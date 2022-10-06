Blockchain
Most Popular Ongoing Crypto Presales Set to Sellout Early
Cryptocurrencies continue to be popular among investors, and many projects are conducting presales at this very moment. As always, a good number of these crypto presales are set to sell out early, indicating strong conviction in the protocol and what the team is aiming to do.
Here, we list the most popular ongoing crypto presales that look set to sell out early. There is a good variety of projects, with the use cases focusing on everything from the environment to your online Play-to-Earn games.
1. IMPT
IMPT is the first presale token on our list and it is one of the most important, at least socially. The project is tackling a very important issue, namely protecting our environment. Users will be able to acquire carbon credits through such services as purchasing them on the IMPT marketplace or through shopping. Of course, none of this matters without bringing retailers on board, and IMPT has 10,000 retailers signed up.
As for the presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018 during the first presale, 660 million tokens will be offered at $0.023 during the second presale, and 540 million tokens will be offered at $0.028 in the final presale. There are a total of 3 billion IMPT tokens.
The USPs of IMPT include a carbon marketplace, a shopping platform, and a social platform. These support its mission to have a positive impact on the environment. The protocol itself is built on top of Ethereum, and the company is carbon-zero. IMPT chose Ethereum because, following the Merge, the network reduced its power consumption by over 99%. This, coupled with its security and efficiency, made Ethereum an ideal choice. To promote its effort, future developments include merchandise launches, an NFT launch, and new partnerships.
2. Big Eyes (BIG)
One for those who look at cute NFT collections, Big Eyes (BIG) has a very wholesome design. The project appeals to those looking for that next NFT craze and its presale has already raised $3.2 million. The team has planned a lot beyond the cute look to maintain engagement, and that includes donations to charity, more swaps, and media stunts. The smart contracts have been fully audited by Solidity Finance and the team has been verified by CoinSniper.
The token has a total supply of 200 billion BIG tokens. Interestingly, 5% of this will be donated to charities focused on saving oceans, and a total of 80% will be available at launch.
3. Battle Infinity (IBAT)
A Play-to-Earn platform that leans heavily on the fantasy sports game niche, Battle Infinity has its presale going on until Oct. 9. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain and taps into people’s interest in fantasy sports teams. There are a total of 2.8 billion IBAT tokens available for sale during the presale, which is 20% of the total supply.
Among its features are the IBAT Premier League, where players can build their own team and use it to battle with others. Players can also earn NFTs for various activities, which can then be sold. Battle Staking allows them to battle each other to earn the highest rewards.
4. Copium Protocol (COPC)
The Copium protocol is a “decentralized mining investment” project that aims to bolster the mining industry. Among the features of the project is the Copium Protocol Investor Pass, the funds from which are used to purchase mining equipment and upgrade infrastructure at a mining facility in New Zealand.
The project’s presale runs until Oct. 10, with 50 million COPC tokens up for sale. This is about 5% of the total supply of 1 billion COPC. There is a burn mechanism built into the Copium protocol.
As you can see, these presales are looking strong with very positive investment numbers. The crypto community seems keen on these projects, which are focusing on some of the hottest use cases and/or issues at the moment.
A project like IMPT, in particular, has great potential as it focuses on a pressing concern relevant to those inside and outside the industry. If it can deliver on its goals, then it also stands to experience a strong performance following its presale.
Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3 Million to Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure
Scale3 Labs raises seed round led by Redpoint Ventures
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale3 Labs, a web3 infrastructure company, today announced a $5.3M seed round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University.
Operating nodes is extremely complicated with technical know-how being a must. When a problem occurs with a node, the operator must be able to remedy the situation quickly, otherwise time and money are lost. As the number of nodes continues to increase, it’s clear that constant monitoring and insight into node performance are critical. Scale3’s inaugural product, Autopilot, aims to simplify and automate the process of standing up, monitoring and upgrading blockchain nodes, assisting node operators to reduce the overall cost of operations. Autopilot leverages open source tooling to provide node operators with blockchain node and network telemetry, community intelligence, and ecosystem specific insights.
“We know first-hand, the challenges of operating and managing node infrastructure at scale,” said Karthik Kalyanaraman, CTO of Scale3. “We are bringing our experience and knowledge to solve this problem and are leveraging best practices and best in class open source tools to reduce the total cost of operations for the industry.”
Beyond the data and analytics of running nodes, Scale3 is adding monitoring and observability layers via a dashboard that helps node operators to glean information regarding the blockchain community they work within as well as the tooling necessary to manage node upgrades seamlessly.
“Observability in web2 provides an incredibly valuable service. Scale3 has stepped up to provide a solution for the web3 community at a critical time,” said Investor at Redpoint, Urvashi Barooah. “The Scale3 team has expertise building observability tooling from their time at Coinbase, and now they are moving quickly to productize it for a broader market.”
The company plans to use the funding to accelerate development for its suite of web3 tools for blockchain node and network telemetry.
“We are building the web3 observability and monitoring platform for blockchain nodes and networks,” said Ola Muse, CEO of Scale3. “The DevOps for blockchain nodes are a challenge for every node operator, including exchanges, custodians, L1 foundations, staking providers, and node infrastructure providers. We have decades of infrastructure experience and are tackling this problem by building the much-needed standards and tools into our platform to simplify blockchain network and node operations.”
“Simplifying the operational processes associated with maintaining blockchain nodes is key to ensuring the smooth, reliable and scalable operation of decentralized networks,” said Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs Adeniyi Abiodun. “We are pleased to partner with Scale3 and bring its powerful node monitoring and management tools to the Sui ecosystem.”
Scale3 Autopilot already supports the Sui blockchain network from Mysten Labs and plans to expand support for additional leading blockchain networks in Q4 2022. For more information please visit www.scale3labs.com.
About Scale3 Labs
Scale3 Labs is a web3 infrastructure company building developer tools, starting with the monitoring and observability tech stack for blockchain networks and nodes, using the best in class open source software. The team is composed of leading backend infrastructure and distributed systems engineers with years of infrastructure and blockchain experience at Coinbase, Microsoft, Dropbox, VMWare, HP and Consensys.
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
As 2022 comes to a close, a number of projects have announced launches in 2023 or late 2022. We describe some of the most exciting ones here, so you can prepare yourself for their respective launches.
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023
1. IMPT
The first, and potentially the most significant token on this list, is IMPT. The asset is of importance because it focuses on a very relevant issue: protecting our environment. The project allows users to acquire carbon credits in a variety of ways, whether that’s shopping or purchasing the credits on the IMPT marketplace.
There are three main features to the IMPT platform: a carbon marketplace, a shopping platform, and a social platform. The team has several features and developments planned for the future, including merchandise launches, an NFT launch, and new partnerships. It also plans to bring a lot of retailers on board, with 10,000 retailers already on board.
The company is using blockchain technology to prove that the industry can have a positive impact on the environment, proving that topical concerns about energy consumption are outdated. The network is built on top of Ethereum, and IMPT itself is carbon-zero. The team chose the Ethereum network because its Proof-of-Stake transition had reduced the network’s power consumption by over 99%, on top of it being highly secure and efficient at processing data.
As for the presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018 during the first presale, 660 million tokens will be offered at $0.023 during the second presale, and 540 million tokens will be offered at $0.028 in the final presale.
2. FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
FIREPIN is a metaverse-focused project that has multiple strategies as part of its effort to become a lynchpin of the NFT space. The decentralized protocol will be collateralized and backed by the metaverse DAO, which will handle such things as the treasury fund.
The purpose of the protocol itself is to fund NFT game development, including 3D and VR games. All major decisions are handled by the community. One of the reasons that this has potential is because it is tapping into the fast-growing blockchain-based game space, which has been shown to be popular with the general public.
3. Big Eyes (BIG)
Big Eyes (BIG) is another popular NFT project that is tapping into the appeal of NFT collections that have a wholesome design. The collection, which is like a crypto cathouse, has already undergone its pre-sale, with $3.2 million raised so far. The smart contracts have been fully audited by Solidity Finance and the team has been verified by CoinSniper.
The features and developments that are being worked on include NFT release, donations to charity, more swaps, and media stunts, among other things. There are 200 billion BIG tokens available, with 80% of them available at launch. 5% of the total supply will be held in a charity wallet that donates to charities focused on saving oceans.
4. The Hideaways (HDWY)
The Hideaways is a project that wants to give users the opportunity to invest in luxury properties through crypto. Holders of the token can manage a portfolio of luxury properties across the world through the investment platform. These properties are represented through NFTs, with each NFT broken into fractions to allow fractionalized investment that goes as low as $100.
The benefits of investment include passive income generation through the renting out of properties, second capital appreciation through NFT trading, and the staking of the HDWY token. Holders can also receive a Club Hideaway membership which has exclusive perks and a tiered VIP system.
5. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
Lucky Block is a competition platform that uses the popular Play-to-Earn model. The platform has a wide variety of competitions, including an opportunity to win $1 million in BTC and a Lamborghini luxury sports car. There are also weekly giveaways for completing tasks assigned on Gleam.
Now, while the LBLOCK token is already available, there are some reasons to think that it could beat industry records in 2023. For one thing, the team launched LBLOCK v2 earlier this year, and will implement a monthly 1% burn towards the end of 2022.
Many Stellar Crypto Tokens to Have Strong 2023
2023 is shaping up to be another tremendous year for crypto, with new innovations and ideas set to take the market by storm. The list of assets that we described above are good examples of what the asset class has to offer, and projects like IMPT, in particular, stand to shake up the market.
Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th
New York, United States, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire
Cozies, an immersive community-driven movement promoting a “Cozy” culture of living, has announced its first-ever Cozies NFT release is minting for October 10th at 10 am EST on its Cozies.io website. Inspired by lo-fi anime aesthetics, sci-fi, and streetwear culture, the Cozies collection is made up of ERC721A 10,000 NFTs, each intentionally crafted to reflect a Cozy futuristic reality.
As a Web3-native well-being brand, Cozies is aiming to empower and encourage NFT owners to expand on their character’s stories after they go on a journey of self-exploration. To achieve this, the team is creating platforms and an immersive digital world scape to enable Cozy culture to exist in holders’ daily lives and make the Cozies universe feel complete.
The aim is to bring together a forward-thinking collective of independent innovators, wanderers, and peace seekers who have left an unsustainable culture of never-ending hype and risky ventures to face a new direction – toward the self and a shared vision of the future, knowing lifelong growth is achieved and experienced together.
“Cozies is an advocacy movement that sprang forth from some of the problems arising from Web3,” says Andrew Fai, CVO (Chief Visionary Officer). “We want to introduce a more calm, collected, and reflective mindset to render the space more welcoming and positively impactful on individual well-being.”
The team’s focus is on developing suites of tools, engaging activities, and support processes that enable holders of Cozies to use their owned NFT IP, and the wider Cozies branding material, in all manner of desired applications. This will aid the process of decentralized brand growth by enhancing utilization possibilities for holders.
These NFTs will be utilized as decentralized identifiers so that Cozies holders can use their on-chain Cozies credentials to gain access to an engaging world of well-being on the internet. Holders will be able to benefit from persistent identities and collect digital souvenirs, mementos, and credentials to take with them in their wallets. These will mark an individual’s well-being journey and help build a unique on-chain identity.
About Cozies
Cozies is a Web3-native, immersive well-being brand leading a new global movement toward a “Cozy” culture, which they define as being comfortable with who you are, what you own, and where you are going.
The organization and project are focused on creating unique, decentralized, digital identities that unlock a wider potential for well-being and immersive experiences, as well as working with the community to develop tools (public goods for holders) that enable expanded utilization possibilities for holders’ intellectual property (IP) in order to aid decentralized brand growth.
The project has gotten immense success with over 100k Twitter followers and continues to make strides with the “Cozy” culture. With prior experience in developing immersive digital experiences and operating in globally renowned companies, the team behind Cozies is ready to bring Cozy culture to Web3.
For more information on Cozies, please refer to Cozies.io and Cozies whitepaper which outlines its mission, vision, and utility in great detail.
Do Kwon’s South Korean Passport is Invalid! Authorities Orders to Return His Passport
Over recent months, the South Korean government has been monitoring the activities of the Terrafarms Labs, CEO – Do Kwon. In mid May, the entire Terra community crashed and faced a terrible issue affecting the investors and the users. Following the South Korean authorities was seeking to arrest Do Kwon for the huge loss of investors on terraUSD and luna cryptocurrencies.
As the issue is at its peak, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official warning to Kwon to surrender his passport to the authorities. The Authorities order Kwon to return his Korean passport within 14 days, short notice.
If he fails, a strict statement is revealed saying, if he fails to hand over his passport, then the government will cancel his passport on the whole. In addition, the MFA also warned he will be facing rejections while requesting for a new passport in the future.
Do Kwon’s South Korean Passport is Invalid
To take deep dive into this issue, it is not a new case of Kwon in South Korea. In Mid of September 14, the judicial court of Korea raised a arrest warrant to Kwon for a fraudulent act. Following, an Interpol issued a red notice was issued on September 28, for a $60B wipeout from the company.
Despite all these serious evolution and also being under the monitor of the authorities, Kwon’s current location remains unknown. These issues made Kwon a popular figure in the country right after the Terra crash.
As the South Korean governments are facing a challenging time, they are restricting all the connections linked with Kwon. Moreover, the South Korean authorities ordered the top two crypto exchanges to freeze over $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon.
Significantly, the regulations are more strict for Do Kwon as the Terra crash affected a large investor community. Thereby resulting in a huge loss over $40 billion in value in just a few days.
Furthermore, the return of the passport is not only for the CEO – Do Kwon , it is also for six more employees of Terraforms Labs.
This Expert Trader Says Cardano (ADA) Will See A 50% Decline
Cardano (ADA) has seen its price decline significantly over the last year after hitting a new all-time high above $3. The digital asset is down more than 86% from this all-time high value to be sitting just above $0.4 at the time of this writing in what looks like the digital asset has found its bottom. However, expert trader Peter Brandt says that the worse is not yet over for the digital asset, and more decline in price should be expected.
ADA Will Decline by 50%
In true chartist fashion, analyst Peter Brandt took to Twitter to post a chart that outlined important technical levels for the digital asset. He points out that the digital asset was forming what is known as a “classic descending triangle.” Brandt outlines that this point to a possible decline for the digital asset going forward.
According to analysts, this could see the price of Cardano (ADA) actually fall below $0.25. Now, given the current price of ADA, it would mean that the digital asset’s price would have to mark another 50% decline from this point. Furthermore, it would put ADA’s price at more than 90% below its all-time high price. Not a surprising figure, as cryptocurrencies have been known to lose more value in a bear market.
The $ADAUSD chart is a classic descending triangle per Schabacker, Edwards and Magee and suggests a possible decline to sub .25. Do charts always work? — not really, but when they do it is a thing of beauty. Note — I do NOT short #8hitcoins pic.twitter.com/HP6mEbChJq
— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 5, 2022
Interestingly, though, Brandt added that he did not plan to short the altcoin despite this price prediction. His reasoning for this was that he did not short “shitcoins,” referring to the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap as a shitcoin.
ADA price trending at $0.43 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Will Cardano Follow This Prediction?
In Peter Brandt’s analysis, he notes that following the charts does not always work but that they sometimes do. For investors, it would mean that they should prepare for the worst-case scenario in case the forecast does prove to be accurate. However, not everyone agreed with the analyst’s forecast for the digital asset.
Another Twitter user who goes by @eenmakkie took to the replies to combat Brands’s analysis. They explain that while ADA’s price going below $0.35 was a possibility, it would not be possible to drop below $0.25 unless the price of bitcoin were to break below $16,000.
This is not a farfetched prediction, given that altcoins tend to closely follow and mirror the price movements of bitcoin. If bitcoin were to drop another 10-20% and fall below its previous cycle bottom of $17,600, then the crypto market could be looking at more losses.
Nevertheless, ADA seems to have a strong hold above $0.4 at the moment despite technical indicators all pointing to bearish performance for the digital asset. But if it fails to hold the $0.42 support level, then sub-$0.35 becomes a stronger possibility.
Featured image from Cardano Feed, chart from TradingView.com
Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers
The partnership will improve the current player experience and help catalyze the onboarding of future Web3 gamers.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AQUA, a player-focused community marketplace built for Web3 gamers, today announced its partnership with Immutable X, a leading blockchain platform that simplifies the creation of non-fungible token (NFT) projects for developers. AQUA will help Immutable’s catalog of blockchain gaming partners gain traction and raise awareness across broader gaming audiences, while Immutable will provide the backend technology and ecosystem enabling these games to thrive.
“We’re bullish on blockchain gaming being the right technology to deliver real value for players, and partnering with IMX expedites that vision,” said Sean Ryan, CEO at AQUA. “We seek partners that understand player needs, going beyond what’s standard to deliver custom experiences, and we’re excited to build them with IMX.”
AQUA has already onboarded top blockchain games like Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Axie Infinity and is planning to onboard more great Web3 games in the coming months. Using Immutable’s powerful ZK-rollup technology, Immutable X will provide AQUA’s full suite of gaming partners with verifiable provenance of in-game digital assets as fully-carbon neutral NFTs, all of which can be bought, sold, and traded gas-free on the Ethereum blockchain.
“We’re pleased to be partnering with AQUA, an exciting gaming-specific marketplace on the Immutable Ecosystem,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. “Immutable X is looking forward to providing a seamless, gasless NFT trading experience for AQUA’s gaming partners as we work together to bring the next billion players to web3.”
By focusing exclusively on in-game assets with real utility, AQUA is creating a better marketplace experience, hyper-serving current gamers, while acting as a point of entry and discovery for new players. For more information, visit AQUA.xyz.
ABOUT AQUA
AQUA is a player focused community marketplace built for web3 gamers. AQUA empowers players to explore the evolving world of web3 gaming, providing deep insights and data points on in-game assets, giving them the content and tools they need to buy, sell, and trade gaming NFTs from their favorite titles. Composed of gaming industry veterans, and funded by web3 gurus from investment platform DIGITAL, AQUA aims to build a better experience for players in the metaverse.
About Immutable X
Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world’s first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum.
Today Immutable X, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. Immutable X is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium ).
