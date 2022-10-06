Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends Dusshera festivities at Red Fort

Lunar Alert: After 9 a.m. EDT today (6 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The Moon is in Pisces.

Happy Birthday Thursday, October 6, 2022:

You are a spontaneous, lively and dynamic adventurer. You crave a strong spiritual connection with someone. Simplicity is key this year. It’s time to take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Get organized and work hard for your own benefit.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

Today is a bit mixed. Regardless, you can still have a positive and optimistic day! Your involvement with your friends and partners will be enjoyable, friendly and rewarding. However, some of you might choose to be alone privately. Tonight: Loneliness.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★

Relations with colleagues and clients are now positive. You will spend playful moments with the children and the youngest. A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important and meaningful, as it is a warm and wonderful day to tell everyone. Tonight: be friendly.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

It’s a romantic day! You feel cheerful, energetic and ready to have fun! Social outings, sporting events and fun times with the kids will be at the top of your menu. It’s a great day for a date, a date for lunch, or to meet the gang for happy hour. Tonight: You are admired.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

Most of you know a kitchen well. Know that today is a great day to entertain at home, as you will enjoy hosting friends and family. You are full of ideas and eager to share your thoughts with someone. Similarly, you could explore real estate opportunities. Tonight: Explore!

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★★

Get out there and fly your colors today! Take short trips. Discover new places and meet new faces, because it’s a fabulous day for chatting. It’s also a great date day. You will enjoy the company of friends, relatives, and neighbors, which is why you should make plans for fun! Tonight: Check your finances.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

Because your ambition is awake, you assert yourself. Also, this week you are focusing heavily on income, cash flow, and buying nice things. As you juggle your life for these events, take the time today to socialize with a loved one, because you’ll enjoy doing it. Tonight: Cooperate.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★★

It is a fabulous day for any social occasion. Be sure to meet someone for breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour, etc. Go out to your favorite cafe. A new romance will bloom for some of you. The main thing is to go out and socialize with someone, because it will lift your spirits! Tonight: get organized.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★★

You will enjoy spending time with younger people today. In fact, these interactions will make you feel younger. They could also influence your approach to future goals. In the meantime, look for ways to amicably resolve disputes over insurance, shared ownership, inheritances, and property held in common. Tonight: Socialize!

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★★

It’s a kind of day where you enjoy socializing! You will be happy to share your ideas. You want to hear what other people think. You want to talk to people, especially creatives and artists. You will also enjoy interacting with groups and organizations. (Aim for gold!) Tonight: Cocoon.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★★

It’s a fabulous day to chat with others, as you are admired and respected. (Who doesn’t like to be held in consideration?) Today you impress authority figures and bosses, some of whom might be the subject of a romance or a naughty flirtation. You have a strong need to communicate today. Tonight: Talks.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★

Take every opportunity to socialize today, as you will enjoy meeting and talking to others, especially “different” people. Sporting events, musical performances, theater, movies, conferences, meetings, parties and fun get-togethers will delight you! Tonight: Watch your money.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★★

You are pumped today! Because the Moon is in your sign, your emotions run high, as does your good fortune. Financial negotiations favor you, as well as socializing and enjoying the company of others. Tonight: you rock!

BORN TODAY

Actress Elisabeth Shue (1963), actor Jeremy Sisto (1974), actor Ioan Gruffudd (1973)