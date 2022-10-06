News
Apple’s iPhone 15 could have USB-C charging after European legislation is approved
Customers try out new iPhones at an Apple store as the iPhone 14 series goes on sale on September 16, 2022 in Shanghai, China.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
Apple’s next iPhone is likely to come with USB-C charging, analysts have said, after a European law on common chargers moved closer to reality.
On Tuesday, lawmakers in the European Parliament approved a law requiring electronics, including cell phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union, to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. by the end of 2024.
Apple currently uses its proprietary Lightning chargers which are different from USB-C. But that could change starting with the iPhone 15, the next version of its flagship smartphone.
“It is now inevitable that Apple will have to capitulate and switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 when it arrives in 2023,” Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said in a note earlier this week. .
“I think Apple has already moved to USB-C on MacBook and iPad Pro, so the transition has started. iPhone 14 was pretty iterative, so iPhone 15 might be a bigger step in the design. Therefore, now would be a good time to make the switch,” Wood said in follow-up comments to CNBC.
There are rumors that Apple is exploring USB-C for the iPhone 15, which is what the next device might be called if the traditional naming convention continues.
In May, Bloomberg reported that Apple was testing future iPhone models with USB-C charging, but those won’t be released until 2023 at the earliest.
Will the iPhone 15 have USB-C charging worldwide?
If Apple switches to USB-C next year, IDC tech industry analyst Bryan Ma says the US tech giant will make the switch for iPhones around the world, not just in the world. EU.
“It would most likely make sense for them to get the scale of moving to this globally common charger rather than having to make individual parts, unless they think they’re really doing so much [money] out of those chargers and accessories and that kind of stuff that it’s still worth it for them to keep that separate,” Ma told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Wednesday.
“In their own home they are already preparing and preparing for the eventuality a few years from now,” he added.
The change would align Apple’s charging ports with those of competitors, including Samsung, which already use USB-C.
The EU legislation took around 10 years to draft and is likely to get final approval this year.
Lawmakers argue that different charging standards create waste and the law will mean consumers won’t need to buy a new charger every time they buy a device.
“It’s a win for common sense. Although Apple has a huge installed base of Lightning Cable-powered devices, the ubiquity of USB-C in all consumer electronics means that the harmonization over USB-C makes perfect sense,” Wood said.
Ravens roundtable: Evaluating the first month’s highs and lows — and predicting what comes next
The first four weeks of the Ravens’ season were not normal.
In their two double-digit road wins, they beat up on franchise icon turned New York Jets starter Joe Flacco and needed three fourth-quarter takeaways to hold off the New England Patriots. In their two narrow home losses, they watched the Miami Dolphins outscore them 28-3 in the fourth quarter and the Buffalo Bills take their first lead on a last-second field goal.
As the Ravens’ first prime-time test of the season nears, a “Sunday Night Football” showdown in Baltimore against the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals, the team has impressed seemingly as often as it’s confounded. Almost a quarter into the season, here’s what Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon make of the Ravens’ 2-2 start.
We’re nearly a quarter into the Ravens’ regular-season schedule. How would you grade their start?
Walker: Better than it feels coming off another blown lead at home. Fans are despondent given the nature of the Ravens’ two losses, but plenty has gone right for this team. Their offense, led by Most Valuable Player candidate Lamar Jackson, is one of the best in the league. Their defense has created 10 turnovers through four games after creating 15 all of last season. They’re third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent. They’re in a three-way tie atop the AFC North, so it’s not as if they’re buried in the standings. So call it a B or B- despite the frustrated vibes around their loss to the Bills.
Shaffer: Maybe a C+, but that’s as much a reflection of the teams they’ve lost to as the players they’ve lost or missed. Cornerback Kyle Fuller’s absence has loomed large at times. So has left tackle Ja’Wuan James’. The outside linebacker group is already riddled with injuries. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back Gus Edwards and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser still aren’t back. When training camp started, the hope was that the Ravens’ depth at key positions would be fortified by Week 1. It wasn’t. And when the Ravens took big leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the expectation was that they’d hold on. They didn’t. Things could be worse, but they could also be a whole lot better.
Doon: A solid B. Those blown leads against Miami and Buffalo are tough to swallow, but did anyone think the Ravens would have the league’s most efficient passing attack by Week 5? Even the defense, which has rightly been criticized for its inability to make critical stops, is playing closer to league average (16th in DVOA) than the total yards (425) and points (25) allowed per game suggest. The Ravens are surely disappointed to be 2-2, but 15 teams are .500. There’s no reason to panic.
Which Raven will have the biggest impact when he returns from injury, and how different could this team look by the end of October?
Walker: Stanley is the most important player who has yet to return, but the Ravens’ pass protection has been serviceable without him. So let’s go with Bowser, whose versatility was so important to their defense in 2020 and 2021. The Ravens have asked a lot of Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston and, most recently, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Bowser will take stress off all of them. More importantly, he will give defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald an important chess piece in the pass rush and in coverage. It’s not as if the Ravens will be an entirely different team with Stanley and Bowser on the field, but they won’t be so thin at some of the most important positions in the sport, which will make a difference over the long haul of the season.
Shaffer: Ravens coaches have said that Stanley is in the best shape of his career. If his surgically repaired left ankle cooperates, the trickle-down benefits of getting an elite athlete and an elite technician back at an essential position could be enormous. Patrick Mekari’s a reliable pass protector, but he doesn’t have the size to knock defenders off the line or the athleticism to threaten second-level defenders as a puller. Daniel Faalele has people-moving size, but as a rookie who’s played most of his career at right tackle, he’s still learning how to keep star pass rushers off Jackson’s blind side. A healthy, confident Stanley would open up coordinator Greg Roman’s playbook and expand the offense’s margin for error. When he first hurt his ankle in 2020, Stanley was one of the NFL’s best pass-protecting and run-blocking tackles.
Doon: The Ravens have missed having a big, bruising running back to complement Jackson’s speed. Think about their struggles in short-yardage situations this season — getting stopped at the goal line against Miami, failing to convert a fourth-and-1 to ice the game against the Dolphins, coming up empty on three plays inside the 5 on their final drive against Buffalo. If running back Gus Edwards has the same burst he showed in his first three seasons, when he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, this rushing attack should become a lot more dangerous.
Which player, position or coach has been the Ravens’ most pleasant surprise? And their biggest disappointment?
Walker: Devin Duvernay wins happiest surprise. We knew he was an elite returner, but he has exceeded all expectations as a No. 2 wide receiver, catching 12 of 13 passes thrown his way, three of them for touchdowns. He has been more reliable than No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman.
Patrick Queen is an easy choice for biggest disappointment. Macdonald has trusted him to play almost every down, but the 2020 first-round pick simply has not progressed enough in coverage or as a sturdy run defender. He makes the occasional big play as a pass rusher, but the Ravens were looking for far more from him.
Shaffer: How about some love for Justin Madubuike? He’s 11th in the NFL in quarterback pressures among interior defensive linemen (11), according to Pro Football Focus, tied with established stars like the Indianapolis Colts’ DeForest Buckner and teammate Calais Campbell. The 2020 third-round pick has 1 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in four games, putting him on pace to more than double his career totals in each category.
Unfortunately for Macdonald, bright spots in his defense have been hard to find. Players raved about his scheme and his teaching ability this offseason, and it wasn’t hard to imagine his successes at Michigan — especially with the pass rush — and his ties to Baltimore — especially at linebacker — paying off early. Instead, there have been growing pains. Some of the Ravens’ young talents have struggled, and the defense is 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per play (6.2). Takeaways have helped paper over some of the unit’s issues, but that’s not a reliable recipe for success.
Doon: Michael Pierce was Pro Football Focus’ sixth-highest graded interior defender before he suffered a season-ending torn biceps, so he deserves mention as most pleasant surprise. After he missed most of the last two seasons in Minnesota, nobody knew what to expect from the 355-pound veteran. Houston has also looked ageless, recording two sacks and eight pressures in four games.
The biggest disappointment, and perhaps the most surprising, is Oweh. He looked poised for a breakout season in training camp, and while there’s still plenty of time for him to make his mark, the second-year outside linebacker has just one sack while grading poorly as a run defender. The Ravens’ defense needs much more from him.
What’s the Ravens’ biggest weakness, and how fixable is it?
Walker: They’re struggling to finish games because they can’t run the ball reliably or get to the opposing passer on key defensive possessions. The running game will probably round into better form as J.K. Dobbins continues to recover from a brutal knee injury and Edwards nears a comeback from his torn ACL. The pass rush also has potential, given that the Ravens will get Bowser and Houston back, with second-round pick David Ojabo a candidate to join them late in the season. But they have not been as creative with their blitzes under Macdonald, and they’re near the bottom of the league in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Reference.
Shaffer: If Bateman’s foot injury sidelines him for more than a game or two, the Ravens’ passing game will be on thin ice. Duvernay’s been a revelation as a complementary wide receiver, and tight end Mark Andrews essentially functions as a wideout, but there’s not a lot of reliable pieces beyond that. The most pressing issue, though, remains the pass rush, especially off the edge. If Macdonald’s hope is to confuse quarterbacks with late safety rotations and disguised coverages, he needs a defensive front that can bother quarterbacks with just a four-man rush. Bowser’s return should be a boon to the overworked Oweh, but neither’s a certified star.
Doon: Is it fair to say overall roster depth? According to Pro Football Focus, only the 49ers and Buccaneers have lost more wins above replacement (WAR) to injury, excluding quarterbacks, this season. It only took three games for the Ravens to thrust rookie fourth-round pick Faalele into the starting lineup at left tackle, a position he never played in college. Pierre-Paul played nearly 86% of the snaps against Buffalo just days after being officially signed. The Ravens are expected to get reinforcements soon, but they could ill-afford another setback.
Are the Ravens’ hopes of an AFC North title better or worse than when the season started?
Walker: Slightly better, because the Bengals have not built an early lead on them. We could flip that on its head and say the Ravens should kick themselves for not capitalizing on their golden chances to build a cushion with wins over the Dolphins and Bills. But they have played better than the other teams in the division, and as long as Jackson stays upright, there’s every reason to believe they’ll stay at the top. The Ravens have the easiest remaining schedule in the AFC North, according to Football Outsiders, so it’s not as if the Bengals or Cleveland Browns will gain an advantage that way.
Shaffer: Slightly worse. They haven’t separated themselves from the Bengals, whose Week 2 loss to the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys suddenly looks a lot more understandable. Cleveland has a strong ground game powering a better-than-expected offense, along with a talented defense that should stabilize before long. The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t face the Ravens until Week 14, by which point outside linebacker J.J. Watt should be healthy and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett could be competent. But if the Ravens win Sunday and beat Cleveland in Week 7, it’d be their division to lose.
Doon: Better. Have you looked at the standings? The Browns are 2-2 with losses to the Jets and Falcons. The Steelers are 1-3 and turning to a rookie first-round pick at quarterback. The Bengals have won two straight but are still struggling to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, allowing 16 sacks in four games. We know Cincinnati is talented enough to repeat as division champion, but the early cracks might be the first sign of some expected regression.
Week 5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 11, 4
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3
()
Terra Chief Business Officer Yoo Mo Arrested by South Korean Prosecutors
mini
While refusing to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District Attorney Choi Sung-kook confirmed the arrest.
Yoo Mo, Terra’s general affairs manager, has been arrested by South Korean authorities for manipulating and inflating the token price using bots, according to reports. This is the first arrest in the ongoing Terra investigation which comes after authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
Yoo is accused of violating capital markets law, including fraud. Prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for Yoo and his associate Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs. Yoo is considered a key assistant to Kwon.
While refusing to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District Attorney Choi Sung-kook confirmed the arrest.
Earlier, the South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a public notice announcing the invalidation of Do Kwon’s passport.
Many South Korea-based crypto investors have filed criminal complaints against Kwon and his Terraform co-founder, Daniel Shin, following the crash of TerraUSD (UST), a US dollar pegged stablecoin.
Alongside South Korean authorities, Kwon is also being tracked by Interpol.
More details are awaited.
First post: 06 October 2022, 14:16 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Hacker gets probation for massive Capital One data breach
The hacker responsible for the huge 2019 Capital One data breach was sentenced to time served and five years probation.
U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said sentencing former Amazon systems engineer Paige Thompson to a prison term would have been “particularly difficult for her because of her mental health and transgender status,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
US Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that he was “very disappointed” with the sentencing decision. “That’s not what justice looks like,” he said. Thompson had faced up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, but prosecutors had instead asked for a seven-year sentence.
The hack, one of the largest breaches ever by a financial services company, affected more than 100 million US customers and involved the theft of sensitive data including social security and bank account numbers. Along with uploading data, Thompson installed cryptocurrency mining software on servers and funneled the crypto to his online wallet, the Justice Department said.
“Ms. Thompson’s hacking and stealing of information from 100 million people caused over $250 million in damages to businesses and individuals,” Brown said. “His cybercrimes have created anxiety among millions of people who are rightly concerned about their private information. This conduct deserves greater punishment.”
Thompson, 37, was convicted in June electronic fraud, unauthorized access to a protected computer and damage to a protected computer. She was acquitted of charges of aggravated identity theft and access device fraud.
Capital One agreed last year to pay $190 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by customers. In 2020, Capital One agreed to pay $80 million to settle claims by federal banking regulators that it failed to protect data.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 to determine how much restitution Thompson should pay his victims.
CNET
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends Dusshera festivities at Red Fort
New Delhi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the Dussehra festivities at the historic Red Fort grounds in Delhi on Wednesday.
Speaking during the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee’s ‘Ravan Dahan’ programme, Mr Kejriwal wished India to become the ‘best and strongest nation in the world’.
He said Ramlila is very important to people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama’s life.
Ramlila is the enactment of the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic Ramayana.
The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and his son Meghnad.
Actor Prabhas of “Baahubali” fame also attended the event.
“Ravan Dahan” programs have been organized by different Ramlila committees in the Red Fort area which have drawn huge crowds after a two-year lull due to the Covid pandemic.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Kidnapped Merced family found dead as sheriff confirms ‘worst fears’
Four members of a Merced family whose abduction was captured on surveillance video have been found dead, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.
A farm worker called around 5:30 p.m. to report the bodies, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. Deputies arrived at the scene soon after, followed by detectives who determined the remains were those of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; his mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and his uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, who were taken at gunpoint on Monday from the family business in Merced near South Route 59.
“Tonight our worst fears were confirmed,” Warnke said. “We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact dead. … There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy.
Suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to kill himself in the nearby town of Atwater.
Warnke said Wednesday night that investigators spoke with Salgado but declined to provide further details about what the suspect said, citing the ongoing investigation.
Relatives of the family have been notified, the sheriff said, adding that deputies and other staff would deal with the scene overnight.
The motive for the kidnappings and murders is not yet known, Warnke said.
The sheriff said he hopes the district attorney will pursue the death penalty.
The discovery of the bodies came hours after authorities released surveillance footage showing the abduction of the family of four. Deputy Corey Gibson detailed the timeline of the kidnapping, showing new video footage taken outside the family business.
Singh and his brother Amandeep Singh arrived at the business between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the video showed.
At around 9 a.m., Singh appeared to casually interact with the suspect, believed to be Salgado, outside the building. The two headed for the entrance of the company, with Singh in the lead. The suspect was carrying a white trash bag, surveillance footage showed.
“[The suspect] put the trash bag down and you’ll see he pulls out a gun,” Gibson said.
Singh and the suspect entered the building and remained inside for a few minutes, and the video then showed Singh and his brother exiting through the back door with their hands apparently tied behind their backs as the suspect followed them with weapon in hand.
The suspect put Singh and his brother in the back seat of Amandeep’s van, the video showed. The suspect left and returned six minutes later, according to surveillance footage.
“The same suspect exits the vehicle and returns inside the business,” Gibson said.
Less than a minute later, video showed Kaur carrying her baby through the back door, unrestrained, followed by the suspect.
The investigation into the family business that uncovered the video began Monday after authorities found Amandeep Singh’s Dodge Ram truck on fire in the town of Winton.
When officers arrived at Singh’s home to investigate the car fire, a family member was unable to get in touch with him. When the family could not contact Amandeep Singh, along with Kaur and her husband, they reported them missing to the sheriff’s office.
“Please help us all. Move forward, so that my family can come home safely,” said Sukhdeep Singh, a family member.
“We’re all trying to look for ways to deal with this or help in any way,” said another family member, who identified himself as Balwinder.
Salgado was convicted in 2005 of armed robbery, which involved false imprisonment, Warnke said. He was paroled in 2015 and has had no “major contact” with the law since, the sheriff said.
California Daily Newspapers
Thailand: a shooting in a nursery leaves at least 32 dead, the alleged perpetrator commits suicide – World Today News
The death toll from a shooting that began in Thailand in a nursery in Na Klang (north) has risen to “at least 30 dead”, including 23 children, a police colonel in Nong Bua Lamphu province said on Thursday. The police had launched a wanted notice to find the main suspect, a 34-year-old former police officer, on the run, in possession of a rifle, a pistol and a knife. Subsequently, the latter would have killed his wife and child and would have committed suicide, according to the police.
Pedestrians hit by car
The attack began at 12:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) in a nursery, before the assailant fled by car and hit several pedestrians, according to Colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya. The children killed are between two and three years old, he said.
A shooting perpetrated by an army officer, who had argued with a superior, occurred in February 2020 in Thailand in a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29 people.
letelegramme Fr Trans
