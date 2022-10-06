News
ASK IRA: Have Heat learned their Kevin Durant lessons?
Q: Ira, I find it almost ridiculous when Heat fans are still talking about now being able to be in a better position a year or two down the line to finally land the whale (Kevin Durant) by having Tyler Herro’s new contract along with maybe Duncan Robinson and whatever else. Kevin Durant is now 34 years old. I simply don’t see a big upside to signing him when he’s 35 or 36 years old to a huge contract. I don’t think it’s worth it. I think that time has passed now. If it was to be done it needed to happen this year. Am I wrong? – Brent, Wellington.
A: Well, as the saying goes: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. In this case it could be argued that Kevin Durant already has fooled the Heat twice, between the initial courtship by the Heat in 2018 free agency, before Durant joined the Warriors, and then the waiting game this summer, before Durant opted to rescind his trade demand and stay with the Nets. As it is, Kevin is under contract this season plus three more thereafter, so it’s not as if anyone will be writing him a new contract anytime soon. Still, if the Nets get off to a rough start, who knows where Durant’s trade whims might take the situation? What you no longer can do is wait on him as a savior. That has to be a lesson learned.
Q: It’s starting to make sense to me why Erik Spoelstra prefers the speed lineup over the big lineup. Defensively the big lineup is not as switchable and seems like it’s usually a step behind. Is there still a place for the big lineup on this team? Teams like Milwaukee, Cleveland and Boston have big lineups and they make it work defensively. – Swann.
A: The thing is, you make things work when it comes to your best players. So the Heat moving toward more of a “drop” approach with their center protecting the lane ultimately will come down to the degree to which they value Omer Yurtseven. There was a point where the Heat so highly valued Hassan Whiteside, that they adopted the drop as their base defense. Then Whiteside no longer was deemed as valuable, so they made the change to the switch-everything approach with Bam Adebayo. With Brook Lopez in Milwaukee and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland, it is a case of playing to the strengths of their best defenders.
Q: While there has been an ongoing concern over how active the Heat’s competitors have been in the offseason and how inactive we have been, I have become convinced that the growth of Omer Yurtseven, coupled with a healthy and uber-talented Victor Oladipo, who excels on both ends of the floor, and whom the team has had enough confidence in to sign to a two year $18.2 million contract, along with a packed roster and the possible opportunity to add another veteran during the season, is a realistic justification to be optimistic that we are not just a playoff team, but in the mix for a trip to the Finals. – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: Getting past the possibility of that being a run-on sentence, I think you might be overstating the significance of Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo in the grand scheme of 2022-23. The Heat’s fate, again, more than likely will be centered on the contributions of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. As they go, so go the Heat. As it is, it was an uneven preseason debut with Omer, while Victor has yet to take the court in the preseason. So everything in their regard at the moment is based on assumption.
()
News
Twitter now lets you post images, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet • TechCrunch
Twitter is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to post images, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet. Until now, the platform only allowed users to include one type of media format in a post, for example, multiple images.
Although you can see mixed media tweets on all platforms, you can currently only post mixed media tweets from iOS and Android. The feature lets you post four individual media items, consisting of images, videos, or GIFs, in a tweet.
It’s quite simple to create a mixed media tweet: go to the tweet composer and press the photo icon or the GIF button, and it will now let you choose from different media formats.
“We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to help creators share more and be seen. Mixing different types of visual content in a single Tweet allows creators to express themselves beyond 280 characters and gives them more ways to tell their story,” Twitter said in a blog post.
TechCrunch reported on Twitter’s first mixed media test in July. Back then, users couldn’t see those tweets on desktop, but now the company is making the feature available to everyone around the world. Here are some examples of mixed tweets; you’ll need to open them on Twitter to see multiple media.
It’s been a busy week for Twitter feature rollouts. The social network has made the Edit Tweet button available to Twitter Blue followers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The company has also expanded its status feature with new options for tags such as “Latest News”, “Games”, “Pet of the Day”, “Then and Now”, “To Whom It May Concern”, “Twitter do your thing”, and “Watch cricket”. Additionally, Twitter is rolling out a new full-screen video interface for select users with TikTok-like vertical scrolling to jump between clips.
While all of this was going on, Elon Musk made a U-turn earlier this week and said he was aiming to complete the acquisition of Twitter at a pre-agreed price of $54.20 per share. The drama continues.
techcrunch
News
Biden WH ‘panicks’ and makes ‘furious, last-ditch effort’ to convince OPEC not to cut production
On Tuesday’s show of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN’s senior national security correspondent Alex Marquardt reported that the White House is “freaking out” that OPEC is cutting oil production and engages in a “furious, last chance, full scale”. effort” to lobby against a reduction in production.
Marquardt said that, according to a “US official,” “the White House, in fact, is panicking, that this is something they desperately don’t want to happen. Cutting oil production means higher oil prices, that means higher gas prices. That’s of course something that the Biden administration doesn’t want to happen right now. So tomorrow there’s this meeting of oil-producing countries, this cartel which is called OPEC. It is ostensibly led by Saudi Arabia. Russia is also a member. The United States is not a member. And what we have learned, myself and our colleagues Natasha Bertrand and Phil Mattingly is that there is this furious, last-ditch, full-scale effort to pressure the OPEC-plus oil-producing nations not to cut oil production, that senior Biden administration members reach out to cartel members, including Saudi Arabia say, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The cartel could cut up to 1 million barrels per day of production, which would be the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic. Now that effort is being led by the Biden administration’s top energy official, Amos Hochstein. They also enlisted top White House Middle East official Brett McGurk. But interestingly, they also – just to show you how widespread this is – contacted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking her to contact her counterparts around the world. And we’ve actually received talking points that the White House sent to Treasury that have very direct language suggesting that Yellen is telling his counterparts some of this. They say it would be a “total disaster[,]’ This would be considered a ‘hostile act’ against the United States. It is a very direct language. The White House says these were preliminary and unused talking points. But it gives a glimpse of their nervousness, Jake.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Thai police: More than 30 dead in the attack on a nursery in Thailand
BANGKOK — More than 30 people, mostly children, were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a daycare center in northeast Thailand, authorities said.
Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting happened in the early afternoon in the center of Nongbua Lamphu town.
He said the attacker killed 30 people before killing himself. He had no further details.
A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths had been confirmed so far – 23 children, two teachers and a police officer.
According to Thai media, the shooter also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.
Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.
Several media outlets identified the attacker as a former local police lieutenant colonel, but there was no immediate official confirmation.
The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack, the attacker returned home and committed suicide with his wife and child.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero uses preseason to get more pick-and-roll reps – The Denver Post
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has mentioned several times that the preseason will be used for experimentation.
For Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in June, part of that means getting more acclimated to using roll picks. That process began in the Magic’s Monday preseason opener loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I played pick-and-roll in college, but college is a very different game,” said Banchero, who had 8 points (2-9), 2 rebounds and 2 steals against Memphis. “In the NBA, it’s a pick-and-roll pretty much every possession. It was a lot more reps than I was used to.
During his 39 games at Duke, Banchero was involved in 64 pick-and-rolls (35 as a ballhandler, 29 as a rollman) that ended with him shooting, representing 9.3% of his game type use, according to Synergy Sports.
If Monday was any indication, expect that usage to increase.
Banchero was involved in at least 13 pick-and-rolls in 24 minutes against Memphis – including possessions that didn’t end with him passing or shooting – blending in time as ball handler and man of roller.
The results were top to bottom, which is expected for a rookie.
At first, Banchero seemed hesitant to shoot as a ball handler in a pick-and-roll while he read his options.
The Memphis defense, which ranked No. 6 in defensive ratings last season, does a good job of helping shooters, disrupting lanes and forcing ball carriers to resume dribbling — things that have happened in Banchero.
This led to Banchero returning the ball or kicking a teammate after failing to create a significant advantage or being slow with his reads.
“In middle school, it was largely isolation, so that’s what I’m used to doing for a lot of my reading, pure isolation,” Banchero said. “I have to get used to doing a lot more pick-and-roll reads as a handler and roll, and speeding that up. I felt like my reads were a lot slower than usual.
Banchero began to look more comfortable as a decider in pick-and-rolls as the game progressed, especially as a roll man.
“With a lot of young guys it tends to be speed, timing, pace and playing with different teammates,” Mosley said. “Understanding the when and the where. These guys are gonna have to keep playing together [to] understand the different readings. Wendell [Carter Jr.] will be a different roll of Mo Bamba. Mo Bamba will be a different roll from Bol. It’s just the timing and getting to know your teammates, understanding how you make certain passes. And then in different spaces on the floor, you have to feel all these points. This will eliminate a lot of our bearings.
Banchero, who primarily completed his half-court possessions as a point, sniper or post-up shooter at Duke, worked on making pick-and-roll reads in Wednesday’s practice.
“I just do [the] simple read every time, trying to get the right read, whether it’s hitting the big one in the pocket or swinging it one more,” Banchero said. “Or come up with my own shot. It’s something I was a little undecided about in the first game, just be me, be aggressive. Heading into those next two games, remembering my shot is the first look, then doing some readings after that.
“Watching the film, I didn’t seem accelerated. I didn’t look super uncomfortable. Knowing that I can go where I want is really encouraging. Now I have to make the right decision when I get there.
Pick-and-rolls are an important part of any NBA offense, regardless of team. The Magic weren’t a pick-and-roll heavy team last season compared to the rest of the league, but still finished 23.5% of their possessions with this type of play. possessions that involved pick-and-rolls that ended in other types of play such as scouting opportunities.
More pick-and-roll opportunities will arise for Banchero, with the Magic taking on the Spurs in San Antonio on Thursday in their next preseason game before facing the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday in a back-to-back game. .
“That’s going to be part of it,” Mosley said. “The work we do in practice, he has to do [during] individual exercises. When to pass, when to drop down and attack the rim, and when to pass outside the perimeter. These are decision making [processes] he’s gonna have to go through we’re asking all these guys to do it.
“You speak of what Franz [Wagner] last year, in some ways, he started moving a bit more towards that. It will be a similar situation with Paolo – being able to make decisions from the pick-and-roll.
This learning curve will take time.
“It doesn’t matter who he’s with in the pick-and-roll, it’s going to take time [to understand] when he makes certain passes,” Mosley said. “Is the guy a speed roller or does he roll in the pocket? Is there a nail man or do I have to throw him on the wing? It will be all these timing pieces. For the first game, just the fact that he’s in it is a good thing so he can recognize when and where he needs to do certain things.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
denverpost sports
News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero using preseason to get more pick-and-roll reps
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has mentioned multiple times that preseason will be used to experiment.
For Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, a part of that means becoming more acclimated with being used in picks in rolls. That process started in the Magic’s Monday preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I played out of the pick-and-roll in college, but college is a much different game,” said Banchero, who had 8 points (2-9), 2 rebounds and 2 steals against Memphis. “In the NBA, it’s a pick-and-roll pretty much every possession. It was a lot more reps than I was used to.”
During his 39 games at Duke, Banchero was involved in 64 pick-and-rolls (35 as the ballhandler, 29 as the roll man) that ended with him shooting, making up 9.3% of his play type usage, according to Synergy Sports.
If Monday was any indication, expect that usage to increase.
Banchero was involved in at least 13 pick-and-rolls in 24 minutes against Memphis — including possessions that didn’t end with him passing or shooting — mixing in time as both the ballhandler and roll man.
The results were up and down, which is expected for a rookie.
At times early on, Banchero seemed hesitant to shoot as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll while he read his options.
Memphis’ defense, which ranked No. 6 in defensive rating last season, does a good job at helping off shooters, disrupting driving lanes and forcing ballhandlers to pick up their dribble — things that happened to Banchero.
This led to Banchero either turning the ball over or kicking out to a teammate after not creating a significant advantage or being slow with his reads.
“In college, a lot of it was isolation, so that’s what I’m used to making a lot of my reads out of, pure isolation,” Banchero said. “I got to get used to making a lot more reads out of the pick-and-roll as the handler and the roller, and speeding that up. I felt like I made my reads a lot slower than usual.”
Banchero started to look more comfortable as a decision-maker in pick-and-rolls as the game went on, especially as a roll man.
“With a lot of the young guys, it tends to be the speed, timing, pace and playing with different teammates,” Mosley said. “Understanding the when and the where. These guys are going to have to continue to play together [to] understand the different reads. Wendell [Carter Jr.] will be a different roller than Mo Bamba. Mo Bamba will be a different roller than Bol. It’s just the timing and getting familiar with your teammates, understanding how you’re making certain passes. And then in different spaces on the floor, you’ve got to feel all those spots. That’ll eliminate a lot of our turnovers.”
Banchero, who mostly finished halfcourt possessions as a spot-up shooter, in isolation or on post ups at Duke, worked on making reads out of pick-and-rolls during Wednesday’s practice.
“Just making [the] simple read every time, trying to make the right read whether it’s hitting the big in the pocket or swinging it one more,” Banchero said. “Or getting to my own shot. That’s something I was a little indecisive on in the first game, just being me, being aggressive. Heading into these next couple of games, reminding myself my shot’s the first look and then making reads after that.
“Watching the film, I didn’t look sped up. I didn’t look like I was super uncomfortable. Knowing I can get to wherever I want to get to is really encouraging. Now I’ve got to make the right decision when I get there.”
Pick-and-rolls are a significant part of any NBA offense, regardless of the team. The Magic weren’t a pick-and-roll heavy team last season compared to the rest of the league, but still finished 23.5% of their possessions with that play type. That doesn’t take into account possessions that involved pick-and-rolls that ended with other play types such as spot-up opportunities.
More pick-and-roll opportunities will come for Banchero, with the Magic playing the Spurs in San Antonio Thursday in their next preseason game before matching up against the Mavericks in Dallas Friday as part of a back-to-back.
“That’s going to be part of it,” Mosley said. “The work we do in practice, he’s got to do that [during] individual drills. The timing of when to make passes, when to get downhill and attack the rim and when to make the pass out of the perimeter. Those are decision-making [processes] he’s going to have to go through we’re asking all these guys to do.
“You talk about what Franz [Wagner] did last year, in some ways he started moving towards that a little bit more. That’s going to be a similar situation with Paolo — be able to make decisions out of the pick-and-roll.”
That learning curve will take time.
“No matter who he’s in the pick-and-roll with, it’s going to take time [to understand] the timing of when he’s making certain passes,” Mosley said. “Is the guy a speed roller or is he rolling into the pocket? Is there a man at the nail or do I need to throw it out to the wing? It’s going to be all of those timing pieces. For the first game, him just being in them is a great thing so he can recognize when and where he needs to do certain things.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Russia could start providing trade finance to importers of its cereals: minister
Moscow:
Russia could start providing trade finance to importers of its grain, as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine are affecting this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.
Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian Export Credit Insurance and Investment Agency “to provide financing to foreign companies for the purchase of our products”, Patrushev said. to the RBC business daily in an interview published on Monday.
“It will give us the opportunity to sell large quantities. Because there is also a problem with settlements so far,” he added.
Some Russian grain importers currently pay in rubles or their local currency, and the number of such transactions is increasing every month, Patrushev said. Egypt and Turkey are the biggest buyers of Russian grain.
Speaking about the farmers among those drafted into the army during Russia’s partial mobilization at a busy time in the sowing season, Patrushev said his ministry would make efforts to ensure the smooth running of the agricultural industry.
“Of course, in the interest of our department, we would like to see more people employed in agriculture, but there are state goals, and they are certainly a priority,” said Patrushev, who is the son of the secretary of the Russian Security Council, at RBC.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
ASK IRA: Have Heat learned their Kevin Durant lessons?
Cramer’s Investment Tips Backfired! Two New Cramer’s ETFs are Filed with SEC
Twitter now lets you post images, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet • TechCrunch
Biden WH ‘panicks’ and makes ‘furious, last-ditch effort’ to convince OPEC not to cut production
Thai police: More than 30 dead in the attack on a nursery in Thailand
Magic’s Paolo Banchero uses preseason to get more pick-and-roll reps – The Denver Post
Magic’s Paolo Banchero using preseason to get more pick-and-roll reps
Russia could start providing trade finance to importers of its cereals: minister
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Revised ‘Dreamers’ program to get another review by court
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy