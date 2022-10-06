News
N’Keal Harry is designated to return from injured reserve. Can he give the Chicago Bears receiving corps a boost?
It says something about the dismal state of the Chicago Bears offense that one of the few positive focal points of Wednesday’s media availability at Halas Hall was wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s return to practice after nearly two months away because of an ankle injury.
The Bears are desperate for a spark for quarterback Justin Fields and a passing game that has totaled just 34 completions for 471 yards in four games with two touchdowns, four interceptions and 16 sacks.
The Bears designated Harry to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice before officially returning to the roster. They also placed left guard Cody Whitehair on IR with a knee injury.
Harry, whom the Bears acquired in July from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, could provide a boost at some point this season. But the ratio of time he missed to time logged in practices with Fields and the offense is significant.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Harry would do individual drills Wednesday and then work with the strength staff. Eberflus didn’t rule out a return by Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he also acknowledged Harry is in the beginning stages of his return.
“We’ll see how he picks it up,” Eberflus said. “I know he’s been engaged in the meetings and engaged in the game plans as we’ve been going. That’s been great. We’ll see where it goes.”
The Bears did not make Harry available to reporters because he remains on IR.
Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, had 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. He was battling for a place in the Bears receiving corps before suffering a left ankle injury on a hit by linebacker Nicholas Morrow during a live tackling period at an Aug. 6 training camp practice. He had tightrope surgery on the ankle a few days later and has been rehabbing since.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry adds a big-bodied option with a good catch radius, and the Bears are understandably interested to see what he can do in the red zone.
They were 0-for-3 in the red zone in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants and are tied for 23rd in the league with 50% red zone efficiency. And the Bears have gone heavier on running plays — and had more success with them — inside the 20.
One of Fields’ two touchdown passes this season came in the red zone, an 18-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown in Week 1. The Bears have four rushing touchdowns in the red zone.
“(Harry) would of course be a good matchup for smaller DBs,” Fields said. “One on one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls.”
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney added: “I’ll give it 100 out of 100 every time you throw a ball to N’Keal in the red zone.”
But there’s a lot of work to be done for Harry and Fields to get in sync. They had only about 1½ weeks of practice together in training camp.
“Communicating with him, how he runs routes, what I’m thinking on certain leverages of DBs and stuff like that,” Fields said. “So it’s basically just reps and being on the same page as him.”
Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ offseason plan to assemble a group of receivers without a lot of past production but eager to prove themselves hasn’t resulted in much production. And the plan has been hampered by injuries.
The Bears are playing without Byron Pringle, who is on IR with a calf injury. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut Sunday after missing the first three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he didn’t get a snap on offense and only returned kickoffs and punts.
Mooney leads Bears wide receivers with eight catches for 121 yards. St. Brown has four for 86 yards. No other healthy wide receiver has more than one catch.
When asked about the passing game needing a spark, Mooney — whose four catches for 94 yards against the Giants were as close to it as the Bears have gotten this season — called the development of the Bears offense “a journey” and “a process.”
“I feel like any type of a spark, just passing the ball down the field, can give confidence to the offense itself,” Mooney said. “I understand the process we have to go through with our offense and everything being new. Everybody is still learning and just trying to believe in the offense itself. It’s a process.”
At some point soon, the Bears hope Harry will be a part of that process too.
Twins’ Luis Arraez wins American League batting title
CHICAGO — A large saffron box with the words “Louis Vuitton,” imprinted on it sat partially hidden underneath a small table in the Twins’ clubhouse before their final game of the season. In it, a gift from Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez, that the shortstop joked was going right back to the store if Arraez didn’t lock up the American League batting title on the season’s final day.
Arraez made sure there was no need to return the gift.
After leading the AL in hitting for most of the season, Arraez ended his year hitting .316 after going 1-for-1 with a double and a pair of walks on Wednesday in Chicago. The next closest player, Aaron Judge, did not play on the final day of the season, finishing at .311, and falling just short of winning the first Triple Crown since 2012.
The infielder joined an exclusive club on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Twin to win an American League batting title, joining Rod Carew (7x), Joe Mauer (3x), Tony Oliva (3x) and Kirby Puckett.
Arraez was lifted for a pinch runner after his third-inning double and received some applause from the crowd, to which he responded by tipping his helmet. Correa was the first to greet him with a hug after he walked back to the dugout.
“Luis has gone out there at the top of our lineup for the most part and has had the kind of at-bats that it takes to win a batting title,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … He’s done it without even being strong and healthy the whole way, but he finds a way on base, he finds a way to barrel the ball up and he gets a lot of hits.”
Though he dealt with lingering hamstring tightness throughout the second half of the season, Arraez stayed on the field all season, thanks in part to the work he put in during the offseason to keep his legs healthy. He would would have avoided the IL entirely if not for a case of COVID-19 for the first time in his career.
Arraez played in a career-high 144 games, collecting 173 hits. And while his batting average slipped in the second half of the season — he went to his first All-Star Game with a major-league leading .338 batting average — his full body of work this season has left him with his name etched into the history books forever.
“It’s been truly special,” Correa said of watching Arraez’s season. “Watching him in spring training, his routine in the cage never changed throughout the whole year. Always the same guy. … We talked about being the same guy always, whether you’re 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, that’s something he’s done better than anybody I’ve seen.”
Though with the new American League batting champion, the 0-for-4 days were few and far between.
While he was hampered by hamstring tightness and the constant chatter of the batting race once the Twins fell out of contention could have caused a distraction, Arraez continued producing, finishing his season on a nine-game hitting streak.
Just months into the 25-year-old’s major league career, Guardians manager Terry Francona said he believed Arraez would one day win a batting title.
Wednesday, in his fourth major league season, he fulfilled that prediction.
“He’s capable of even more than what he did over the course of a full year, which I think is a promising thing to say for him and for our team, but we’ve been saying this about him since his first spring training,” Baldelli said. “Before he ever played a major league game, we were sitting around saying things like this and those are bold things. We know those are bold things to say about any young player but he’s showing who he is.”
Carlos Correa, with long-term contract in mind, hints at opting out of deal with Twins
CHICAGO — As the final days of the season dwindled down and Carlos Correa started to repeatedly field questions about his future and whether it might be in Minnesota or not, he has been crystal clear about his intentions: He wants a long-term home.
He might not find that with the Twins.
The Twins signed Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million deal in March with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. While it’s been clear since the outset that the most likely scenario would be that the star shortstop would opt out after the 2022 season, Wednesday was the closest he has come to saying as much.
“The decision, it’s very simple. I’m going to have some conversations with the front office here and see where their headspace is at and where they are. I talked about marriage in terms of building a long-term relationship and then we go from there,” Correa said. “But we all know, you know the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like.”
While the decision is technically Correa’s — the decision on his player option must be made no later than five days after the conclusion of the World Series — Correa has shifted the onus to the Twins.
As he has done all season long, Correa once again expressed his love for the team and organization. His wife, Daniella, is happy in Minnesota, too, he said, and that’s something he takes “dearly into consideration.”
But he’s looking for more than just the two years left remaining on his current deal. He’s looking for a deal that would far exceed any the Twins have ever committed to.
Correa, who played in 136 games in 2022, finished his year hitting .291 with a .834 OPS. His 139 OPS+ (100 is league average) is the second-highest in his career. His 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference) leads the Twins, and he quickly became a leader within the Twins’ clubhouse.
His final month of the season was his best, hitting .355 (1.001 OPS) with seven of his 22 home runs from September on, only increasing his value as he heads into the offseason looking for a long-term deal.
“He’s continually put himself in a position to be recognized as one of the absolute best players in our game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He doesn’t just do it with talent. He does it with talent, with the work ethic and the discipline and the focus and the dedication in his life continually. … He’s going to have every opportunity in the world probably at his fingertips. He just needs to decide what he wants exactly and what’s the best situation for him.”
Just days ago, Correa said there hasn’t been any sort of conversations with the Twins yet on a long-term pact, though he continually has made it clear that he is open to those talks.
But if the Twins want to keep their star shortstop, they’ll have to go shopping at the Dior store.
“I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of,” Correa said. “Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”
Ravens not worried about John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters squabble: ‘Families fight all the time’
Three days after he had to be held back during a late-game argument with Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Marcus Peters declined to comment on the incident Wednesday.
“I don’t got nothing for you all,” the starting cornerback told reporters in the locker room.
While Peters wouldn’t address the situation, Harbaugh already had with his team. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that the Ravens discussed the confrontation, which culminated with Peters tossing his helmet as Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt led him away from Harbaugh late in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Peters was apparently unhappy with Harbaugh’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal rather than attempt a short field goal, which would’ve given the Ravens a 23-20 lead with about four minutes remaining. After an interception by quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone, Buffalo went 77 yards on the subsequent drive and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Harbaugh said after the game that he and Peters were “on the same page,” calling theirs an “honest relationship.” On Monday, he said he didn’t expect any lingering issues from the argument: “We’ll be fine.”
Humphrey, one of Peters’ closest friends on the team, said he wasn’t concerned, either.
“We fight all the time in this building,” he said. “I’ve fought with some people in here myself, whether it’s staff, whether it’s coaches. It’s a lot that goes on. This is an emotional game. … As long as we can hug it out after, that’s all that really matters. And since I’ve been here, there’s never been an argument that’s went one, two, three days. It’s emotional there. Tomorrow, [it’s], ‘Hey, how’s it going? Love you, boom.’
“And so I think that’s a great way to go. Families fight all the time. And the thing about being here that I really, really love is, from the day you walk in, they tell you, you can be yourself. And so when you’re being yourself, there’s a lot of different characteristics, there’s a lot of different moods, there’s a lot different emotions. And when that happens, there’s a lot of clashes. But if it’s all toward the goal of winning, shoot, we can get the boxing gloves out, fight it out and live to see another day.”
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell acknowledged Sunday that tempers can flare during frustrating losses. “We all just want to win,” he said. “That’s it. We all just want to win. … The goal is to win the ballgame, and I think with the brotherhood we have, we’re going to challenge each other, we’re going to communicate with passion, because it’s a passionate game. At the end of the day though, everybody here is on the same page.”
Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery remain out for the Chicago Bears, plus 2 other things we learned at practice Wednesday
The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday in Lake Forest, pushing to bounce back from Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. The Bears will be on the road again in Week 5, heading to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.
1. Jaylon Johnson’s continued absence is worrisome heading into a game against one of the league’s most dangerous receivers.
Johnson suffered a quadriceps injury during a Thursday practice in Week 3 and hasn’t been back on the practice field since. He remained out Wednesday as the Bears monitor his recovery while keeping their fingers crossed that he might be able to give them something against Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
“Anytime you can get a good player like that back who can cover really well (it’s big),” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That would be good if we can get that done. Again, he’s day by day. We’ll see where it is.”
In Johnson’s absence, the starting cornerback trio the last two weeks has consisted of rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Jones and third-year veteran Kindle Vildor. Eberflus and his defensive staff are working to formulate a game plan that pays Jefferson proper attention as an elite game-changer while also respecting the rest of the receiving corps, a rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison and the Vikings’ play-action game.
“That’s obviously a big issue,” Eberflus said. “That’s always something you have to weigh. You have to do certain things to double and stop (Jefferson) and get guys underneath and do all the things you do to (defend) a No. 1 receiver. It’s always a balance. You have to pick and choose when you do it. But you have to do it for sure.”
Jefferson ranks fifth in the league in catches (28) and receiving yards (393).
2. The Bears are looking for quick fixes for their red-zone offense.
An 0-for-3 effort inside the red zone against the Giants was discouraging, particularly after the Bears were 5-for-7 scoring touchdowns in such opportunities over the first three games. Furthermore, Eberflus emphasized late last week that the team’s red-zone-centric practice Friday has been smooth and efficient.
“This league is about scoring touchdowns,” Eberflus said. “We need to improve that percentage. Again, the practices just have to translate. It’s been good with red-zone practices. We have good schemes down there. It just has to translate to the game now.”
Justin Fields was vague when asked for his prescription for improving the red-zone production.
“It’s just execution from everybody on the offense,” he said. “That’s basically it.”
The Bears’ 50% red-zone efficiency ranks tied for 23rd in the NFL. The Vikings defense is tied for 27th overall having allowed touchdowns on 72.7% of opponents’ red-zone trips.
3. Eddie Jackson’s continued resurgence has given the Bears defense a spark.
Jackson’s fourth-quarter deep-ball interception off Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was his third pick in four games, a production spike after he went the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons without a picks. Since training camp opened, Jackson has been practicing with purpose while feeling more free on the back end of the secondary. And the early 2022 returns have been encouraging.
Eberlfus said Wednesday that Jackson is “hitting his stride” and traces the production back to the investment the sixth-year safety put in during training camp.
“Man, he worked,” Eberflus said. “He never missed a day. If he did, I don’t remember. He is in the best shape of his life. He really bought into this.
“He’s taking great angles. He’s tackling well. He’s obviously ballhawking and understanding the big part of the field. He blitzed well the other day. He’s doing everything you ask a safety to do.”
4. Running back David Montgomery isn’t yet ready to resume practicing.
Montgomery injured his right ankle in the first half of the Bears’ Week 3 win against the Houston Texans and remained out Wednesday. In addition to Montgomery and Johnson missing practice, cornerback Jaylon Jones (illness) and safety Dane Cruishank (hamstring) also did not participate. Matt Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Griffin (Achilles tendon) were limited.
Cole Beasley, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants’ depleted receiver room
Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, two weeks after signing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.
So is Beasley finished playing for good? Or is he biding his time before joining the Giants, who pursued him before he inked with the Bucs?
“I hope,” Giants center Jon Feliciano, a great friend of Beasley’s, said with a smile Wednesday. ”I’ve talked to him since he retired. I talk to him all the time. I dunno. I’m holding out hope. I think if the right situation comes, I think he comes back. But from what he says, he’s retiring. So I dunno. It might be just me holding out a little hope.”
The Giants’ desire to turn over and upgrade their receiver room is no secret, from GM Joe Schoen’s spring calls on Kadarius Toney, to the team’s dangling of Darius Slayton, to their benching of Kenny Golladay, their Beasley courtship and Odell Beckham Jr.’s unofficial Monday visit to East Rutherford.
“We didn’t do anything illegal!” Sterling Shepard said of Beckham’s visit to see his injured friend — though Shepard was walking on eggshells Wednesday and looking to Giants public relations for guidance, afraid he’d say something that would make the back page.
Beckham’s best fit once he’s fully healthy in November is likely back with the L.A. Rams, where he won the Super Bowl last season. He could seemingly help contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills out, too.
But don’t rule the Giants out.
“I think Odell will be torn between New York and L.A,” former NFL receiver Bennie Fowler, Beckham’s former Giants teammate, said on the ‘Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard’ podcast. “Those are two places that fit his personality, they fit who he is, they fit his brand, they fit him as an entrepreneur, they fit him as an athlete… I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually did choose New York. They’re a hot team.”
A major issue with recruiting Beasley and Beckham is that the Giants have no money. They have only $4.4 million in cap space, according to the NFL Players’ Association’s database and no desire or means to free more and kick it down the road.
They have started 3-1, though and their receiver room is decimated by injuries. So there is an opportunity and need at the position for a team that is winning games.
Slayton, David Sills and practice squad wideout Marcus Johnson were the first receivers running routes Wednesday, for example.
Shepard (torn left ACL) and Collin Johnson (torn left Achilles) are out for the season. Golladay (knee), Richie James (ankle), Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) all were either out or limited Wednesday. Golladay is not playing Sunday in London.
Beasley has been a good receiver for a long time with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was his offensive coordinator in Buffalo.
Feliciano, Beasley’s former Bills teammate, actually met Beasley for a “recruitment dinner” in early September when he was still a free agent.
Beasley’s retirement happened Wednesday just before Daboll stepped to the podium for his press conference. So it caught him off guard.
“When was that?” Daboll said when informed.
“Oh. He retired,” Daboll said to himself, repeating it, as if to make sure it was real. “Great guy. Very productive in our system. Wish him the best of luck. Him and his family, children, great person.”
Feliciano nodded: “Yeah. Dabes loves players that can get open.”
Agent Justin Turner told NFL Network, which first reported Beasley’s retirement on Wednesday, that Beasley “is ready to be with his family [in Texas] after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”
Feliciano confirmed his friend “missed his family a lot and things probably weren’t going the way he wanted” in Tampa. It has nothing to do with Beasley’s ability to play.
“He hasn’t lost a step,” Feliciano said. “And the difference in hypotheticals of whether he came here or went back to Buffalo, in a scheme he already knows, I believe going to Tampa and learning a new offense kinda takes some time.”
Feliciano admits part of the reason he’s holding out hope for Beasley to come back to the Giants is “just me being biased or a fan of his.”
But he also said Beasley “has a lot of juice left in him and I know he has some marks that he’s trying to hit … I think it was 6,000 yards and 40 touchdowns or something like that.”
Indeed, Beasley has 5,726 career receiving yards and 34 TDs. He could hit those marks with one more year in the league.
Per a league source, unretiring to join another team would be easy enough for Beasley, too. Beasley’s rights would go back to the Buccaneers and then the Giants (or another team) could simply sign him off Tampa’s practice squad, provided they put him on their active roster for three weeks.
Will Beasley be a Giant? Will OBJ return? There are no answers yet. But there’s hope.
“Regardless, I’m happy he’s probably in a better head space right now going back home,” Feliciano said of Beasley. “He has three kids and a wife. But I’m kinda holding out hope that he unretires and [goes] if not here then somewhere else [where] he can ball.
“He says, ‘Ball me,’” he said.
JONES FEELS GOOD
Daniel Jones was listed as “limited” for Wednesday’s indoor practice in New Jersey due to his sprained left ankle. But Jones looked good rolling out and throwing on the run during the open portion of practice and the Giants didn’t sign an extra quarterback.
It looks like Jones is on track to play Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers.
“Felt good out there,” Jones said. “Made a lot of progress the last couple days. It’s early in the week so I’m just trying to do everything I can to get back there. But I’m feeling good… I’m confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket and make plays from both.”
Jones switched his cleats back to the red high tops he wore last season and admitted they give his ankle “a little bit” more support. He also had the ankle taped. But there are no signs he won’t be ready for Sunday. For now, practice squad QB Davis Webb is tracking as Sunday’s backup QB with Tyrod Taylor (concussion) still in the protocol.
INJURY REPORT
The Giants’ injury report on Wednesday looked like a CVS receipt. The did not participate list included QB Taylor (concussion), S Julian Love (concussion), WRs Golladay (knee) and James (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle) and DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Numerous players were limited, too: QB Jones (ankle), OT Evan Neal (neck), DL Leonard Williams (knee), WRs Toney (hamstring) and Robinson (knee), and corners Fabian Moreau (foot) and Nick McCloud (hamstring).
On the plus side, center/guard Nick Gates returned to practice as the Giants opened a 21-day window for him to prove he’s healthy enough to be activated off the physically unable to perform list.
“I’m just trying to make the team, basically,” he said. “I’m putting my best foot forward the next three weeks and [trying to] give them any reason not to be able to cut me.”
Yankees announcer Michael Kay aimed to capture ‘enormity of the moment’ with Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run call
ARLINGTON, Texas — As Aaron Judge closed in on baseball history, Yankees announcer Michael Kay knew only one part of his home run call would be an open-and-shut case.
Kay says he wanted to capture “the enormity of the moment” Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, as Judge slugged his 62nd home run of the year, setting a new American League single-season record.
Weeks earlier, Kay came up with an idea to punctuate his call on the YES Network with a phrase that will now be forever tied to Judge’s historic homer.
“I don’t plan calls, but the one thing I wanted to get in was certainly ‘case closed,’” Kay told the Daily News. “I just kept thinking ‘Judge,’ and this puts the home run record to rest in the American League, so I wanted to end it with ‘case closed.’ That I knew, but everything else plays off of where the ball is, and it wasn’t one of those majestic home runs that you knew right away, so there had to be some hesitation.”
The first-inning home run against Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco concluded two weeks of build-up that saw Judge tie and pass a record held for 61 years by former Yankees outfielder Roger Maris.
The quest garnered massive attention, with YES welcoming national audiences for Judge’s at-bats through live look-ins on other networks. Tuesday night’s game at Globe Life Field peaked with YES receiving 933,000 viewers in the New York area.
Kay says he’s happy his calls for Judge’s 60th, 61st and 62nd home runs went smoothly, and acknowledges there’s pressure broadcasting such highly anticipated moments.
“I used to tell this to Derek Jeter as well: It’s not about me, obviously, but my voice is going to be attached to it for a long time, and I never want to ruin the moment for the guy,” Kay said.
“I don’t want him to have to listen to a bum call 30 years from now or when he’s playing it for his kids. There’s a lot of responsibility to that. Forget about the fact that people around the country might be listening. I just want to do right by the players that have these amazing moments that thrill all these people.”
Judge became just the fourth player in either league to reach 62 home runs in a season, following Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, whose 73 homers in 2001 are an MLB record.
Judge’s home run pursuit reignited a debate among fans about who should be recognized as the true home run king, as McGwire, Sosa and Bonds were each linked to performance-enhancing drugs.
“The beauty of this home run is that now it’s in everybody’s lap,” Kay said. “I didn’t have to make that decision for them with the call. I just said the fact that he’s the American League home run king. I thought that was important to state. And now it’s up to you.”
The Bronx-bred Kay delivered a similarly memorable call for Judge’s 61st home run, referencing Phil Rizzuto’s broadcast of Maris’ 61st in 1961. The idea came to Kay after he watched a YouTube video of Maris’ milestone a few days before Judge hit No. 61 in Toronto.
“I just heard Rizzuto say, ‘This could be it. Way back there.’ I said, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat if the home run allowed itself that I could actually get that in there and tie the two eras together?’” Kay said.
“The only regret I have is that it was like a bullet into the left field seats, so you can have these grand plans that go away because the ball’s gonna dictate what you say. I was able to get out, ‘This could be it,’ but I was never able to get out, ‘Way back there.’ … I’m just glad that some people got it.”
Kay famously called Jeter’s 3,000th hit, walk-off home run in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series, and walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium.
He says Judge’s 62nd home run is among the top milestones he’s covered.
“I’ve been so fortunate, calling this team for 31 years, they give you so many great moments,” Kay said. “This certainly is in the top three or four or five, for sure, because it’s got such historical implications.”
