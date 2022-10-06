Kazakhstan Grants a Regulatory License to Binance

Nearly everyone would agree that digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs are here to stay, and so is the underlying technology behind them, blockchain. However, one industry in particular which could vastly benefit from the seemingly inevitable shift to Web3 is the fashion sector, mainly because the clever utilization of AR and VR technology can breathe new life into one of the most popular and relevant industries in history.

This is where OVER comes in, as the team recently announced a new, totally revamped edition of the OVER ARwards. This version is called the ‘Venue Design Contest,’ and the overarching idea is the creation of meticulous environments. 3D creators will be able to choose from a variety of categories for their projects, including art galleries, exhibition halls, stores and music halls.

Understanding OVER

Before going any further, it is firstly important to understand what OVER is. Over The Reality refers to a decentralized platform for promoting art which, unlike centralized iterations, would not involve any specific restrictions pertaining to things like dress code, color, or anything else. By using the blockchain-based AR (augmented reality) platform, users can ‘live’ interactive AR experiences which are fully tailored according to their own individual preferences. All that is required is a compatible mobile device or a pair of smart glasses.

OVER is hence best understood as a new AR standard which provides interactive unique experiences through the innovative usage of AR, blockchain, NFTs, crypto and the metaverse. The platform uses the OVR token and a notable aspect is the OVER Metaverse.

About the new edition

The jury, the final prize, and the official guidelines, which have also been updated, are the main additions for this new version. Furthermore, The LandVault, SandStorm, Parcel, Pangea DAO, Spaces DAO, MetaMundo and Metahood will all be OVER partners and members of the specialized jury.

OVER enthusiasts will also be pleased to learn that a sizable final prize pool is arranged for this edition, which contains a staggering $30,000 in OVR tokens. There is a leaderboard system in place which will incentivize creators who rank from first to tenth place, with the prizes for sixth to tenth positions being the same (750 OVR each). Furthermore, the first, second, and third places will receive 9,000, 7,500, and 4,500 OVR, respectively. Additionally, the first through fifth positions will be decided by a highly qualified, fair and experienced jury composed of OVER and the previously stated partners.

This edition will commence on October 4th and end on December 15th, 2022. Throughout these ten weeks, creators would be able to design and publish their projects. Besides that, from December 16th to January 10th, users can choose the best creations based on their own personal preferences via a voting process. The final rankings will be published on January 11th, 2023, with the corresponding awards ceremony scheduled for January 25th, 2023.

Not only is OVER continuously making headlines for all the work the team is doing to revolutionize the fashion industry, but this new contest is just the latest in a rising trend of competitions meant to bring out the best of creators and help us further transition into Web3. Check out the official website and the Telegram, Twitter, Discord and Medium channels for additional information.