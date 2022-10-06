Blockchain
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market.
Almost all the assets made positive moves to push the market into the green. The price of Bitcoin has gradually climbed to its critical level of $20K as the token amassed over a 2.5% uptrend. In the early trading hours of today, the BTC price reached $20,342.
The bullish trend cuts across the altcoins and other crypto assets. Ethereum has crossed the $1,350 level as it rose by over 1.8% over the past day.
Dogecoin (DOGE) made a tremendous reclaiming with a surge of over 8% over the past 24 hours. This mark an outstanding bullish strength in the digital asset market for today.
Also, Ripple (XRP) redirected its pattern through an increase of about 5% in the last 24 hours.
Experts Think Digital Assets Market Can’t Sustain A Price Rally
Experts predict another bottom for the crypto market despite its recent impressive price movements. They think the crypto assets lack sustainability for the price rally and will soon experience a bearish trend.
The CEO of Eight Global and crypto analyst, Michael van de Poppe, commented on a possible turn of the crypto market. He thinks that the value of the US dollar will soon rally. According to him, such a new development will impact the crypto market through a slight correction.
Additionally, the data for US unemployment is set to be announced on Friday. In his thinking, Michael Poppe stated that the data could be wrong and negatively affect the crypto market.
In recent years, macroeconomic conditions have negatively affected the crypto market. As a result, such conditions now dictate the price trend in the market. This follows the strong correlation between crypto and traditional general markets.
Crypto Market Still In Struggle
Despite its recent bullish trend, there are still signs of struggles in the crypto market. The US Federal Reserve took a hawkish stance in its controlling measures against inflation. With its approach of increasing interest rates and tightening other financial operations, many people are in fear.
Following hikes in rates by global economies, the United Nations has requested that they avert the use of an aggressive approach. Instead, the UN highlighted a possible global recession with the stance of most central banks. But the American central bank will not tune down its force.
Oil prices are adding to the tension in the raging macroeconomic environment. As a result, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has planned to reduce supplies to hike oil prices, the worst reduction since 2020. The OPEC is expected to hold its meeting on Wednesday for its final decision.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Strong Surge
Bitcoin price is showing positive signs above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a strong surge if it clears the $20,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $19,800 and $20,000 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $20,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $20,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price attempted an upside break above the $20,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled near the $20,450 zone and started a downside correction.
There was a move below the $20,000 support zone, but the price remained supported well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $19,754 and recently started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $20,000 and $20,200 resistance levels.
Bitcoin price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,475 swing high to $19,754 low. It is now trading above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $20,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
It also cleared the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,475 swing high to $19,754 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,450 level. The next major resistance sits near the $20,500 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A proper close above the $20,500 resistance might start another increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $21,000 resistance zone. In the stated case, the bulls might aim a move towards the $22,000 level.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,450 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,100 zone and the trend line. A downside break below the trend line might send the price towards $19,750. The main support is near $19,500, below which the price might start a steady decline.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,500, $21,200 and $22,000.
Blockchain
XRP Continues Positive Moves, Added Over 11% In A Week
Ripple (XRP) has been steadily climbing, adding over 12.50% in the past seven days. This is despite its ongoing case with the SEC coupled with the overall bearish market sentiments.
The bulls have managed to keep the XRP token flying high above $0.48 and are edging to break through its $0.50 resistance. XRP experienced a rocky start last week Wednesday, falling below its $0.44 floor price. However, the coin quickly gained momentum the next day, adding over 13% gains before the end of the trading day.
Related Reading: Low Volatility Crypto Market Supplies Surprisingly Stable State Of Fear
Ripple Closed Its Best Month In 2022
September was a good month for Ripple as it closed out the best month since the beginning of the year. In the previous week, XRP’s price on the weekly chart approached a significant resistance level at $0.56. However, it was unsuccessful in breaking through that level.
This resistance is a combination of the yellow rising line and the horizontal barrier seen in red. By the way, a weekly red candle following several consecutive green candles is not uncommon by any means.
XRP retested the $0.56 level again on the 29th but couldn’t sustain it. It finally closed the month with a $0.49 high. Upward momentum is anticipated once the price of the asset breaks and sustains a closing above $0.56. We might see this soon enough unless it drops below the $0.4 support level.
XRP Holds Its End Against BTC
XRP’s over 12% weekly gain isn’t the only thing that caught our attention. The asset also held its end against Bitcoin (BTC). Although the XRP/USD exchange rate is down 0.5%, it is up 1.5% to 3% against BTC. In comparison to Bitcoin, the XRP price has increased by more than 50% over the previous three weeks. This puts XRP at levels not seen since the summer of 2021.
XRP price movement might have several causes. Of course, the primary driver is the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple, which seeks to recognize XRP as a security. Recent events seem to favor XRP and Ripple, but the final verdict is not yet out.
The second, less obvious explanation may be today’s announcement about SWIFT and CBDC tests. SWIFT successfully tested several technologies with CBDC. Financial institutions from France and Germany, including their central banks and commercial counterparts, participated in the experiments. They explored using CBDC worldwide and converting it to fiat if needed.
What Next For Ripple
Ripple is currently trading at $0.4928 and is set to retest the $0.50 resistance floor. As long as buyers outnumber sellers, this uptrend is likely to continue. However, if the price reaches a critical level of $0.44, bears may come in as they did on September 23.
Related Reading: XRP Price Could Get A 23% Boost From This Bullish Formation Breakout
The 12% weekly gain demonstrates that buyers are dedicated to taking XRP over $0.50 and $0.55. Achieving this goal will pave the way for the token to go to $0.70 soon.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Test 14K Mark Instead Of Skyrocketing, Analyst
Despite Bitcoin recording substantial gains in the last few days, an analyst believes it’ll nosedive to $14k. Earlier this week, BTC experienced rocky times before giving the bulls something to cheer about. Despite the coin trading above its $20k resistance, popular trader Il Capo of Crypto believes it won’t hold this position for long.
The general sentiments surrounding bitcoin are positive, and investors are optimistic that the price will continue to rise. However, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how far the price can go up.
Related Reading: Bitcoin Bulls Snap Back With The Bollinger Bands | BTCUSD Analysis October 5, 2022
Analyst Sees BTC Nosediving To 14k Soon.
Il Capo of Crypto, a popular crypto swing trader with over 500k followers, shared some bearish sentiments about the coin. In his tweet on October 5th, he mentioned that Bitcoin would reach a local top between $20,400 – $20,100. After that, it’ll show bearish signs and tip over to new lows.
20500-21000 hasn’t been touched and there’s no ltf distribution. Expecting the last leg up soon. Then ltf bearish signs, and reversal to new lows (14k-16k). – Il Capo of Crypto.
As of writing, Bitcoin still hasn’t crossed the $21.4k mark and is currently trading at $20,035. It has also recorded a 1.48% decrease in value since yesterday. The market cap of the cryptocurrency stands at $383 billion.
Other Experts Think Otherwise
On October 4th – 5th, Bitcoin (BTC) demonstrated strength by surpassing the $20,000 barrier after gaining 5% on the day. Some investors speculate the market to rise to $28,000 after the move liquidated $75 million in leverage short (bear) holdings. According to Mustache, the declining channel continues to apply its pressure. However, there may be sufficient strength to challenge the upper channel trendline at $21,500.
The price movement on October 4 coincided with better circumstances for global equities markets. The S&P 500 index rose 3.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.3% over the same time period.
Surprisingly, morale rose amid job opportunities in the United States falling by 1.1 million in August. The drop was the biggest since April 2020. This indicates that the aggressive tightening of money by the U.S. Federal Reserve could end sooner than expected. Bitcoin may have broken the $20,000 barrier due to widespread optimism. However, this does not mean institutional investors are satisfied with the current price.
What Next For Bitcoin
It seems like Bitcoin is going through a phase where it is consolidating. There is a possibility that the price will fall back to $19,000 as the bears attempt to take control. If this happens, we might see a retest of the $14,000 level, as Il Capo of Crypto suggested. Conversely, if the bulls manage to push the price higher, we might witness another run towards the $25,000 level.
Related Reading: GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
Recent news like the dollar DXY index drop and the Credit Suisse situation might help keep the market bullish. We can only see where the pioneer crypto moves in the coming days.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Blows The Highest Daily Candle Since Last 24 Days
After wading through a declining path for weeks, the crypto market and Bitcoin have suddenly entered another phase. The past few days have proved to be favorable for prices in the market. Almost all crypto assets are making impressive northward movements.
For the primary cryptocurrency, its moves to reclaim value are commendable. Bitcoin has reached the $20,000 region as it made more gains. In addition, the token finally closed a daily candle across the critical level.
Also, the altcoins are making significant progress with positive movements during the trading hours of the last few days.
Bitcoin Closes Daily Candle Above $20K
The $20K is one of the critical levels for Bitcoin. Over the past few weeks, BTC went down below this mark due to the solid bearish pull in the crypto market. But the leading crypto asset is gradually bringing back its value this week.
Bitcoin has finally closed a daily candle higher than $20,000 for the first time since September 17. This new feat strengthens the token positively, hovering between $18,000 and $24,000 for some months. Furthermore, this new position is the highest daily close for BTC in almost 24 days.
This recent price movement has stirred lots of participants in the crypto space. Many are watching to see the sustainability of BTC on this level.
At the time of writing, BTC is trading at around $20,247, indicating an increase of 0.44% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap has grown to $385.8 billion. Also, BTC’s dominance over the altcoins sits at about 40.19%, with a rise of 0.23% within the past day.
Most Altcoins Gained With GMX As Top Performer
The broader crypto market is feeling the bullish trend too. The altcoin has shown positive value reclaim within the past few days.
Most of the altcoins are in the green though some have not shown a massive increase in value over the past day. For the top 10 crypto assets by market cap, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) take the lead. They recorded about 6.2% and 3.6% gains in the values.
GMX, the native token of the GMX cryptocurrency, proved to be the top performer among the altcoins over the past 24 hours. The token amassed over 30% gain in its value. It is trading at around $55.27 at the time of press.
The performance of GMX could be in connection with the recent announcement from Binance to list the token in its innovative zone. However, EVMOS emerged as the top loser. The crypto lost more than 4% over the past day.
The impressive outplay of all the cryptocurrencies pushed the cumulative market capitalization to $960.13 billion. This figure shows an increase of about 0.34% over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay and TradingView.com
Blockchain
NFT Tech Announces Closing of C$1,005,000 First Tranche of Private Placement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 22, 2022, it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of C$1,005,000 through the sale of 6,699,999 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit.
On September 22, 2022, NFT Tech announced its proposed private placement for an aggregate of up to C$2,000,000 through the sale of up to 13,333,333 Units (the “Offering”). This closed first tranche of Units represents approximately 50% of the total Offering. The Company anticipates closing its second tranche on or before October 15, 2022 , however, the Offering is not subject to a minimum amount of funds being raised, and there may be no second tranche closure.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of NFT Tech (the “Unit Shares”) and one warrant (a “Warrant”) to purchase a common share (the “Warrant Shares”). Each Warrant is exercisable at any time for a period of two years from the date on which such Warrants are issued and at a price of $0.30 per share, and are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture entered into between NFT Tech and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent. Pursuant to the warrant indenture, if the volume-weighted average price of its stock over 10 consecutive days traded on the NEO Exchange at or more than $0.60, the Issuer has the option to accelerate the expiration date of the warrants to a date that is 30 days from the date of written notice in the form of a press release or other form of notice permitted.
The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund the cash portion of the purchase price of the Company’s previously-announced acquisition of Run It Wild and for general working capital purposes.
The issued and outstanding common shares of NFT Tech are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “NFT”; on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany, under the symbol “8LO”; and on the OTCPINK in the United States under the symbol “NFTFF”. The Warrants do not, and are not anticipated to have, a public trading market.
About NFT Tech
NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to closing of the private placement; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; continued employment of Run It Wild employees and the value of their experience; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Blockchain
Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC
The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.
Bitcoin Development Ramping Up
The continuous development of the bitcoin network has been a big part of why the digital asset remains so valuable today. Being the largest decentralized network in the space, there are always developers looking for new ways to leverage the offerings of the bitcoin network and push it further into the mainstream.
Lightning Labs is a development firm that continues to focus heavily on bitcoin development and was behind the new all-time high Lightning network capacity. The developer had expanded the channel capacity of River Financial and Loop, allowing for the network to be able to accommodate even more BTC. It also follows the introduction of the new Taro Protocol, whose code was posted for public dissection last week as Lightning Labs continue to expand the capabilities of the bitcoin network.
Lightning network reaches new milestone | Source: Arcane Research
The Bitcoin Lightning network is also becoming increasingly popular among BTC users. MicroStrategy, which holds a large investment position in BTC, made the news when it posted a job offer seeking a full-time lightning network engineer. Apparently, the firm is looking to build a Lightning network-based SaaS platform for e-commerce and enterprise use cases.
Taro Protocol, mentioned above, is working towards making it possible for developers to mint, send, and receive new tokens on the bitcoin blockchain. Take the Ethereum ERC tokens as an example. It will also expand the possibilities of NFTs on the bitcoin blockchain, as well as allow for the creation of stablecoins that are based on the bitcoin blockchain.
BTC price settles above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The Lightning Network is also increasingly featured in crypto payments services due to its speed. El Salvador had adopted the Lightning network to make it easier to pay with BTC in the country, and digital payment provider Strike raised $80 million in September to expand its Lightning network-based payment solutions for merchants.
Layer 2 solutions like the Lightning Network are also expected to be more important to the bitcoin network going forward. Cardano founder Charles Hoskison recently revealed that he expects the majority of BTC will likely exist outside the bitcoin network in the next five years and be wrapped in these Layer 2 solutions.
Featured image from Coindesk, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
