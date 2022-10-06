Connect with us

Blockchain

OKX Exchange Website Access Reportedly Banned by Russia

Bitmex Exchange Bans Russian Users In Eu From Operating Services
Exchange News
  • The IP addresses associated with Okx.com were banned.
  •  A local court barred access to the Binance exchange website in June 2021.

Roskomsvoboda, a Russian NGO keeping tabs on web censorship, reports that the OKX cryptocurrency trading website has been banned in the country. OKX is based in Seychelles. According to Roskomsvoboda’s blacklist database. The IP addresses associated with Okx.com were banned after a decision from the prosecutor general’s office (No. 73/3-105-2022). Moreover, the verdict was handed out on October 4th.

There have been no prior public remarks made by the agency about OKX. Therefore it is unclear why the company has been banned. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship organization, also records the restriction in its official database. 

Not the First Exchange

According to the Roskomnadzor register, the OKX website was taken down because it violated article 15.3 of the federal statute, Information Technologies, and Protection of Information. The article discusses extremist groups outlawed in Russia and includes information on public appeals for extremist acts.

Roskomsvoboda founder Artem Kozlyuk claims that the owners of banned websites often have no idea. Why their sites were blacklisted and must resort to legal action against Roskomnadzor in order to learn the truth. According to Kozlyuk the only publicly disclosed information on blacklisting is the number of a judgement and the article of law. Moreover, even website hosting firms, who are obligated to block blacklisted websites, only know about the fact of blacklisting.

OKX, the third biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, was not the first exchange to be banned in Russia. Furthermore, a local court barred access to the Binance exchange website in June 2021, citing the fact that disbursement and use of bitcoins are entirely decentralized, and there is no means for the government to control it.

Kazakhstan’s Crypto Miners to Acquire Electricity From Russia

Blockchain

Low Volatility Crypto Market Supplies Surprisingly Stable State Of Fear

Bitcoin Bear
Data shows the crypto market has remained in a state of extreme fear recently despite the Bitcoin volatility being quite low.

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Extreme Fear”

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, investors in the cryptocurrency sector have remained extremely fearful since late August.

The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the current sentiment among participants in the crypto market.

The metric makes use of a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above 50 mark periods of greed, while those below the threshold suggest fear among the investors.

At values towards either end of the range, that is those above 75 and below 25, occur mentalities of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear.”

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the last year.

The value of the metric seems to have not changed much in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has a value of 20 at the moment, implying the market is extremely fearful.

This is a continuation of an extreme fear streak that started more than one month ago, back during late August.

Historically, investors have usually maintained fearful sentiments during periods of high volatility in coins such as Bitcoin, while stretches of low volatility have accompanied times of greed.

However, while this recent run of extreme fear took place, the price of BTC mostly stayed constant around the $19k mark. The below graph shows how unusually low the volatility has been for the coin recently.

Bitcoin Crypto Volatility

Looks like the Bitcoin volatility has plunged down in the past week | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022

The report notes that the crypto market investors having such a rock-bottom sentiment while the BTC volatility has also been low suggests there is an innate fear among the participants that the worst of the bear market hasn’t passed over yet.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20k, up 5% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have shot up over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Rudi De Meyer on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Blockchain

SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Crypto Firm Over Ponzi Scheme

Kraken’s New Ceo Clears Stand On Registering With Sec
Bitcoin News
  • CryptoFX was able to amass over $12 million from over 5,000 investors.
  • More than 90% of the monies was used by Chavez to maintain his extravagant lifestyle.

A fake cryptocurrency offering that specifically targeted the Latino population in the United States was immediately shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to an SEC complaint published on Monday. Houston natives Mauricio Chavez and Giorgio Benvenuto, who ran the Texas business CryptoFX, “used the attraction and novelty of crypto assets to solicit money from unsophisticated investors” by promising them massive returns on their money.

Fake Documentation and Assurances

Chavez has been offering workshops “for the ostensible purpose of educating and empowering the Latino community to build wealth through crypto asset trading.” Despite his lack of expertise, background, or training in investing or crypto.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas alleges that seminars hosted by CryptoFX since 2020 “were merely conduits for soliciting investors to give their money to CryptoFX” through a ponzi scheme.

Chavez reportedly sent investors fake documentation. That included false assurances that they would incur no losses and exaggerated his knowledge of cryptocurrency. Based on the information provided by the SEC, CryptoFX was able to amass over $12 million from over 5,000 investors.

More than 90% of the monies was used by Chavez. To maintain his extravagant lifestyle. Which included the purchase of automobiles, jewelry, and a mansion in his wife’s name. And the acquisition and development of real estate that he and Benvenuto owned

Benvenuto, meantime, is accused of luring a wealthy investor into the plan and then using the money for personal gain and the benefit of CBT Group, LLC, a business he and Chavez co-owned.

U.S Government Pushing Congress To Regulate Crypto Sector

Blockchain

Fresh off $46m Fund Raise, N3TWORK Studios Unveils Web3 RPG Legendary: Heroes Unchained

Fresh Off $46M Fund Raise, N3Twork Studios Unveils Web3 Rpg Legendary: Heroes Unchained
Games Industry Veterans Will Prove What Is Possible With NFT-First, Web3 Gaming

Join the Discord Community for Your Chance to Own Your Legend

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fresh off the announcement of a $46M funding round, Web3 games company N3TWORK Studios has unveiled RPG hero collector Legendary: Heroes Unchained (LHU). Composed of a team of industry veterans who’ve made games at EA, Double Fine, Disney, Marvel, Zynga, Activision and more, N3TWORK Studios is bringing their expertise in making deep, social, hero collecting games to the blockchain. This new entry into the smash hit Legendary universe will take familiar heroes and gorgeous art from the world of Korelis and use it to redefine fun in the world of Web3 gaming.

“As proven experts in free-to-play, Web2 gaming, we believe that Web3 marks an exciting, inevitable, and player-first evolution that will put the power of digital ownership into the hands of our community,” said Matt Ricchetti, President of N3TWORK Studios. “We firmly believe that when players own their heroes, gear and other in-game items, games will be more fun and more fair for the players who spend endless hours strategizing with their guilds, building the ultimate collection of heroes and fighting for the top spots in the seasonal leaderboards.”

With the first pre-sale of Founder’s Edition NFT Heroes coming in November, the team is hard at work entertaining and growing the community of LHU fans. They have already released the first taste of LHU gameplay: a daily, dungeon-crawling minigame that is playable directly on Discord. By partaking in these daily, throwback adventures and competing for high scores, players can earn highly desirable spots in the allowlist for the Founder’s NFT Mint.

For a first taste of the standard-setting hero art for LHU, players can watch the trailer here. Better yet, they can join the Discord to meet other LHU players, fight for their spot on the allowlist and be one of the first to own their legend.

ABOUT N3TWORK STUDIOS

N3TWORK Studios is a newly formed gaming studio whose mission is to create incredible experiences in, on, and around the blockchain. Made up of seasoned game developers from EA, Kabam, Zynga, Glu, Disney and more, the studio is rethinking how games are built, operated, marketed and financed in the wake of breakthrough web3 technology. N3TWORK Studios is working on a diverse portfolio of multiplatform titles, including Legendary Heroes Unchained and Triumph.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

Ripple (Xrp) Fails To Hit Double-Digit Gain, What Could Be Wrong?
The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes.

At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49 with a 3% profit and 9% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. With the exception of Bitcoin, larger cryptocurrencies are recording sideways movement or negative performance as XRP bounces.

XRP’s price with bullish momentum on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSDT Tradingview

XRP Takes Impulse And Aims For Higher Levels

During today’s trading session, the crypto market lost momentum and was rejected by previous support. For Bitcoin, this area was located at around $19,800, while XRP retraced to around $0.48.

According to pseudonym trader, this area operating as critical support is at the top of a pattern that could be hinting at further gains for the cryptocurrency. As seen in the chart below, XRP’s price formed a descending triangle pattern.

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency managed to bounce from the lower levels of this pattern and scored a successful breakout with a re-test of support. These elements hint at an extension of the bullish momentum with a potential target at $0.50, XRP’s major resistance level.

The pseudonym trader noted the following while sharing the chart below:

$XRP Has been chilling on this trend line after breaking out of it. If the market holds up, I think this will head higher. $0.5-0.51 first area of resistance. $0.6 area should be next if it can break above $0.5-0.51. XRP/BTC Pair quite strong throughout the past few days.

Ripple Xrp Xrpusdt Chart 2
XRP’s price sitting at critical support and with a possibility of moving towards $0.50, if this trendline holds. Source: DaanCrypto via Twitter

This cryptocurrency’s bullish price action has been supported by positive developments in the legal battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission versus payment company Ripple. The legal dispute is related to XRP and an alleged illegal offering of the token as an unregistered security.

Filed in late 2020 by the regulator, the case might be coming to an end with a positive result for the payment company and XRP holders, or at least, that seems to be the expectation in the market. At the moment, the cryptocurrency is moving away from a range last seen when the lawsuit became public.

Crypto Market Conditions Positive For A Rally?

Additional data provided by analyst Justin Bennet indicates that the S&P 500 is also showing positive price action. This index has exercised a lot of influence over digital assets and might allow XRP to follow through and finally break the key resistance at $0.50.

In addition, Bennett showed an important reclaimed of a trendline on the daily chart as measured by the crypto market’s total market cap index. However, this reclaimed will be confirmed upon today’s close.

Blockchain

$39M more Crypto Assets and BTC of Terra Founder Freezed!

Terra Founder Do Kwon Facing Investigation On Tax Fraudulent
  • More cases filed against Terra founder Do Kwon.
  • Crypto and BTC assets worth $39 million frozen.
  • Do Kwon denies such allegations.

With the entire empire completely crumbling down, continuous reports and cases have been filed against the Terra founder Do Kwon. The downfall of the LUNA, and UST has completely devastated the entire crypto ecosystem in other words. 

As a result, numerous charges have been filed towards arresting Do Kwon, and several of his subordinates. On the other hand, as a last strike, the International Crime Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a red card for Do Kwon. 

In such cases, the South Korean prosecutors have once again frozen crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) worth $39 million of Do Kwon. Accordingly, this counts to their third in freezing crypto assets of Do Kwon. The very first was previously made with the freeze amounting to about 56.62 Billion Won. The next second freeze was on 27th September, 2022 which amounted to 38.82 Billion Won. 

All such attempts were taken in pretext of preventing Do Kwon from transferring his crypto assets worth 95 Billion Won. Moreover, it’s been spread out that the crypto assets of Do Kwon which are into two different exchanges. These are said to be the KuCoin Exchange, and the OKEx exchange.  

Also, during the time of the tragic downfall of the LUNA & UST, Do Kwon repeatedly attempted to transfer his crypto assets, including BTC to other two exchanges abroad. In addition, Do Kwon and his five other subordinates also transferred 3313 BTC to OKEx and KuCoin exchanges around the first week of September, 2022.   

Denial By Do Kwon

However as soon as the information surfaced on Twitter, Do Kwon immediately took onto Twitter, tweeting that such allegations were not true. 

Do Kwon thrashed replying that what such accusers are going to get by falsely blaming him. Besides, he also acknowledges that he doesn’t have any account on the exchange platforms such as KuCoin and OKEx. 

Moreover, he mocked that he wonders whose account the South Korean prosecutors have froze, and further continuing that to the least the prosecutors will use this freezed crypto and BTC assets for some useful purposes.

Blockchain

Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches

Solana
There has been some criticism about Solana since it was established in March of 2020. Through a thread he created, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons exposed the network’s recent “anomalies.” and how it violated decentralization in the sense of DeFi.

The native token of the network had a bullish pullback despite the controversy. Given the fundamental nature of some of the conflicts in which the Solana network finds itself embroiled, this comes as something of a surprise.

Is this price drop a precursor to future gains?

The Barrier To Confusion

At the moment, Bons is the most outspoken Solana critic, having started multiple threads concerning the most recent network developments.

Solana has had many outages this year, the most recent being on October 1, according to his latest thread.

This is a serious issue for the network, since it might undermine trust in the project and its token among investors.

Chart: TradingView.com

An issue with a single validator on Solana’s blockchain led to the outage. As a result, the entire blockchain came to a halt, rendering all transactions suspended for a short time.

The management of Solana then utilized check-pointing to restart the entire cluster. In this way, they broke the decentralization of their ostensibly decentralized system.

Additionally, the developers are the target of the thread. According to the discussion, two network developers posed as 11 other network developers. These two developers then double-counted to increase the TVL figure.

Despite recent issues, SOL gained about 8% during the 3rd and 4th of October, before establishing a downtrend earlier today.

What Does This Imply About Solana?

As of this writing, SOL is trading at $33.35, up 4% in the last 24 hours.

Indicators also present a negative narrative. The bull and bear power indicator has maintained its downward trend, sending investors and traders strong sell indications. Similarly, stochastic RSI values follow this signal, indicating a strong sell sentiment among investors.

This could be a harbinger of worse to come for SOL. Today’s forming downtrend could be the beginning of the token’s free fall.

If things are to worsen significantly, the price should not fall below the 78.60 Fibonacci level, as any negative breach of this level will cause a further sell-off.

Wd1Aplar

SOL total market cap at $11.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Coinpedia, Chart: TradingView.com

