Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

Published

5 seconds ago

on

  • NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. 
  • NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas.
  • The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. 

Near Protocol (NEAR) has struggled with the less bullish scenarios as many traders and investors are beginning to get fed up with the price action as the price fails to have a relief bounce against tether (USDT). Near Protocol has shown little or no glimpse of relief bounce as the price aims for a retest of its support region at $3. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, there are doubts about Near Protocol as the price isn’t as promising as others. (Data from Binance)

Near Protocol (NEAR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly NEAR Price Chart | Source: NEARUSDT On Tradingview.com

Most crypto projects have found relief in the new month, with altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.

The price of NEAR is not looking promising as it continues to move in its downtrend range despite attempting to break $6 and trend above this resistance.

Following a rejection from $6, the price retested its $3.5 support area. Since then, the price has struggled to recover and trend above this support level, with many traders and investors concerned about their NEAR positions.

The weekly price for NEAR closed bearish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a range price movement, creating mixed feelings as regards the recovery of NEAR. For NEAR price to resume its bullish trend, the price needs to break and close above $6.

Weekly resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Weekly support for the price of NEAR – $3.5.

Price Analysis Of NEAR On The Daily (1D) Chart

1665010896 876 Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom Is 6 Possible
Daily NEAR Price Chart | Source: NEARUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding support at $850 billion ($850B); this has aided most altcoins, but not NEAR, which remains in a range-bound price movement with little price movement.

The current price of NEAR is $3.68, as the price remains below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), unable to break above this region. The price of $3.75 corresponds to the 8 and 20-day EMA values acting as support.

A break above this resistance region could signal a little relief for the NEAR price that has maintained a downtrend for a long.

Daily resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Daily support for the price of NEAR – $3.6.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

National Debt of United States of America Surpasses $31.4T

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

Bolt Cancels $1.5B Acquisition Deal Of Wyre Payment
Bitcoin News
  • Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion.
  • US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates.

The global spread of the epidemic only caused misery for people everywhere. The fight against the deadly coronavirus brought home to millions of people the value of life and good health. More than that, however, individuals everywhere felt the effects of the global financial crisis, as seen by the rise in bankruptcy filings. The US National Debt is now reflecting the increased expenditure during the epidemic, which has affected several economies.

The national debt of the United States of America surpassed $31.4 trillion for the first time in its history, marking a watershed moment in American economics. The already skyrocketing prices and interest rates were exacerbated by this.

Early Signs of Global Recession

Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion. Many people find this to be a frighteningly high number when considering the long run.

On January 1, 2022, the total owed by the United States was $29.48 trillion. Joe Biden, who has hailed his administration’s efforts to decrease the deficit this year, recently signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which tries to restrain price hikes that have been the highest in 40 years due to a range of economic causes. The latest debt data, though, have experts worried.

This year saw a number of important junctures in the development of the American economy. No, not in a positive manner at all. Recently, US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates. Even the crypto sector is facing a prolonged crypto winter with major currencies trading at yearly lows.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bulls Snap Back With The Bollinger Bands

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

Bitcoin Bull Bollinger Bands
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we look at the latest move up in Bitcoin price using the Bollinger Bands across a variety of timeframes and explain why a close above the upper band could lead to a larger move to the upside.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 4, 2022

Biblical Bear Market Bottom Pattern Is Back

The rounded bottom would be the second half of an Adam and Eve double bottom formation. This is the same pattern that resulted in the 2018 bear market bottom and is characterized as a V-shaped correction followed by a slower rounded bottom.

Is another bear market bottom building? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Crypto Market Gears Up To Ride The Bands

Bitcoin’s latest move up is particularly notable due to the daily close taking place outside of the upper Bollinger Band. As you can see from the last time this happened, it can lead to a strong rejection back to the mid-BB. Holding above this level could lead to a larger move to the upside.

Expansions in volatility are most important and worth paying attention to, as the tool’s creator would probably say himself. When the Bollinger Bands squeeze, it is a sign of low volatility – a short-lived phase that always ends with a bang and large move.

Closing today’s daily above around $20,350 should do the trick and keep Bitcoin above the upper band. If not, the next logical target is likely the middle-band at $19,400. 

Btcusd_2022-10-05_16-12-29

Monthly Bollinger Bands Give Two Possible Targets

The monthly Bollinger Bands were tapped for the first time in Bitcoin history during this bear market. This suggests that Bitcoin price is extremely low relative to monthly price action historically and it could imply a buying opportunity. 

The lower band is drifting downward, which means if Bitcoin continues downward also, the next target could be as low as $12,000 before more dynamic support is found. If Bitcoin heads back toward the upper band, $60,000 BTC is the target instead, making the setup decent in terms of risk versus reward.

However, if Bitcoin can maintain upward momentum, a new uptrend could confirm. The TD Sequential isn’t just helpful for finding potential turning points when the series reaches a 9 or 13, a new 1 can often signify the start of a new uptrend and is yet another important signal.

Btcusd_2022-10-05_16-14-30

Blockchain

Shopping.io Ecommerce Platform Accepts MATIC Payments

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

Polygon (Matic) Price Rebounds Following Recent Developments
  • A 2% discount is available for the first 30 days as part of the new integration.
  • Robinhood released their web3 beta wallet onto the MATIC network.

Polygon, which debuted in 2017, has quickly become one of the sector’s most intriguing and profitable endeavors. Prior to April 2021, it was known as MATIC, but today it goes by the moniker Polygon. It is a distributed scaling framework that may be used by Ethereum developers to create more powerful decentralized applications.

For a reasonable price, Polygon offers a faster network with more security. The recent statements provide some positive information for MATIC investors. Shopping.io, a popular online storefront, now accepts MATIC payments.

Exciting Discounts and Developments

Support for Polygon (MATIC) has been announced by the e-commerce site Shopping.io. Users will be able to make purchases from retail giants like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and even The Home Depot all from the same place. The new connection allows MATIC token holders to make purchases on the site using the token.

A 2% discount is available for the first 30 days on the site as part of the new integration. On October 4, the website will reflect the new method of payment. Now, MATIC cardholders may use the card to make purchases at major retailers including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and The Home Depot.

Polygon has also lately landed a number of noteworthy integrations and partnerships. Last week, Robinhood released its web3 beta wallet onto the MATIC network. Furthermore, future versions of the wallet will allow for use with several chains.

When combined with the savings afforded by ownership of Shopping.io’s native token ($SHOP), holders of MATIC will enjoy substantial cost reductions across the board whenever they shop online. According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $0.845423 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $413,199,871 USD. Polygon is up 0.59% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

Gmx Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
  • GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. 
  • GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. 
  • The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create new all-time highs.  

GMX token (GMX) has continued to look bullish as the price trend week in week out on the Arbitrum network as GMX token gets listed on Binance innovative center. The price of GMX has seen a rosy start to its launch despite its emergence in the bear market; the price continues to trend and remain bullish even in the face of uncertainty in the market. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, we could see the price of GMX token (GMX) doing extremely well. (Data from Binance)

GMX Token (GMX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

The new month has come with more relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins, such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement. 

The price of GMX has continued to show its bullish strength despite being rejected from the $60 mark as the price tried to trend higher, creating a new all-time high.

After a rejection from $60, the price retested its support area of $37 as price quickly bounced off, rallying with great strength to $50. With the current bullish structure, GMX has continued to sustain it is just a matter of time before the price retests its all-time high.

The weekly price for GMX closed bullish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a more bullish sentiment. The news of the token being listed on the Binance innovation zone is a big plus for the price of GMX.

Weekly resistance for the price of GMX – $60.

Weekly support for the price of GMX – $37.

Price Analysis Of GMX On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily GMX Price Chart | Source: GMXUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has helped most altcoins, including the price of GMX; despite losing its uptrend line, the price has continued to show great bullish strength to reclaim this region. 

The current price of GMX is $49.8 as the price continues to trade above 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after flipping this into support for GMX price. The price at $40 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.

Daily resistance for the price of GMX – $60.

Daily support for the price of GMX – $37.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Ray Dalio Founder of Bridgewater Associates Steps Down

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

Ray Dalio Founder Of Bridgewater Associates Steps Down
