Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery remain out for the Chicago Bears, plus 2 other things we learned at practice Wednesday
The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday in Lake Forest, pushing to bounce back from Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. The Bears will be on the road again in Week 5, heading to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.
1. Jaylon Johnson’s continued absence is worrisome heading into a game against one of the league’s most dangerous receivers.
Johnson suffered a quadriceps injury during a Thursday practice in Week 3 and hasn’t been back on the practice field since. He remained out Wednesday as the Bears monitor his recovery while keeping their fingers crossed that he might be able to give them something against Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
“Anytime you can get a good player like that back who can cover really well (it’s big),” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That would be good if we can get that done. Again, he’s day by day. We’ll see where it is.”
In Johnson’s absence, the starting cornerback trio the last two weeks has consisted of rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones and third-year veteran Kindle Vildor. Eberflus and his defensive staff are working to formulate a game plan that pays Jefferson proper attention as an elite game-changer while also respecting the rest of the receiving corps, a rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison and the Vikings’ play-action game.
“That’s obviously a big issue,” Eberflus said. “That’s always something you have to weigh. You have to do certain things to double and stop (Jefferson) and get guys underneath and do all the things you do to (defend) a No. 1 receiver. It’s always a balance. You have to pick and choose when you do it. But you have to do it for sure.”
Jefferson ranks fifth in the league in catches (28) and receiving yards (393).
2. The Bears are looking for quick fixes for their red-zone offense.
An 0-for-3 effort inside the red zone against the Giants was discouraging, particularly after the Bears were 5-for-7 scoring touchdowns in such opportunities over the first three games. Furthermore, Eberflus emphasized late last week that the team’s red-zone-centric practice Friday has been smooth and efficient.
“This league is about scoring touchdowns,” Eberflus said. “We need to improve that percentage. Again, the practices just have to translate. It’s been good with red-zone practices. We have good schemes down there. It just has to translate to the game now.”
Justin Fields was vague when asked for his prescription for improving the red-zone production.
“It’s just execution from everybody on the offense,” he said. “That’s basically it.”
The Bears’ 50% red-zone efficiency ranks tied for 23rd in the NFL. The Vikings defense is tied for 27th overall having allowed touchdowns on 72.7% of opponents’ red-zone trips.
3. Eddie Jackson’s continued resurgence has given the Bears defense a spark.
Jackson’s fourth-quarter deep-ball interception off Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was his third pick in four games, a production spike after he went the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons without a picks. Since training camp opened, Jackson has been practicing with purpose while feeling more free on the back end of the secondary. And the early 2022 returns have been encouraging.
Eberlfus said Wednesday that Jackson is “hitting his stride” and traces the production back to the investment the sixth-year safety put in during training camp.
“Man, he worked,” Eberflus said. “He never missed a day. If he did, I don’t remember. He is in the best shape of his life. He really bought into this.
“He’s taking great angles. He’s tackling well. He’s obviously ballhawking and understanding the big part of the field. He blitzed well the other day. He’s doing everything you ask a safety to do.”
4. Running back David Montgomery isn’t yet ready to resume practicing.
Montgomery injured his right ankle in the first half of the Bears’ Week 3 win against the Houston Texans and remained out Wednesday. In addition to Montgomery and Johnson missing practice, cornerback Jaylon Jones (illness) and safety Dane Cruishank (hamstring) also did not participate. Matt Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Griffin (Achilles tendon) were limited.
Cole Beasley, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants’ depleted receiver room
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, two weeks after signing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.
So is Beasley finished playing for good? Or is he biding his time before joining the Giants, who pursued him before he inked with the Bucs?
“I hope,” Giants center Jon Feliciano, a great friend of Beasley’s, said with a smile Wednesday. ”I’ve talked to him since he retired. I talk to him all the time. I dunno. I’m holding out hope. I think if the right situation comes, I think he comes back. But from what he says, he’s retiring. So I dunno. It might be just me holding out a little hope.”
The Giants’ desire to turn over and upgrade their receiver room is no secret, from GM Joe Schoen’s spring calls on Kadarius Toney, to the team’s dangling of Darius Slayton, to their benching of Kenny Golladay, their Beasley courtship and Odell Beckham Jr.’s unofficial Monday visit to East Rutherford.
“We didn’t do anything illegal!” Sterling Shepard said of Beckham’s visit to see his injured friend — though Shepard was walking on eggshells Wednesday and looking to Giants public relations for guidance, afraid he’d say something that would make the back page.
Beckham’s best fit once he’s fully healthy in November is likely back with the L.A. Rams, where he won the Super Bowl last season. He could seemingly help contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills out, too.
But don’t rule the Giants out.
“I think Odell will be torn between New York and L.A,” former NFL receiver Bennie Fowler, Beckham’s former Giants teammate, said on the ‘Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard’ podcast. “Those are two places that fit his personality, they fit who he is, they fit his brand, they fit him as an entrepreneur, they fit him as an athlete… I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually did choose New York. They’re a hot team.”
A major issue with recruiting Beasley and Beckham is that the Giants have no money. They have only $4.4 million in cap space, according to the NFL Players’ Association’s database and no desire or means to free more and kick it down the road.
They have started 3-1, though and their receiver room is decimated by injuries. So there is an opportunity and need at the position for a team that is winning games.
Slayton, David Sills and practice squad wideout Marcus Johnson were the first receivers running routes Wednesday, for example.
Shepard (torn left ACL) and Collin Johnson (torn left Achilles) are out for the season. Golladay (knee), Richie James (ankle), Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) all were either out or limited Wednesday. Golladay is not playing Sunday in London.
Beasley has been a good receiver for a long time with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was his offensive coordinator in Buffalo.
Feliciano, Beasley’s former Bills teammate, actually met Beasley for a “recruitment dinner” in early September when he was still a free agent.
Beasley’s retirement happened Wednesday just before Daboll stepped to the podium for his press conference. So it caught him off guard.
“When was that?” Daboll said when informed.
“Oh. He retired,” Daboll said to himself, repeating it, as if to make sure it was real. “Great guy. Very productive in our system. Wish him the best of luck. Him and his family, children, great person.”
Feliciano nodded: “Yeah. Dabes loves players that can get open.”
Agent Justin Turner told NFL Network, which first reported Beasley’s retirement on Wednesday, that Beasley “is ready to be with his family [in Texas] after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”
Feliciano confirmed his friend “missed his family a lot and things probably weren’t going the way he wanted” in Tampa. It has nothing to do with Beasley’s ability to play.
“He hasn’t lost a step,” Feliciano said. “And the difference in hypotheticals of whether he came here or went back to Buffalo, in a scheme he already knows, I believe going to Tampa and learning a new offense kinda takes some time.”
Feliciano admits part of the reason he’s holding out hope for Beasley to come back to the Giants is “just me being biased or a fan of his.”
But he also said Beasley “has a lot of juice left in him and I know he has some marks that he’s trying to hit … I think it was 6,000 yards and 40 touchdowns or something like that.”
Indeed, Beasley has 5,726 career receiving yards and 34 TDs. He could hit those marks with one more year in the league.
Per a league source, unretiring to join another team would be easy enough for Beasley, too. Beasley’s rights would go back to the Buccaneers and then the Giants (or another team) could simply sign him off Tampa’s practice squad, provided they put him on their active roster for three weeks.
Will Beasley be a Giant? Will OBJ return? There are no answers yet. But there’s hope.
“Regardless, I’m happy he’s probably in a better head space right now going back home,” Feliciano said of Beasley. “He has three kids and a wife. But I’m kinda holding out hope that he unretires and [goes] if not here then somewhere else [where] he can ball.
“He says, ‘Ball me,’” he said.
JONES FEELS GOOD
Daniel Jones was listed as “limited” for Wednesday’s indoor practice in New Jersey due to his sprained left ankle. But Jones looked good rolling out and throwing on the run during the open portion of practice and the Giants didn’t sign an extra quarterback.
It looks like Jones is on track to play Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers.
“Felt good out there,” Jones said. “Made a lot of progress the last couple days. It’s early in the week so I’m just trying to do everything I can to get back there. But I’m feeling good… I’m confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket and make plays from both.”
Jones switched his cleats back to the red high tops he wore last season and admitted they give his ankle “a little bit” more support. He also had the ankle taped. But there are no signs he won’t be ready for Sunday. For now, practice squad QB Davis Webb is tracking as Sunday’s backup QB with Tyrod Taylor (concussion) still in the protocol.
INJURY REPORT
The Giants’ injury report on Wednesday looked like a CVS receipt. The did not participate list included QB Taylor (concussion), S Julian Love (concussion), WRs Golladay (knee) and James (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle) and DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Numerous players were limited, too: QB Jones (ankle), OT Evan Neal (neck), DL Leonard Williams (knee), WRs Toney (hamstring) and Robinson (knee), and corners Fabian Moreau (foot) and Nick McCloud (hamstring).
On the plus side, center/guard Nick Gates returned to practice as the Giants opened a 21-day window for him to prove he’s healthy enough to be activated off the physically unable to perform list.
“I’m just trying to make the team, basically,” he said. “I’m putting my best foot forward the next three weeks and [trying to] give them any reason not to be able to cut me.”
Yankees announcer Michael Kay aimed to capture ‘enormity of the moment’ with Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run call
ARLINGTON, Texas — As Aaron Judge closed in on baseball history, Yankees announcer Michael Kay knew only one part of his home run call would be an open-and-shut case.
Kay says he wanted to capture “the enormity of the moment” Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, as Judge slugged his 62nd home run of the year, setting a new American League single-season record.
Weeks earlier, Kay came up with an idea to punctuate his call on the YES Network with a phrase that will now be forever tied to Judge’s historic homer.
“I don’t plan calls, but the one thing I wanted to get in was certainly ‘case closed,’” Kay told the Daily News. “I just kept thinking ‘Judge,’ and this puts the home run record to rest in the American League, so I wanted to end it with ‘case closed.’ That I knew, but everything else plays off of where the ball is, and it wasn’t one of those majestic home runs that you knew right away, so there had to be some hesitation.”
The first-inning home run against Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco concluded two weeks of build-up that saw Judge tie and pass a record held for 61 years by former Yankees outfielder Roger Maris.
The quest garnered massive attention, with YES welcoming national audiences for Judge’s at-bats through live look-ins on other networks. Tuesday night’s game at Globe Life Field peaked with YES receiving 933,000 viewers in the New York area.
Kay says he’s happy his calls for Judge’s 60th, 61st and 62nd home runs went smoothly, and acknowledges there’s pressure broadcasting such highly anticipated moments.
“I used to tell this to Derek Jeter as well: It’s not about me, obviously, but my voice is going to be attached to it for a long time, and I never want to ruin the moment for the guy,” Kay said.
“I don’t want him to have to listen to a bum call 30 years from now or when he’s playing it for his kids. There’s a lot of responsibility to that. Forget about the fact that people around the country might be listening. I just want to do right by the players that have these amazing moments that thrill all these people.”
Judge became just the fourth player in either league to reach 62 home runs in a season, following Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, whose 73 homers in 2001 are an MLB record.
Judge’s home run pursuit reignited a debate among fans about who should be recognized as the true home run king, as McGwire, Sosa and Bonds were each linked to performance-enhancing drugs.
“The beauty of this home run is that now it’s in everybody’s lap,” Kay said. “I didn’t have to make that decision for them with the call. I just said the fact that he’s the American League home run king. I thought that was important to state. And now it’s up to you.”
The Bronx-bred Kay delivered a similarly memorable call for Judge’s 61st home run, referencing Phil Rizzuto’s broadcast of Maris’ 61st in 1961. The idea came to Kay after he watched a YouTube video of Maris’ milestone a few days before Judge hit No. 61 in Toronto.
“I just heard Rizzuto say, ‘This could be it. Way back there.’ I said, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat if the home run allowed itself that I could actually get that in there and tie the two eras together?’” Kay said.
“The only regret I have is that it was like a bullet into the left field seats, so you can have these grand plans that go away because the ball’s gonna dictate what you say. I was able to get out, ‘This could be it,’ but I was never able to get out, ‘Way back there.’ … I’m just glad that some people got it.”
Kay famously called Jeter’s 3,000th hit, walk-off home run in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series, and walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium.
He says Judge’s 62nd home run is among the top milestones he’s covered.
“I’ve been so fortunate, calling this team for 31 years, they give you so many great moments,” Kay said. “This certainly is in the top three or four or five, for sure, because it’s got such historical implications.”
St. Paul approves $25,000 in funding for neighborhood safety office
The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved $25,000 of funding for the St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety to support victims and families in need of gun violence-related emergency assistance.
It’s a precursor to a much larger funding ask in the mayor’s 2023 budget proposal.
With gun violence on the rise, the Office of Neighborhood Safety launched “Project Peace” outreach efforts with the St. Paul Police Department and Ramsey County. The funding will help Project Peace pay for support for those impacted by gun violence including food assistance, transportation, licensing and identification aid, among other assistance.
With the goal of preventing gun violence, Project Peace aims to aid those at risk of being a victim or perpetrator of violence. The project works in partnership with St. Paul Police Department’s Intervention and Recovery Effort Team, the Healing Streets initiative, Ramsey County Corrections and Ramsey County Public Health.
The project’s strategies include working with law enforcement, community leaders and social service providers to refer high-risk gun violence perpetrators to treatment and provide community resources to prevent gun violence.
In August, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter unveiled a budget proposal that calls for $500,000 in services for victims of gun violence and their families. The budget will be finalized in December.
UMN, Minnesota State colleges join forces to take on nursing shortage
A dire shortage of nurses in the workforce is the focus of a new collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State college and university system.
With the Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence, officials with the two higher education systems plan to share ideas and resources as they seek to train new professionals to offset large numbers of retiring baby boomers and others who have quit or reduced their hours.
One projection from before the coronavirus pandemic had the shortage for Minnesota growing to 23,000 registered nurses and 5,600 licensed practical nurses by 2025. The pandemic has only made the problem worse.
“There simply aren’t enough clinical training opportunities, nursing faculty and simulation capabilities to increase nursing enrollment and there aren’t currently enough qualified students,” said Connie White Delaney, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.
“We have to do something,” said Valerie DeFor, executive director of the Minnesota State HealthForce Center of Excellence.
‘A PLATFORM FOR THINGS TO HAPPEN’
Coalition leaders have no preconceived ideas about how they’ll address the problem. But some possibilities include more articulation agreements between the two public higher education systems, shared simulation equipment or labs and new programs involving high school students.
“It’s really exciting because we really don’t know what will happen. We just know that we need to start and that we need to have a platform for things to happen,” DeFor said.
Growing the nursing workforce is going to require making it more diverse, which is a stated goal of the collaboration. Just 13.5 percent of registered nurses and 15.7 percent of licensed practical nurses last year were people of color.
“We will be taking in students who we need to give more support services to. We need to meet students where they’re at … with many more services for them than we’ve had before,” said Jennifer Eccles, Minnesota State’s senior system director of nursing excellence.
CHANGING THE WAY THEY TEACH
As they try to grow, nursing schools also are changing the way they teach. During the pandemic, the use of new technologies for teaching nursing “exploded,” Eccles said, and the collaboration creates a way for the two higher education systems, as well as private nursing schools and industry partners, to share what’s working.
One major hurdle to growth is a related shortage of nursing instructors. The average nurse practitioner makes around 50 percent more money than a nursing faculty member despite similar education requirements, according to government data.
For the heads of nursing schools, the inability to find and keep qualified instructors is “their No. 1 issue,” Eccles said.
“We do have unfortunately some programs that can’t take as many students because they don’t have enough faculty to teach them right now,” she said.
Jets looking to change recent home misfortunes against Dolphins
Both of the Jets’ two victories this season have come away from MetLife Stadium.
Gang Green is looking to change that Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The Jets lost their first two home games against the Ravens and Bengals, and the outcomes weren’t even close. At home this season, the Green and White have been outscored 51-21.
“You want to win your home games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “You’re supposed to win your home games. We gotta get our fans in the stadium and we have to get them chanting loud and we also have to give them a reason to cheer.
“We are going to keep plugging away and take one play at a time and focus on the moment. One thing I will say about this group, they play their absolute tails off and for 60 minutes, they give it everything they got.
“It’s exciting to bring that to our stadium and to give our fans something to cheer about. We definitely want to win at home.”
Sunday could provide an excellent opportunity for Gang Green to change its recent misfortunes.
The Jets will face a Dolphins team that is dealing with several injuries. Not only will Teddy Bridgewater start for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck), but cornerback Xavien Howard has been dealing with a groin injury. Also, tackle Terron Armstead (toe) did not practice.
Cornerback Byron Jones, who has been sidelined since having ankle surgery in March, was eligible to return from the PUP this week, but he isn’t ready, according to coach Mike McDaniel.
Despite the injuries, the Dolphins have been one of the more surprising stories of the season as they’re tied at the top of the AFC East in McDaniel’s first season. Miami won its first three games against the Patriots, Ravens and Bills before losing on Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.
“They have electric guys,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Fast guys in the back end, receiver wise, running back wise and a great offensive line.
“Unfortunately, Tua is not going to be playing, but they still have a great quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. A great guy that’s been around football a long time, who knows the ends and outs of football and the experience to win football games.”
VETERANS RETURNING?
Heading into their game against the Dolphins Sunday, the Jets could potentially get two players back from injury.
Tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Vinny Curry returned to practice on Wednesday. Brown (shoulder) and Curry (hamstring) were both placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.
“I came here to do a job and not being able to be out there with the guys, it’s tough,” Brown said. “I hate being sidelined.
“Just trying to use my leadership as much as possible. Just being there mentally, being engaged spiritually with the guys. But it’s good to be back.”
Now that both players are practicing, they have a 21-day window before they need to be activated onto the roster before they revert back to injured reserve and have to stay there for the remainder of the season.
The Jets have had a lot of moving parts on their offensive line during the last four weeks. After signing with the Jets in August, Brown worked his way into shape as he played in the final preseason game against the Giants. But a week later, he suffered a shoulder injury during practice, which forced the Jets to put George Fant at left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle.
Now Fant is on injured reserve due to a knee injury as the Jets moved Alijah Vera-Tucker from right guard to left tackle. Mitchell also injured his knee in the 24-20 game against the Steelers, and it is unlikely he will play this weekend.
Saleh has a plan for the Jets’ offensive line, but he wasn’t ready to reveal what that was ahead of the game against the Dolphins.
“We’ll see,” Saleh said. “We will get a lot of information today and tomorrow.
“I’m going to hold out until Sunday. I’m going to say optimistically, but I’m going to go with the doctor’s approach on this one and take it day-to-day.”
Linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) is also doubtful to play against the Dolphins. Quarterback Zach Wilson (ankle), running back Breece Hall (knee) and linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) were limited during Wednesday’s practice as they’re dealing with what Saleh called “nicks and bruises.” However, Wilson wasn’t seen during the media portal of practice, but Saleh said he would be fine despite an ankle issue.
“It is just little nicks and bruises for those guys,” Saleh said. “It’s the NFL season, but there’s nothing to worry about.”
Aaron Judge gets first day off in two months, Aaron Boone finalizing playoff roster
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge could finally rest Wednesday. After hitting his historic 62nd home run Tuesday night and pretty much eliminated from the batting title race, the Yankees slugger had his first game off since Aug. 3, sitting out the final game of the regular season.
But Aaron Boone and the staff still have work to do. They have a chance to figure out some of their final roster spots and figure out how to set their rotation for the American League Division series during the five days following their regular season finale. For the ALDS, they will matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians
While Boone had said definitively on his weekly radio spot that Gerrit Cole was his No. 1 starter in the playoffs, that apparently isn’t set in stone.
“No, it hasn’t changed. I just want to make sure that’s the way I want to go,” Boone said before the Yankees finished off the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. “And we’ll finalize that here, probably over the next 24 hours.”
While Nestor Cortes (2.44 ERA in 28 starts) and Luis Severino (3.18 ERA in 19 starts) finished strong, Cole struggled with the home run down the stretch. He allowed 12 home runs over his last eight starts. After taking the loss Tuesday, on a two-run home run, Cole finished the regular season 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.46 FIP. Jameson Tallion had a solid season as well, but could be the odd man out as Wednesday’s starter, Domingo German, is likely headed to the bullpen.
Boone said that they would likely decide their rotation within the next 24 hours, before they know who they will be facing.
“There’s a case to be made to wait and see who you are facing,” Boone said. “I’ll probably lean towards getting it set ahead of time so we can kind of build their routines now these next five days going into that, how we want it to happen.”
That’s not the only question the Yankees have to answer before they submit their playoff roster to the league on Tuesday.
“I mean how we want to line things up. Getting some answers to some questions for some injured guys. ‘Are they going to be in play? How many pitchers are going to go with as opposed to position players? 12,13, What’s the number there,’” Boone said of what the staff needs to still settle on. “So there’s a few spots kind of up for grabs that we got to work through.”
The bullpen has quite a few questions, the biggest being who will the Yankees close games with? Clay Holmes hasn’t pitched since last Monday (shoulder strain). He is “very confident” he could be ready for the ALDS. But, Holmes also posted a 5.79 ERA in his last 18 appearances. Aroldis Chapman, who has been wildly inconsistent all year, has a 6.75 ERA in his last nine appearances, while walking 10 of the 33 batters he has faced during that span.
Zack Britton, a long shot to come back from Tommy John and close this season, shut down his return and went on the 60-day IL with arm fatigue on Saturday. Wandy Peralta began throwing live batting practice this week and the Yankees are hopeful he will be back for the ALDS.
The Yankees have a number of players they hoped would be able to help them this postseason back in New York or at the alternate site of their Double-A affiliate in Somerset, N.J. rehabbing. Holmes threw for the first time since being shut down with the rotator cuff issue. Peralta is throwing live BP and Frankie Montas, who the Yankees acquired at the deadline specifically because of his success against potential playoff opponents like the Rays or Astros, just began throwing long toss. Matt Carpenter (fractured foot) is getting consistent live at-bats this week in an effort to get back and Andrew Benintendi (hook of the hamate bone surgery) has taken swings at a ball off a tee or coach toss for the last two days.
