News
Hacker gets probation for massive Capital One data breach
The hacker responsible for the huge 2019 Capital One data breach was sentenced to time served and five years probation.
U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said sentencing former Amazon systems engineer Paige Thompson to a prison term would have been “particularly difficult for her because of her mental health and transgender status,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
US Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that he was “very disappointed” with the sentencing decision. “That’s not what justice looks like,” he said. Thompson had faced up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, but prosecutors had instead asked for a seven-year sentence.
The hack, one of the largest breaches ever by a financial services company, affected more than 100 million US customers and involved the theft of sensitive data including social security and bank account numbers. Along with uploading data, Thompson installed cryptocurrency mining software on servers and funneled the crypto to his online wallet, the Justice Department said.
“Ms. Thompson’s hacking and stealing of information from 100 million people caused over $250 million in damages to businesses and individuals,” Brown said. “His cybercrimes have created anxiety among millions of people who are rightly concerned about their private information. This conduct deserves greater punishment.”
Thompson, 37, was convicted in June electronic fraud, unauthorized access to a protected computer and damage to a protected computer. She was acquitted of charges of aggravated identity theft and access device fraud.
Capital One agreed last year to pay $190 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by customers. In 2020, Capital One agreed to pay $80 million to settle claims by federal banking regulators that it failed to protect data.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1 to determine how much restitution Thompson should pay his victims.
CNET
News
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends Dusshera festivities at Red Fort
New Delhi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the Dussehra festivities at the historic Red Fort grounds in Delhi on Wednesday.
Speaking during the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee’s ‘Ravan Dahan’ programme, Mr Kejriwal wished India to become the ‘best and strongest nation in the world’.
He said Ramlila is very important to people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama’s life.
Ramlila is the enactment of the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic Ramayana.
The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and his son Meghnad.
Actor Prabhas of “Baahubali” fame also attended the event.
“Ravan Dahan” programs have been organized by different Ramlila committees in the Red Fort area which have drawn huge crowds after a two-year lull due to the Covid pandemic.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Kidnapped Merced family found dead as sheriff confirms ‘worst fears’
Four members of a Merced family whose abduction was captured on surveillance video have been found dead, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.
A farm worker called around 5:30 p.m. to report the bodies, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. Deputies arrived at the scene soon after, followed by detectives who determined the remains were those of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; his mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and his uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, who were taken at gunpoint on Monday from the family business in Merced near South Route 59.
“Tonight our worst fears were confirmed,” Warnke said. “We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact dead. … There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy.
Suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to kill himself in the nearby town of Atwater.
Warnke said Wednesday night that investigators spoke with Salgado but declined to provide further details about what the suspect said, citing the ongoing investigation.
Relatives of the family have been notified, the sheriff said, adding that deputies and other staff would deal with the scene overnight.
The motive for the kidnappings and murders is not yet known, Warnke said.
The sheriff said he hopes the district attorney will pursue the death penalty.
The discovery of the bodies came hours after authorities released surveillance footage showing the abduction of the family of four. Deputy Corey Gibson detailed the timeline of the kidnapping, showing new video footage taken outside the family business.
Singh and his brother Amandeep Singh arrived at the business between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the video showed.
At around 9 a.m., Singh appeared to casually interact with the suspect, believed to be Salgado, outside the building. The two headed for the entrance of the company, with Singh in the lead. The suspect was carrying a white trash bag, surveillance footage showed.
“[The suspect] put the trash bag down and you’ll see he pulls out a gun,” Gibson said.
Singh and the suspect entered the building and remained inside for a few minutes, and the video then showed Singh and his brother exiting through the back door with their hands apparently tied behind their backs as the suspect followed them with weapon in hand.
The suspect put Singh and his brother in the back seat of Amandeep’s van, the video showed. The suspect left and returned six minutes later, according to surveillance footage.
“The same suspect exits the vehicle and returns inside the business,” Gibson said.
Less than a minute later, video showed Kaur carrying her baby through the back door, unrestrained, followed by the suspect.
The investigation into the family business that uncovered the video began Monday after authorities found Amandeep Singh’s Dodge Ram truck on fire in the town of Winton.
When officers arrived at Singh’s home to investigate the car fire, a family member was unable to get in touch with him. When the family could not contact Amandeep Singh, along with Kaur and her husband, they reported them missing to the sheriff’s office.
“Please help us all. Move forward, so that my family can come home safely,” said Sukhdeep Singh, a family member.
“We’re all trying to look for ways to deal with this or help in any way,” said another family member, who identified himself as Balwinder.
Salgado was convicted in 2005 of armed robbery, which involved false imprisonment, Warnke said. He was paroled in 2015 and has had no “major contact” with the law since, the sheriff said.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Thailand: a shooting in a nursery leaves at least 32 dead, the alleged perpetrator commits suicide – World Today News
The death toll from a shooting that began in Thailand in a nursery in Na Klang (north) has risen to “at least 30 dead”, including 23 children, a police colonel in Nong Bua Lamphu province said on Thursday. The police had launched a wanted notice to find the main suspect, a 34-year-old former police officer, on the run, in possession of a rifle, a pistol and a knife. Subsequently, the latter would have killed his wife and child and would have committed suicide, according to the police.
Pedestrians hit by car
The attack began at 12:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) in a nursery, before the assailant fled by car and hit several pedestrians, according to Colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya. The children killed are between two and three years old, he said.
A shooting perpetrated by an army officer, who had argued with a superior, occurred in February 2020 in Thailand in a shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29 people.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : ‘380464435710462’, xfbml : true, version : ‘v3.2’, cookie : true }); }; (function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ” fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
letelegramme Fr Trans
News
Woodchipper murder trial: ‘Thou shalt not kill’ message left in defendant’s mailbox, Brisbane court hears | queensland
The message ‘thou shalt not kill’ was left in a shaken Sharon Graham’s mailbox during an inquest into the death of a wood chipper, a Brisbane court has heard.
Graham, 61, and his partner Gregory Lee Roser, 63, pleaded not guilty to murder after Bruce Saunders died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.
Prosecutors allege Graham asked Roser and another lover, Peter Koenig, to kill ex-partner Saunders, 54, and pass it off as an accident in a bid to claim his $750,000 life insurance .
Footage was shown to a Brisbane Supreme Court jury of Saunders’ legs protruding from a wood chipper on the Goomboroian property near Gympie after clearing trees with Roser and Koenig.
In a February 2018 conversation, recorded by police listening devices installed throughout her Nambour residence, Graham complained to Roser that she “can’t cope.”
“I don’t want to be in this house anymore. I can’t stay here,” she said in the audio played to the jury on Thursday.
“You have no idea what happened this week. I can’t talk to you on the phone…scary shit.
“I have people putting papers in my mailbox like the Ten Commandments.”
“The ten Commandments?” Roser asks.
“Yeah, ‘you won’t kill’…I’ll show you,” Graham said.
“What the fuck is this,” Roser replies.
The couple also discuss inconsistencies in Roser’s police statements at the Nambour residence where Saunders also lived.
“You actually incriminated yourself to be impeached, which is absolutely not correct,” Graham says.
“You have to tell a lawyer, ‘I screwed up with my statements…because the day it happens, I have a total block…Something blocked my head’.”
In the audio, Roser says there are inconsistencies as to where he was when he claimed he first saw Saunders in the shredder after answering “asshole questions” from the police.
Graham then reminds Roser that the police could not find any footprints where he claimed to have stood in his effort to “rescue” Saunders from the grinder.
“It definitely grabbed you,” she says.
Roser responds, “I screwed up there.”
Graham adds: “In shock, you would say a lot of things that weren’t right.”
Roser blames the police for their inconsistencies in their statements.
“Because you know what they’re doing, they’re interrupting you all the time…and it’s screwing you up,” he says.
“I had something in mind and then he [police] started talking…that’s what they kept doing to me.
The couple also discuss blaming Roser’s medication after researching the side effects.
Roser tells Graham that one causes “dizziness and lightheadedness.”
“You can’t judge things… you can’t judge distances, it kicks you out,” he says.
Graham tells Roser to approach his doctor and say that the serious side effects of the drug had led to confusing police statements.
She then finds out that they are reading the withdrawal symptoms from the drug.
Roser then said, “Here we go, this one… I know I have this – disorientation.”
“What does disorientation mean? asks Graham.
“That means you can’t make decisions,” he replies.
Graham then tells Roser, “The doctor needs to put this all in writing for you.”
Graham successfully requested a separate trial.
Roser’s trial before Judge Martin Burns continues Monday.
theguardian
News
Thai police: more than 30 dead in the attack on a nursery
BANGKOK — More than 30 people were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire at a day care center in northeast Thailand, police said.
Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting happened in the early afternoon in the center of Nongbua Lamphu town.
He said the attacker killed 30 people before killing himself. He had no further details.
A spokesman for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths had been confirmed so far – 23 children, two teachers and a police officer.
According to Thai media, the shooter also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.
Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the center covered in white sheets.
Several media identified the attacker as a former police officer, but there was no immediate official confirmation.
ABC News
News
The Daily Report @NatGasWeather | Forexlive
As usual, when I’m replacing Justin on the European desktop, I try to do a few favors and provide you with some premium content, and my friend Andrea Paltry allowed me to share today’s NatGasWeather.com daily report
Worth checking out if you are interested in energy markets
Full report
7-Day Weather Summary (October 6-12): Much of the United States will be comfortable today with highs of 60 to 80, in addition to the warmer deserts of California and the Southwest in the 90s and cooler 50s in the plains of the North.
A cool early season blow will roll out of the northern plains and sweep across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and northeast Friday through Sunday with showers and cold lows in the upper 20s to 40s.
Much of the United States will be comfortable again next week as highs of 60 to 80 prevail again in most areas except the cool Northern Plains.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Hacker gets probation for massive Capital One data breach
Yuga Labs Creates BAYC Community Council of 7 Members
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends Dusshera festivities at Red Fort
NFT Collection Held by Three Arrows Capital To Be Auctioned
Kidnapped Merced family found dead as sheriff confirms ‘worst fears’
Thailand: a shooting in a nursery leaves at least 32 dead, the alleged perpetrator commits suicide – World Today News
Woodchipper murder trial: ‘Thou shalt not kill’ message left in defendant’s mailbox, Brisbane court hears | queensland
Thai police: more than 30 dead in the attack on a nursery
The Daily Report @NatGasWeather | Forexlive
Daily horoscope for October 6, 2022
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy