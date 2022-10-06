Caleb Mclaughlin, Dacre Montgomery And More To Travel To Chicago Area For 'Stranger Con' - Nbc Chicago

In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time high in production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Fish is an essential source of protein, making it essential for feeding the world’s growing population.

In the United States, New Bedford, Massachusetts, is the most valuable fishing port in the country, bringing in $376.6 million worth of seafood in 2020.

“Fish stocks crashed in the 1990s. It changed the species we were offering. It changed availability. in New Bedford. CNBC.

The collapse led to an amendment to the Magnusson-Stevens Act of 1976, which is the main law governing marine systems, and ultimately made the United States a world leader in fisheries management, prohibiting overfishing and requiring the rebuilding the population.

Overfishing occurs when the harvest of fish exceeds the maximum sustainable yield.

“You fish harder than you would maximize yield, but that doesn’t mean decline. It doesn’t mean demise. It doesn’t mean collapse. It just means fishing too hard,” said Ray Hilborn, professor of aquarium and fishing. services at the University of Washington, CNBC told CNBC.

In the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that 90% of fisheries are now managed sustainably. As of June 2020, 47 fish stocks have been replenished such as Chinook Salmon and Sea Scallops.

“There are issues … that have led to underfishing of annual catch limits in New England for some species trying to protect other species. So it’s complex,” Ramsden said.

Underfishing, which has become common in the United States, occurs when fish are harvested at a rate lower than that which would produce maximum sustainable yield.

Hilborn said 20-30% of potential return is lost through careful management.

For example, when NOAA reported catch numbers for groundfish in the Great Atlantic, only about 15% of the potential catch, measured in pounds, was harvested between May 2021 and April 2022.

According to NOAA, America imports between 70% and 85% of its seafood. In 2020, the United States imported over 6 billion pounds of seafood worth over $21 billion. , representing a national seafood trade deficit of $17 billion.

Some supply chains are obscure. According to the FAO, many countries do not have trend and stock data because they do not have management systems.

“Everything we know suggests that on average they fish too hard,” Hilborn said, adding that those dominant countries are China, Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and India.

The United States imported $2.4 billion worth of seafood from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in 2019, which represents about 11% of total US seafood imports, according to the Commission. international trade of the United States.

Not only would eliminating so-called IUU seafood imports result in an overall decrease in imports, but it would increase US prices and increase the total operating income of the US commercial fishing industry by approximately 60.8 millions of dollars.

Watch the video to learn about the fishing industry in the United States, the market forces at play, the difference between overfishing and overfishing, the role of climate and crime in global supply chains seafood and the solutions that might be on the table.