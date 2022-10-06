News
Jeff McNeil beats Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to win batting title
With Jeff McNeil leading the National League and the entire league with a .326 average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. As it turns out, he won the batting title anyway.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 3-for-4 on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies to finish just one point behind him in the NL and the overall MLB standings. The Mets took a gamble on the numbers knowing Freeman would need to go 4-for-4 at minimum and it paid off.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game against the Nationals that sitting McNeil was own his decision and didn’t want to leave the decision on to the player.
McNeil, a two-time All-Star, becomes just the second player from the Mets to win a batting title and the first since Jose Reyes in 2011. When Reyes won the award, he slashed .337/.384/.493.
A left-handed hitter who moves up and down the lineup, McNeil will finish the regular season with a slashline of .326/.382/.454 with nine home runs.
The player they call “Squirrel” ended the season on a tear, riding a 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone 20-for-43 (.465) in that span, with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored.
McNeil also made his second All-Star Game appearance this season. He represented the Mets for the first time at the game in 2019.
News
Aaron Judge gets first day off in two months, Aaron Boone finalizing playoff roster as Yankees finish season 99-63
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge could finally rest Wednesday. After hitting his historic 62nd home run Tuesday night and pretty much eliminated from the batting title race, the Yankees slugger had his first game off since Aug. 3, sitting out the final game of the regular season.
But Aaron Boone and the staff still have work to do.
The Yankees got a home run from Jose Trevino, his first since Aug. 2 and just his fourth since the All-Star break. Also, Kyle Higashioka hit a RBI single in the 4-2 season finale loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.
They won the American League East and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, but finished one game shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years at 99-63.
They have a chance to figure out some of their final roster spots and figure out how to set their rotation for the American League Division series during the five days following their regular season finale. For the ALDS, they will matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians
While Boone had said definitively on his weekly radio spot that Gerrit Cole was his No. 1 starter in the playoffs, that apparently isn’t set in stone.
“No, it hasn’t changed. I just want to make sure that’s the way I want to go,” Boone said before the Yankees finished off the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. “And we’ll finalize that here, probably over the next 24 hours.”
While Nestor Cortes (2.44 ERA in 28 starts) and Luis Severino (3.18 ERA in 19 starts) finished strong, Cole struggled with the home run down the stretch. He allowed 12 home runs over his last eight starts. After taking the loss Tuesday, on a two-run home run, Cole finished the regular season 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.46 FIP. Jameson Tallion had a solid season as well, but could be the odd man out as Domingo German, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings, will likely be in the bullpen. Boone said that they would likely decide their rotation within the next 24 hours, before they know who they will be facing.
“There’s a case to be made to wait and see who you are facing,” Boone said. “I’ll probably lean towards getting it set ahead of time so we can kind of build their routines now these next five days going into that, how we want it to happen.”
That’s not the only question the Yankees have to answer before they submit their playoff roster to the league on Tuesday.
“I mean how we want to line things up. Getting some answers to some questions for some injured guys. ‘Are they going to be in play? How many pitchers are going to go with as opposed to position players? 12,13, What’s the number there,’” Boone said of what the staff needs to still settle on. “So there’s a few spots kind of up for grabs that we got to work through.”
The bullpen has quite a few questions, the biggest being who will the Yankees close games with? Clay Holmes hasn’t pitched since last Monday (shoulder strain). He is “very confident” he could be ready for the ALDS. But, Holmes also posted a 5.79 ERA in his last 18 appearances. Aroldis Chapman, who has been wildly inconsistent all year, has a 6.75 ERA in his last nine appearances, while walking 10 of the 33 batters he has faced during that span.
Zack Britton, a long shot to come back from Tommy John and close this season, shut down his return and went on the 60-day IL with arm fatigue on Saturday. Wandy Peralta began throwing live batting practice this week and the Yankees are hopeful he will be back for the ALDS.
The Yankees have a number of players they hoped would be able to help them this postseason back in New York or at the alternate site of their Double-A affiliate in Somerset, N.J. rehabbing. Holmes threw for the first time since being shut down with the rotator cuff issue. Peralta is throwing live BP and Frankie Montas, who the Yankees acquired at the deadline specifically because of his success against potential playoff opponents like the Rays or Astros, just began throwing long toss. Matt Carpenter (fractured foot) is getting consistent live at-bats this week in an effort to get back and Andrew Benintendi (hook of the hamate bone surgery) has taken swings at a ball off a tee or coach toss for the last two days.
News
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX championship team, dies at 80
Former Chicago Bears executive Jerry Vainisi, the general manager when the team won Super Bowl XX in January 1986, died Tuesday at age 80.
Vainisi served as Bears GM for four seasons, promoted to that post by franchise founder and owner George Halas in summer 1983. The team confirmed Vainisi’s death Wednesday evening.
Vainisi remained in that role through the end of the 1986 season, and during that span, under the guidance of coach Mike Ditka, the Bears won 52 games and four NFC Central championships and put together an iconic season in 1985. They went 15-1 during the regular season, then steamrolled three opponents in the postseason by a combined score of 91-10 en route to their only Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1963.
Vainisi’s exit from Halas Hall came after the Bears suffered a 27-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins in their playoff opener after the 1986 season. After a 14-2 regular season, the Bears started Doug Flutie at quarterback in the playoff game. That became a hot-button issue at Halas Hall and was partly behind then-President Michael McCaskey’s push to replace Vainisi.
Flutie, whom the team traded for just 12 weeks earlier, had started only one game for the Bears before that playoff game and went 11-for-31 for 134 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the season-ending loss to the Redskins.
Before his tenure as GM, Vainisi was with the Bears for 11 years, serving on the team’s board of directors in addition to serving as controller, treasurer and in-house counsel.
After leaving the Bears, Vainisi spent three seasons as vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions before working in operations for what started as the World League of American Football and later was retagged NFL Europe. Vainisi was with the Lions in 1989 when they used the No. 3 pick to draft Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
In 2010, Vainisi was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. In 1999 he became president and sole owner of Forest Park Bank and also served as its chairman and CEO.
News
Orioles split doubleheader with Blue Jays to cap first winning season since 2016
Early Wednesday morning, sitting in the bowels of Camden Yards, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias admitted the Orioles’ strongest season since his arrival “crept up” on him and those on the field.
This was all ahead of schedule. Next season, Elias aspires Baltimore to be a playoff-bound team, competing in the difficult American League East for free agent signings as well as wins. They’ll ramp up spending and expectations.
But this? At the end of a season in which the success came unexpectedly yet fluidly? This was all a bonus, and it continued with a 5-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader before dropping the season finale, 5-1.
With how Baltimore has played all season, one more comeback — its 36th — was only fitting.
Even without that win, the Orioles (83-79) had clinched their first winning season since 2016. And the victory only brought more positive vibes heading into this offseason. On the field Wednesday were two top prospects, a hitter with 33 homers and the knowledge that this is just the start.
And to add to it, rookie Terrin Vavra lashed a high fastball off right-hander Mitch White onto the flag court beyond the right field fence for his first major league home run in the first game. The go-ahead three-run blast set the stage to become the second-most improved team in Orioles history, behind only the 1989 “Why Not?” club.
In the second game, the Orioles tied the score at 1 in the sixth with consecutive doubles from Jesús Aguilar and Kyle Stowers. A final comeback looked possible there, too, before right-hander Yennier Cano and left-hander Cionel Pérez faltered out of the bullpen to allow two runs in the seventh.
“We like to make it tough, pitch out of jams and then pop one late to get the win,” manager Brandon Hyde jokingly said between games. “We game planned it before the game just like that.”
Vavra’s homer in the first game broke a stretch in which Baltimore was 1 for its last 19 with runners in scoring position, and it also sends Vavra into the offseason on a high note. In a rookie class with stars such as catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, Vavra occasionally gets overlooked. But he hit .258 and has put himself in position to be a cog in Baltimore’s infield next year, too.
“He’s done a really good job in kind of not an everyday role of being able to give a major league at-bat,” Hyde said.
Vavra’s homer made up for a three-run homer from the Blue Jays’ Gabriel Moreno two innings earlier. That long ball, also Moreno’s first of his career, came off right-hander Mike Baumann’s 84th and final pitch — a slider that hung over the heart of the zone. Before that, the outing from the Orioles right-hander in the penultimate game of the season was encouraging. In a way, Baltimore’s 22nd-ranked prospect was playing more for next season than this one, showcasing his ability to be a starter rather than a reliever.
The first five innings showed why Baumann might find his way back here next year. Baumann ranked as the Orioles’ third-best pitching prospect to open the 2021 season, according to Baseball America. He has fallen some since then, but his fastball-slider combination has potential. He induced three whiffs on each Wednesday.
“I think I turned my season around if you look at the first month,” Baumann said. “There’s still a lot of room to grow. I felt like I ended stronger than I started, and that’s something I’m proud of.”
The first breakthrough off Baumann came in the second, when three softly hit balls found holes. Moreno’s homer gave Toronto a 4-0 lead, but Austin Hays’ two-run double in the sixth cut that in half.
The Orioles bullpen held it there, with right-hander Bryan Baker recording his first career save while left-hander DL Hall, another top prospect, earned his first major league win. In Hall’s last eight major league outings, the southpaw has allowed one run with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 8 2/3 innings.
“It’s going to be fun watching him going forward, whatever role he’s in, because I like the energy he pitches with,” Hyde said. “I really like the makeup of this guy.”
Rather than pitching right-hander Jordan Lyles one more time this season, Hyde turned to right-hander Spenser Watkins to start the final game. Watkins allowed one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings before handing the game over to the bullpen. And while Stowers drove home Aguilar, Cano and Pérez combined to allow two runs in the seventh. Then right-handers Dillon Tate and Beau Sulser combined to concede two more runs in the eighth.
This time, Baltimore couldn’t recover.
But for those fans who were there for the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the flash of power from Vavra at an opportune time gave them another reason to cheer at the end of a season that deserves a standing ovation.
This story will be updated.
News
Vikings’ 3-1 start has quarterback Kirk Cousins in an especially good mood
Thanks to a rookie linebacker, the world got a peek at a side of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins not often seen.
Brian Asamoah, a third-round draft pick from Oklahoma, put up a TikTok video showing Cousins on the long flight home from London after last Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was shown trying on left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s glitzy chain and laughing while spinning a diamond-encrusted disk on it that has the initials “C.D.”
“I wore his chain for a little bit,” Cousins said Wednesday during a news conference in which he often was lighthearted. “(Cornerback) Kris Boyd put that on me, and we had fun with that.”
Kirk would be appalled to learn how much this chain cost pic.twitter.com/TuJgdDYUqI
— liliceberg (@liliceberg1of1) October 4, 2022
So is Cousins thinking about perhaps getting a chain like that for himself?
“It’s tempting,” he said. “I had never actually put a chain on, so that was my first experience of what that feels like. Honestly, it was very empowering. It felt pretty good to have that chain on. … Certainly an offseason project, potentially.”
Cousins, who on Wednesday also joked about Darrisaw “sawing logs” while sleeping on the flight to London, usually comes off as more reserved. But running back Dalvin Cook said that’s not how Cousins often is around his teammates.
“That’s Kirk,” Cook said of the video. “That’s what you get behind the scenes because you all don’t get behind the scenes a lot.”
Nevertheless, if Cousins has been in an even more carefree mood than usual this week, perhaps that’s not a surprise. The Vikings are 3-1 for the first time since he took over as quarterback in 2018, and the franchise is off to its best start since going 4-0 in 2016 (and later 5-0). Taking it a step further, Cousins, who played for Washington from 2012-17, never before has been on an NFL team that had better than a 2-2 record after four games.
But while winning certainly has lifted his spirits, let it be known that Cousins remains far from satisfied with Minnesota’s play. Cousins has a passer rating of 84.1, which is well below last season’s 103.1, and the Vikings are a pedestrian 17th in the NFL in total offense entering Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“There’s plays we’re leaving out there,” Cousins said. “You’re always going to feel that to some extent, but I do feel we need to tighten the screws down a little bit on some of our execution.”
Against the Saints, Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Play in the red zone was an issue, with the Vikings getting two touchdowns but also settling for three field goals on five trips inside the 20.
“You got to be locked on all these details so that we do come away with seven (points) because in this league, when you kick a lot of field goals, you tend to get beat,” Cousins said. “And when you score a lot of touchdowns in the red zone, you tend to find a way to win.”
Though the Vikings settled for five Greg Joseph field goals, they still found a way to win. Cousins led them on a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that gave them a 25-22 lead and then on another drive that led to a 47-yard field goal by Joseph for a 28-25 lead with 24 seconds left.
Cousins has taken plenty of heat in his career for being a .500 quarterback, but with a 3-1 start he has at least upped his record to 62-60-2 as a starter. And the Vikings, when tiebreakers are considered, have the second-best record in the NFC. So there has been reason for him to be in a good mood.
“We definitely had some fun on the plane” coming home, tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “Kirk had on C.D.’s chain. It’s spins a little bit, and it’s got a big ‘C.D.’ on it. A lot of diamonds on it. It was cool. Just having fun with the team.”
News
Anand Mahindra shares video clip of Dubai’s stunning new Hindu temple
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a clip on his Twitter account of the Hindu temple in Dubai which was officially opened on Tuesday.
Located in an area called the emirate’s “village of worship”, the temple blends Indian and Arabic architectural designs. The temple officially opened its doors to worshipers in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Anand Mahindra, 67, described the temple as “magnificent” and said he would visit it on his next trip to Dubai. “I believe this magnificent temple was officially opened today. The timing is right. I will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai.” Mr. Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
I believe this magnificent temple was officially opened today. Auspicious time. I will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai… pic.twitter.com/F5IewLo1ns
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2022
A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people of various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.
Priests chanted “Om shanti shanti Om” in a greeting of peace and musicians playing tabla and dhol – Indian drums – greeted people as they entered.
The Jebel Ali “village of worship” is now home to nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara and the new Hindu place of worship.
Plans to build the 70,000 square foot house of worship were announced in 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city.
The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spiers and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.
ndtv
News
After spending much of season leading AL Central, Twins wilt in disappointing final month
CHICAGO — On the morning of March 19, after aggressively watching the front office work feverishly to reshape a last-place team into a contender in the days following the end of the lockout, Twins fans awoke to shocking news.
Overnight, Carlos Correa, the biggest free agent on the market, had agreed to a deal with the Twins, the clearest sign of all that the Twins were aggressively trying to go for it in 2022. Amid a sell-off at the 2021 trade deadline, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was quick to say the team was refreshing and retooling — not rebuilding.
And by agreeing to a deal worth $105.3 million across three years (Correa has an opt out after both) with the star shortstop, Falvey was putting the Twins’ money where his mouth was. The Twins again made a push at the trade deadline, when they reached Aug. 2 in first place. They were one of the most aggressive teams in the majors in their efforts to supplement the roster and certainly the most active in their division.
But while the intention was there, the results, ultimately, were not. The 2022 season ended on Wednesday with a 10-1 win to the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field and Luis Arraez sealing the American League batting title but with no postseason trip in sight after a Twins team wracked by injuries disintegrated in the final month of the season.
“It’s definitely been a tough month,” Correa said. “But at the same time, you’ve also got to realize that any team that’s in the playoffs right now without their core players and best players playing every day, they’ll probably miss the playoffs, too. It’s tough. We lost a lot of great guys, a lot of great players that are top players in the league. It’s just hard to come back from.”
The Twins led the American League Central for 108 days during the season. The last came on Sept. 4, when they pulled back into a tie with the Guardians atop the division. They finished the season in third place, 78-84, 14 games behind the Cleveland.
Much, though certainly not all, of the collapse can be attributed to injuries.
Byron Buxton, an all-star for the first time, did not play in a game after Aug. 22. The star center fielder’s season ended with arthroscopic knee surgery to address an issue that plagued him throughout the course of the season. Jorge Polanco didn’t play a game in September, either, and Max Kepler played in just a handful. Tyler Mahle, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, made just four starts after the deadline and two were cut short by a shoulder issue.
During the most critical month of the season, the roster was depleted by injuries, lacking the firepower to compete with the Guardians, and so a season that started so promisingly, will finish with the Twins falling far, far short of their goals.
“It feels like a tragedy because we have the players here and the ability and everything that we felt like we needed to get where we needed to be, to get to be a playoff-caliber team,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We played five months of competitive baseball. It wasn’t all perfect, but we played five months of good, competitive baseball. We grinded it out. We got ourselves to a good spot going into September. And then a lot of things went the wrong way.”
