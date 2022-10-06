Connect with us

OVER Team Revamps OVER ARwards, Dubs The New Edition The 'Venue Design Contest'

Over Team Revamps Over Arwards, Dubs The New Edition The 'Venue Design Contest'
Nearly everyone would agree that digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs are here to stay, and so is the underlying technology behind them, blockchain. However, one industry in particular which could vastly benefit from the seemingly inevitable shift to Web3 is the fashion sector, mainly because the clever utilization of AR and VR technology can breathe new life into one of the most popular and relevant industries in history.

This is where OVER comes in, as the team recently announced a new, totally revamped edition of the OVER ARwards. This version is called the ‘Venue Design Contest,’ and the overarching idea is the creation of meticulous environments. 3D creators will be able to choose from a variety of categories for their projects, including art galleries, exhibition halls, stores and music halls.

Understanding OVER

Before going any further, it is firstly important to understand what OVER is. Over The Reality refers to a decentralized platform for promoting art which, unlike centralized iterations, would not involve any specific restrictions pertaining to things like dress code, color, or anything else. By using the blockchain-based AR (augmented reality) platform, users can ‘live’ interactive AR experiences which are fully tailored according to their own individual preferences. All that is required is a compatible mobile device or a pair of smart glasses.

OVER is hence best understood as a new AR standard which provides interactive unique experiences through the innovative usage of AR, blockchain, NFTs, crypto and the metaverse. The platform uses the OVR token and a notable aspect is the OVER Metaverse.

About the new edition

The jury, the final prize, and the official guidelines, which have also been updated, are the main additions for this new version. Furthermore, The LandVault, SandStorm, Parcel, Pangea DAO, Spaces DAO, MetaMundo and Metahood will all be OVER partners and members of the specialized jury.

OVER enthusiasts will also be pleased to learn that a sizable final prize pool is arranged for this edition, which contains a staggering $30,000 in OVR tokens. There is a leaderboard system in place which will incentivize creators who rank from first to tenth place, with the prizes for sixth to tenth positions being the same (750 OVR each). Furthermore, the first, second, and third places will receive 9,000, 7,500, and 4,500 OVR, respectively. Additionally, the first through fifth positions will be decided by a highly qualified, fair and experienced jury composed of OVER and the previously stated partners.

This edition will commence on October 4th and end on December 15th, 2022. Throughout these ten weeks, creators would be able to design and publish their projects. Besides that, from December 16th to January 10th, users can choose the best creations based on their own personal preferences via a voting process. The final rankings will be published on January 11th, 2023, with the corresponding awards ceremony scheduled for January 25th, 2023.

Not only is OVER continuously making headlines for all the work the team is doing to revolutionize the fashion industry, but this new contest is just the latest in a rising trend of competitions meant to bring out the best of creators and help us further transition into Web3. Check out the official website and the Telegram, Twitter, Discord and Medium channels for additional information.

 

Blockchain

B2Broker Presents Game-Changing REST API Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!

B2Broker Presents Game-Changing Rest Api Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!
B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.

Working with the new version of B2Core that supports REST API technology, companies can be sure that they have access to the best services on the market. Thanks to the HTTP protocol, the integration process provides the highest speed and convenience of working with the company’s products, ensuring a high degree of reliability. B2Broker offers a wide range of high quality products for forex and crypto markets, and this release is a new stage in the development of solutions that can change the view of trading. Thank you for being with us!

Back-Office API

The Back-Office API solution will allow users to collect their customers’ data analytics and all the necessary information about them, such as accounts and transactions. It will be a great tool that will enable companies to better understand the needs of their customers and therefore implement the necessary changes to make their trading experience even better. The user information will also allow companies to track how they interact with the products and services offered by the company. In the long run, the Back-Office API will be an incredibly useful attribute for improving workflows, interacting with users and developing existing products and services.

Front-Office API

The new B2Core REST API technology has support for interaction with the Front-Office API for end users (Trader’s Room). From now on users have access to authorization functions, integration, transactions, and much more. Front-Office API is a powerful system that offers incredible features and extends the integration functionality of your products in order to make the experience for your customers even better. Thanks to Front-Office API support, you can manage your product customizations by adding new features that make it even more intuitive and functional.

Verdict

We at B2Broker are excited about the new release of B2Core API. This solution will make our users’ trading experience even better and more efficient. This is the first such release of the B2Core API in the company, and we will do our best to make sure you have access to the most powerful, convenient and reliable API solution. With its simple interface, high speed and wide range of features, REST API technology is designed to help all clients improve their existing products and assist in creating new ones. Forex brokers, crypto exchanges and CFDs will be able to benefit the most from using this API.

Go ahead and try out the B2Core API! The process of getting started has been made as simple as possible for you. If you have any kind of question, our support team is always ready to help you. Moreover, if you have any suggestions on how to improve the API, we will gladly wait for your feedback. Thank you for using our products!

Blockchain

Ep02- BTC Killer – Companion Guide For BBC's "The Missing Cryptoqueen" Podcast

Dr. Ruja, The Missing Cryptoqueen Podcast
Let’s listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” podcast together from the very beginning, as the new episodes arrive. This second one presents new facets of Dr. Ruja’s story and amplifies the scope of the podcast. Good news, “The Missing Cryptoqueen” might be even more interesting than we previously believed. As BBC presenter Jamie Bartlett puts it, “we thought we were looking for a missing billionaire, but now we seem to be entering a world that’s far murkier than we thought.”

NewsBTC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” listening group is now in session. In the first few minutes of this episode, Dr. Ruja Ignatova says: “In two years, nobody will talk about bitcoin anymore.” A line out of the book of every crypto scammer out there.

Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.

About “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Two, “Bitcoin Killer”

This podcast moves fast. It’s only “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” second episode and the whole OneCoin fiasco is already breaking apart. The producer and the presenter move between telling the story of what happened and the actual search for Dr. Ruja. The team went to Bulgaria and asks around about the controversial character. Every time they mention her, Bulgarians start to speak loudly among themselves. 

They are going to places that she frequented, sure, but everyone seems to know about Ruja Ignatova.

In any case, “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” audience is not exactly a cryptocurrency-savvy one. The episode starts with a terrible definition of what money is, and a shaky explanation of how blockchain technology works. It’s necessary, because we will soon find out that OneCoin didn’t even run on a blockchain. This was a scam through and through from the very beginning. 

The podcast/ radio documentary also serves as a living and breathing explanation of how a Ponzi scheme works. And the story’s protagonists tell you exactly what happened in their own words. One of the victims, Jane, a developer turned OneCoin whistleblower, and Timothy Curry dominate “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” second episode. In the episode’s fourth quarter, the team goes to the marina where the boat Dr. Ruja’s disappeared from was located. The Bulgarians there mention the mafia. And the developer turned whistleblower also alludes to it.

BTC price chart for 10/06/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

An Almost-Always-Present Characteristic Of A Scam Or Ponzi

Besides the lack of a blockchain, “The Missing Cryptoqueen” points out an almost-always-present characteristic of a scam or Ponzi: 

  • People couldn’t withdraw or spend the tokens they bought.

In this case, OneCoin only lived in a SQL Database in Bulgaria. The naive investors saw the price pumping and believed they were making a killing, but their tokens were just numbers on a screen. They couldn’t exchange them for other cryptocurrencies because OneCoin was not a cryptocurrency. It didn’t run on a blockchain.

At the time, the team reached out to OneCoin with these allegations and they denied everything and blamed the authorities and regulations for their token’s lack of usability. Classic   

Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Two – “Bitcoin Killer”

  • “The €10,000 that Jen invested which she thought was now worth over €100,000 in one coin was just a number that someone in an office in Bulgaria had made up and could delete just as easily. OneCoin is not a real cryptocurrency, it’s just pretending to be one. It’s fake, it’s a scam, and it could be the scam of the century.”
  • “OneCoin was only possible because of Dr. Ruja. Whenever we see complicated technology that we don’t understand, we make a judgment about it based on things we do understand. Like the fact that the boss was an inspirational, successful businesswoman. Dr. Ruja’s magic trick was to use the hype and terminology of legitimate cryptocurrencies. So ordinary people like Jen couldn’t tell the difference between the real and the fake.”

Extra Material And Episode Credits

This week’s extra material comes courtesy of Investopedia, which summarizes “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” plot as:

“OneCoin was a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme. The companies behind the scheme were OneCoin Ltd. and OneLife Network Ltd., founded by Bulgarian national Ruja Ignatova, who disappeared in 2017. However, not before the scheme raised $4 billion.”

And finally, the episode’s credits:

Presenter: Jamie Bartlett
Producer: Georgia Catt
Story consultant: Chris Berube
Editor: Philip Sellars
Original music and sound design: Phil Channell
Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir

  Ep. 01 – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/ep01-dr-ruja-companion-guide-for-bbcs-the-missing-cryptoqueen-podcast/
Featured Image: The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast logo from the BBC | Charts by TradingView

Blockchain

White River Energy and BitNile Holdings' Subsidiary, Ault Energy, Successfully Complete Drilling Project in Holmes County, Mississippi

White River Energy And Bitnile Holdings' Subsidiary, Ault Energy, Successfully Complete Drilling Project In Holmes County, Mississippi
This Is the First Project to Be Drilled by the Previously Announced Partnership Between White River and Ault Energy

The Partnership Plans to Jointly Drill Approximately 100 Oil Wells Over the Next 5 Years

LAS VEGAS & FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #100_oil_wells—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and White River Energy Corp (“White River”) (OTC: FRTM), today announced that Ault Energy, LLC (“Ault Energy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BitNile, and White River Operating LLC (“WR Ops”), a wholly owned subsidiary of White River, have successfully completed drilling a 9,531 foot well, the Harry O’Neal 20-9 No. 1 (the “O’Neal No. 1 Well”), on White River’s oil and gas mineral lease in Holmes County, Mississippi. The O’Neal No. 1 Well was logged on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, by an independent Fortune 500 oilfield services company and had productive oil results across multiple pay-zones in the Smackover formation.

WR Ops has commenced the completion process on the O’Neal No. 1 Well and anticipates pumping the O’Neal No. 1 Well in mid-October 2022 as an economically viable oil well. White River and BitNile will issue a subsequent press release to communicate to their investors the initial production results as well as an estimate of oil reserves within the O’Neal No. 1 Well’s reservoir.

BitNile obtained participation rights with respect to the O’Neal No. 1 Well and future oil wells when it invested $12 million in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (Nasdaq: ZEST) on June 8, 2022. Ecoark beneficially owns approximately eighty-three percent (83%) of White River’s capital stock. BitNile, through Ault Energy, exercised its participation right and acquired a forty percent (40%) working interest in the O’Neal No. 1 well, which is the first project in an expected long-term partnership between White River and BitNile, which was previously announced in July 2022 with the intention to drill approximately 100 oil wells over five years.

“The recent success of our development drilling strategy at Horseshoe Lake in Holmes County, MS via our vertically integrated business model is an exciting first step in our relationship with Ault Energy,” stated Randy May, Executive Chairman of White River.

BitNile Founder and Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault, III, who also serves as the Manager of Ault Energy, stated, “We are pleased to announce the successful drilling of an economically viable producing oil well. My team and I conducted a site visit to the in-progress drilling project in September 2022, and we were very impressed with White River’s drilling operations, management, and geological capabilities. We look forward to participating in additional drilling projects with White River over the next several months.”

White River’s next drilling project is expected to be a 14,000’ deep vertical oil well in the Wilcox, Austin Chalk, and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale formations in the Coochie Oil Field in Concordia Parish, LA. White River also plans to drill three consecutive deep vertical drilling projects at approximately 13,000’ in the Rodessa and Hosston sand formations on the Pisgah Field Lease in Rankin County, MS.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

About White River Energy Corp

White River is a vertically integrated oil and gas exploration and production company. White River is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the completion of the O’Neal No. 1 Well and its prospects, the plan to drill up to 100 wells and White River’s near-term drilling plans in Louisiana and Mississippi. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither BitNile nor White River undertakes any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the continuation of high oil prices, enhanced federal regulation of oil and gas drilling mining and efforts led by the federal and certain state governments to favor electric vehicles and eliminate fossil fuel vehicles, investors should review risk factors, that could affect either or both of BitNile’s and White River’s respective businesses and financial results which are included in BitNile’s and Ecoark’s respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the companies’ websites at www.BitNile.com and https://white-river.com, respectively. Ecoark’s risk factors are limited to its former oil and gas exploration and drilling business, which White River acquired from it this past summer and not its oil and gas transportation services business, which it also disposed of recently, or other businesses.

Contacts

BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235

White River Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-800-203-5610

Blockchain

BabyDogeSwap on BNB Chain – Crypto Season's Trending Launch

