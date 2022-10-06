News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler says to expect plenty of hair today, gone tomorrow; Tyler Herro out vs. Nets
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
Jimmy Butler says you better get used to it, now that his braids are gone.
“For one, there’s some culture in there,” Butler interjected after the Miami Heat’s Thursday shootaround at Baruch College. “They’re not braids, they’re dreads.”
Duly noted. And duly gone.
“I can play with them in,” Butler said when asked about removing the extensions ahead of the preseason, after creating a social-media buzz at media day and training camp with his coif couture. “To tell you all the truth, what I wanted to do was just do it for media day, so everytime you all see me on TNT, when the Heat play the Grizzlies, that’s the picture you all are going to see.”
And, no, the hairy decision was not about a maintenance program.
“I mean, either way it could go,” he said ahead of Thursday night’s exhibition against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. “My barber, Kenny, flies in from Philly. And then my hair braider, Diamond, comes in from L.A. So every week, every week and a half, I’m getting a hairdo, anyways.
“I’m definitely probably going to go back to it during the year, so you all be on the lookout. It’s definitely going to happen.”
When it comes to critics, Butler said only one matters, his 3-year-old daughter, Rylee.
“To tell you the truth,” he said, “my daughter really liked my hair like that, so that’s all I really care about. I care about my daughter’s opinion. She doesn’t like my no facial hair, so I’ve got to grow my facial hair back. But she loves the dreads.”
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, there is little new about Butler’s new looks.
“He can pull it off,” Spoelstra said. “The first time I met Jimmy in Europe, he had blonde hair then. And then he came into training camp and it was gone. But he can pull off a lot of different looks.
“The hair didn’t really throw me for a loop. It was when he shaved, that’s when he looked totally different to me. And he shaved eight, 10 years off of him.”
When it comes to facial hair, that’s where Spoelstra said the playing field is evened with his All-Star forward.
“Jimmy and I could probably have a good competition: who can grow the worst beard,” Spoelstra said with a laugh. “Neither one of us; it doesn’t fill in.”
Going short
The Heat went into the game against the Nets without guard Tyler Herro, who was given the night off after bumping knees and remaining in Tuesday night’s exhibition loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
Spoelstra said the absence was precautionary, with Herro downplaying the knee after Tuesday’s game.
In addition, guard Victor Oladipo remains out of the Heat’s exhibition plans, amid his ongoing rehab from knee and quadriceps issues the past four seasons.
“We’re just getting him ready, and that’s really it,” Spoelstra said. “He had a very good camp. He’s doing some really good work right now, and we want to keep him in this good place.
“He’s doing a lot of lifting and working out. So we just want to make sure that we’re doing all the appropriate steps as we keep on getting him feeling great.”
Also limited is guard Gabe Vincent, due to knee soreness.
“It’s really just preparation and ramping things up,” Spoelstra said. “He’s feeling good. He’s going to be ready to go full-go pretty soon.”
()
Staff picks for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season: Chargers vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bills and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 5:
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (35-28-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos
Childs Walker (37-26-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Broncos
Ryan McFadden (33-30-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos
Mike Preston (33-30-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Broncos
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers in London (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Packers
Ryan McFadden: Packers
Mike Preston: Packers
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Buccaneers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Detroit Lions at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Lions
Mike Preston: Patriots
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jaguars
Childs Walker: Jaguars
Ryan McFadden: Jaguars
Mike Preston: Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Browns
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Jets
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Saints
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Commanders
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Titans
Mike Preston: Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: 49ers
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Rams
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
()
Minnesota United’s ‘kit men’ Ryan Natusch, Sean Bigness really are the fabric of the club
Minnesota United has some star power.
To name just four: There’s MLS All-Stars in Emanuel Reynoso and Dayne St. Clair, Finland national team midfielder Robin Lod and manager Adrian Heath, who had an illustrious playing career in England.
But when the Loons made their way past fans for a September match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., no one team-wide was more sought after than Sean Bigness.
Who? The club’s assistant equipment manager.
During the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida in 2020, Bigness wanted to be more efficient at one of his tasks: collecting soccer balls at the end of pregame warmups, so on goalkeepers’ booming punts, Bigness would track them like a baseball outfielder and catch them in a mesh bag.
Once the pandemic eased and fans returned, Bigness kept up the routine and supporters embraced the organic bit of entertainment. Loons midfielder Jacori Hayes nicknamed it the “Big Show” and Allianz Field’s game operations staff have added a “cha-ching!” sound when Bigness nets each ball.
Bigness will again have his few minutes of of fame before the Loons play Vancouver Whitecaps in the Decision Day finale at 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Paul.
That quirky context had some fans excited at the Loons-Timbers game in Oregon a month ago. During the promenade between bus and locker room, members of MNUFC overheard traveling supporters say: “There’s the guy who catches the balls.”
“I thought it was quite funny,” Heath recalled. “That is a new one on me. … He’s got his own little fan club going.”
Bigness and Ryan Natusch, MNUFC’s director of equipment, are known in soccer parlance as “kit men,” a role that received ample attention in the hit TV show “Ted Lasso.” In the first two seasons, character Nathan Shelley climbed from a shy, bullied kit man to wunderkind assistant coach, who then betrays head coach Lasso before jumping ship to be head coach at a rival club.
Unlike Shelley’s selfishness, Bigness and Natusch are all about the Loons. While Bigness has enjoyed his notoriety, he would much rather there be silence before games.
The Loons’ kit men are responsible for setting up the team’s oval-shaped locker room at Allianz Field, with everything players need to perform — from emergency headgear down to their socked toes.
If no player seeks them out pregame, they’ve done their job.
“The best feeling is to have no one talk to us,” Bigness said. “Except if they want to talk to us. I don’t want anyone coming up to me and saying, ‘I need this.’ If they’re thinking about that, it could take them out of their zone.”
Bigness has been with the Loons so long his internship offer letter came on Minnesota Stars letterhead months before club’s pre-MLS rebrand in 2013. Natusch was in the same internship class as Bigness and never left. Bigness spent two years with Gophers football program before returning in the club’s final season before MLS in 2016. Together, they are among the club’s longest-tenured employees.
Their commitment includes being among the first to arrive and last to leave the club’s training grounds at the National Sports Center in Blaine each day. When the team’s flight returns from an away game at 3 a.m., they will load up the cargo van with gear for another trip up to Blaine.
They might start a load of laundry but are more concerned about the cleats, err, boots. “They smell the most,” Natusch said. “The boots need to get out, especially if we played the game in the rain. They’re … swampy. It’s really bad.”
While they do wash the Loons’ clothing, they make up the club’s fabric. “Kit men are vital to the team,” seven-year MLS veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller said. “ They are the heart and soul of a lot that goes on and put in so much time and effort.”
As a backup for most of this season, Miller has been the key player providing balls for Bigness to catch. Sometimes he will punt them as high as he can, and it’s not just Loons fans who have enjoyed it.
“It actually gets the opposing fans into the warmups,” Miller said. “They actually erupt into applause. They also enjoy the tradition that we started.”
Bigness, a weekend-warrior-type athlete, didn’t realize his routine was enjoyable to outsiders until last season. “Oh, dang,” he recalled. “They’re actually excited and into this. I just thought they were just be nice and cheering for me.”
Bigness has made some impressive catches, including earlier this season when a ball bounced off the advertising boards and he stuck with it to make the catch. He has also tried to add some flair to his catches, including no-looks and behind-the-back snags.
He tried one no-look catch earlier this season but took his eyes off it too soon and the ball skipped off the bag and into the back of the net. After that, the Chicago native bagged the tricks.
“We’re a Midwestern state with Midwestern values,” Bigness said. “Just do the thing correctly and well. We don’t need a flare.”
Outside of Bigness’s ball-catching, Heath knows being a kit man can be a thankless job. At age 16, he was one with his first club, Stoke City, in England.
“I got in the first team for a year (in 1979) and still had to do all them jobs,” said Heath, now 61. “There was none of that, ‘Oh, he’s in the first team, now we will give him a break.’ ”
Heath saw how a kit woman became “surrogate mothers” to players when they needed a boost. Bigness and Natusch provide a different relationship. They joined MNUFC in their early 20s, when they were younger than most players. Now they are older than the average age.
“I used to be the one always working, working, working, working,” said Natusch, now 30. “Now I’m the one saying (to players), ‘Hey, clean up your stuff. This is not how it’s supposed to be.’ ”
Natusch will use the tidiness of certain veteran players’ lockers as an example for younger players. He points out Michael Boxall, Wil Trapp and Brent Kallman.
“It’s now easy for me to guide them on how to act like a pro,” Natusch said. He also tries to get a jump on his own professionalism.
Once Loons technical director Mark Watson alerts Natusch to a new signing — such as Mender Garcia and Alan Benitez this summer — he will Google the new addition.
If a player is listed at, say, 5-foot-9 like Benitez, Natusch is thinking about organizing medium-size clothing. Natusch will find if the player has a shoe contract and contact that vendor — likely Nike, Puma or Adidas — to set up a delivery. Natusch will note things such as what type of socks a player has worn in matches for their previous club.
When the player arrives in Minnesota, Natusch will present the player with a series of clothing options and discuss the number he wants to wear and whether it’s available.
“When new players come in, they’re very excited and they’re just happy to be here,” Natusch said. “There’s no diva-esque vibe.”
Natusch and Bigness need to have strong interpersonal communication skills, while understanding and navigating players’ different personalities. For instance, one former unnamed player was a “great guy,” but would get grumpy when greeted with a “good morning.” He would bristle, saying they just saw each other the day before.
Natusch and Bigness want players to feel comfortable and will sometimes go above the job description to help players out. Saul Rosales, the assistant team administrator and Spanish speaker, will do similar things for the Latino players.
For instance, they have picked up Lod and his family from the airport, and they helped former goalkeeper Vito Mannone move out of his apartment after the 2019 season.
Natusch and Bigness know players talk among themselves and decisions to move clubs go behind salaries and playing time to how they will be treated at their new home.
“They’ll remember us and be like, ‘Oh, those are the kind of guys we want to be with,’ ” Bigness said. “We want Minnesota to be known for a really good support staff and that we really take care of our guys.”
Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls
A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions, say, or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.
The adults have not yet risen to the occasion, but the tyrant and his theocrats have been confronted and confounded by an unexpected constituency: schoolgirls. They represent a new kind of challenge for a regime that usually deals with dissent by licensing its security forces to use torture and murder. Does Khamenei dare turn his thugs on children?
Now in their third week, the protests have evolved from an expression of disgust over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police. Women continue to dominate the demonstrations, but they are no longer content merely to burn their hijabs, or headscarves, in symbolic opposition to the regime’s restrictive dress code. Now, they are calling for the dismantling of the entire theocratic edifice of the state.
Their ranks have been joined by schoolgirls, who are likewise calling for the downfall of the regime. Video clips of girls confronting teachers and officials in classrooms are proliferating on social media, despite the government’s efforts to impose a communications blackout. In some clips, the kids can be heard chanting “Death to the dictator,” and stomping on images of Khamenei — and even of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.
Even for a regime practiced in the dark arts of dissimulation, these videos are hard to reconcile with its usual dismissal of dissent as the work of foreign actors. Per usual, Khamenei is blaming the protests on the U.S. and Israel, but he will struggle to explain how they managed to reach into the classrooms, past the minders appointed by the state, to pollute the minds of children.
Demonstrations have also spread across university campuses across the country, accelerating after a bloody crackdown on protesters at Tehran’s Sharif University. Beating down on college students is practically routine for the regime, however, and Iranians are all too familiar with images of carnage in the campus, especially from 1999, when Khamenei unleashed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia against students protesting censorship.
But the supreme leader has never set his attack dogs upon schoolkids — not yet, anyway. Will the IRGC and Basij balk at clubbing children into submission, especially given the risk that their actions will be caught on cellphone cameras and shown to the wide world?
They must know that the world is paying attention. In the U.S., Canada, Europe and Turkey, there have been rallies in solidarity with the Iranian protesters. Their signature slogan — “Women! Life! Freedom!” — has been taken up in Afghanistan, where women are fighting their own battles against misogynistic rulers.
World leaders are watching, too. Having already announced sanctions against the morality police and other regime officials, President Biden has announced he will impose “further costs” on those responsible for violence against the protesters. The European Union is considering sanctions requests from Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Any action against schoolkids will undoubtedly invite harsher penalties, such as expulsion of diplomats and barring Iran from international forums. Even allies like China and Russia will find it hard to back Tehran in those circumstances.
But perhaps most worrying for the supreme leader is that a crackdown against children might finally bring the grown-ups into the streets. The kids are a problem Khamenei can’t easily solve.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.
Magic’s Franz Wagner expected to make preseason debut vs. Spurs
Second-year forward Franz Wagner is expected to be available for the Orlando Magic’s Thursday preseason matchup at the San Antonio Spurs.
Wagner, who was named to the All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, sat out of the Magic’s preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday.
The Magic are monitoring Wagner’s preseason workload after a month-long, summer run with Germany men’s national basketball team, which included playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament in which Germany won the bronze medal after defeating Poland on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Wagner averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes (9 games) in EuroBasket.
Orlando will play the Mavericks in Dallas Friday to wrap up the back-to-back.
“We’ll make sure he’s working his way back the right way,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be [about] how his body responds to that first game more than anything.”
The Magic conclude their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected]or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Best Research Paper Writing Services in the USA: Websites With Top Writers
Writing research papers is an incredible opportunity to gain new insights into the field of study you are pursuing. No matter how much knowledge you gain or love writing, research paper writing can be challenging for most students.
Completing a well-written research paper requires a detailed understanding of the subject, writing skills, and adequate time. Uninteresting subjects, tight deadlines, and strict guidelines can make research paperwork a boring task.
Fortunately, trustworthy research paper writing services assist college students in getting their research paperwork done in a well-composed manner. But the problem lies in finding the most reliable service that delivers quality work within the stipulated deadline and budget.
Here we have listed some of the US’s popular research paper writing services to make your future assignments much easier.
Best Research Paper Writing Services:
- BBQPapers 🥇: Top Quality, Best Research Paper Writing Service
- PaperHelp 🥈: Best Paper Writing Service Runner-Up, Pocket-Friendly
- SpeedyPaper 🥉: Best-Rated for Timely Delivery
- GradeMiners: Best for Small, Last-Minute Orders (1-Hour Turnaround)
- 99Papers: Best for Frequent Discounts & Bonuses
All these sites are professional enough to help you get a good grade on your research paper. They are ranked based on popularity, quality, and commitment to deadlines.
-
BBQPapers: Top Quality, Best Research Paper Writing Service
When it comes to research writing works, BBQPapers takes pride in hiring only the cream of the crop writers in all fields of study. Known as the best research paper & essay writing service in the U.S., BBQPapers is the best option for complex assignments. The team of professional writers guarantees clients quality assignments that are free of plagiarism, meeting all your citation and formatting requirements.
To place an order or get a price quote, clients must set up an account on BBQPapers. Once the account has been set up, they can share details of the assignment to be delivered and make payments to complete the order.
Who is it good for?
- Those who are looking to get the top-quality paper and nail their research project. This site specializes in difficult academic tasks.
Pros:
- Free plagiarism report and editorial check done by a professional editor.
- Relatively simple order process.
- Completely safe and protected.
- Offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Cons:
- Prices are above average.
- You have to sign up and provide your email to calculate your order.
Even though the price is quite high, the quality of the academic papers remains top-notch. BBQPapers also offers rewards for loyal clients and provides lifetime discounts of 5% — 15% based on the number of pages you have ordered.
-
PaperHelp: Best Paper Writing Service Runner-Up, Pocket-Friendly
With more than 10 years of experience in this field, PaperHelp is one of the most reliable research paper writing services for several reasons. They offer a diverse range of academic writers with different levels of expertise in various fields of study. Each of them is hired after carefully analyzing their writing skills, as well as knowledge they have gained while studying in college.
The collaboration of high-quality and well-esteemed writers has made this service the best among its counterparts. The order process is relatively easy, and students can get a real-time cost estimate once they provide the details about their assignment work.
Who is it good for?
- This site is best for those who are looking to find a professional research paper helper without spending too much money. PaperHelp is a good alternative to BBQPapers.
Pros:
- Best customer care support.
- Direct communication with the allocated writer.
- On-time delivery.
- Top-notch academic writers.
Cons:
- Additional costs for plagiarism-free reports.
PaperHelp is reliable in providing clients with affordable, professional, and accurate research paper works on time. The cost for a high-quality college paper starts at just $12 per page with a two-week deadline.
-
SpeedyPaper: Best-Rated for Timely Delivery
No matter what type of assignment you need, SpeedyPaper is here to help you out with your research paperwork. With a wide range of diversity in different fields, the team of academically qualified, professional research paper writers is always available to reach out and meet your demands.
Known as one of the best term paper writing services that do not compromise on quality, SpeedyPaper is popular among the student community. Lastly, if you require urgent help with your research paper in six hours, you can rely on this service to get the work done. Shorter turnaround times are not available.
Who is it good for?
- SpeedyPaper is a safe choice for those students who can’t afford missing their deadline. The company is strict when it comes to deadlines, so you are guaranteed to receive your order on time.
Pros:
- 24/7 customer support service with quick responses.
- Provides comprehensive writing assistance.
- Offers plagiarism free, good quality writing works.
- Complete attentiveness to meet the demands of the client.
Cons:
- Additional charges for choosing top writers of your preference.
- Short deadlines are expensive.
- The fastest turnaround time is 6 hours.
This reliable writing service has an incredible online reputation for providing the best academic research paper assistance with three free revisions. Irrespective of the tight deadlines, SpeedyPaper does not compromise on quality.
-
GradeMiners: Best for Small, Last-Minute Orders
If you are looking for a legit research paper writing service, you should consider choosing GradeMiners for all your assignments. Being in the writing field for quite some time, they have some of the best portfolios of writers with different levels of expertise and skill diversity.
In addition to writing custom research papers, they also provide a wide range of services, such as proofreading, editing, and PowerPoint presentations. Additionally, they allow clients to hire two different writers to use their skills and get unique work. For complex and urgent tasks, the turnaround time Ranges from 1 to 3 hours or 2 to 3 days.
Who is it good for?
- GradeMiners is ideal for those who are looking for a service that can help them handle a last-minute paper. This site always has your back with short 1-3 hour turnaround times.
Pros:
- High-quality written work.
- Accepts rush orders with a quick turnaround.
- Timely delivery of orders.
- Skillful writers who tackle even the most complex projects.
Cons:
- Charges extra fees for hiring top premium writers.
- Plagiarism-free reports require an additional $14.
Choosing GradeMiners for your urgent assignment helps deliver your papers on time, and the quality of the writing is decent. If you’re unsatisfied with your paper, you can ask for a refund within two weeks.
-
99Papers: Best for Frequent Discounts & Bonuses
99Papers handles hundreds of bulk orders per day without compromising on quality. It is by all means an affordable research & term paper writing service. A team of qualified professional writers handles each order like a pro.
The price per page for a research paper is relatively low compared to the other services. Some of the premium features of this service include plagiarism check reports and proofreading documents for errors. Furthermore, unlimited revisions are free of charge, making it the preferred choice for those on a budget.
Who is it good for?
- This company is a great option for students who use writing services on a regular basis. 99Papers is always happy to provide discounts for bulk orders. Besides, it has a great loyalty program and it also frequently runs promotions.
Pros:
- Affordable rates for orders placed in advance.
- Reliable customer support with quick response time.
- Special bonuses and gifts for loyal clients.
- Maintains complete confidentiality and anonymity.
Cons:
- Highly priced for short deadlines.
- Big charges for extra services.
With more than 2000 experts online, you will get responses to your queries or orders in less than 10 seconds. Clients unsatisfied with the service can get a 100% money-back guarantee. For this, you will have to provide evidence and submit a plagiarism report to support your claim that the research paper’s quality is low.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does it cost to have someone write your research paper?
The price you need to pay to get an academic paper written online varies based on your chosen website. On average, hiring writers to write research papers ranges from $15 to $40. The rates tend to differ based on the following:
- The complexity of the topic
- The number of pages of word count.
- Academic level,
- Deadlines set.
- Skills and experience of the assigned academic writers.
Some popular research paper services offer discounts and rewards to loyal clients. Additionally, if you wish to save money on your research paper, the best option is to place your order in advance. The earlier you submit the order, the greater the chance of getting a reduced price.
What makes a good research paper?
Research papers play a crucial role during the academic career in a college or university. To write a good research paper, you must have adequate skills like critical thinking and enhanced writing skills. An effective research paper must be clear, concise, verifiable, rigorous, and valid in all the details mentioned. Each data included in the academic writing must be provable and accurate.
In addition to theoretical data, research papers must also have in-depth research that delivers significant information. Research paper writing appears to be overwhelming initially, but it is not too complicated once you know what guidelines to follow. While writing a research paper assignment, you need to consider the following pointers:
- Be specific in choosing a topic that focuses on the subject.
- Find reliable sources to collect data.
- Organize the content.
- Create a substantial outline.
- Develop the first draft.
- Analyze and rewrite the content again.
Lastly, a good research paper must have a title, table of contents, introduction, methodology, results, conclusion, and bibliography.
What makes a good term paper?
A term paper is a type of research paper that requires technical writing expertise and lots of in-depth research. To write this academic research paper assignment, writers must create well-researched, organized, analytical, and well-written content. Each assignment must be a reflection of the knowledge gained on that specific topic.
A good term paper must have its contents outlined in an organized manner to provide readers with a clear text. The main parts of a term paper include:
- Cover page – to introduce the term paper.
- Abstract – short introduction of the content.
- Introduction – a pivotal part of the term paper around the entire content.
- Body – structured to develop your ideas, findings, and arguments.
- Results – mentions the significance and progress of your study.
- Conclusion – analyze your text and wrap up.
What are the differences between research papers and term papers?
Whether you need writing assistance with your research paper or term paper, you need to understand the difference between the two. Some college students get confused between both papers, even when they are different assignments. Though both papers have similarities, some aspects differentiate a research paper from a term paper.
- Time Period: One of the main differences between research and term paper assignments depends on when the academic paper was assigned. Writing research papers takes months or years to complete and can be assigned at any time during the course. Term papers must be submitted at the end of the semester or towards the end of the course.
- Topics: The research paper covers different aspects of the assigned topic involving innovative ideas and new strategies development. While term papers stick to the relevant themes discussed in class and can include additional resources.
What is the best research paper writing service?
With numerous research paper writing services available online in the US, the best way to choose reliable ones is by going through online client reviews. Additionally, you need to look for certain factors like timely delivery and quality content to identify if the writing service company is the best in its field.
Among the various essay writing services, our best choice goes to BBQPapers. The reason is that it surpasses in delivering quality content compared to its competitors. The team of professional writers in this company handles research paper assignments of all types, no matter how complex it is. Plus, clients get to hire a professional writer based on their budget capacity and level of expertise.
Can I pay someone to write a research paper for me?
Absolutely! Suppose you’re interested in paying someone to write a well-researched and customized paper for you with all the necessary requirements. In that case, you will have to select a reliable academic paper writing company to complete the work perfectly. It is not illegal to pay someone to get your assignments done by an online paper writer.
However, you must maintain due diligence while choosing the best research paper writing services online to get high-quality and confidential academic papers that pass plagiarism checks.
By choosing a professional research paper writer from a legit writing company, you can get original work with a full money-back guarantee if something goes wrong. Additionally, customer rights are protected while using these services, making it a wise choice.
Can research paper services bypass Turnitin originality checks?
If you do not have adequate time and skills to develop a high-quality research paper, you can look for a research paper service that will help you get the task done. By hiring professional writers who deliver plagiarism-free and original content, you need not worry about your paper getting detected by Turnitin.
It’s impossible to detect the research papers you bought using Turnitin if the content is not published elsewhere online. As a basic rule, all valid and reliable research paper writing services create content based on the guidelines from scratch.
Professional paper writers use their ideas and do not rely on someone else’s thoughts. So clients need not worry about their work being detected with the help of tools like Turnitin.
Who will write my research paper for me?
Though you will find many research paper help websites, not all provide quality services. The best paper writing services carefully analyze and examine before hiring writers who are professionally qualified in their respective fields. This also helps to ensure that they are experts in their field of study and have the required skills to deliver high-quality content.
While using top-tier research paper writing assistance, clients get to choose writers based on their expertise and budget capacity to work on their assignments. Certain platforms offer premium features that enable you to pay additional costs to choose their VIP academic writers.
Is it considered cheating?
Purchasing papers online is not illegal as long as you buy the content from a fully registered research paper writing company. On the other hand, if the paper contains plagiarized academic content and you get caught using the help of writing services online, your professor might consider you to be cheating.
One of the major concerns of college and university students who are seeking research paper writing help or buying research papers online is to determine if the company has professionally qualified, top academic writers who deliver 100% original content that passes plagiarism checks. By analyzing the company’s credibility, you don’t need to worry about getting caught cheating.
Should I trust research paper writing service reviews?
Due to the high demand for research paper writing assistance, many fraudulent sites appear online. While some services deliver good quality content, others fail to do so.
Some freelance writers in these poor-quality writing companies are frauds and scam people of their money and deliver poor content.
To make the right choice, it is advisable not to trust testimonials and client reviews on dedicated review websites. Instead of relying on just one source, check multiple websites and go through different opinions to make the final decision.
Choose writing services that allow you to compare the different reviews and analyze them carefully before you place an order.
Conclusion
With writing services being in demand these days, one wonders if it is really worth it. To answer this, you need to consider the price per page and each service’s quality. Unfortunately, not all writing services that have a high price deliver good quality paper content.
However, you no longer need to waste your time and resources by choosing the above-mentioned custom research paper writing services. Students can rely on these companies and hire qualified paper writers to finish flawless work, beating deadlines.
Also, while choosing the best essay service, ensure they cater to your specific academic requirements and needs.
“The news and editorial staffs of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Twincities.com had no role in this post’s preparation.”
High school football: Week 6 predictions
A look at some of Friday night’s top high school football games involving teams from the East Metro:
Stillwater (5-0) at Forest Lake (5-0), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake is one of the best stories in Minnesota high school football this season, with first-year head coach Brad Beeskow leading the previously struggling program to the top 10 in Class 6A. Still, it doesn’t feel like the Rangers get the same respect as other 5-0 teams. A win over fourth-ranked Stillwater would change that rather quickly. Friday’s winner is also a near lock to earn a coveted No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. Our pick: Stillwater 30, Forest Lake 23
St. Thomas Academy (5-0) at Mahtomedi (5-0), 7 p.m.
Maybe the best football rivalry in the east metro right now, these two teams always are in the top 10 in Class 5A and always seem to deliver instant classics when they compete. Both teams sport stout running games and dominant defenses. The game will undoubtedly be determined at the line of scrimmage. Friday’s winner will have a strong argument to be the state’s top-ranked team. Our pick: Mahtomedi 21, St. Thomas Academy 15
Lakeville South (3-2) at Prior Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.
Two top-seven teams whose only losses have come to top-three ranked teams. Lakeville South needs to show it can establish its traditionally potent running game against a premier opponent, something that hasn’t occurred in losses to Eden Prairie and Rosemount. Prior Lake is looking to bounce back after going down 28-0 in the first half against Eden Prairie last week. Our pick: Lakeville South 17, Prior Lake 10
Providence Academy (3-2) at Concordia Academy (5-0), 7 p.m.
Undefeated and ranked ninth in Class 2A, Concordia Academy has proven it’s for real. The next two games against Providence Academy and St. Agnes offer the Beacons a chance to make a statement and secure a Twin City Blue subdistrict championship. Our pick: Concordia Academy 29, Providence Academy 27
Baldwin-Woodville (5-1) at St. Croix Central (5-2), 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville is the only team still in true striking distance of Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference title race, largely thanks to dual-threat quarterback Masen Werner. Werner has tossed 14 touchdowns to just one interception, with six more scores on the ground. Our pick: Baldwin-Woodville 21, St. Croix Central 6
