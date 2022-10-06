After spending much of season leading AL Central, Twins wilt in disappointing final month

CHICAGO — On the morning of March 19, after aggressively watching the front office work feverishly to reshape a last-place team into a contender in the days following the end of the lockout, Twins fans awoke to shocking news.

Overnight, Carlos Correa, the biggest free agent on the market, had agreed to a deal with the Twins, the clearest sign of all that the Twins were aggressively trying to go for it in 2022. Amid a sell-off at the 2021 trade deadline, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was quick to say the team was refreshing and retooling — not rebuilding.

And by agreeing to a deal worth $105.3 million across three years (Correa has an opt out after both) with the star shortstop, Falvey was putting the Twins’ money where his mouth was. The Twins again made a push at the trade deadline, when they reached Aug. 2 in first place. They were one of the most aggressive teams in the majors in their efforts to supplement the roster and certainly the most active in their division.

But while the intention was there, the results, ultimately, were not. The 2022 season ended on Wednesday with a 10-1 win to the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field and Luis Arraez sealing the American League batting title but with no postseason trip in sight after a Twins team wracked by injuries disintegrated in the final month of the season.

“It’s definitely been a tough month,” Correa said. “But at the same time, you’ve also got to realize that any team that’s in the playoffs right now without their core players and best players playing every day, they’ll probably miss the playoffs, too. It’s tough. We lost a lot of great guys, a lot of great players that are top players in the league. It’s just hard to come back from.”

The Twins led the American League Central for 108 days during the season. The last came on Sept. 4, when they pulled back into a tie with the Guardians atop the division. They finished the season in third place, 78-84, 14 games behind the Cleveland.

Much, though certainly not all, of the collapse can be attributed to injuries.

Byron Buxton, an all-star for the first time, did not play in a game after Aug. 22. The star center fielder’s season ended with arthroscopic knee surgery to address an issue that plagued him throughout the course of the season. Jorge Polanco didn’t play a game in September, either, and Max Kepler played in just a handful. Tyler Mahle, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, made just four starts after the deadline and two were cut short by a shoulder issue.

During the most critical month of the season, the roster was depleted by injuries, lacking the firepower to compete with the Guardians, and so a season that started so promisingly, will finish with the Twins falling far, far short of their goals.

“It feels like a tragedy because we have the players here and the ability and everything that we felt like we needed to get where we needed to be, to get to be a playoff-caliber team,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We played five months of competitive baseball. It wasn’t all perfect, but we played five months of good, competitive baseball. We grinded it out. We got ourselves to a good spot going into September. And then a lot of things went the wrong way.”