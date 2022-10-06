News
Francisco Alvarez makes his case for the postseason roster
The Mets’ top prospect and one of the highest ranked in baseball is billed as a power-hitting catcher, quite possibly one of the best since Mike Piazza.
After failing to get in a hit in his first three big league games, he displayed that power Tuesday night when he blasted his first home run and later hit a deep double to record his first two hits at the MLB level.
Inserted as a pinch-hitter after the team learned that the Atlanta Braves had clinched the NL East, Alvarez took Washington Nationals right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. back 439 feet. His double also came off of a right-hander, Erasmo Ramirez, which is important to note since the Mets called him up mostly to face left-handed pitching. Alvarez did not face a right-hander in his first four games, but he was able to hit two very effective righties in his fourth game.
“It felt good, obviously because it was my first hit, but for it to go out the way it did, made me really happy and excited,” Alvarez said through a translator.
Just 20 years old, the Venezuelan made his debut last Friday as the DH at Truist Park in Atlanta in the heat of a divisional race against the Braves. It was a big moment in a big series. You can’t fault him for not delivering since nearly as a group the team failed to deliver, but there were times when the situation looked a little too big for an unproven rookie.
But the experience proved beneficial, as he adjusted to the pace and the crowd over the weekend and settled in once at home in the confines of Citi Field.
“It seemed like he was a little calmer,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s hard. He’s had a lot of emotions flying around and little by little things have calmed down. He’s seeing the ball better and little by little he’s getting on some pitches that he had been swinging at. He’s got a lot of bat speed.” He was able to slow the game down and felt at ease with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.
“I felt really good, I felt comfortable,” Alvarez said. “The home plate umpire spoke Spanish, the Nationals have a bunch of Latino players. So I felt really good in that situation.”
So, what happens now? Do two big hits warrant a postseason roster spot? Should he be behind the plate in the playoffs?
It’s worth consideration. With a .918 OPS over the last 28 days, Tomas Nido should be the Mets’ primary catcher in the playoffs. But James McCann has had a disappointing season and a disappointing month, hitting just .174.
The Mets have received very little production at the DH position and Darren Ruff, who was acquired to hit left-handed pitching, is injured and was ineffective when healthy.
There could be an argument to make against carrying him with the stakes so high, but if he’s left off the playoff roster for the Mets’ wild card series against the San Diego Padres this weekend, then you have to wonder why the Mets even brought him up at all.
Tragic! 16-Year-Old High School Top Basketball Player Shot Dead In New Jersey
Another gun problem has sent a vibrant young boy to an early grave. Letrell Duncan a 16-year-old standout and vibrant team player is declared dead after gunmen shot him four times in New Jersey.
The gunmen are yet to be identified, yes! you read that right! We hope Letrell’s case does not go down the drain like the many shooting incidents yet to be solved. However, considering no other victims were recorded apart from the young lad, this is likely an act of hate or jealousy. Police are still conducting their investigations and urge the public to provide any essential information related to the case
TMZ Sports reports:
Letrell Duncan — one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey — was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said.
He was just 16 years old.
Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan — a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School — was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital … but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities told NJ.com no arrests have been in the case … though investigators are looking for “a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the shooting.”
Anyone with information should kindly call 1-877-847-7432.
Duncan, a point guard, was a top talent in the state. His AAU team, Garden State Bounce, had described him as a “floor general. Team captain, and the best point guard our program has seen.”
“He was an excellent teammate,” the team added in a social media post mourning his loss, “a great friend, and a coach’s ideal player.”
City officials, meanwhile, said in a statement on Tuesday that Duncan’s death “has shaken our community to its core.” They said police patrols in schools will increase in wake of the tragedy . And vow to take “aggressive action” when it comes to the fight to end gun violence.
A GoFundMe for Duncan’s family has been set up — and has already raised nearly $5,000.
In distressing cases like this, we ask, how bad do we want undue shootings like Duncan’s to peak before we pass gun control laws?
The post Tragic! 16-Year-Old High School Top Basketball Player Shot Dead In New Jersey appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins confident in Bridgewater; McDaniel not concerned with optics, criticism over handling of Tua
Teddy Bridgewater has been an NFL quarterback as a starter, a backup and as a backup replacing a starter.
He can draw from all three experiences over nine professional seasons as he steps in for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (2-2) while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his concussion.
And because of this, the Dolphins (3-1) enter Sunday’s Week 5 game with the utmost confidence in Bridgewater leading the offense.
“That’s why you go out in free agency and spend a nice little chunk of the salary cap on a guy that, on paper, isn’t supposed to play,” said coach Mike McDaniel, who is set to start the Miami product, Bridgewater, after ruling Tagovailoa out on Monday.
Bridgewater, a former first-round pick and one-time Pro Bowl selection who is a Miami Northwestern High and Louisville alum, has 63 NFL starts under his belt. He’s 33-30 in his career. He was 7-7 last season as the Denver Broncos’ starter, and the last time he filled in as a backup to start for an injured quarterback, he went 5-0 with the 2019 New Orleans Saints replacing Drew Brees.
“It gives you a ton of confidence, just having been through this before,” Bridgewater said Wednesday. “As far as coming in or entering a game late or all types of scenarios I’ve been through in my career, experience is life’s best philosopher.
“It’s just being yourself. I can’t be Tua. I had to learn the lesson when I was in New Orleans. I can’t be Drew Brees. As long as I continue to be myself, the guys realize, ‘Man, this guy’s not faking. He’s not trying to be something he’s not.’ ”
Entering for Tagovailoa in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss in Cincinnati, Bridgewater finished 14 of 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He had his ups and downs, hitting Tyreek Hill deep for a 64-yard completion, taking a momentary third-quarter lead, but he also misfired in the red zone late for an interception to put the Dolphins’ comeback hopes away.
Bridgewater has had the mini-bye week coming off the Thursday game, plus Monday practice on top of the usual Wednesday through Friday sessions he’ll have ahead of Sunday’s AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Part of the reason Bridgewater feels confident is having the receiving combo the Dolphins possess between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards, and Waddle is sixth with 381.
“There’s so many weapons on this team,” Bridgewater said. “I honestly believe it’s the most firepower that I’ve ever been around.”
The belief is reciprocated from the Dolphins pass catchers to the quarterback.
“I feel like Teddy comes right in and keeps us with the same momentum that we’ve had all season,” Hill said. “He’s a guy who has been in this league for a while now. So, he understands the playbook. He understands what the coaches want from him.”
Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol as he recovers from the head injury he suffered against the Bengals, and the Dolphins are taking a cautious approach.
“It’s all about — the only thing it’s about — [is] the health of the human being,” McDaniel said. “We want him to be present as much as he can, but not at any sort of cost to his process of getting himself healthy and going through that procedure. … If he’s able, he’ll be around as much as he can. He’s already got FOMO (fear of missing out). I can feel it.”
Bridgewater has the week to prepare knowing he’s starting because McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday. Many wondered if making the call that far removed from game day had to do with the optics of having him take a blow to the head in a second straight game in Cincinnati, four days after one against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. The first time, Tagovailoa was cleared through concussion protocol to return for the second half. He played through a back injury in the Bills game and then started against the Bengals.
McDaniel said Wednesday his entire decision-making process revolves around the team and not the optics of a situation.
“The second that I start doing things because I think it’s some answer that somebody else wants, that’s, to me, that I’m failing at my job,” McDaniel said. “My job should start and end at what’s the best thing for the team and everybody involved — the players, and it will always be about individual players first.
He also doesn’t pay attention to the outside criticism over playing Tagovailoa through the injuries, although he was cleared by doctors. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant assigned to Tagovailoa’s concussion check against Buffalo, however, was terminated by the NFLPA amid its ongoing investigation into the handling of protocol.
“It would probably be hard or be crumbling if it was coming from within the team or the people that it is my job to service,” McDaniel said of the accusations on his character. “If I’m listening to that or thinking about that, let’s say, Monday night for five seconds, that’s five seconds that I’m not thinking about all the other things that relate to the team and the upcoming game.”
Terrin Vavra’s first homer lifts Orioles over Blue Jays, 5-4, in first game of season-ending doubleheader
Early Wednesday morning, sitting in the bowels of Camden Yards, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias admitted the Orioles’ strongest season since his arrival “crept up” on him and those on the field.
This was all ahead of schedule. Next season, Elias aspires Baltimore to be a playoff-bound team, competing in the difficult American League East for free agent signings as well as wins. They’ll ramp up spending and expectations.
But this? At the end of a season in which the success came unexpectedly yet fluidly? This was all a bonus, and it continued with a 5-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Even without that win, the Orioles (83-78) had clinched their first winning season since 2016 — the victory only brings more positive vibes heading into this offseason. On the field throughout Wednesday game were two top prospects, a hitter with 33 homers and the knowledge that this is just the start.
And to add to it,rookie Terrin Vavra lashed a high fastball off right-hander Mitch White onto the flag court beyond the right field fence for his first major league home run. The go-ahead three-run blast set the stage for Baltimore’s 36th comeback win of the season, and it sends Vavra into the offseason on a high note. He’s hit .271 and has put himself in position to be a cog in Baltimore’s infield next year, too.
Vavra’s homer made up for a three-run homer from the Blue Jays’ Gabriel Moreno two innings earlier. That long ball, also Moreno’s first of his career, came off right-hander Mike Baumann’s 84th and final pitch — a slider that hung over the heart of the zone. Before that, the outing from the Orioles right-hander in the penultimate game of the season was encouraging. In a way, Baltimore’s No. 22-ranked prospect was playing more for next season than this one, showcasing his ability to be a starter rather than a reliever.
The first five innings showed why Baumann might find his way back here next year. Baumann ranked as the Orioles’ third-best pitching prospect to open the 2021 season, according to Baseball America, but his fastball-slider combination has potential. He enduced three whiffs on each Wednesday.
The first breakthrough off Baumann came in the second, when three softly hit balls found holes. Moreno’s homer gave Toronto a 4-0 lead, but Austin Hays’ two-run double in the sixth cut that in half.
The Orioles bullpen held it there, with right-hander Bryan Baker recording his first career save while left-hander DL Hall, another top prospect, earned his first major league win. They came off the back of Vavra’s first big league home run, a flash of power at an opportune time that gave Baltimore fans another reason to cheer at the end of a season that deserves a standing ovation.
This story will be updated.
NBA GMs don’t see Timberwolves as a top-four seed in the West. Here’s why they might be wrong
It’s not surprising the vast majority in the NBA’s annual preseason general managers’ poll did not rate Minnesota as a top-four team in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves were the No. 7 seed a year ago in an injury-ravaged West. There are far more proven commodities atop the conference ladder that the Wolves must topple to continue their ascension.
And while no one disputes that Minnesota improved its talent base over the offseason — specifically with the additions of Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson — there is still no guarantee as to how all of the pieces will fit together.
Those are valid reasons as to why only 10 percent of responding general managers picked the Wolves to finish fourth or better.
And, frankly, many of the executives probably weren’t ranking teams in terms of who would have the best regular season but rather who would have the best teams with the greatest chance of advancing deep into the postseason. That’s an important distinction.
Because in terms of compiling regular-season victories over an 82-game schedule, perhaps the Wolves should be considered more of a favorite to collect more than most due to the following reasons:
GOBERT EFFECT
Yes, the first reason is because Minnesota added a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the offseason. Brilliant analysis. In fact, general managers credited both the Timberwolves for the offseason acquisition and Gobert for his prowess in the same poll in which they expressed their lack of optimism for Minnesota.
But it cannot go understated just how dominant of a regular-season player Gobert is. Utah won more than 58 percent of its games in each of the past six seasons, including finishing with the top seed in the West in 2020-21. In each of those seasons, Gobert was Utah’s top performer in terms of win shares. Gobert has ranked in the top five among all NBA players in win shares in five of the past six seasons.
He dominates regular-season games with his interior defense and rebounding on such a consistent basis that his mere presence would suggest the Timberwolves have roughly a 48-win floor with much room to grow from there.
PROVE IT
Minnesota’s lack of establishment as a perennial power may be the reason for skepticism, but it’s also one of the biggest reasons to believe in the Wolves during the regular season.
The questions of whether the Wolves are one of the four best teams in the West and whether they will finish as a top-four seed in the West are entirely different. It’s not uncommon in the NBA for teams to sacrifice regular-season wins for rest and recovery, with a heavier emphasis placed on being as prepared as possible for a postseason run.
That’s often the approach for championship contenders who have exercised regular-season dominance in previous season and are now in pursuit of bigger and better things. Minnesota hasn’t yet done that. It hasn’t established itself as that type of consistent force. Motivation almost certainly exists to come out every night and prove to the league and itself that it does, indeed, belong in the NBA’s upper echelon of teams.
Memphis carried out a similar approach a season ago, and it led to a 56-win campaign and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Motivation matters. Minnesota should have no shortage of that this season.
FINCH FACTOR
This plays a bit off the previous point, but Wolves coach Chris Finch’s belief system suggests his team will play for every possible regular-season victory. From the day he arrived in 2021, Finch has always emphasized the importance of being available and delivering your best on a game-in, game-out basis.
The Timberwolves are less likely to rest players when there isn’t a physical ailment to deal with than, say, Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers. The Wolves will try to squeeze every drop of success out of the regular season that they possibly can in a continued effort to establish a standard consisting of positive habits.
A home game on a Tuesday against the Pistons will mean no less to Minnesota than a Saturday evening trip to TD Garden in Boston. That alone puts Minnesota a step ahead of some of its competitors in the race for home-court advantage.
Pregnant Woman Krisha Sues Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit And Run
Tory Lanez is yet again in another violence scandal and as expected he has denied the allegation.
Tory Lanez’s violent acts appear to be non-stop as a pregnant woman Krisha and her spouse Jesse Grullon are suing him after his alleged shooting incident with Meghan Stallion. Lanez never ceases to escape trouble as he is always in the news for the wrong reasons. However, if Lanez goes to trial with Krisha and loses the case, he will be jailed again.
Lanez, if found guilty in his upcoming trial with Meghan Thee Stallion will serve 24 years in prison. In addition to Krisha’s case, possibly a decade more.
Via Media Take Out:
Tory Lanez is defending himself against another criminal allegation, this time by a pregnant woman who is accusing him of committing a hit & run.
According to TMZ, Lanez is being sued by a couple named Krisha and Jesse Grullon. The couple says he sideswiped them with his green Bentley in Miami during New Year’s Day 2021. He then just drove off without checking on them. Krishna was allegedly 4 months pregnant at the time of the incident.
The outlet spoke with Lanez’s attorney who denies the allegation.
Andell Brown calls the filing “baseless” and said “it’s odd the alleged incident happened in January, yet tells us the claim wasn’t made to Tory’s insurance until July.”
He said they initially told the cops his car was silver and that they looked up his license plate to try and tie him to the incident. He also says insurance company investigated and dismissed the claim.
Tory is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion and was recently accused of assaulting August Alsina.
However, TGS will follow up on Tory Lanez’s troubles and bring updates when necessary.
The post Pregnant Woman Krisha Sues Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit And Run appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
By JIM SALTER
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight “groundings” of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
One of the groundings happened Friday between Louisiana and Mississippi, near Lake Providence, Mississippi. It halted river traffic in both directions for days “to clear the grounded barges from the channel and to deepen the channel via dredging to prevent future groundings,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Sabrina Dalton said in an email.
As a result, dozens of tows and barges were lined up in both directions, waiting to get by. The stoppage also brought a halt to a Viking cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board, said R. Thomas Berner, a Penn State professor emeritus of journalism and American studies, and one of the passengers.
The Viking ship was originally supposed to launch from New Orleans on Saturday, but the water there was so low that the launch was moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Berner said.
By Tuesday, the ship was halted near Vicksburg, Mississippi, due to the backup caused by the grounding. It wasn’t near a dock so passengers couldn’t leave. The ship’s crew kept people entertained as much as possible with music, games and other activities.
“Some of us are taking naps,” Berner joked.
The stuck barges were freed midday Tuesday. Berner said the cruise ship restarted Tuesday night. It’s due to arrive in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 15 .
Nearly all of the Mississippi River basin, from Minnesota through Louisiana, has seen below-normal rainfall since late August. The basin from St. Louis south has been largely dry for three months, according to the National Weather Service.
The timing is bad because barges are busy carrying recently harvested corn and soybeans up and down the river.
Lucy Fletcher of the agricultural retailer AGRIServices of Brunswick, who serves on the board for the St. Louis-based trade association Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals, said navigation woes on the Mississippi, Missouri and other major rivers have some shippers looking at other means of transportation.
“Can they divert to rail?” Fletcher asked. “Well, there’s not an abundance of rail availability. And usually people are booking their transportation for fall early in the season. So if they haven’t booked that freight already, you’re going to see people in dire straits.”
Fletcher said that with the supply chain still snagged following the COVID-19 pandemic, trucks also are largely booked and unavailable.
To keep river traffic flowing, the Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi at several spots and placed limits on the number of barges each tow can move.
Last week, Corps officials in Louisiana said the low river level was allowing salt water from the Gulf of Mexico to creep up into the Mississippi. They planned an underground levee aimed at keeping salt water out of water treatment plants. The shallow water also forced the mid-September closure of a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri.
The forecast for much of the Mississippi River basin calls for continued dry weather in the near future. Fletcher is hopeful the winter will bring some relief.
“We need a good year for lots of snow melt,” she said. “The whole system’s just going to need some water.”
AP journalist Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
