saints after suffering a left knee injury Sept. 25 against Detroit.
COUSINS ON DARRISAW
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joked about tackle Christian Darrisaw’s snoring on the flight to London.
“He was sawing logs and it was hard for me to sleep,” Cousins said. “We landed in London and Za’Darius goes, ‘C.D., I thought that was the plane (making noise)”’
Cousins said Darrisaw on the flight home “did a lot better” and that running back Dalvin Cook told him, “Great, job, C.D., you didn’t wake the whole team.”’
Cousins said he calls Darrisaw “Crime Dog,” because of his C.D. initials and because that was the nickname of former first baseman Fred McGriff. He said the nickname came about when he saw on the U.S. Bank Stadium scoreboard that Darrisaw played first base when he was 10, and thought it was funny because “that’s the best stat we can get on” him.
Harris, director of the Secret Service concerned about Monday’s motorcade crash
Vice President Harris and the director of the Secret Service reportedly expressed concern about an accident Monday involving the vehicle Harris was traveling in after the agency initially withheld details of the minor collision, according to The Washington Post.
The motorcade was delayed transporting Harris to the White House after a vehicle driven by a Secret Service agent hit a tunnel sidewalk in Washington, D.C., but the incident, which happened in Foggy Bottom , reportedly recorded in an email alert to agency supervisors as “a mechanical failure.”
Harris was examined by medical personnel and deemed unharmed, but the damage to the vehicle’s tire was severe enough that the vice president had to be transferred to another vehicle to complete her transit to the White House, according to the report.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill that the accident resulted from a “minor overcorrection” when the driver hit a curb and that, although initial radio traffic suggested a mechanical failure, officers then reported the “additional relevant facts” to agency superiors. after Harris was delivered to his destination.
The incident, however, has fueled some concerns over the Secret Service’s decision to withhold information from the email alert. According to the report, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was troubled by the lack of detail in the initial alert sent to document the vice president’s delay.
A spokeswoman told the Post that Harris appreciates the work of the Secret Service.
The Hill contacted Harris’ office for comment.
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.
