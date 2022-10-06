News
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and JILL LAWLESS
STOCKHOLM (AP) — French author Annie Ernaux, who has mined her own biography to explore life in France since the 1940s, was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for work that illuminates murky corners of memory, family and society.
Ernaux’s autobiographical books explore deeply personal experiences and feelings – love, sex, abortion, shame – within a changing web of social and class relationships. Much of her material came out of her experiences being raised in a working-class family in the Normandy region of northwest France.
The Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, was recognized for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her writing.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said Ernaux is “an extremely honest writer who is not afraid to confront the hard truths.”
“She writes about things that no one else writes about, for instance her abortion, her jealousy, her experiences as an abandoned lover and so forth. I mean, really hard experiences,” he said after the award announcement in Stockholm. “And she gives words for these experiences that are very simple and striking. They are short books, but they are really moving.”
Ernaux is just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates and is the first French literature laureate since Patrick Modiano in 2014. One of France’s most-garlanded authors and a prominent feminist voice, she expressed surprise at the award, asking a Swedish journalist who reached her by phone: “Are you sure?”
“I was working this morning and the phone has been ringing all the time but I haven’t answered,” she told the TT news agency.
Ernaux told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the award was “a great honor” and “a very great responsibility.”
Olsson said Ernaux had used the term “an ethnologist of herself” rather than a writer of fiction.
Her more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents.
Olsson said Ernaux’s work was often “written in plain language, scraped clean.”
Ernaux describes her style as “flat writing” — aiming for an very objective view of the events she is describing, unshaped by florid description or overwhelming emotions.
Ernaux worked as a teacher before becoming a full-time writer. Her first book was “Cleaned Out” in 1974. Two more autobiographical novels followed – “What They Say Goes” and “The Frozen Woman” – before she moved to more overtly autobiographical books.
In the book that made her name, “La Place” (A Man’s Place), published in 1983 and about her relationship with her father, she writes: “No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. This neutral writing style comes to me naturally.”
“Shame,” published in 1997, explored a childhood trauma, while “Happening,” from 2000 depicts an illegal abortion.
Her most critically acclaimed book is “The Years,” published in 2008, which described herself and wider French society from the end of World War II to the 21st century. Unlike in previous books, in “The Years,” Ernaux wrote in the third person, calling her character “she” rather than “I”. The book received numerous awards and honors, and Olsson said it has been called “the first collective autobiography.”
“A Girl’s Story,” from 2016, follows a young woman’s coming of age in the 1950s.
The Nobel literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated. Last year’s prize winner, Tanzanian-born, U.K.-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa.
“We try first of all to broaden the scope of the Nobel Prize, but our focus must be on literary quality,” Olsson said.
The prizes to Gurnah in 2021 and U.S. poet Louise Glück in 2020 helped the literature prize move on from years of controversy and scandal.
In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which names the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members. The academy revamped itself but faced more criticism for giving the 2019 literature award to Austria’s Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.
The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.
___
Jordans reported from Berlin and Lawless from London. Naomi Koppel in London, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.
News
‘It’s not right’: Players want more from NHL against racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan.
It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
Some two years since that iconic moment as the league resumed the pandemic-delayed playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Dumba has gained some perspective to know he has, in fact, not been alone.
“I’m the first one to say our generation, everything with the phones, social media, it’s not an easy world to live in,” Dumba told The Associated Press during a recent interview before shifting his gaze to the past.
“But back then, segregation and just how people of color were treated, it really gives you a different perspective on things, and just how much they did for us to even be in a position where we can make our impact felt in the present,” he added. “It’s all of us as a collective, everyone pulling on this rope to better the game.”
Dumba is referring to not only his peers, including members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance he helped establish in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. The 28-year-old player with a Filipino mother and white father is also referring to those who endured many of the same taunts and confronted intolerance since hockey’s earliest days.
He came to this realization while taking part in the filming of the 90-minute documentary titled “Black Ice,” which is set to be released Friday.
The movie ties the past to the present by first highlighting the inroads made and struggles encountered by members of the Nova Scotia-based Coloured Hockey League. Established in the late 1800s and lasting until the 1930s, the league is credited for introducing the slap shot and allowing goalies to leave their feet to make saves but was nearly forgotten until being featured in a book of the same name that was published in 2004.
As for the present, the film documents first-hand experiences in revealing just how marred by hate hockey remains in affecting current players, from the NHL to 16-year-old goalie Mark Connors, the son of mixed-raced parents who faced racial slurs while competing in a tournament in Prince Edward Island in February.
For Dumba, the reality he and others have faced hit home when watching the late Herb Carnegie break down in tears during a television interview in response to Toronto Maple Leafs founder Conn Smythe reportedly saying he’d pay anyone $10,000 if they could turn Carnegie white in order to sign him.
“It’s not right,” Dumba said of Smythe, whose name is on the trophy awarded to each season’s playoff MVP. “People are seeing that. And people are also recognizing now that, really, in a different way, it’s still happening, which is the saddest part of all.”
The NHL is a sport wrangling with issues of diversity and inclusion, with Dumba among those saying the league has been slow to adapt and grow. After being turned down by the NHL for financing two years ago, he said, the HDA launched its own program this spring to bring hockey to under-served communities in Toronto, similar to what Skillz Hockey founder Kirk Brooks has done locally for the past 25 years.
”(The NHL) has been taking about diversity since ’93, but they don’t seem to know what to do with this,” Brooks says in the film.
Added Dumba: “It just goes back to everything that’s been done for a long, long time in the same fashion. You know, the old boys’ club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome. Yeah, I’m sick of it.”
Hockey as a whole has been slow to diversify, though there have been recent signs of progress.
Five years ago, Kim Davis, a Black woman, was hired by the NHL to serve as a senior VP, and she has since helped established the league’s executive inclusion council to focus on improving diversity.
This year, the NHL turned to Richard Lapchick, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, to produce a league-wide racial and gender report card, which is expected to be released soon. The report will for the first time set a baseline the league intends to use to chart a path forward as it moves to become more diverse.
Canadian national team forward Sarah Nurse doesn’t need a report card to identify how hockey needs to diversify.
“If we want to see a shift in hockey culture, if we want to see hockey grow, the NHL really needs to take diversity, anti-racism and inclusion very, very seriously,” said Nurse, who is Black and whose brother, Darnell, is an NHL defenseman. “They need to be the leader.”
Too often, she’s watched friends turn their children to play soccer or basketball, rather than hockey.
Expense is a reason, Nurse said, but so is the lack of role models for children of color.
Nurse has emerged as one of those role models. This summer, the Olympic gold medalist posed alongside Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras in becoming the first woman to grace the cover of EA Sports NHL video game.
Dumba grew up idolizing Paul Kariya and Jarome Iginla, who are both of mixed-race descent. He recalled having dinner a few weeks ago with HDA colleague Nazem Kadri, a standout NHL forward and the son of Lebanese immigrants. A young boy of color walked by and stopped his parents to have pictures taken with the two.
“You can kind of get a little bit of a glimpse into the impact we’re actually making. That’s what makes it worth it,” Dumba added. “I do believe that’s why we’re all doing this. It’s for that next generation, so they feel that they do have a voice and feel like they’re not alone.”
News
Heat players simply will not stand for new NBA rule (they can’t; they’re not allowed)
The Miami Heat simply are not going to stand for one of the NBA’s latest rules changes.
They aren’t allowed.
Such was the lesson learned Tuesday night.
Fifty-five seconds into the exhibition opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena, referee Scott Foster stopped play to issue a bench-decorum warning to the Heat bench for players standing for an extended period amid the course of play.
Just as they had done last season. And the season before. And, basically any recent season amid Erik Spoelstra’s mandate of supporting teammates’ success.
But now the playing field for those not playing has changed, in the wake of players on many NBA teams not only blocking the view for extended periods of those seated behind, but also distractions and even contact with those involved in game action.
So, this season, NBA referees for such violations of bench decorum:
– First issue a warning to the bench for prolonged standing.
– Assess a Delay of Game warning if violation occurs again.
– Assess a second Delay of Game (resulting in a technical foul) for each additional occurrence of prolonged standing.
The NBA also clarified that, “Bench players and/or assistant coaches will not be penalized for spontaneously standing to celebrate plays; however, they must then sit back down on the bench in a reasonable amount of time.”
As Monty McCutchen, an NBA referee supervisor, noted during a preseason seminar, such bench exuberance grew out of the league encouraging such behavior in the absence of fans at the Disney World bubble setting utilized to finish the 2019-20 season amid the pandemic. Such behavior also was tolerated for 2020-21, with teams playing that season in the absence of fans or limits on attendance, including none in direct proximity to the court.
But last season the fans were back. And blocked. And the behavior reached the point of several warnings and fines issued to bench players interfering with the course of play. Such was the case with the $25,000 fine against then-Heat forward Markieff Morris for his actions in interfering with Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter in Game 5 of last season’s opening-round playoff series.
But to Heat players, including those admonished Tuesday by Foster, the new regulations almost stand as a restraint of bench trade.
“That’s unfortunate,” captain Udonis Haslem said, with the Heat opening a two-game exhibition trip Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, one that concludes Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. “We pride ourselves on really enjoying other people’s success on this team. We really do that. We’re really happy for each other. It’s genuine.
“So we’re going to have to control some of those reactions and figure out ways to translate those messages to one another without breaking the rules.”
Typically, Heat bench players rise in unison and raise three fingers when a teammate attempts a 3-pointer.
“It kind of takes out the component of, you know, being a good teammate and cheering on your teammates, which we strive on here and we appreciate it,” forward Max Strus said. “I get it. The fans want to see the game, and the fans are probably getting upset with people standing.”
It is a fine line that the league is asking to be walked, forward Caleb Martin said.
“I’m not a fan of that, just because it does affect the enthusiasm of guys and you kind of are capping off how hype you can get,” he said. “And whenever you make a shot, you look over at your fans and guys are standing up and doing a dance and throwing up threes. That gives you an extra boost. The fact that they tell us we can’t do that, I’m not a fan of that.
“When fans stand up and block someone behind them, nobody’s telling them to sit down. That’s not a rule. I get people pay for those seats. But at the end of the day, you’re trying to get the full experience and the full experience is you’re going to be right next to the players celebrating.”
But a rule is a rule, center Dewayne Dedmon said. So you adapt and adjust.
“I get it,” he said. “We just got to be more alert to our surroundings. I feel like they’re not stopping us from celebrating our teammates. So I’m going to do that no matter what. It’s just got to be about where I stand.”
()
News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Jets
The 3-1 Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets (2-2) on the road Sunday in Week 5 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for:
QB Teddy Bridgewater moving the offense
This is the first measuring stick for success against the Jets, partly because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) was playing so well, and partly because Bridgewater is a backup. Bridgewater’s job is fairly simple — get the ball in the hands of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Period.
It doesn’t matter whether it’s a jet sweep, short, intermediate or deep route, whatever. Keep an eye on Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. They could cause problems for Bridgewater (not Hill). But we saw Bridgewater scramble for an 11-yard gain last week vs. the Bengals, which gives the Jets something to consider. Plus, safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner can be had. As long as Bridgewater stays away from turnovers, he’ll give the Dolphins a chance to win.
Defense coming alive for routine plays
The defense needs to find consistency. The Dolphins defense is 28th in yards allowed (403 per game), 31st in passing yards allowed (299.3 per game), 11th in rushing yards allowed (103.8 per game), 16th in points allowed (22.8 per game), tied for 29th in sacks (seven), and 30th in third-down conversions allowed (50%). Yet the Dolphins have a 3-1 record.
The defense has made big plays (Jevon Holland interception in the end zone vs. New England, goal-line stand and fourth-quarter fourth-down stop at Baltimore, strip-sacks, Melvin Ingram touchdown on fumble recovery to name a few) but it hasn’t consistently made the routine play. The front seven hasn’t consistently pressured quarterbacks and the secondary hasn’t consistently denied completions. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (18 of 36, 252 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 59.0 passer rating) made his return from a knee injury last Sunday vs. the Steelers and wide receivers Garrett Wilson (20 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns), Elijiah Moore (15 receptions, 192 yards) and Corey Davis (15 receptions, 261 yards, two touchdowns) will benefit. And keep an eye on tight end Taylor Conklin (21 receptions, 192 yards, one touchdown).
Running game getting going
With Bridgewater starting at quarterback, this would be a good time to get the running game going and give him some help. The Dolphins are 29th in the league in rushing yards (69.3 per game). Coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins need a more concerted effort on getting the run game going from coaches to players, meaning the struggles go beyond running backs Raheem Mostert (39 carries, 147 yards, 3.8 ypc) and Chase Edmonds (28 carries, 85 yards, 3.0 ypc).
The Jets are 13th in run defense (108.8 yards per game) so they’re respectable, but not fierce. Granted, the Jets have big bodies up front between tackles Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas and Sheldon Rankins. But the Dolphins’ offensive line, led by center Connor Williams and left tackle Terron Armstead, must meet the challenge. Otherwise, the offense is likely to struggle aside from big plays.
Special teams improvement
This is now at the “concerned” level because it’s been a lot of things over a period of time whether it’s the 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown allowed at Baltimore, the “butt punt” against Buffalo, or missing an extra point and having a 52-yard field goal attempt blocked at Cincinnati.
Granted, special teams has made plays such as Emmanuel Ogbah getting a hand on a field goal attempt against Buffalo, or punter Thomas Morstead working with his punt team, specifically cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Justin Bethel, to consistently nail opponents inside the their 20-yard line. The issue is each of the aforementioned missteps have cost the Dolphins points. Eventually that catches up to teams.
Dolphins DBs vs. Jets WRs
Cornerback health is a big factor here. Xavien Howard is day-to-day while battling a groin ailment. Byron Jones (leg) doesn’t seem likely to be activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list ahead of this matchup, and Crossen is getting treatment for an upper leg/glute ailment. Whatever the case, cornerbacks such as Crossen, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham, and possibly Noah Igbinoghene, need to be sharp, and so do the safeties, Holland and Brandon Jones.
If there’s a cornerback crisis, remember safety Eric Rowe has cornerback skills. The Jets’ wide receivers trio of Wilson, Davis and Moore is good enough to create major headaches, especially considering how the Dolphins’ secondary played in that deciding fourth quarter of the loss at Cincinnati when Howard left the game with the groin ailment. It was ugly. The Bengals had completions of 43, 36, 22 and 14 yards. They completed passes short, intermediate and long, and got plenty of yards after the catch. That can’t happen against the Jets whether or not Howard plays.
()
News
Column: Chicago White Sox end the 2022 season in fitting fashion — saving their worst for last
Whenever the Chicago White Sox players left their clubhouse this season to enter the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field, they were greeted by a sign on the door.
“NO PLAYER IS AS GOOD AS THE SUM OF A TEAM.”
That message was never more apparent than during the 2022 season, when the sum of the Sox parts did not add up to a winning year on the South Side.
We spent most of the last six months wondering when the Sox would come out of hibernation, listening to players and manager Tony La Russa insist they still had a shot at making the postseason in spite of the malaise.
Their one hot streak came after La Russa left the team for health reasons, but it proved to be short-lived and an 0-6 homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers sealed their fate. So a small crowd of a few thousand Sox fans showed up Wednesday on a gorgeous October afternoon to send off one of the most unlovable teams in recent memory.
They booed on cue during the Minnesota Twins’ six-run first inning and gave starter Davis Martin a Bronx cheer when he finally got the third out. When Vince Velasquez came on in the second and gave up a two-run single to make it 9-0, a fan tried to start a “Fire Tony” chant for old times’ sake.
The Sox went on to lose 10-1, ending their season at 81-81, a most apropos record for a team that wasted so much time trying to get to .500.
It may have felt like the biggest one-year drop-off ever after a 93-win season in 2021, but the 2007 Sox had an 18-win swing, going from 90-72 in 2006 to 72-90 under former manager Ozzie Guillén.
If there’s any silver lining from that sad history lesson, it’s that the Sox rebounded in 2008 to win the American League Central in Game 163, remembered as the original Blackout Game.
We don’t know how many of the current Sox will get a chance to redeem themselves in 2023 or if acting manager Miguel Cairo will survive the interview process for the job he was thrown into when La Russa left the team on Aug. 30.
“It’s going to be emotional,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “But you don’t know if we are coming back or if I am coming back. If it was (the end), these two years I got to meet really good people here. It’s going to be a little hard. It’s baseball, it’s a business and let’s see what’s going to happen in the offseason.”
Cairo thanked the media after his pregame session, showing the class he has exhibited throughout what had to be the most difficult month of his professional career. He helped the Sox get back in the race, then watched them go through an eight-game losing streak.
It was too small of a sample size to prove himself, and Cairo could not fix an unfixable problem. If he’s not back, he at least can leave with his head up, knowing he did everything he could.
Unfortunately, some of the Sox players can’t say the same. After the extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sept. 20 virtually ended their chances, some of them seemed to iPhone it in the final two weeks.
One thing about the last day of a lost season is the fans who do show up are usually die-hards who came to say goodbye. It was disappointing to many that Jose Abreu decided not to play in what might have been his final game in a Sox uniform. Abreu issued a statement through the Sox explaining that he asked Cairo for the day off “to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective.”
Abreu sat on the opposite end of the dugout, so any enjoyment he experienced was far removed from Cairo.
But some fans still let him know they want him back. A ponytailed fan in the box seats behind the Sox dugout held up a placard with an alleged quote from Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on one side that read, “Abreu is not going to wear a jersey other than a White Sox jersey.” On the other side he wrote, “If Abreu leaves, so do I.”
“I think it’s just silly if you get rid of this guy,” said the 40-year-old fan, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s a bummer it’s even in the conversation. My heart will be broken.”
This Sox team didn’t really break fans’ hearts as much as it crushed their spirit. Many tried to keep the faith, but it was apparent by the All-Star break the mojo of 2021 was gone. La Russa, the most polarizing Sox manager since Terry Bevington, added to the frustration by condoning his players’ lack of hustle, telling some not to “push” it to avoid leg injuries.
“I don’t think we’re perfect, but I think we’re doing well enough,” he said in August.
Many didn’t agree, and that perception was lasting. The baserunning woes and poor coaching decisions continued through the final game. The Sox trailed 10-0 in the seventh when Carlos Pérez doubled with Romy Gonzalez on first. Third base coach Joe McEwing held Gonzalez as the crowd erupted in boos.
By the bottom of the ninth, fans sang Abreu’s theme song in hopes of a pinch-hitting appearance as he stood in the tunnel and listened. But it wasn’t happening. As he said Tuesday, he doesn’t like goodbyes.
The crowd was announced as 18,918, though less than half of the ticket holders showed up. It did put the Sox over the 2 million attendance mark for the first time since 2011, which was small consolation.
Now the focus will be on the managerial search, with the hot stove league heating up in mid-November.
The Sox have work to do to regain the respect of their fans.
There will be no easy fixes.
()
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2), on the road against a rival without Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and New York Jets (2-2) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: Miami has not gotten its ground game going in the first four games of the Mike McDaniel era. The Dolphins rank 29th in the league with 277 yards rushing and 28th at 3.5 yards per attempt. They haven’t broken 100 yards rushing in any of their games this season.
Raheem Mostert, who has familiarity with McDaniel going back to San Francisco, seems to have a slight edge on Chase Edmonds. Mostert is averaging 3.8 yards per carry while Edmonds is at 3.0.
The Jets have not been bad in run defense. Their 3.7 yards per attempt against them is sixth in the NFL. They held the Ravens to 63 rushing yards and Bengals to 69 in their losses, but they actually allowed more in their wins (119 against the Steelers, 184 against the Browns). Quinnen Williams is solid for them at defensive tackle, and they have veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley at the heart of the defense, leading New York with 41 tackles in four games. Edge: Jets
When the Jets run: New York doesn’t have a scary running game either — 28th in total rushing (350 yards) and 22nd in yards per attempt (4.1). The Jets have two upstart young tailbacks, though, in rookie Breece Hall and second-year runner Michael Carter. Hall has the leg up early on this season, at 4.7 yards per carry to Carter’s 3.7. Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, whom McDaniel and Jets coach Robert Saleh are both familiar with from the 49ers and made a Pro Bowl last year, was a key offseason pickup on the line.
The Dolphins have been above average stopping the run, and that’s even though they have given up a few long scampers, specifically against mobile quarterbacks, that have skewed the stats. Their 415 rushing yards against through four games actually position them No. 11 in the league. Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are the key up front, and nose tackle Raekwon Davis is another week removed from his knee injury. Linebacker Jerome Baker and strong safety Brandon Jones are tied for the team lead with 27 tackles. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Tua Tagovailoa is out recovering from his concussion, and Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his first start for his hometown Dolphins. Bridgewater is an experienced backup who has 63 NFL starts to his credit. He’s 33-30 in those games, and the last time he filled in for an injured starter, he had a 5-0 stretch with the 2019 New Orleans Saints while Drew Brees was injured.
He said this week, “I honestly believe it’s the most firepower that I’ve ever been around,” in speaking of the playmakers he has at his disposal, led by receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards, and Waddle is sixth with 381. The Dolphins’ passing offense ranks third in the NFL.
Rookie first-round pick Sauce Gardner and fellow cornerback D.J. Reed will have their hands full. Veteran free safety Lamarcus Joyner, a Southwest Miami High and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, is coming off an immense game in the win over the Steelers, with two interceptions and four pass deflections. Quinnen Williams, rushing from the interior, has 2 1/2 sacks already, and rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has his 1 1/2. Edge: Dolphins
When the Jets pass: Quarterback Zach Wilson’s return from his knee injury may have provided a spark for the Jets against Pittsburgh, but he only completed 50 percent of passes, threw one touchdown and was intercepted twice. He was on the receiving end of another touchdown thrown by University of Miami alum Braxton Berrios, though.
Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson and second-year standout Elijah Moore (a Western High and St. Thomas Aquinas alum) provide a formidable receiving trio. Tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Hall and Carter get active in the passing game, too. The Jets actually rank right behind Miami, fourth in the NFL in passing offense. The banged-up Dolphins secondary will have its hands full as Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen’s health is a concern while Byron Jones is still not coming off the PUP list.
The Dolphins haven’t been able to get their pass rush going early in the season, but facing the Jets could provide the opportunity to get it rolling. New York has Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant as tackles on injured reserve, and Max Mitchell appears unlikely to play Sunday. Look for Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and the Miami edge rushers to eat against the Jets’ backup tackles. Edge: Even
Special teams: If it’s not a kick return allowed for a touchdown, it’s a “butt punt” or a missed extra point. The Dolphins have had their share of special teams blunders in recent weeks. Berrios is always solid in the return game, too. As much talk as there was in the preseason about Miami using its stars on kick and punt returns, it hasn’t produced big special teams plays.
One positive for the Dolphins has been punter Thomas Morstead pinning opponents down with the help of his gunners. Kicker Jason Sanders is 5 of 6 with his one miss coming beyond 50 yards. Greg Zuerlein for the Jets is 7 of 8 on the year and has also missed an extra point. New York’s Braden Mann is averaging 45.7 yards on his punts. Edge: Jets
Intangibles: The Jets are rolling off their win over the Steelers and playing at home. The Dolphins are coming off the downer of having Tagovailoa go down the last time they played. Miami is also coming off the mini-bye of playing Thursday night the week before, so they had time to regroup. The Dolphins also have the psychological advantage of winning the past four in the rivalry series and eight of the past nine. The McDaniel-Saleh coaching matchup will be interesting as with the former 49ers assistants going against each other. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Jets 20
()
News
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of children and teachers and then firing on more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
The assailant, who authorities said was fired from the force earlier this year because of a drug offense, took his own life after killing his own wife and child at home.
A witness said staff at the day care locked the door when they saw the assailant approaching with a gun, but he shot his way in. In footage posted online after the attack, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the day care, and one image showed the floor of one room smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
At least 37 people were killed in the attack, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong. Another 12 people were wounded. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers.
“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” a witness, whose name wasn’t given, told Thailand’s Kom Chad Luek television at the scene. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”
Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Police Maj. Gen. Paisal Luesomboon told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of drug-related offenses.
In the attack he used multiple weapons, including a handgun, a shotgun and a knife, Paisel said.
Local police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapha told reporters that the suspect was a sergeant on the force before he was fired, and that the main weapon he used was a 9mm pistol that he had purchased himself.
“We are still investigating all of this and have to learn from it,” he said. “Today is the first day and we don’t have all the details.”
Police have not given a full breakdown of the death toll, but they have said at least 22 children and two adults were killed at the day care in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.
The country’s previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was to travel to the town on Friday, told reporters that initial reports were that the former officer was having personal problems.
“This shouldn’t happen,” he said. “I feel deep sadness toward the victims and their relatives.”
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a Thai TV station. It is Kom Chad Luek, not Kom Chad Leuk.
___
Associated Press writers David Rising, Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck contributed to this story.
