Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times.

NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas.

The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom on the daily timeframe.

Near Protocol (NEAR) has struggled with the less bullish scenarios as many traders and investors are beginning to get fed up with the price action as the price fails to have a relief bounce against tether (USDT). Near Protocol has shown little or no glimpse of relief bounce as the price aims for a retest of its support region at $3. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, there are doubts about Near Protocol as the price isn’t as promising as others. (Data from Binance)

Near Protocol (NEAR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Most crypto projects have found relief in the new month, with altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.

The price of NEAR is not looking promising as it continues to move in its downtrend range despite attempting to break $6 and trend above this resistance.

Following a rejection from $6, the price retested its $3.5 support area. Since then, the price has struggled to recover and trend above this support level, with many traders and investors concerned about their NEAR positions.

The weekly price for NEAR closed bearish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a range price movement, creating mixed feelings as regards the recovery of NEAR. For NEAR price to resume its bullish trend, the price needs to break and close above $6.

Weekly resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Weekly support for the price of NEAR – $3.5.

Price Analysis Of NEAR On The Daily (1D) Chart

On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding support at $850 billion ($850B); this has aided most altcoins, but not NEAR, which remains in a range-bound price movement with little price movement.

The current price of NEAR is $3.68, as the price remains below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), unable to break above this region. The price of $3.75 corresponds to the 8 and 20-day EMA values acting as support.

A break above this resistance region could signal a little relief for the NEAR price that has maintained a downtrend for a long.

Daily resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Daily support for the price of NEAR – $3.6.