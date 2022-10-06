News
Faye Flam: Here’s who really needs the new COVID booster
The new U.S. COVID booster campaign needs a dose of clarity about its goals and limitations. The latest “bivalent” vaccine — retooled to protect against the currently circulating BA.5 variant — will benefit some more than others. The oldest and most vulnerable citizens are likely to benefit most. Public health officials should aim to protect them through a targeted messaging campaign convincing them to get the shot. Younger people should only be encouraged to get it if they’re more than six months out from their last shot.
Right now, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a broader focus — recommending that everyone over 12 get the booster if they’re more than two months out from their last shot or three months out from an infection. That diffuse message is less likely to reach those who need it most.
The situation was simpler during the initial vaccine rollout in 2021. The clinical trial data suggested that vaccinations would go a long way toward preventing infection in the first place, and so getting vaccinated was considered not just a personal health choice but a civic duty for everyone. There was broad scientific consensus that widespread vaccination would minimize cases and maybe even end the pandemic.
That hope was crushed by the discovery of immunity-evading new variants. But there was still a pretty wide consensus that people should get a first booster, thanks to growing evidence that an extra shot, given months later, would help reduce cases and prevent severe illness.
But expert opinion had splintered by the spring of 2022. Some wanted to keep boosting everyone every six months or so, either with the original vaccines or with updated boosters. The problem was a lack of evidence that repeated boosting would make a substantial dent in cases. The new bivalent BA.5 boosters could plausibly reduce the odds of infection, but we don’t know by how much.
“At the end of the day, probably what counts most is the time from the last immunization or infection,” says Alessandro Sette, a professor at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology. He says right now there’s too much emphasis on the number of boosters people are getting, rather than their timing. For four or six months after infection or a previous booster, your immune system probably isn’t very boost-able.
Sette reiterated what Harvard University immunologist Duane Wesemann told me for a previous column: Over the months following an infection or vaccine dose, your immune system is slowly improving the quality of your antibody-making B-cells and generating slight diversity that increases the odds of effectiveness against a new variant. The number of antibodies circulating in your bloodstream can decline, but these B-cells continue to retain the ability to make new ones pretty quickly for about six months.
That’s why University of California, San Francisco infectious disease doctor Monica Gandhi told me she’s been arguing that the recommended interval be six months for healthy people — not the two currently recommended (and in some places, mandated).
In principle, pushing forward a massive fall booster campaign could blunt a winter wave, but COVID waves can’t yet be predictably tied to seasonal changes, and nobody knows whether BA.5 or something else will be behind the next surge. It’s also unknown whether boosting someone earlier than about four months does anything to reduce the odds of infection and transmission.
The other essential question is whether the BA.5 bivalent booster has a significant advantage over the original boosters. Sette says the evidence points that way, as least as long as BA.5 remains dominant. In fact, Sette told me that he was going to go get his bivalent booster that same day, right after our interview was over.
But pediatrics professor and Food and Drug Administration advisory committee member Paul Offit is not planning to get the new booster just yet. He called the evidence that the bivalent booster was more protective than the original “underwhelming” and, in an opinion piece for the WSJ, accused the CDC of overselling it, when it’s most likely to benefit the oldest and most vulnerable.
A more targeted CDC messaging campaign would prioritize the 35% of people over 65 who haven’t been boosted at all; they’d benefit the most from the retooled booster. Next on the priority list would be the over-65s who haven’t been boosted or been infected during the last six months. Even if they already had one booster, there’s now evidence that getting a second booster reduces the risk of death, so a second shot is worth it. It’s less urgent to reach the two-thirds of adults aged 18-64 who’ve yet to get a single booster, although they’d also benefit, so long as they haven’t been infected in the last four to six months.
In a way, it doesn’t have to be more complicated than the original rollout, which emphasized certain people needed to be first in line: health care workers, essential workers, then older people, then younger people with health problems, and then everyone else.
This time around, public health should also rank people by urgency, starting with unboosted people over 65. Even if the overall uptake numbers stay low, the booster campaign can still save lives if it reaches the right people.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering science. She is host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.
Sanjukta Paul: A new law can help us keep the robust free press our democracy needs
A free and robust press is a central ingredient of a flourishing and democratic society — and given the number of existential crises we now face, also critical to its survival. Yet today, the journalism sector is collapsing. The number of newsroom jobs has declined by more than 30,000 since 2008, while local news deserts continue to grow and spread.
A major factor in this decline is the rise of powerful internet platforms, like Google and Facebook, which currently control the bulk of digital advertising and have become the main source of news for many Americans. A huge number of search results on Google link to news stories, reproducing enough content for users to consume. But 65% of these users do not click through to the news publishers’ websites. This means that even when their work has delivered value to the public, the businesses actually investing in and doing the work of journalism can’t earn sufficient advertising revenue to cover their costs. Needless to say, this is not economically sustainable. Hence, the devastating decline in the entire sector.
It’s important to recognize what is driving the problem here: It isn’t the “free market” or even technological changes per se, but the specific market design, which the law helps to shape.
These dominant internet platforms have effectively collected market power within their own corporate boundaries, ultimately allowing them to dictate terms to other businesses whose content they use. Yet, the law prevents journalistic enterprises from coordinating among themselves to bargain with these giant platforms for the value of their product.
A straightforward solution to the problem is to allow the newspapers and media companies to band together for the purpose of negotiating with the internet platforms for payment for the content they create.
That is exactly what the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, currently in Congress, would do. It would authorize news outlets to create “joint negotiating entities” to bargain for compensation from internet platforms for the news stories they use; it would also require binding arbitration if there’s no agreement over a specified period of months. The largest national newspapers and television networks would be excluded and the legislation would sunset after eight years.
The bill also creates a carve-out from federal antitrust law, the statutory framework that regulates economic competition and coordination. Make no mistake, this legal framework — which most people think of as simply promoting competition — today already allocates economic coordination rights to large, powerful corporations such as Google and Facebook, to the detriment of smaller players.
Some critics oppose the JCPA because they say it would create a “news media cartel.” But this criticism misunderstands both antitrust law and how economies actually work. Despite its current tendency to delegate market management to powerful firms like the dominant internet platforms, antitrust law has also long authorized numerous forms of coordination between otherwise independent enterprises in circumstances very similar to the one proposed for news media companies.
The antitrust exemption for labor negotiations as well as long-standing exemptions for agricultural businesses and fisheries are all examples of authorized economic coordination in which smaller, less powerful players are allowed to band together to bargain with a more powerful and dominant actor, such as an employer or an agricultural processor, or in this case, an internet platform.
Not only are such exemptions, or “safe harbors,” from antitrust’s regulation of coordination already well-established in the legal architecture of our economy, it is hard to imagine the economy functioning well without them.
Productive economic activity and the systems of distribution and commerce built on top of it require both competition and coordination, and our law and institutions, including antitrust law, recognize this while channeling and shaping both.
Indeed, the powerful platforms with whom news publishers currently deal, and with whom they would collectively negotiate, are not tightly knit production units but are instead vast sprawling empires containing distinct but interconnected operations and investments. The bargaining power they have amassed within their corporate boundaries is vast. It’s reasonable to balance their substantial coordination abilities with the relatively modest coordination rights granted to journalistic enterprises under the proposed bill.
There is also recent precedent for authorizing exactly this type of news media coordination. Australia used its competition law to impose a similar rule last year, which has effectively required Facebook and Google to pay for the news content they distribute. That new system has already resulted in a significant shift in the distribution of revenues, resulting in more investment being channeled back into the work of journalism.
The JCPA falls squarely within the American antitrust tradition. The Sherman Act, the foundational federal antitrust law, was the ultimate outcome of the efforts of a farmer-labor political coalition, which aimed to foster cooperation among smaller players and to rein in monopoly directly. A careful examination of the legislative history, political and intellectual context and common law antecedents shows that Congress never intended to proscribe or even discourage such forms of economic coordination when it passed the Sherman Act.
The JCPA is good policy that effectively responds to an urgent need, and it is a good fit with the underlying purposes of antitrust law.
Sanjukta Paul is professor of law at University of Michigan Law School and author of the forthcoming book “Solidarity in the Shadow of Antitrust: Labor and the Legal Idea of Competition.” She wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Feds: Anoka man with anti-government beliefs charged with possession of machine gun, meth
About two years ago, meth dealer Darrian Mitchell Nguyen showed a buyer a collection of shotguns, handguns, rifles, pipe bombs and “last stand bullets” he had stashed at his Anoka home, according to federal prosecutors.
The FBI began investigating Nguyen in April after the buyer was arrested for possession of meth in 2020 and became a paid informant. He told agents that 50-year-old Nguyen said he had amassed a cache of weapons to be prepared for violence and talked about joining the Three Percenters, a loosely organized anti-government extremist movement, federal charges allege; they also note they didn’t have information he had joined a militia group.
According to documents filed this week in U.S. District Court:
The informant told FBI agents that Nguyen, who had a Three Percenter flag in his garage, talked about shooting or “blowing up” liberals. He mentioned Black Lives Matter members as being targets.
Nguyen told the informant he stored “last stand bullets” — hollow-point AR 15 bullets capped with mercury — in case he was backed into a corner by law enforcement.
At the FBI’s request, the informant met with Nguyen on July 13 to settle a debt from 2020; instead he asked for two fully-automatic assault rifles. Later, in text messages, Nguyen asked for four auto sears and a short-barreled rifle equipped with an auto sear.
Nguyen also texted a link to a Facebook post of a nearly seven-minute video of a prominent Donald Trump supporter spouting conspiracy theories around the FBI’s search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. Nguyen later told the informant he believed Trump should lead a coup d’état.
During an Aug. 23 meeting at Nguyen’s home, he told the informant he was making and selling meth and showed him a hidden room in his garage where it was stashed. He sold the informant 7.1 grams of meth for $300.
On Tuesday, the informant met Nguyen at his home for the gun deal and law enforcement took him into custody. Multiple firearms were found in a hidden room, including a short-barreled shotgun and rifle equipped with a 37 mm grenade launcher, as well as suppressors.
Nguyen is charged with possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm not registered in the ATF’s National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
He made an initial court appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright in St. Paul and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing set for Friday. An attorney for Nguyen couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Minnesota court records show Nguyen does not have a criminal history, other than misdemeanor driving offenses.
Heat’s Jimmy Butler says to expect plenty of hair today, gone tomorrow; Tyler Herro out vs. Nets
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
Jimmy Butler says you better get used to it, now that his braids are gone.
“For one, there’s some culture in there,” Butler interjected after the Miami Heat’s Thursday shootaround at Baruch College. “They’re not braids, they’re dreads.”
Duly noted. And duly gone.
“I can play with them in,” Butler said when asked about removing the extensions ahead of the preseason, after creating a social-media buzz at media day and training camp with his coif couture. “To tell you all the truth, what I wanted to do was just do it for media day, so everytime you all see me on TNT, when the Heat play the Grizzlies, that’s the picture you all are going to see.”
And, no, the hairy decision was not about a maintenance program.
“I mean, either way it could go,” he said ahead of Thursday night’s exhibition against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. “My barber, Kenny, flies in from Philly. And then my hair braider, Diamond, comes in from L.A. So every week, every week and a half, I’m getting a hairdo, anyways.
“I’m definitely probably going to go back to it during the year, so you all be on the lookout. It’s definitely going to happen.”
When it comes to critics, Butler said only one matters, his 3-year-old daughter, Rylee.
“To tell you the truth,” he said, “my daughter really liked my hair like that, so that’s all I really care about. I care about my daughter’s opinion. She doesn’t like my no facial hair, so I’ve got to grow my facial hair back. But she loves the dreads.”
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, there is little new about Butler’s new looks.
“He can pull it off,” Spoelstra said. “The first time I met Jimmy in Europe, he had blonde hair then. And then he came into training camp and it was gone. But he can pull off a lot of different looks.
“The hair didn’t really throw me for a loop. It was when he shaved, that’s when he looked totally different to me. And he shaved eight, 10 years off of him.”
When it comes to facial hair, that’s where Spoelstra said the playing field is evened with his All-Star forward.
“Jimmy and I could probably have a good competition: who can grow the worst beard,” Spoelstra said with a laugh. “Neither one of us; it doesn’t fill in.”
Going short
The Heat went into the game against the Nets without guard Tyler Herro, who was given the night off after bumping knees and remaining in Tuesday night’s exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
Spoelstra said the absence was precautionary, with Herro downplaying the knee after Tuesday’s game.
In addition, guard Victor Oladipo remains out of the Heat’s exhibition plans, amid his ongoing rehab from knee and quadriceps issues the past four seasons.
“We’re just getting him ready, and that’s really it,” Spoelstra said. “He had a very good camp. He’s doing some really good work right now, and we want to keep him in this good place.
“He’s doing a lot of lifting and working out. So we just want to make sure that we’re doing all the appropriate steps as we keep on getting him feeling great.”
Also limited is guard Gabe Vincent, due to knee soreness.
“It’s really just preparation and ramping things up,” Spoelstra said. “He’s feeling good. He’s going to be ready to go full-go pretty soon.”
Staff picks for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season: Chargers vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bills and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 5:
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (35-28-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos
Childs Walker (37-26-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Broncos
Ryan McFadden (33-30-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos
Mike Preston (33-30-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Broncos
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers in London (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Lions
Mike Preston: Patriots
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Jaguars
Ryan McFadden: Jaguars
Mike Preston: Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Browns
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jets
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Saints
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Commanders
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Titans
Mike Preston: Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Rams
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Minnesota United’s ‘kit men’ Ryan Natusch, Sean Bigness really are the fabric of the club
Minnesota United has some star power.
To name just four: There’s MLS All-Stars in Emanuel Reynoso and Dayne St. Clair, Finland national team midfielder Robin Lod and manager Adrian Heath, who had an illustrious playing career in England.
But when the Loons made their way past fans for a September match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., no one team-wide was more sought after than Sean Bigness.
Who? The club’s assistant equipment manager.
During the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida in 2020, Bigness wanted to be more efficient at one of his tasks: collecting soccer balls at the end of pregame warmups, so on goalkeepers’ booming punts, Bigness would track them like a baseball outfielder and catch them in a mesh bag.
Once the pandemic eased and fans returned, Bigness kept up the routine and supporters embraced the organic bit of entertainment. Loons midfielder Jacori Hayes nicknamed it the “Big Show” and Allianz Field’s game operations staff have added a “cha-ching!” sound when Bigness nets each ball.
Bigness will again have his few minutes of of fame before the Loons play Vancouver Whitecaps in the Decision Day finale at 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Paul.
That quirky context had some fans excited at the Loons-Timbers game in Oregon a month ago. During the promenade between bus and locker room, members of MNUFC overheard traveling supporters say: “There’s the guy who catches the balls.”
“I thought it was quite funny,” Heath recalled. “That is a new one on me. … He’s got his own little fan club going.”
Bigness and Ryan Natusch, MNUFC’s director of equipment, are known in soccer parlance as “kit men,” a role that received ample attention in the hit TV show “Ted Lasso.” In the first two seasons, character Nathan Shelley climbed from a shy, bullied kit man to wunderkind assistant coach, who then betrays head coach Lasso before jumping ship to be head coach at a rival club.
Unlike Shelley’s selfishness, Bigness and Natusch are all about the Loons. While Bigness has enjoyed his notoriety, he would much rather there be silence before games.
The Loons’ kit men are responsible for setting up the team’s oval-shaped locker room at Allianz Field, with everything players need to perform — from emergency headgear down to their socked toes.
If no player seeks them out pregame, they’ve done their job.
“The best feeling is to have no one talk to us,” Bigness said. “Except if they want to talk to us. I don’t want anyone coming up to me and saying, ‘I need this.’ If they’re thinking about that, it could take them out of their zone.”
Bigness has been with the Loons so long his internship offer letter came on Minnesota Stars letterhead months before club’s pre-MLS rebrand in 2013. Natusch was in the same internship class as Bigness and never left. Bigness spent two years with Gophers football program before returning in the club’s final season before MLS in 2016. Together, they are among the club’s longest-tenured employees.
Their commitment includes being among the first to arrive and last to leave the club’s training grounds at the National Sports Center in Blaine each day. When the team’s flight returns from an away game at 3 a.m., they will load up the cargo van with gear for another trip up to Blaine.
They might start a load of laundry but are more concerned about the cleats, err, boots. “They smell the most,” Natusch said. “The boots need to get out, especially if we played the game in the rain. They’re … swampy. It’s really bad.”
While they do wash the Loons’ clothing, they make up the club’s fabric. “Kit men are vital to the team,” seven-year MLS veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller said. “ They are the heart and soul of a lot that goes on and put in so much time and effort.”
As a backup for most of this season, Miller has been the key player providing balls for Bigness to catch. Sometimes he will punt them as high as he can, and it’s not just Loons fans who have enjoyed it.
“It actually gets the opposing fans into the warmups,” Miller said. “They actually erupt into applause. They also enjoy the tradition that we started.”
Bigness, a weekend-warrior-type athlete, didn’t realize his routine was enjoyable to outsiders until last season. “Oh, dang,” he recalled. “They’re actually excited and into this. I just thought they were just be nice and cheering for me.”
Bigness has made some impressive catches, including earlier this season when a ball bounced off the advertising boards and he stuck with it to make the catch. He has also tried to add some flair to his catches, including no-looks and behind-the-back snags.
He tried one no-look catch earlier this season but took his eyes off it too soon and the ball skipped off the bag and into the back of the net. After that, the Chicago native bagged the tricks.
“We’re a Midwestern state with Midwestern values,” Bigness said. “Just do the thing correctly and well. We don’t need a flare.”
Outside of Bigness’s ball-catching, Heath knows being a kit man can be a thankless job. At age 16, he was one with his first club, Stoke City, in England.
“I got in the first team for a year (in 1979) and still had to do all them jobs,” said Heath, now 61. “There was none of that, ‘Oh, he’s in the first team, now we will give him a break.’ ”
Heath saw how a kit woman became “surrogate mothers” to players when they needed a boost. Bigness and Natusch provide a different relationship. They joined MNUFC in their early 20s, when they were younger than most players. Now they are older than the average age.
“I used to be the one always working, working, working, working,” said Natusch, now 30. “Now I’m the one saying (to players), ‘Hey, clean up your stuff. This is not how it’s supposed to be.’ ”
Natusch will use the tidiness of certain veteran players’ lockers as an example for younger players. He points out Michael Boxall, Wil Trapp and Brent Kallman.
“It’s now easy for me to guide them on how to act like a pro,” Natusch said. He also tries to get a jump on his own professionalism.
Once Loons technical director Mark Watson alerts Natusch to a new signing — such as Mender Garcia and Alan Benitez this summer — he will Google the new addition.
If a player is listed at, say, 5-foot-9 like Benitez, Natusch is thinking about organizing medium-size clothing. Natusch will find if the player has a shoe contract and contact that vendor — likely Nike, Puma or Adidas — to set up a delivery. Natusch will note things such as what type of socks a player has worn in matches for their previous club.
When the player arrives in Minnesota, Natusch will present the player with a series of clothing options and discuss the number he wants to wear and whether it’s available.
“When new players come in, they’re very excited and they’re just happy to be here,” Natusch said. “There’s no diva-esque vibe.”
Natusch and Bigness need to have strong interpersonal communication skills, while understanding and navigating players’ different personalities. For instance, one former unnamed player was a “great guy,” but would get grumpy when greeted with a “good morning.” He would bristle, saying they just saw each other the day before.
Natusch and Bigness want players to feel comfortable and will sometimes go above the job description to help players out. Saul Rosales, the assistant team administrator and Spanish speaker, will do similar things for the Latino players.
For instance, they have picked up Lod and his family from the airport, and they helped former goalkeeper Vito Mannone move out of his apartment after the 2019 season.
Natusch and Bigness know players talk among themselves and decisions to move clubs go behind salaries and playing time to how they will be treated at their new home.
“They’ll remember us and be like, ‘Oh, those are the kind of guys we want to be with,’ ” Bigness said. “We want Minnesota to be known for a really good support staff and that we really take care of our guys.”
Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls
A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions, say, or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.
The adults have not yet risen to the occasion, but the tyrant and his theocrats have been confronted and confounded by an unexpected constituency: schoolgirls. They represent a new kind of challenge for a regime that usually deals with dissent by licensing its security forces to use torture and murder. Does Khamenei dare turn his thugs on children?
Now in their third week, the protests have evolved from an expression of disgust over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police. Women continue to dominate the demonstrations, but they are no longer content merely to burn their hijabs, or headscarves, in symbolic opposition to the regime’s restrictive dress code. Now, they are calling for the dismantling of the entire theocratic edifice of the state.
Their ranks have been joined by schoolgirls, who are likewise calling for the downfall of the regime. Video clips of girls confronting teachers and officials in classrooms are proliferating on social media, despite the government’s efforts to impose a communications blackout. In some clips, the kids can be heard chanting “Death to the dictator,” and stomping on images of Khamenei — and even of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.
Even for a regime practiced in the dark arts of dissimulation, these videos are hard to reconcile with its usual dismissal of dissent as the work of foreign actors. Per usual, Khamenei is blaming the protests on the U.S. and Israel, but he will struggle to explain how they managed to reach into the classrooms, past the minders appointed by the state, to pollute the minds of children.
Demonstrations have also spread across university campuses across the country, accelerating after a bloody crackdown on protesters at Tehran’s Sharif University. Beating down on college students is practically routine for the regime, however, and Iranians are all too familiar with images of carnage in the campus, especially from 1999, when Khamenei unleashed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia against students protesting censorship.
But the supreme leader has never set his attack dogs upon schoolkids — not yet, anyway. Will the IRGC and Basij balk at clubbing children into submission, especially given the risk that their actions will be caught on cellphone cameras and shown to the wide world?
They must know that the world is paying attention. In the U.S., Canada, Europe and Turkey, there have been rallies in solidarity with the Iranian protesters. Their signature slogan — “Women! Life! Freedom!” — has been taken up in Afghanistan, where women are fighting their own battles against misogynistic rulers.
World leaders are watching, too. Having already announced sanctions against the morality police and other regime officials, President Biden has announced he will impose “further costs” on those responsible for violence against the protesters. The European Union is considering sanctions requests from Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Any action against schoolkids will undoubtedly invite harsher penalties, such as expulsion of diplomats and barring Iran from international forums. Even allies like China and Russia will find it hard to back Tehran in those circumstances.
But perhaps most worrying for the supreme leader is that a crackdown against children might finally bring the grown-ups into the streets. The kids are a problem Khamenei can’t easily solve.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.
