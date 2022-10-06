News
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX championship team, dies at 80 – The Denver Post
Former Chicago Bears manager Jerry Vainisi, general manager when the team won Super Bowl XX in January 1986, died Tuesday at age 80.
Vainisi served as the Bears’ general manager for four seasons, promoted to that position by franchise founder and owner George Halas in the summer of 1983. The team confirmed Vainisi’s death Wednesday night.
Vainisi remained in that role throughout the 1986 season, and during that time, under coach Mike Ditka, the Bears won 47 games and three NFC Central championships and had an iconic season in 1985. They went 15-1 during the regular season. season, then crushed three playoff opponents by a combined score of 91-10 en route to their only Super Bowl title and their first NFL championship since 1963.
“I will always appreciate the few years I spent with Jerry and will be eternally grateful to him for his decision to hire me as Bears controller in 1983, which started my 40-year career with the Bears.” , Bears president Ted Phillips said Wednesday. . “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his entire family.”
Vainisi’s exit from Halas Hall with two years remaining on his contract came after the Bears suffered a 27-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins in their postseason opener after the 1986 season. a 14-2 regular season, the Bears started Doug Flutie at quarterback in the playoff game. This became a burning issue at Halas Hall and was partly behind then-president Michael McCaskey’s efforts to replace Vainisi.
Flutie, who the team traded for just 12 weeks earlier, had started just one game for the Bears before that playoff game and went 11 for 31 for 134 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the season-ending loss to the Redskins. .
In an emotional statement after the firing, Ditka choked up when he called Vainisi “my best friend”, and when he found out that McCaskey had called for Vainisi’s resignation, Ditka was so upset he cried. He threatened to quit and tried to talk McCaskey out of letting Vainisi go.
“I was completely surprised and was very, very hurt,” Ditka said.
Vainisi joined the Bears as a controller in 1972 after leaving accounting firm Arthur Andersen. He also served as the club’s treasurer and lawyer before being appointed general manager. He replaced Jim Finks, who had resigned.
Finks is widely considered the primary architect of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team roster.
After leaving the Bears, Vainisi spent three seasons as vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions before working in operations for what started as the World League of American Football and was later renamed NFL Europe. . Vainisi was with the Lions in 1989 when they used the No. 3 pick to sign Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
Vainisi, a Chicago native, worked as a ball boy in the 1950s at the Green Bay Packers’ summer camp. After earning an accounting degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from Kent College in Chicago, Vainisi was a sportscaster in Monmouth, west-central Illinois.
In 2010, Vainisi was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. In 1999, he became chairman and sole owner of Forest Park Bank and also served as its chairman and chief executive.
()
denverpost sports
News
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell makes his new team debut, and it was just ‘a little bit different’
PHILADELPHIA — Less than five weeks after being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a stunning blockbuster of a trade to cap a frenzied NBA offseason, Donovan Mitchell made his debut for the Cavaliers on Wednesday in the preseason opener. of Cleveland.
And, after finishing with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, to go with five assists in 19 minutes in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, Mitchell admitted that the idea of donning a different jersey than the Utah Jazz he wore the first five years of his career will take some getting used to.
“One hundred percent,” Mitchell said with a smile, when asked if it felt weird wearing a different jersey for the first time. “It just didn’t feel real to me…it still hasn’t hit me yet.”
Mitchell said he spent Monday looking out the window of the Four Seasons above downtown Philadelphia, and it was only then that he really realized that he was about to officially play for another team for the first time.
“Today I just sat there and had one of those moments where you sit there and look outside and see everything and it’s like, ‘Wow. It’s really here,’” a- he declared.
“Then once you’re on the court, basketball is still basketball. But all the little things, it’s definitely weird. A little different. But I’m excited. It’s going the way I thought it would, in the good meaning.”
Mitchell’s arrival in Cleveland to augment a burgeoning young core with All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and finalist for last season’s Rookie of the Year award in Evan Mobley has the Cavaliers hoping this season will mark a rise in fortune to places the franchise hasn’t seen in decades when LeBron James was out of town.
When was the last time Cleveland made the playoffs without James? The 1997-98 season. When was the last time the Cavaliers won a playoff series without him? Thirty seasons ago, during the 1992-93 campaign, when Cleveland were swept by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in four games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
But to do those things — especially in what is arguably the deepest version of the Eastern Conference the NBA has seen in a generation or more — Cleveland will first need to get its two dominant guards, Mitchell and Garland, on the same page.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff laid out the criteria that will show the process taking hold, saying the focus was on avoiding playing basketball “your turn.” , my turn”.
Afterwards, he, Garland and Mitchell were all happy with how things went in their first dry run against another team.
“I thought it was pretty seamless,” Bickerstaff said. “The way they played together, the way the ball moved, everyone got involved… as long as we play in the same style that we want to play, where it’s not just one guy based, but on the team, I think it will go well for us.”
And, for the most part, it did Wednesday night. Mitchell’s first mark as a Cavalier – a 3-pointer from right wing – came with an assist from Garland, who finished with 12 points and four assists on a 4-for-7 shot in 15 minutes, and was sandwiched between setting Mitchell down to Kevin Love for a pair of triples himself.
“I think we did a lot of things right,” Mitchell said. “You walk up the floor and it’s like, ‘He got it.’ But it’s not like, ‘He isolated him.’ It’s like, he made it, made a play, created… I said in the locker room, we didn’t call a lot of plays in the first half. It speaks to our ball movement.
After Cleveland relied almost solely on Garland to create an offense for himself and his teammates last season, he was thrilled with his first look at life playing alongside Mitchell – even within the meaningless confines of the first. half of Cleveland’s preseason opener, largely because of how it’s going to take the pressure off him to do everything offensively.
“I think it was the spacing, for me,” Garland said, when asked what he noticed the most while playing alongside Mitchell. “Just out of the pick and roll, there are so many threats on the other side, and it’s just a lot easier…you can just pick your poison. You have to live with it.
“It was just fun there, to be honest with you.”
As Cleveland waits to get Evan Mobley back on the court after spraining his ankle over the weekend, the Cavaliers also have another decision to make between now and opening night: who will start at small forward alongside Garland, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen.
There are a few possible options, including Caris LeVert, who started Wednesday’s game, Dean Wade, who hit 3 triples off the bench, and Isaac Okoro, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Bickerstaff said his ultimate decision on who to plug in there will be determined by how well they can help unlock the best attributes of the four stars around them.
“It’s really going to be about fit, and it’s going to be who makes these four guys better,” he said. “Who helps them on the attacking side of the pitch? Who helps them on the defensive side of the pitch? Who can defensively protect the guys in certain situations? How does that help our matchups? Offensively, how does that help us space the floor? Those are all things we take into consideration.”
espn
News
Westbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
The westbound lanes of Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed at Interstate 35E this weekend.
The road will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday in addition to northbound and southbound I-35E ramps while crews continue to paint the Highway 55 bridge over the interstate. All traffic lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers in the area should follow the detour using northbound Highway 77 and southbound I-35E or find an alternate route, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Access to all businesses and residences throughout the area will remain open.
News
Jack Phillips returns to court and fights to rule on gender transition cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial victory in the Supreme Court after refusing on religious grounds to bake a gay couple’s wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling that he broke the law state anti-discrimination by refusing to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition.
A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged the Colorado appeals court – largely on procedural grounds – to overturn last year’s ruling in a lawsuit brought by a transgender woman.
The woman, Autumn Scardina, called suburban Denver’s Phillips Bakery in 2017 asking for a birthday cake with blue frosting on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition. At last year’s trial, Phillips, a Christian, testified that he didn’t think anyone could change sex and that he wouldn’t celebrate “someone who thinks they can”.
Jake Warner, a lawyer representing Phillips from the conservative Christian legal defense group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the decision was wrong. He said demanding Phillips create a cake with a message contrary to his religious beliefs is like forcing him to say something he doesn’t believe, violating his right to free speech.
Judge Timothy Schutz noted that Phillips’ wife initially told Scardina the bakery could make the cake before Scardina volunteered to say the design was meant to celebrate her gender transition.
One of Scardina’s lawyers, John McHugh, said Scardina did not ask the store to approve his idea, but simply sold him a cake that he would sell to anyone else. He said whether or not Phillips sells a cake to someone cannot depend on what the customer tells him when he makes the cake.
Both Scardina and Phillips have spoken outside of court about the larger issues at stake. Scardina said the case is about the “dignity of LGBTQ Americans and Coloradans and the rule of law.” Phillips said he fights for the rights of all Americans to live according to their conscience “without fear of punishment” by the government.
In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted with anti-religious bias in enforcing anti-discrimination law against Phillips after he refused to bake a cake celebrating Charlie Craig and Dave’s wedding. Mullins in 2012. The judges called the commission an unjust disregard for Phillips’ religious beliefs.
The High Court did not rule then on the broader issue of whether a company can raise religious objections to refuse to serve LGBTQ people. But he’ll get another chance when he hears a different case in the coming months challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.
The case involves Lorie Smith, a Denver-area designer who wants to offer wedding website services, but says her Christian beliefs would lead her to refuse any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. wedding. She also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs, but says Colorado law violates her freedom of speech and religious rights.
In agreeing to take up the case, the Supreme Court said it would only consider the issue of freedom of expression.
Smith is also defended by Alliance Defending Freedom. Phillips’ attorneys unsuccessfully asked the Colorado Court of Appeals to delay hearing arguments in his challenge until the Supreme Court rules in the Smith case.
Scardina, a lawyer, attempted to order her cake on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina testified that she wanted to “challenge the veracity” of Phillips’ statements that he would serve LGBT customers.
Before filing charges, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and civil rights commission, which found probable cause that Phillips had discriminated against her. Phillips then filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado, accusing it of a “crusade to crush it” by pursuing the lawsuit.
In March 2019, state attorneys and Phillips agreed to drop both cases as part of a settlement in which Scardina was not involved. Warner told the appeals court panel that Scardina must first appeal to the state appeals court before filing a lawsuit and – since she failed to do so – the ruling against Phillips should be overturned because the state court judge who heard the lawsuit lacked jurisdiction.
McHugh argued that the settlement failed to reach a conclusion on Scardina’s discrimination claim, so there was nothing stopping him from taking legal action against Phillips to pursue it.
After the lawsuit went to trial last year, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones rejected Phillips’ argument that making the cake constituted forced speech, saying he was was simply acting as a product sold by a company that could not be withheld from people who have traditionally been unfairly treated and are protected by state anti-discrimination law. He said Phillips’ decision not to provide the requested cake was “inextricably linked” to his refusal to recognize Scardina as a woman.
denverpost
News
More people need to watch the best documentary series on Netflix
For over a year, we’ve been rounding up TV and movie recommendations here at CNET. It was funny! Discuss the best show on netflixor the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time, it is quite easy for us to select our favorites.
Not this time.
When someone suggested I select “Best Documentary on Netflix”, I started to sweat. Immediately. I maintain CNET’s list of best documentaries. I almost watch all documentary, whether it’s a movie or a mini-series, as soon as they come out.
And folks, Netflix has a plot good documentaries.
I would say documentaries are the best thing about Netflix, period. There are genre-defining true-crime series like Making a Murderer, Oscar-winning films like Icarus, incredible nature docos like Our Planet. That’s before we even mention viral hits like tiger king Where Drive to survive.
It is almost impossible to choose just one.
But the nature of our recommendations to GameSpot is to pick something audiences might have missed or something underappreciated. This is why we tend to call shows like Dark Where For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus on established classics like Stranger Things.
So with that in mind, I’m selecting Untold as my pick for Best Documentary Series on Netflix. Because he reigns. It governs so much.
Produced by the people behind the also very good Wild Wild Country, Untold is a series of feature-length sports-focused documentaries. Which amounts to saying game of thrones is the story of an iron chair or Harry Potter is a franchise about a kid with glasses. It is obviously much more than that.
Untold doesn’t just tell a series of sports stories that defy your expectations of what a sports documentary should be. It tells these stories so effectively that you hardly need to care about the sport to be captivated. It really is so good.
Take the subjects. There’s Crimes and Penalties, which tells the slap shot tale of the Danbury Trashers, a minor hockey team led – incredibly – by the 17-year-old son of a family-related waste management magnate. Genoese criminal. Total chaos ensues.
Then there’s Mischief in the Palace, a definitive and privileged account of the infamous 2004 basketball game when Ron Artest walked through the crowd and sparked a massive brawl between players and fans.
And there are profiles. Really good. On Caitlyn Jenner, best known for her connection to the Kardashians, but once an Olympic gold medalist. This episode is decent, but Christy Martin’s profile is perhaps more compelling. Martin, once the most famous female boxer in the world, was a truly revolutionary athlete, but was also the victim of a savage attempted murder. His story is terrifying, told with expertise and sensitivity by the Untold team.
The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is arguably the best of the bunch. If you’re going to watch an episode, I suggest this one. Manti Te’o was a superstar college football player, consensus All-American who fell victim to an incredible catfishing scam with so many layers it would be impossible to explain it here. Just look. And get ready for one of the most unique stories in all of sport.
So yes, Untold is awesome. More than awesome, actually. It’s a series of mini-masterpieces, each more intriguing than the next. Incredibly, it looks like a show that is gaining momentum. Season 1 is fantastic, but Untold’s just-concluded second season comes with a confident confidence to tackle tougher stories, with better and deeper reporting.
Even if you have no interest in sports, you owe it to yourself to watch. Untold transcends sport. It is the best documentary series on Netflix.
More streaming recommendations and tips
CNET
News
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu says his toe feels better, Gleyber Torres still dealing with flu-like symptoms
ARLINGTON — DJ LeMahieu is ready to let it rip in the playoffs. After missing 21 games with painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area, LeMahieu went 4-for-16 with two walks in the last five games. LeMahieu thinks it was enough for him to know he can be impactful in the playoffs.
Aaron Boone isn’t sure yet.
“This time in between will be important as well,” the Yankees manager said of the five days between Wednesday’s season finale and the first game of the ALDS. “I do feel like he’s still guarded against it a little bit. Even yesterday. A tribute to how good a hitter he is and throws out a couple of hits and a walk. And I feel like it is still there, to where he’s picking his spots and I do see him favor it a little bit, but we’ll see.
“He’s going to be able to get some more strategic treatments leading up to the playoffs and hopefully that’s another level of getting him in a position.”
LeMahieu said the foot felt a little better than when he went on the injured list at the beginning of September.
LeMahieu went 0-for-4 in the Yankees 4-2 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field Wednesday.
TORRES TESTS
Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup and still sick for the third straight day, missing the final four games of the season. The young infielder has been dealing with flu-like symptoms since the team arrived in Texas on Sunday night.
“A little better. He’s still under the weather. So he actually took the COVID test and was negative,” Boone said. “But he’s still dealing with it. He hasn’t had a fever which is good, but a sore throat and just body aches and that kind of thing. So hopefully he’s starting to feel a little bit better but not good enough to be in there today.”
Torres had been on a hot streak when the bug bit him.
Over his last 18 games, Torres is slashing .378/.427/.662 with 11 extra-base hits, including five homers and 23 RBI.
TRIPLE TEMPTATION
Boone had been waiting for at least two weeks to give Aaron Judge a day off as he pursued the American League single-season home run record. After the Yankees slugger hit No. 62, breaking Roger Maris’ 61-year old record on Tuesday night, he talked Judge into sitting Wednesday.
The only reason he would have started him again would have been if Judge had a realistic chance at the Triple Crown.
“That was probably the one temptation but in the end, I just felt like it was right that he was off,” Boone said.
There has been only one Triple Crown winner, Miguel Cabrera, over the last 50 years.
His .311 batting average trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316) in the AL batting race. Arraez sat out three of the last six games with a left hamstring injury, but was planning to play Wednesday. Judge could have only passed him if the Twins infielder was to go hitless in three at-bats and Judge went 3-for-3.
Judge started 55 straight games and had a 33-game on-base streak to finish his season. He was slashing .337/.496/.707 with 30 extra-base hits including 19 homers and 44 runs scored during that 55-game span.
SHARED CELEBRATION
While everyone was watching Judge’s every at-bat, every swing and every move over the last month as he chased history, Gerrit Cole’s own record went under the radar Tuesday night. He recorded 257 strikeouts this season, beating Ron Guidry’s 248 for the Yankees single-season record.
Both honors were celebrated by the Yankees Tuesday night.
“For those two records to fall in probably five, seven minutes [apart]. It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable really,” Boone said. “I feel honored to be a part of it. And witness that, to see what Judge has done all year.
“Gerrit, 44 years and you know that season by Gator is one of those talked about you hear about Bob Gibson’s season. Ron Guidry, [1978 season] strikeouts against the Angels. And then for Gator to call in,” Boone continued. “We had him on speakerphone with the whole team, congratulating Gerrit was really a cool moment for the team and for Gerrit after the game. So just one of those nights that you feel privileged to be a part of and I thought the guys handled it really well.”
UP NEXT
The Yankees have to wait to find out who they will face in the American League Division Series beginning on Tuesday. They are very familiar with the Tampa Bay Rays, who they went 11-8 against with a +6 run differential. They went 5-1 against the Cleveland Guardians with a +24 run differential.
“Obviously, Tampa we know really well. And they know us well. So, we’ll obviously be watching the series closely,” Boone said. “Cleveland has been one of the really good stories this year as far as to see their young roster, come of age and really just dominate the [American League Central] down stretch to win that division.
“They always pitch well, they’ve got an elite closer at the back end. Good starting pitching. A team that’s really adept at putting the ball in play and they’re athletic,” Boone continued. “They do a lot of different things. So hopefully, hopefully it goes three games and they beat each other up a little bit. You know at this point in the season, whoever you play, it’s going to be a challenge and you got to play well to win so we’ll await that hopefully, the downtime serves us well, we can strike that balance between staying sharp and getting guys rested. And hopefully that serves as well going into that series.”
()
News
Mobile police puzzled over woman’s possible motive for killing her teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police say they are unable to explain why a mother shot and killed her teenage son in the back on Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in the Plateau community of Mobile. An ambulance transported the 13-year-old boy to University of South Alabama Teaching Hospital, but he did not survive.
Police charged the mother, Glenda Marie Agee, with murder. She is being held at the Metropolitan Mobile County Jail.
Mobile has seen its share of teenage shootings over the past two years. But Corporal. Ryan Blakely said it’s not every day that a child dies at the hands of a parent.
“It’s unusual. … It’s a first for me right now,” he said.
Agee appeared distraught on Tuesday afternoon when police pushed her wheelchair into a patrol vehicle to take her to jail. “God, no,” she said.
Okay, 53, crushed reporters trying to talk to him.
“I love my baby,” she said, holding back tears. “Get away from me. Get away from me.
Police say Agee was not using a wheelchair during the shooting and was not injured in the incident or during her arrest. But they said they allowed her to use a wheelchair on Tuesday because she is frail.
Neighbors described the victim as a good child, living in a house frequently visited by police. A woman saw the aftermath of the shooting.
“When I got home I just saw her, and when I passed by I just saw the door wide open,” she said. “I hate what happened to the little boy. He was a nice little boy. He was just bullied all the time and he had a troubled family. He just had a troubled life the whole time.
Agee has been arrested dozens of times since the early 1990s, charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment and public intoxication to domestic violence and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police Mobile said that in the past two years alone, officers have been called to Agee’s address 34 times for reasons as varied as 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies. .
Another neighbor said the victim sometimes played with his children.
“I wish he was in a better situation,” she said. “The situation he was in, for a child, it was the wrong situation. Because he couldn’t have grown up like the child should have.
A local man said he had seen the police several times at Agee’s house, but never doubted that she loved his son.
“She loved him and he loved her,” he said. “For her to kill him, she shouldn’t have been in her right mind.”
Agee was on bail at the time of the shooting, charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree assault of a Prichard police officer in January. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday asked a judge to revoke that bond because of the murder arrest.
Just before the police chased her, FOX10 New asked Agee if it was self-defense.
“No,” she said, as the officers put her in the back seat. “I love my child.”
—
Download the FOX10 weather app. Receive severe weather warnings and alerts for your location, wherever you are. Available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.
Cnn
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX championship team, dies at 80 – The Denver Post
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell makes his new team debut, and it was just ‘a little bit different’
Westbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
Jack Phillips returns to court and fights to rule on gender transition cake
More people need to watch the best documentary series on Netflix
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu says his toe feels better, Gleyber Torres still dealing with flu-like symptoms
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
Mobile police puzzled over woman’s possible motive for killing her teenage son
Bitcoin Price Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark Strong Surge
Meghan Markle has hired a fact checker for her own podcast
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022