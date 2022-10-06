News
After spending much of season leading AL Central, Twins wilt in disappointing final month
CHICAGO — On the morning of March 19, after aggressively watching the front office work feverishly to reshape a last-place team into a contender in the days following the end of the lockout, Twins fans awoke to shocking news.
Overnight, Carlos Correa, the biggest free agent on the market, had agreed to a deal with the Twins, the clearest sign of all that the Twins were aggressively trying to go for it in 2022. Amid a sell-off at the 2021 trade deadline, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was quick to say the team was refreshing and retooling — not rebuilding.
And by agreeing to a deal worth $105.3 million across three years (Correa has an opt out after both) with the star shortstop, Falvey was putting the Twins’ money where his mouth was. The Twins again made a push at the trade deadline, when they reached Aug. 2 in first place. They were one of the most aggressive teams in the majors in their efforts to supplement the roster and certainly the most active in their division.
But while the intention was there, the results, ultimately, were not. The 2022 season ended on Wednesday with a 10-1 win to the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field and Luis Arraez sealing the American League batting title but with no postseason trip in sight after a Twins team wracked by injuries disintegrated in the final month of the season.
“It’s definitely been a tough month,” Correa said. “But at the same time, you’ve also got to realize that any team that’s in the playoffs right now without their core players and best players playing every day, they’ll probably miss the playoffs, too. It’s tough. We lost a lot of great guys, a lot of great players that are top players in the league. It’s just hard to come back from.”
The Twins led the American League Central for 108 days during the season. The last came on Sept. 4, when they pulled back into a tie with the Guardians atop the division. They finished the season in third place, 78-84, 14 games behind the Cleveland.
Much, though certainly not all, of the collapse can be attributed to injuries.
Byron Buxton, an all-star for the first time, did not play in a game after Aug. 22. The star center fielder’s season ended with arthroscopic knee surgery to address an issue that plagued him throughout the course of the season. Jorge Polanco didn’t play a game in September, either, and Max Kepler played in just a handful. Tyler Mahle, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, made just four starts after the deadline and two were cut short by a shoulder issue.
During the most critical month of the season, the roster was depleted by injuries, lacking the firepower to compete with the Guardians, and so a season that started so promisingly, will finish with the Twins falling far, far short of their goals.
“It feels like a tragedy because we have the players here and the ability and everything that we felt like we needed to get where we needed to be, to get to be a playoff-caliber team,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We played five months of competitive baseball. It wasn’t all perfect, but we played five months of good, competitive baseball. We grinded it out. We got ourselves to a good spot going into September. And then a lot of things went the wrong way.”
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, a soccer player at heart, shines across the pond in London
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph grew up playing soccer in his native South Africa, dreaming of playing on the pitch for Manchester United.
He got pretty darn close to living out that childhood dream this past Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, though he was playing football for the Vikings, not soccer for Man United.
Nonetheless, it was something the 28-year-old Joseph will never forget. He finished 5 for 5 on field goals — including a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner — to help the Vikings to a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints.
“A surreal, surreal experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Joseph, who noted that his grandpa was a Tottenham fan. “Just doing it in a stadium that he would’ve absolutely loved to see means a lot to me.”
Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning for his efforts. He’s the first Vikings player to win NFC Player of the Week honors under new coach Kevin O’Connell.
“Oh it’s awesome,” Joseph said before immediately shifting the focus to his teammates. “I think it’s a team award. Credit to (quarterback Kirk Cousins) and the offense for getting us down there. Credit to the big boys up front helping me make kicks. Credit to the snap and the hold.”
Maybe the most impressive thing about Joseph’s 47-yarder in London was that he had missed an extra point on the previous possession. That would be enough to send some kickers into a tailspin. Not Joseph.
“That was a big kick and I was locked in for the moment,” Joseph said. “I knew if given the opportunity I was going to give it everything I had.”
No matter if Joseph makes or misses a kick, it’s clear the Vikings feel confident any time he trots onto the field.
“My confidence level could not be higher in Greg, so for him to go 5 for 5 and be the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week is not a surprise to me,” O’Connell said. “He’s got a clear-cut focus every time he goes to hit it, and it’s paying off.”
Asked about Joseph last week, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels predicted an impressive performance in London. Never mind that Joseph was coming off a pair of missed 56-yard field goals in the Vikings’ 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
“I still have the utmost confidence in him,” Daniels said. “I know he’ll bounce back and be ready to go.”
That’s exactly what Joseph did. He’s 8 for 10 on field goals this season, including a 56-yarder in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers that tied the franchise record. He’s been perfect on field goals from less than 50 yards.
Not too bad for a soccer player at heart.
“Nothing changes for me,” Joseph said. “That’s just me doing my job. Thankful for the team for putting me in that position. Just want to keep putting it through and keep putting this team in a position to win.”
N’Keal Harry is designated to return from injured reserve. Can he give the Chicago Bears receiving corps a boost?
It says something about the dismal state of the Chicago Bears offense that one of the few positive focal points of Wednesday’s media availability at Halas Hall was wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s return to practice after nearly two months away because of an ankle injury.
The Bears are desperate for a spark for quarterback Justin Fields and a passing game that has totaled just 34 completions for 471 yards in four games with two touchdowns, four interceptions and 16 sacks.
The Bears designated Harry to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice before officially returning to the roster. They also placed left guard Cody Whitehair on IR with a knee injury.
Harry, whom the Bears acquired in July from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, could provide a boost at some point this season. But the ratio of time he missed to time logged in practices with Fields and the offense is significant.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Harry would do individual drills Wednesday and then work with the strength staff. Eberflus didn’t rule out a return by Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he also acknowledged Harry is in the beginning stages of his return.
“We’ll see how he picks it up,” Eberflus said. “I know he’s been engaged in the meetings and engaged in the game plans as we’ve been going. That’s been great. We’ll see where it goes.”
The Bears did not make Harry available to reporters because he remains on IR.
Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, had 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. He was battling for a place in the Bears receiving corps before suffering a left ankle injury on a hit by linebacker Nicholas Morrow during a live tackling period at an Aug. 6 training camp practice. He had tightrope surgery on the ankle a few days later and has been rehabbing since.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry adds a big-bodied option with a good catch radius, and the Bears are understandably interested to see what he can do in the red zone.
They were 0-for-3 in the red zone in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants and are tied for 23rd in the league with 50% red zone efficiency. And the Bears have gone heavier on running plays — and had more success with them — inside the 20.
One of Fields’ two touchdown passes this season came in the red zone, an 18-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown in Week 1. The Bears have four rushing touchdowns in the red zone.
“(Harry) would of course be a good matchup for smaller DBs,” Fields said. “One on one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls.”
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney added: “I’ll give it 100 out of 100 every time you throw a ball to N’Keal in the red zone.”
But there’s a lot of work to be done for Harry and Fields to get in sync. They had only about 1½ weeks of practice together in training camp.
“Communicating with him, how he runs routes, what I’m thinking on certain leverages of DBs and stuff like that,” Fields said. “So it’s basically just reps and being on the same page as him.”
Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ offseason plan to assemble a group of receivers without a lot of past production but eager to prove themselves hasn’t resulted in much production. And the plan has been hampered by injuries.
The Bears are playing without Byron Pringle, who is on IR with a calf injury. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut Sunday after missing the first three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he didn’t get a snap on offense and only returned kickoffs and punts.
Mooney leads Bears wide receivers with eight catches for 121 yards. St. Brown has four for 86 yards. No other healthy wide receiver has more than one catch.
When asked about the passing game needing a spark, Mooney — whose four catches for 94 yards against the Giants were as close to it as the Bears have gotten this season — called the development of the Bears offense “a journey” and “a process.”
“I feel like any type of a spark, just passing the ball down the field, can give confidence to the offense itself,” Mooney said. “I understand the process we have to go through with our offense and everything being new. Everybody is still learning and just trying to believe in the offense itself. It’s a process.”
At some point soon, the Bears hope Harry will be a part of that process too.
Twins’ Luis Arraez wins American League batting title
CHICAGO — A large saffron box with the words “Louis Vuitton,” imprinted on it sat partially hidden underneath a small table in the Twins’ clubhouse before their final game of the season. In it, a gift from Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez, that the shortstop joked was going right back to the store if Arraez didn’t lock up the American League batting title on the season’s final day.
Arraez made sure there was no need to return the gift.
After leading the AL in hitting for most of the season, Arraez ended his year hitting .316 after going 1-for-1 with a double and a pair of walks on Wednesday in Chicago. The next closest player, Aaron Judge, did not play on the final day of the season, finishing at .311, and falling just short of winning the first Triple Crown since 2012.
The infielder joined an exclusive club on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Twin to win an American League batting title, joining Rod Carew (7x), Joe Mauer (3x), Tony Oliva (3x) and Kirby Puckett.
Arraez was lifted for a pinch runner after his third-inning double and received some applause from the crowd, to which he responded by tipping his helmet. Correa was the first to greet him with a hug after he walked back to the dugout.
“Luis has gone out there at the top of our lineup for the most part and has had the kind of at-bats that it takes to win a batting title,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … He’s done it without even being strong and healthy the whole way, but he finds a way on base, he finds a way to barrel the ball up and he gets a lot of hits.”
Though he dealt with lingering hamstring tightness throughout the second half of the season, Arraez stayed on the field all season, thanks in part to the work he put in during the offseason to keep his legs healthy. He would would have avoided the IL entirely if not for a case of COVID-19 for the first time in his career.
Arraez played in a career-high 144 games, collecting 173 hits. And while his batting average slipped in the second half of the season — he went to his first All-Star Game with a major-league leading .338 batting average — his full body of work this season has left him with his name etched into the history books forever.
“It’s been truly special,” Correa said of watching Arraez’s season. “Watching him in spring training, his routine in the cage never changed throughout the whole year. Always the same guy. … We talked about being the same guy always, whether you’re 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, that’s something he’s done better than anybody I’ve seen.”
Though with the new American League batting champion, the 0-for-4 days were few and far between.
While he was hampered by hamstring tightness and the constant chatter of the batting race once the Twins fell out of contention could have caused a distraction, Arraez continued producing, finishing his season on a nine-game hitting streak.
Just months into the 25-year-old’s major league career, Guardians manager Terry Francona said he believed Arraez would one day win a batting title.
Wednesday, in his fourth major league season, he fulfilled that prediction.
“He’s capable of even more than what he did over the course of a full year, which I think is a promising thing to say for him and for our team, but we’ve been saying this about him since his first spring training,” Baldelli said. “Before he ever played a major league game, we were sitting around saying things like this and those are bold things. We know those are bold things to say about any young player but he’s showing who he is.”
Carlos Correa, with long-term contract in mind, hints at opting out of deal with Twins
CHICAGO — As the final days of the season dwindled down and Carlos Correa started to repeatedly field questions about his future and whether it might be in Minnesota or not, he has been crystal clear about his intentions: He wants a long-term home.
He might not find that with the Twins.
The Twins signed Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal in March with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. While it’s been clear since the outset that the most likely scenario would be that the star shortstop would opt out after the 2022 season, Wednesday was the closest he has come to saying as much.
“The decision, it’s very simple. I’m going to have some conversations with the front office here and see where their headspace is at and where they are. I talked about marriage in terms of building a long-term relationship and then we go from there,” Correa said. “But we all know, you know the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like.”
While the decision is technically Correa’s — the decision on his player option must be made no later than five days after the conclusion of the World Series — Correa has shifted the onus to the Twins.
As he has done all season long, Correa once again expressed his love for the team and organization. His wife, Daniella, is happy in Minnesota, too, he said, and that’s something he takes “dearly into consideration.”
But he’s looking for more than just the two years left remaining on his current deal. He’s looking for a deal that would far exceed any the Twins have ever committed to.
Correa, who played in 136 games in 2022, finished his year hitting .291 with a .834 OPS. His 139 OPS+ (100 is league average) is the second-highest in his career. His 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) leads the Twins, and he quickly became a leader within the Twins’ clubhouse.
His final month of the season was his best, hitting .355 (1.001 OPS) with seven of his 22 home runs from September on, only increasing his value as he heads into the offseason looking for a long-term deal.
“He’s continually put himself in a position to be recognized as one of the absolute best players in our game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He doesn’t just do it with talent. He does it with talent, with the work ethic and the discipline and the focus and the dedication in his life continually. … He’s going to have every opportunity in the world probably at his fingertips. He just needs to decide what he wants exactly and what’s the best situation for him.”
Just days ago, Correa said there hasn’t been any sort of conversations with the Twins yet on a long-term pact, though he continually has made it clear that he is open to those talks.
But if the Twins want to keep their star shortstop, they’ll have to go shopping at the Dior store.
“I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of,” Correa said. “Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”
Ravens not worried about John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters squabble: ‘Families fight all the time’
Three days after he had to be held back during a late-game argument with Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Marcus Peters declined to comment on the incident Wednesday.
“I don’t got nothing for you all,” the starting cornerback told reporters in the locker room.
While Peters wouldn’t address the situation, Harbaugh already had with his team. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that the Ravens discussed the confrontation, which culminated with Peters tossing his helmet as Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt led him away from Harbaugh late in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Peters was apparently unhappy with Harbaugh’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal rather than attempt a short field goal, which would’ve given the Ravens a 23-20 lead with about four minutes remaining. After an interception by quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone, Buffalo went 77 yards on the subsequent drive and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Harbaugh said after the game that he and Peters were “on the same page,” calling theirs an “honest relationship.” On Monday, he said he didn’t expect any lingering issues from the argument: “We’ll be fine.”
Humphrey, one of Peters’ closest friends on the team, said he wasn’t concerned, either.
“We fight all the time in this building,” he said. “I’ve fought with some people in here myself, whether it’s staff, whether it’s coaches. It’s a lot that goes on. This is an emotional game. … As long as we can hug it out after, that’s all that really matters. And since I’ve been here, there’s never been an argument that’s went one, two, three days. It’s emotional there. Tomorrow, [it’s], ‘Hey, how’s it going? Love you, boom.’
“And so I think that’s a great way to go. Families fight all the time. And the thing about being here that I really, really love is, from the day you walk in, they tell you, you can be yourself. And so when you’re being yourself, there’s a lot of different characteristics, there’s a lot of different moods, there’s a lot different emotions. And when that happens, there’s a lot of clashes. But if it’s all toward the goal of winning, shoot, we can get the boxing gloves out, fight it out and live to see another day.”
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell acknowledged Sunday that tempers can flare during frustrating losses. “We all just want to win,” he said. “That’s it. We all just want to win. … The goal is to win the ballgame, and I think with the brotherhood we have, we’re going to challenge each other, we’re going to communicate with passion, because it’s a passionate game. At the end of the day though, everybody here is on the same page.”
Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery remain out for the Chicago Bears, plus 2 other things we learned at practice Wednesday
The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday in Lake Forest, pushing to bounce back from Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. The Bears will be on the road again in Week 5, heading to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.
1. Jaylon Johnson’s continued absence is worrisome heading into a game against one of the league’s most dangerous receivers.
Johnson suffered a quadriceps injury during a Thursday practice in Week 3 and hasn’t been back on the practice field since. He remained out Wednesday as the Bears monitor his recovery while keeping their fingers crossed that he might be able to give them something against Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
“Anytime you can get a good player like that back who can cover really well (it’s big),” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That would be good if we can get that done. Again, he’s day by day. We’ll see where it is.”
In Johnson’s absence, the starting cornerback trio the last two weeks has consisted of rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones and third-year veteran Kindle Vildor. Eberflus and his defensive staff are working to formulate a game plan that pays Jefferson proper attention as an elite game-changer while also respecting the rest of the receiving corps, a rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison and the Vikings’ play-action game.
“That’s obviously a big issue,” Eberflus said. “That’s always something you have to weigh. You have to do certain things to double and stop (Jefferson) and get guys underneath and do all the things you do to (defend) a No. 1 receiver. It’s always a balance. You have to pick and choose when you do it. But you have to do it for sure.”
Jefferson ranks fifth in the league in catches (28) and receiving yards (393).
2. The Bears are looking for quick fixes for their red-zone offense.
An 0-for-3 effort inside the red zone against the Giants was discouraging, particularly after the Bears were 5-for-7 scoring touchdowns in such opportunities over the first three games. Furthermore, Eberflus emphasized late last week that the team’s red-zone-centric practice Friday has been smooth and efficient.
“This league is about scoring touchdowns,” Eberflus said. “We need to improve that percentage. Again, the practices just have to translate. It’s been good with red-zone practices. We have good schemes down there. It just has to translate to the game now.”
Justin Fields was vague when asked for his prescription for improving the red-zone production.
“It’s just execution from everybody on the offense,” he said. “That’s basically it.”
The Bears’ 50% red-zone efficiency ranks tied for 23rd in the NFL. The Vikings defense is tied for 27th overall having allowed touchdowns on 72.7% of opponents’ red-zone trips.
3. Eddie Jackson’s continued resurgence has given the Bears defense a spark.
Jackson’s fourth-quarter deep-ball interception off Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was his third pick in four games, a production spike after he went the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons without a picks. Since training camp opened, Jackson has been practicing with purpose while feeling more free on the back end of the secondary. And the early 2022 returns have been encouraging.
Eberlfus said Wednesday that Jackson is “hitting his stride” and traces the production back to the investment the sixth-year safety put in during training camp.
“Man, he worked,” Eberflus said. “He never missed a day. If he did, I don’t remember. He is in the best shape of his life. He really bought into this.
“He’s taking great angles. He’s tackling well. He’s obviously ballhawking and understanding the big part of the field. He blitzed well the other day. He’s doing everything you ask a safety to do.”
4. Running back David Montgomery isn’t yet ready to resume practicing.
Montgomery injured his right ankle in the first half of the Bears’ Week 3 win against the Houston Texans and remained out Wednesday. In addition to Montgomery and Johnson missing practice, cornerback Jaylon Jones (illness) and safety Dane Cruishank (hamstring) also did not participate. Matt Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Griffin (Achilles tendon) were limited.
