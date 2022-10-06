Bitcoin’s Total Network Hashrate Hits an All-time High

B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.

Working with the new version of B2Core that supports REST API technology, companies can be sure that they have access to the best services on the market. Thanks to the HTTP protocol, the integration process provides the highest speed and convenience of working with the company’s products, ensuring a high degree of reliability. B2Broker offers a wide range of high quality products for forex and crypto markets, and this release is a new stage in the development of solutions that can change the view of trading. Thank you for being with us!

Back-Office API

The Back-Office API solution will allow users to collect their customers’ data analytics and all the necessary information about them, such as accounts and transactions. It will be a great tool that will enable companies to better understand the needs of their customers and therefore implement the necessary changes to make their trading experience even better. The user information will also allow companies to track how they interact with the products and services offered by the company. In the long run, the Back-Office API will be an incredibly useful attribute for improving workflows, interacting with users and developing existing products and services.

Front-Office API

The new B2Core REST API technology has support for interaction with the Front-Office API for end users (Trader’s Room). From now on users have access to authorization functions, integration, transactions, and much more. Front-Office API is a powerful system that offers incredible features and extends the integration functionality of your products in order to make the experience for your customers even better. Thanks to Front-Office API support, you can manage your product customizations by adding new features that make it even more intuitive and functional.

Verdict

We at B2Broker are excited about the new release of B2Core API. This solution will make our users’ trading experience even better and more efficient. This is the first such release of the B2Core API in the company, and we will do our best to make sure you have access to the most powerful, convenient and reliable API solution. With its simple interface, high speed and wide range of features, REST API technology is designed to help all clients improve their existing products and assist in creating new ones. Forex brokers, crypto exchanges and CFDs will be able to benefit the most from using this API.

Go ahead and try out the B2Core API! The process of getting started has been made as simple as possible for you. If you have any kind of question, our support team is always ready to help you. Moreover, if you have any suggestions on how to improve the API, we will gladly wait for your feedback. Thank you for using our products!